Chapter Text

Komuro Ietsuna had always been a nervous, flighty child. Heralding from a small merchant family that met their end on the road in a ninja attack, he was actually born in Konoha as their chuunin escort rushed his barely living mother to the hospital in the hopes of saving her and thus being able to legitimately claim their promised mission pay. She lived just long enough to name him before the trauma of her injuries took her life. Technically a Konoha citizen due to being born within her walls, and with no other surviving family he was their problem now, for better or worse. It did, however, give Konoha the legitimacy to claim their mission pay from his family's estate before reluctantly placing it into storage for when he came of age, or made Genin. Whatever came first.

No one had any particularly high hopes for him when they bothered to remember about him. With the Third Great War in full swing and stretching years beyond its estimated end they had their hands full with the ever increasing number of orphaned children, and those accidental war-front babies that Kunoichi didn't have the time to tend to, or the inclination to abandon their comrades for. He was a far too independent and meek child to gain their attention, carefully keeping to one side, out of sight, out of mind. He was often passed over in favour of those children from known clans, or born of more prestigious bloodlines, mostly through sheer happen-stance, though it did happen deliberately on more than one occasion.

That was fine, he didn't mind.

It was better that way, because he wasn't quite right, and he could tell. Because it had to be him that was wrong. No one else seemed to find things so out of place, so strange, uncanny, wrong. But he spent his almost every waking moment with that sour gut churning crawling feeling that everything was just wrong.

Of course he was wrong.

He discovered that when he was four and being taken to the Academy to register for lessons.

Of course he was wrong. He was just wrong about that feeling being because of him.

It wasn't a sudden revelation, or a eureka, it wasn't a jaw-dropping realisation, just a quiet 'oh'. Followed by a 'that makes no sense', and an entirely heartfelt 'shit' as he stared up at the anime equivalent of Mount Rushmore and had the last four years of lingering dread confirmed.

He stared up at the Hokage monument, idly wondering in the back of his head if it were healthy, or even possible, for a four year old to disassociate themselves this hard, and then just as idly deciding he was entirely fucking justified in being born with a severe anxiety disorder because that – that – he had no words for that.

It was in that exact moment everything went black, and somewhere in the back of his head he realised that he had stopped breathing a moment before he lost consciousness.

He had not been born aware of himself. He did not slide, wet and screaming, into the world with the mind of a grown man trapped within the body of an infant. His brain had been too underdeveloped for that, the weight of that kind of cognitive demand would have burnt his little brain out and rendered him a vegetable if not outright killed him.

It manifested itself in that lingering crawling feeling of wrongness, or displacement, and constant growing anxiety. It manifested in dreams and nightmares and periods of disassociation and children's 'pretend' games that he engaged upon alone as he vividly imagined (probably hallucinated) different surroundings and scenarios.

As he got older and his brain developed further, more and more returned to him.

Looking around himself at four years of age and knowing that the world was wrong, and not possible, and then seeing the unassailable proof of that wrongness in a scene from a fucking comic in front of his own eyes, too detailed to be fake, too hot, and thick with tastes, sounds, and smells that could never have been conveyed or even imagined at such depths.

Despite his passing out, he was not permitted to skip out on Ninja registration at the Academy. They were at War, and he had a duty to protect the village as one of its many citizens (he was taken in out of charity, now it was time to pay them back their kindness, yes? Yes). The caretakers of the orphanage filled in his papers for him while he lay insensate on the dirt floor of the Academy training grounds – he would hardly be the first or the last unconscious child left to come to there on their own.

He cried.

He crawled under his bed and curled up into a shaking sobbing ball as it all came crashing down on top of him, filling his head and vibrating through to his too numb bones in his too cold skin.

I don't want to die, I don't want to die, I don't want to die, I don't want to die, I don't want to die, I don't want to die, I don't want to die, I don't want to die, I don't want to die, I don't want to die, I don't want to die, I don't want to die, I don't want to die, I don't want to die, I don't want to die, I don't want to die, I don't want to die, I don't want to die, I don't want to die, I don't want to die, I don't want to die, I don't want to die, I don't want to die, I don't want to die, I don't want to die, I don't want to die, I don't want to die, I don't want to die, I don't want to die, I don't want to die, I don't want to die, I don't want to die, I don't want to die, I don't want to die, I don't want to die, I don't want to die, I don't want to die, I don't want to die, I don't want to die, I don't want to die, I don't want to die, I don't want to die...

He could try to fail.... but he didn't know what the failure bar for the Academy was during wartime. Would they bump him to Genin anyway just to replenish the ranks? Uchiha Itachi awakened his Sharingan at four, that indicated he was a stupidly early graduate and on the front-lines in short order. Kakashi graduated within six months at four – though timelines changed between manga, anime, and each subsequently released databook to the point that there was no coherent timeline he could follow. Obito was widely regarded to be a screw-up failure, but he still graduated and became a Chuunin during the war!

No... there would be no escaping it – he was a disposable orphan taken in at the Hokage's 'mercy', and he would be expected to pay it back in the only way that actually meant something in a military dictatorship war-culture. He was going to be a ninja, whether he liked it or not, he didn't have the bloodline or the family history in this village to make any kind of meaningful objection. To bow out to become a – a blacksmith or a shop assistant.

He was going to be forced into being a ninja.

I don't want to die.

He had to get stronger.

I don't want to die.

If he was going to survive anything in these coming years, if he was going to have any chance of escape – and he would escape... he was in the heart of Konoha, in the orphanage where Uzumaki Naruto was likely to find his place before long, he was in the very nexus of potential change, and he needed to get out. His being here, his being aware, meant that he could destroy the world somehow, if he influenced Naruto wrongly, if he influenced Sasuke, or Sakura, or anyone else in this village incorrectly – Gods, there was – the knowledge in his head alone – he wasn't trained in torture resistance – he needed to get out – needed to leave – couldn't be a ninja – genin are listed as missing nin – Academy students are not.

He needed to get stronger, needed to be strong. And once he'd learned everything that the Academy had to offer, all of the survival exercises, all of the basic E-ranked Ninjutsu that would be his bread and butter and life-fucking-line, he would escape. He would find his way out of the village, there must have been thousands of ways. But, ah, the barrier.... he could always sneak out with a merchant caravan perhaps?



No. He didn't know anything about the Barrier corps, but the fact that Pein had to go to such elaborate lengths to get through it, and only Orochimaru had ever managed to get through without being caught (even Itachi had been caught, or had that been Kisame who had given the game away? Had Itachi pinged the barrier teams on purpose? Or did he just not know enough about it to slip through undetected? Obito came and went with impunity, Kamui sliding him under its net without disturbance). It must be able to track any and all that came and went out of the village.

He'd have to fake his death. Not – not too hard? It shouldn't be. No one would look too close? Not in these times. Look at Obito! He had a valuable Kekkei Genkai, and teammates that loved him. No one questioned his death or disappearance under that rock. No one went back for the body.

He could probably recreate that. Probably.

He.... would need to get very good at Genjutsu to fool his Jounin sensei.

Very, very good.

But.... it was doable.

If he made Genin, got good, got strong, and then faked his death and found a quiet corner of the world to wait out the conflicts, the chaos, and just.... let the canon play out as it should.... everything would work out. And he would live. He would survive.

He heaved a deep breath, and scrubbed his eyes dry.

He had a plan.

He was in Uchiha Shisui's class.

NOT AS PLANNED! NOTASPLANNEDOHGODNO!

He sat in chosen seat, three rows back and two to the right of the curly haired Uchiha, in stiff silence. His heart thundering in his ears, clammy with cold sweat, and only barely stopping himself from hyperventilating by taking very consciously slow and deep quiet breaths through his slightly parted lips as he huddled, and tried to make himself as small as possible.

In all honesty, he would have thought he had forgotten more, but anime and manga had always been of particular interest to him, and while his memory for other things was pretty awful, when it came to his special interest he retained information super well. Likely why he excluded other information, it just wasn't of note to him. So, despite there being a number of years between his awareness then and his awareness now, he still remembered enough to both gain a semi-accurate picture of when he was in the current timeline in comparison to events, and be pants-shittingly terrified because of that.

Uchiha Shisui was about two-three years older than Uchiha Itachi.

Itachi was five years older than both Sasuke and Naruto.

Hatake Kakashi was fourteen when Naruto was born, Itachi was five, and Shisui was anywhere between seven and eight.

Meaning there was three or four years until the Kyuubi attack.

Kakashi was twelve when Obito was crushed beneath that rock and abducted by Uchiha Madara and Black Zetsu.

One or two years from now.

He was four.

Itachi would be barely a toddler right now, a year or two old at most. The Third Shinobi War was still in full swing, but would be ending in a few years – the question was, did he try to wait it out, remain in the Academy and pretend poor skill, or attempt early graduation before the Kyuubi attack?

His stomach clenched tightly, and all he could taste was a sudden flood of saliva that heralded potential vomiting.

“Uhh, Sensei? I think Komuro-san is gunna hurl!” the boy sat next to him called, interrupting the lecture with a raised hand as he edged away from him in disgust and concern.

What a great way to start his first day at the Ninja Academy. Not.

Practice consumed his every waking moment.

He snuck into unused training grounds, hiding private corners amidst cavernous green boughs. He did not have an aptitude for the Ninja arts, at least or so it felt. He went to classes in the Academy in the morning, listened with half an ear to what little they were permitted to know, and hid his grimaces with hunched shoulders and his hood. As a child it would have flown over his head, as an adult who had been grown and aware and bitter during the political lobbying, the social conditioning, who stood outside looking in as countries tore themselves apart and targeted their most vulnerable members and boosted their strongest and called them 'victim'. He knew propoganda, knew conditioning, could see the Nationalism the Senseis were trying to etch deep into their students.

That Nationalism would be the backbone of their anti-torture and interrogation training according to Funeno-sensei. He didn't term it as such, but Ietsuna could read between the lines. Probably better than any of the ninja in this village apart from the Jounin.

After classes, he would creep under the windows of the older students to listen in on their Chakra theory classes, he would climb and hide in the trees overlooking the training field to watch their Taijutsu practice. And when they let out for the day, he would do his homework in an empty room and rush to the training grounds, and try to put into practice what he saw, what he heard, or find a Genin-team to observe. He had no illusions that the supervising Jounin knew full well he was there, sometimes they were content to let him watch as long as he stayed out of the way, one of them even gave him stealth tips as he leaned against a tree watching as his male students did their level best to rip each other's throats out with their bare hands. Others were less keen on having him there, and more than once he found himself being told to get lost – a few of the funnier ones would scruff him by the back of his clothing and have him taken back to the village dangling in the hand of a clone.

He avoided his classmates like the plague, and the day that Uchiha Shisui moved to the year ahead was the first day that any of their classmates saw him with a smile – not that they even noticed, he was such a quiet, non-entity that people very rarely remembered he was even there. And when they did, they avoided him just as much. He was the weird one, the training freak, Vomit Boy, the sweaty one. The girls avoided him for being gross, the boys only remembered him when they wanted someone to bully. But until they practised as much as him, they were never going to get that chance.

I don't want to die.

He was so far ahead of his classmates, entirely without his notice, that it was only the sheer fact that he was so timid and had yet to access his Chakra that saved him from being moved ahead a year as well.

It was a good thing he took to such avoidance, to ducking below the radar, because if the senseis realised that he had finally managed to activate his chakra, he would have been stripped that fragile protection and shunted immediately into the upper years, and primed for Genin deployment.

Perhaps it was because he had the awareness of someone older, or maybe it was that in his last life he had never possessed Chakra, maybe it was both of those things – but the moment he managed to coax the first embers of that internal fire from his centre, he could not forget it. Could not ignore it.

He was aware of his Chakra, it's every ebb and flow, it's every breath and throb and spark within himself.

At times it was so present, so foreign and unusual within himself that he couldn't sleep, that his awareness of it crawling through his veins was impossible to push off, that it felt like ants beneath his skin, and he shuddered, awake and sobbing and desperate just to sleep. He wanted to rip it out of his body, to turn it off, like the humming of that old rattling mini-fridge that used to live in his university dorm that drove him completely bananas for that first week until he acclimatised and learned to sleep with it, until the rattling became white-noise, until the powercut silenced it, and woke him with enough of a start that he realised something was very wrong quickly enough to pull the fire-alarm – the blaze within the kitchen having melted the fire alarms inside before they could go off.

He just had to get used to it, just had to adapt to it.

He passed his discomfort, his exhaustion, his fidgetiness, as illness. And it was a mark of how little anyone cared that no one noticed enough that he needed to use that excuse.

He kept his head down as much as possible, and worked hard. He would sneak into the bathrooms every night with a scavenged first aid kit, and sit cross-legged in the well lit room, tweezers in one hand, disinfectant in the other, and pick all the splinters and tree bark and gravel out of his knuckles, clean them, and then wrap them ready to destroy them again the next day. He needed to get good, he needed to survive.

I don't want to die.

Everyone thought they would love to live a life in an anime world, Ietsuna was not one of them. He was one of those boys who had enjoyed manga, but had also deeply loved apocalypse fiction as well. Zombies, nuclear, magical, it didn't particularly matter, he enjoyed the world building that such scenarios offered, and the social commentary that came with them. It was through that he came to understand that cultures like the ones present in Naruto, in One Piece, Bleach, Magi, Sword Art Online, Harry Potter, Fairy Tail, they were all deeply flawed. Some less so than others, but Naruto in particular, Kishimoto hadn't known what he was doing when crafting that world, he would have likened it a little to the subtext in Highschool of the Dead but Kishimoto wasn't that calculating, he just wasn't a very good worldbuilder, not a Nationalist pushing an agenda.

He had been a fat nerd in his prior life. A younger brother to a dismissive older brother. Loving son to a loving mother. Caring son to an awkward but loving father. He had grown up with the childhood delusions that he could do anythign he wished if only he worked hard and got a good education, that the stars weren't out of reach. He had been a teenager when that rug had been snatched out from beneath his feet, and all of his work and effort into becoming a games' developer, in becoming a comic artist, in writing novels, took a back seat in the face of having a useless degree, a broken job market, a failing body, autism, anxiety, depression, early onset arthritis that the doctors thought might very well be a sign of a more serious degenerative condition. For all of his black humour in his last life, he had been the kind of boy that clung relentlessly to hope even as he sat beside his bestfriend and listened to him seriously admit to wanting to step out into traffic just so his girlfriend could get his life-insurance payout. The kind of boy who would throw fifty pounds of his own tight finances to buy enough gluten free food and lactose free food for his struggling friends simply because he had the money, they didn't, and it wasn't like he had any hobbies beyond sitting at his computer and playing his old playstation games on an emulator.

He didn't want to die then, and he didn't want to die now.

He died anyway. He still wasn't clear on the exact circumstances, but he had a fairly solid idea.

A bar fight.

He had been a timid young man, it had been his thirtieth birthday and bars weren't really his thing, but his friends wanted to take him to a restaurant, they'd pooled all their money for the night so he wouldn't have to pay for anything. They couldn't afford anything big or fancy, so they'd ended up at a Wetherspoons in the city centre. It had been a nice evening, but as always, politics had a way of ruining it. One of his friends, autistic like him, his special interest was economics and history – thus politics by necessity, and he was absolutely incapable of keeping his mouth shut because he was just utterly full of bitter piss and vinegar and bile over the current situation in England. He was tired of watching his friends go without food because they made the choice between rent and groceries, tired of watching Ietsuna put off dental care because his employer had him over a barrel when it came to his work hours, of which he did twelve a day and made the pain of his arthritis worse. The moment his friend heard the next table over talking, he had to speak up, had to get involved, and it all went downhill from there.

Ietsuna knew one of them, had seen him in the summer, remembered him, because it was hard to forget a man walking down the streets he used to play on as a child with a foot-wide swastika tattooed across his chest. It had been so jarring, so horrifying to Ietsuna as he passed that man on the bus his face etched itself in his memory because – what on earth had happened? How was this his world now? His country? His home?

They were a group of fat nerds, metal heads, alternatives, with pretty girls sprinkled amongst them, aged between twenty and forty. Spectacles, black t-shirts, heavy boots, and long hair. The other group had twice their numbers, skin heads all, leather jackets, stained teeth, and unpleasant attitudes.

It got violent. Of course it did. His friend didn't know how to back down when he felt strongly about something, wasn't capable of it, didn't have the capacity to know when he had to back down. His friend with the debts teetered, as always, on the edge of violence, always angry, his depression worse than ever, to the point where Ietsuna sometimes took up the large foam bricks he used in his crafting hobby and held them up like punching bags for him to work his frustration out. And of course, the girls. The second the strangers made their typical disgusting commentary to them, it all went down the toilet. The girls he knew did not shy away as he did, they got angry, and they got mean with it.

Security was called.

He had a vague memory of a bottle hitting him in the head when he tried to break things up, of being on the ground, of a foot. And then nothing.

Nothing until here, until now.

He had probably died in the fight.

It had been his birthday.

I don't want to die, again.

It was nice, he supposed, to be able to move without pain. He had forgotten what it was like to be able to do that by the time he reached thirty, he appreciated his new body more than many would have considered. He would have appreciated it more if it didn't come flavoured with slavery or certain death in attachment. Because that was what it was for him, oh they painted it up pretty, made it seem like 'service to the village, protecting your home', but he knew that game. There was no choice here, not for him, not for any orphan taken in and cared for by the Hokage's mercy.

He might have hated them for it, if he weren't so terrified.

Sometimes, listening to the lectures in the Academy, he would hear something, usually so innocuous, so innocent, to anyone that didn't know what kind of horrors lurked in the past of the Elemental Nations, who hadn't sat through the lectures of his housemate in a snit regarding Imperialist attitudes and behaviours towards Colonies and foreign territories, who didn't know the secrets of Zetsu and Madara and the Kages – he had thrown up in class more than once.

Oft times to the tune of nothing more serious than, 'peace talks went wrong', 'unknown assailants', 'unknown Kekkei Genkai'.

His 'delicate' stomach saved him from early graduation as the war reached its crescendo.

The senseis had begun them on Chakra control techniques, something Ietsuna had found easy – his preternatural awareness of his Chakra let him get grip on the energy in ways his classmates couldn't match yet. His adult mind capable of multi-tasking better, his upbringing in a culture that required multitasking in ridiculous degrees also allowed for him to forge ahead, secretly, in his chakra control efforts. He.... was fairly sure he had decent chakra control, he would most definitely hope so. He doubted it was anything approaching the likes of Haruno Sakura, or Senju Tsunade, or even Yakushi Kabuto, but he could be certain that he was at least more proficient than many others.

Enough so to try some... more advanced techniques.

He got up hours before his usual time, he usually got up at six just as the sun was beginning to rise in order to run a lap around the village, he was trying to build himself up to running as many laps as he had been years in the Academy and managed to work himself up to a lap and a half – he had another four months before he reached his goal of two laps around the village.

He had been so terrified of running into Gai during those morning laps, but after years of only seeing him in passing, of never being paid any mind, he had relaxed his guard, he had set that anxiety to rest.

He had been mistaken.

He hadn't taken into consideration that a Shinobi's official day began with the rising of the sun, at the same time of day that he began his conditioning Maito Gai had finished his and rushed off to join his teammates. And now, Ietsuna had woken some hours earlier so that he could run his laps, and then find somewhere discreet to test his first forays into chakra techniques that technically wouldn't be available until he was at least Genin.

He didn't see the Jounin, just had the vague impression of a sharp breeze pass him as he kept his head down, controlled his breathing, kept his back straight, and maintained the rhythm count in his head so that he wouldn't forget to breathe properly. He was not a natural distance runner, even in his last life he had been more of a sprinter – he had played rugby in Junior school, and been very good at it too, it was one of the few sports where he was praised for his bulk.

The next time was a little hard to ignore when he became aware of a voice shouting 'Good Morning!', there and gone with the wind.

It was the forth time as he struggled to pick his little legs up enough to continue his run up the winding stairs at the Hokage monument, something he forced himself to do every morning because it was important training, and Gods, his legs hurt.

He eventually became aware of a voice cheering him on, he panted, looking over his shoulder, and felt all the blood drain from his face – quite a feat given how red faced he was from his run.

Maito Gai.

At the bottom of the stairs.

Charging up.

Screaming about Youth, and Fire.

He screamed, high and girlish, and terrified, and ran.

On all fours, he launched himself up the stairs, desperately, aimlessly shoving Chakra into his limbs until he finally reached the top of the staircase and ended up stumbling forwards face-first into the dirt. Pain made his vision flash as he tried to push himself upright, tasting dirt, his eyes watering, his nose stinging and a little wet feeling – oh no, had he busted it? He'd never had a broken nose, and he didn't think it was broken, but he could feel something wet in his nostrils so he probably had a nose bleed and -

He was hoisted up by the scruff of his clothes.

“WAHAHAH YOUR FIRES OF YOUTH BURN BRIGHTLY, YOUNG SEEDLING!”

Oh Kami no.

He did the only thing his five year old mind could.

He burst into tears.