Obi-Wan knew they had hit the temple’s inner security measures when Anakin went from calm to clutching both Obi-Wan and his lightsaber between one step and the next.

They had been briefed on the security of the temple of course, including the fact that there was enough Mandalorian iron in the walls to greatly limit any Jedi’s access to the Force. However he had forgotten that Anakin’s in-Temple training had been somewhat foreshortened, and that he’d had less time training Force-blind than most Jedi.

Obi-Wan reached up and put his hand over Anakin’s where it was snarled into the front of his tunic. “Anakin,” he said, sending calm through their skin on skin contact.

Anakin seemed to shake himself, and Obi-Wan could see him make a visible effort to rein in his instinctual fear. Obi-Wan found he couldn’t blame him: he was tempted to reach out himself, just to confirm that Anakin was not a hallucination. To be able to see him but have no sense of him, no sense of their bond, was disconcerting to say the least.

Anakin nodded that he was ready to continue, but Obi-Wan noted that he stayed apace now, keeping Obi-Wan in sight as they made their way further into the tunnels.

Goros was a tiny, jungle-covered planet close to the Tion Cluster that was habitable only by dint of the massive terraforming that had been undertaken by some long-dead species. When Jedi had first come to the planet was lost to history, but a great temple had been built there about three thousand years ago, sometime after the Great Sith War. It had housed a repository of holocrons, mostly copies of those held on Coruscant for longer than Master Yoda could remember, but now even this forgotten corner of the galaxy was not safe.

The problem was that no-one could confirm that Dooku didn’t know the many hiding places of the Jedi, leading to a retrieval operation of the kind not seen for a thousand years.

Obi-Wan and Anakin had found themselves with 24 hours between missions and had been duly sent to retrieve the data from the temple. Apparently no-one had been here for hundreds of years, and they had already had a few surprises where devices had misfired as they made their way towards the inner repositories.

Now that they had reached the highest level of security they should be close to the vaults. As far as Obi-Wan was concerned, they couldn’t get out of there quickly enough. They walked mostly in silence, Force-blindness weighing heavily on them. He had a feeling that Anakin was taking the brunt of it, but without the ability to sense their Master-Padawan bond it was impossible to tell. As younglings they had told each other horror stories about being cut off from the Force - usually as the result of some terrible accident - but it had only been the imaginings of overactive minds. As far as he was aware there was no permanent way to remove Force-sense from a Force-user, but he thought that it was something that he would be dreaming of for some time to come. He suppressed a shudder, and made sure to brush close to Anakin as the tunnels narrowed briefly.

They had left Captain Rex and a unit of troopers some way from the entrance, not sure how the ancient systems would have reacted to them. So far the security glitches had only resulted in a little bruising for Anakin: mostly to his pride.

After half an hour of walking they reached what appeared to be steps leading down to the vaults. They only had a partial map of the temple from the Jedi archives, but the structure from above had seemed to indicate that the innermost rooms were somewhere below them. Obi-Wan took a breath to advise caution just as Anakin stepped down lightly onto the first stair.

A solid gate fell from the arch of the tunnel, crashing into the floor between them so fast that it sent up a storm of dust and dirt, obscuring the torch Obi-Wan carried. He stared at the place where Anakin had been, too shocked at the absence of him to even call out his name. He was still Force-blind, but his senses were sharp enough that the low rumble that vibrated up through his boots led him to leap back just as the tunnel caved in, the noise tremendous in the sudden dark. He staggered out of his instinctual crouch, his mind reaching for Anakin, his dulled senses coming up with nothing.

“Anakin!” he called out, and again, “Anakin!”

His training held out in a small, still part of his mind, cataloguing his surroundings even through his panic: the sound of further cave-ins somewhere ahead of him; the pain in his hands as he scrabbled at the rocks that were now piled high into the shadows of the tunnel; the likelihood that his shouting would cause further rock falls.

Two minutes and twenty-two seconds after he had last seen Anakin, he sat on the floor of the tunnel, panting a little. He was sure he would be horrified at his loss of control later, but for the moment all he could think was that this is what it would feel like if Anakin were dead.

He gradually pulled himself back from the brink, tucking his fear away until he could deal with it later, until he saw his partner again.

That he could not feel Anakin in the Force meant nothing: he had not been able to sense him even when he’d been right in front of him, and it was likely that he would not be able to even when he left the tunnels, as the iron would block Anakin from him. Anakin was as fast, if not faster than Obi-Wan, and would have sensed the cave-in just as Obi-Wan had. He carried rations and water that would last him over a week. He would have to find another entrance and hope that Anakin… Obi-Wan bent forward over his clasped hands, breathing deeply despite the dust that still filled the air. Faintly, he could hear shales of rocks still falling somewhere deeper in the tunnels.

He made himself get up. That he could not sense the Force changed nothing, that he had given in to his fear changed nothing: he was Jedi. He considered and cast off a dozen plans in the time it took him to draw a breath. There was no other way into the central vault, not that had been on the plans he had seen, and not without the heavy machinery needed to enter from above. To attempt to do so would destabilise the structure further. Therefore he would need heavy construction droids in order to clear this section of tunnels safely. He could return to the Vigilance, which was orbiting further within Republic space, but he did not wish to risk having to explain himself to the Council. Better to take a leaf from Anakin’s book and ask for forgiveness rather than permission. The relatively lawless Abuda-3 was the closest and easiest planet for him to reach, and no-one would twitch a tentacle at the Twilight. Decided, Obi-Wan folded himself into a meditation pose in the dirt. He could not leave without making one more attempt to contact Anakin, to let him know he was coming for him. But the Force was a distant light in the dark, no more reachable than the stars. He dug his fingers into the dirt and bared his teeth in frustration, but in the next moment he was calm again, rising and walking steadily away into the gloom of the tunnels.

The Jedi generally left Rex and Cody to decide among themselves who was to accompany them on single-unit missions. Rex was sure that General Kenobi thought that they had a system in place for such important strategic decisions, but they had long ago employed the ancient art of the credit flip. Cody had initially tried to argue for a cost/benefit analysis of their various skills in regard to the target outcome, but so far no-one in the GAR had been able to come up with any kind of measurable scale for having two Jedi Knights on one mission. Even if they did, Rex was pretty sure that General Skywalker wouldn’t fit anywhere on it. Hence the credit flip.

Regardless, both Generals had been pretty closed lipped about the specifics of this particular mission, and so far all they’d had to do was keep straight faces while Kenobi and Skywalker bickered about the best place to land and then stand around in the humidity. He’d had worse missions.

The fact that Master Windu had been patched through from the Vigilance asking for an update was further evidence that this was a Jedi mission rather than a Republic one, but Rex was too experienced to be anything other than composed in the face of Jedi mysticism. He’d once seen General Skywalker walk into a cupboard having mistaken which door was the exit: it was difficult to maintain any level of awe after that.

He had a mixed unit with him, courtesy of the sheer number of injuries the 501st and the 212th had sustained on their last mission. A charge had misfired - a one in a billion failure - causing an explosion that had ended with six casualties and more than twenty injuries, including General Skywalker, who’d spent 24 hours in a bacta tank for a grade one burn on his leg. He’d still been walking on it, of course, right up to the point where General Kenobi had threatened to knock him out if he didn’t sit down. Rex had been considering doing something similar himself, but the difference was that Skywalker occasionally listened to the other Jedi when he would listen to no-one else. He used to listen to Commander Ashoka on occasion as well, but Rex had mostly come to terms with the fact that they wouldn’t be seeing her again. Not in this lifetime, anyway.

The medical frigate, the Opal Star , that they’d ended up on had been one of the largest he’d even seen, dwarfing the cruiser they’d taken for this mission. He’d barely taken off his uniform when General Kenobi had come into the quarters the clones had taken over to tell them they needed to suit up again. It had been a scramble to get everyone in the cruiser on time, Fives cheerfully cursing out anyone who was too slow to respond to the order.

He was pulled out of his musings by the change of shift chime. He’d put shortened shifts into effect in deference to the poor sods stood outside in 100 degree heat and 90% humidity. He swung down from his bunk and into his boots, checking his weapons automatically. Making his way out into the wet heat, nodded to the shift leader as he took his place at the furthest edge of the boundary they were patrolling. General Skywalker had made it clear that they were only to follow the path the Jedi had taken if given explicit orders to do so, otherwise they were to stay within a 30 meter radius of the ship. Regardless, Rex had a clear view of the rough stone path that Skywalker and Kenobi had taken through the jungle, and he fell easily into a state of alert that he could maintain for hours if needed.

The thing about your entire platoon looking exactly the same was that you learnt pretty quickly to rely on other things to identify them at a glance. Cody, he could tell from the way he tilted his head when he spoke; Fives made an odd gesture just before he sat down; Kix walked with his feet turned in a little. A hundred tiny movements that gave his fellow clones the depth and individuality that a lot of people missed. Didn’t even try to look for, if he was honest.

So when he saw General Kenobi in the distance, the first thing he noticed was that there was something odd about the way he was walking - almost like he was doing it against his will, like it was taking all his effort to put one foot in front of the other.

The second thing he noticed was that General Skywalker wasn’t with him.

“Look lively, lads,” he said into his comm, “we’ve got trouble.”

By the time the General was within shouting distance everything was stowed and they were ready to rendezvous with the Opal Star . The General strode straight past Rex who fell in behind him.

“Let Cody know I want the Twilight prepped - and tell him to be subtle about it. I will be heading to Abuda-3 the second we’re docked.”

“Yes, sir,” Rex replied, relaying the order to the Viper ’s bridge to pass on.

He didn’t ask further, the General would either tell him or he wouldn’t, but he knew whatever they were doing know was the best thing that could be done for General Skywalker. Kenobi would never do anything but.

“The Jedi Council comm'd for an update an hour ago, sir.”

The General nodded, but made no move towards the communications array, or to the cockpit. Rex murmured into his comm for Fives to take them up.

“Better strap in, sir,” he said, once it was clear the General was not planning on moving from the outer corridor.

“Yes. Right you are, Captain.” And with that he abruptly turned down the corridor that led to his and General Skywalker’s bunks.

Well, that didn’t look good.

Padmé was worried. She was not prone to worry and she was half annoyed at herself for paying attention to the HoloNet’s no doubt inaccurate reports of Anakin’s latest mission and subsequent injury. Her husband was usually quick to send her a brief message when such reports surfaced, which she had previously thought of as sweet but unnecessary. Only last week she had emerged from a grueling four hour meeting with the First Secretary of the Outer Systems to discover a message on her private comm that simply said, “No, I have not joined the Separatists and yes, this is my real hair.” When she’d tracked down the story he was referring to she had snorted with laughter at the lurid reporting.

Yesterday morning she had awoken to the HoloNet showing a Jedi representative stating that Generals Kenobi and Skywalker were fit and well, and that reports of their deaths were simply not true. The story had sunk instantly, replaced by news of the Japrael system turning themselves over the the Separatists, and that a million credit shipment of Spice had been discovered just short of Coruscant airspace. Padmé had carried on with her day, but had become more and more concerned when she did not receive the expected message.

She touched her comm for the hundredth or so time that evening, aware of the troubled glance that Moteé sent her way. She steeled herself for the last hour of her weekly meeting with the Loyalist Committee, a task made easier by Orn’s lengthy digression into the importance of incorporating the philosophy of Briza Ashae into the operating procedure of the Committee. At least no-one was expecting her to contribute.

Once they had escaped the meeting she walked for a little while with Bail, before bidding him goodnight at the entrance to the turbo-lift that led up to her suite. Her security detail were quiet on the way up, but the moment she entered Moteé steered her towards the seating area instead of her rooms to change.

“Comm him,” she instructed, and then stood over her as she did exactly that.

Padmé shook her head, “the line’s dead.”

“Contact General Kenobi,” Moteé replied.

Padmé hesitated. Of course the only person who thought that their affair was a well-kept secret was Anakin himself, and to not even be able to get through to Ani to leave a message...

She put the comm through, listening to the tones as it crossed unimaginable distances.

“Senator, how may I be of service?” came Obi-Wan’s cultured tones. Instantly she was both relieved and embarrassed.

“Is this a bad time?” she asked, making it clear that this wasn’t a formal call.

“No, it’s fine Padmé, how can I help?”

“There was a disturbing report on the holovids regarding your last engagement and I just… I’m sorry. I shouldn’t be contacting you. It’s just that there were reports of an explosion and Anakin isn’t answering his comm.” She said the last in a rush of worry.

“It’s fine, Padmé. Yes, there was an explosion, the news outlets got that right for once. Anakin did receive quite severe burns to one of his legs, but there was a tank on standby so he is,” there was an almost infinitesimal pause. “He is well. I’m sure he’ll call you shortly.”

Which all sounded perfectly reasonable, except for the fact that Obi-Wan was lying to her. There were any number of perfectly legitimate reasons for him to do so, but her instincts told her that this was something outside the ordinary. She looked at Moteé who nodded firmly.

“May I transfer you to the holocomm?” she asked.

“Of course.”

And again: a definite hesitation before his reply.

Obi-Wan shimmered into existence in front of her, looking exhausted. His robes were streaked with dirt, and there was a thin line of blood at his temple.

“Obi-Wan,” Padmé said, alarmed.

He held up his hands to her in a gesture of calm, but his hands were in an even worse state: abraded and bloody. He seemed to realise his error and tucked them into the sleeves of his robes.

“We were…” He stopped, and Padmé waited, breathless with horror, “we were split up, and I am now gathering the necessary materials to retrieve him.”

“But he is alive: you can still sense him. He always knows when you are close by,” she said, almost accusing.

Obi-Wan looked, if possible, even more bleak. Padmé was aware she had made some sound and Moteé reached over to grip her hand in hers.

He seemed to realise the effect he’d had on her and pulled himself up a little straighter, looking more like the Jedi she knew.

“Padmé, listen to me, he is alive. This I promise you.”

She nodded, gathering her own bravery to her.

“Tell him,” she took a breath, “when you see him, tell him to answer his damned comm.”

Obi-Wan tried to smile at that, but the expression collapsed in on itself.

She nodded at him and cut the connection.

Padmé stared at the space where his image had been, then she distangeled her hand from Moteé’s and stood.

When she had married Anakin, Padmé had naively believed that she would be sharing her husband with the Jedi Order. Naboo had little in the way of relationship hierarchy or sex taboos, so the notion of her husband owing part of himself to another was not disturbing to her. However, she had quickly come to realise that she shared her husband with Obi-Wan Kenobi, and Obi-Wan Kenobi alone. She had never been able to discern if he knew how deeply Anakin was devoted to him, but she knew enough of the Jedi Code to understand that such devotion was frowned upon at the very least.

She felt that she had Obi-Wan had been children together in a way, and that they had both suffered great loss on Naboo that had defined the adults that they became. However, as she had grown closer to Anakin she had viewed him through her husband’s eyes, and perhaps she had missed something important as a result.

Obi-Wan loved Anakin. Loved him in a way she had not thought him capable of. In a way, perhaps, that Anakin himself was unaware of. She was a little ashamed of herself for being pulled in by the ‘perfect Jedi’ persona fed to her via the HoloNet and even Anakin himself on occasion. The man she had just spoken to had been both desperate and desperately afraid. She had no doubt that he would not break his promise to her, that whatever had befallen Anakin was something that Obi-Wan would overcome.

Moteé had asked her if she would like to cancel all her non-essential meetings for the next day, but she couldn’t imagine having nothing to do but sit and wait for Anakin or Obi-Wan to contact her. She had said that she would rather work, so she had taken herself off to bed in the hope she would get some sleep. She couldn’t get the image of Obi-Wan’s injured hands out of her mind though: blood, dread and dirt.

That night she dreamt of Naboo funeral rites: sifting through ash for unburnt bones, dusting them with a brush made of her own hair. When she had cleaned them all she wrapped them in silk and passed them to Obi-Wan who sat beside her, austere and distant in his grief. Shmi was there, Ahsoka, Commander Rex, and a thousand faceless others. They each came forward and touched the silk wrapped bundle, until it was time to put it in the earth. Obi-Wan stepped forward, but instead of placing the bones into the grave he walked down into its shadows, and then Padmé was alone.

Wary of the temple security, Obi-Wan chose to go back in with just the droids for company, rather than risk the clones setting off another nasty surprise. They were slow, lumbering things, and Obi-Wan found himself checking his temper more than once as they made their way to where he had last seen Anakin.

Abuda-3 had been its usual chaotic self. Cody had insisted on accompanying him and, as a clone would have been about as welcome as a Jedi Knight, they had dressed in their best approximation of the Y’dooc: their faces and hair covered. Obi-Wan had somewhat ruined the subterfuge by not bothering to bargain for the droids, but hole in his psyche where Anakin should have been made all but the most necessary actions impossible.

He had not gone so far as to hide their actions from the Vigilance , but he had not reported back to the Council. Perhaps before the war his behaviour would result in some kind of grounding within the Temple, but he imagined all he and Anakin could expect was a reprimand when they made it back to Coruscant. The war was taking enough of the Jedi’s resources that it would take more that going briefly AWOL for the Council to censor them more seriously.

He had spent the journey to Abuda-3 regretting his lack of discretion with Padmé. If she hadn’t had comm’d him so soon after Anakin had… so soon after, he might have made a better showing of himself. He imagined he would be suitably embarrassed over his emotional display once he had any mental capacity to do so.

He reached out to the Force, the echo of its strength dwindling rapidly as he and the droids moved further into the ruins of the temple. The journey seemed to take an age. The pounding footsteps of the droids stirring up clouds of dust that half obscured his light. Finally they reached the cave-in, the gate that separated this part of the tunnels with those of the inner vaults almost completely obscured by fallen rocks and silt. He set the droids to work and then moved further back out of the way to meditate.

It was rare that he was unable to touch the quiet centre of his being, but he hadn’t even tried since he had sat almost this exact same spot, some 24 hours before. He concentrated on his breathing instead, aiming to lose himself in the number of breaths. It was a simple exercise that he had vague memories of performing as a youngling: twenty of his peers sat in the warm light of the Temple training rooms, an elder Padawan counting gently for them.

He gave up after only five hundred breaths, and stood to watch the slow progress of the droids instead.

He left the construction droids on the other side of the gate and made his way carefully over the rubble on the other side. He was acutely aware of how often he reached for the Force to correct his balance or move a rock, only to have his own power meet nothing in return.

The tunnel curved a little and Obi-Wan blocked out the thought of Anakin’s broken body lying under the rubble he clambered over. There must have been an emergency power source still functioning somewhere, as low-level lights flickered along the foot of the tunnels, dust motes dancing in the air.

“Anakin?” He tried to keep his voice to a reasonable level, not wanting to cause any more rock slides.

“Anakin?” He tried again, a little louder.

“Here!” Came the reply, and Obi-Wan almost tripped in his rush to round the corner.

Anakin was sat on the floor, his face pale under streaks of dirt.

Obi-Wan went to his knees in front of him and grasped his flesh and blood hand in his own. Anakin clung back, his shoulders slumped in relief.

“What did you do, go back to Coruscant first?” he asked, with an attempt at a smirk.

Obi-Wan took a moment before he could find a suitable reply.

“Of course, I needed a proper bath and a change of clothes before I could even think of rescuing you.”

Anakin gave him a slow once-over, no doubt noting the fact he was in no better state than Anakin himself.

“I think you missed a spot, Master,” he said, making a lazy gesture that indicated the whole of Obi-Wan’s being.

Obi-Wan squeezed his hand, and Anakin squeezed back.

“Are you hurt?” he asked.

Anakin grimaced, “displaced break, I think.”

Obi-Wan looked to where he was pointing. Even without examining his leg, he could see that it was swollen.

“But, I got the holocrons,” he added.

Obi-Wan turned an incredulous stare onto Anakin, who shrugged.

“I got bored.”

“Do you think you can walk?” Obi-Wan asked, “There is a mediboard we can use if not.”

“With help, yeah,” Anakin replied, already trying to lever himself up despite the fact that his left hand was still entwined with Obi-Wan’s.

Obi-Wan reached forward and got an arm around him, and together they were able to get him on his feet. Anakin clutched at him once they were upright instead of pushing him away and insisting he was fine as he usually did. Obi-Wan pressed a brief hand to the back of his head, then they began to make their way back towards the gate, Obi-Wan supporting Anakin’s weight with every step.

“Have you put on weight?” he asked.

Anakin half snorted. “No, old man, you’re just out of shape without the Force to prop you up.”

“I can hear my report now, ‘sadly I had to leave the Jedi Knight, Anakin Skywalker, on Goros, but I have returned with the holocrons.’”

“I’m not sure how disappointed they’d be,” Anakin said, with sudden bitterness.

Obi-Wan nearly lost his footing as he turned to look at him, and they stood wavering - waiting for a breathless second to see if they would fall or not.

“That is not true, Anakin - both you and your skillset are incredibly valued within the Jedi.”

“To you, maybe,” he replied.

Obi-Wan looked away, not comfortable with exactly how much value he placed on Anakin being by his side, how it highlighted his failures as an example to his former Padawan.

“Come on, I’d like a wash and some tea sometime this century,” Anakin said, clearing the tension.

They continued their timid pace until they reached the place where the two construction droids were holding up the roof of the tunnel.

Anakin gave one of them a fond pat as they limped past.

“I didn’t know we had construction droids on the Vigilance,” he commented.

“We don’t,” Obi-Wan replied.

Anakin glanced at him, but didn’t add anything further.

The droids had been instructed to wait until they were out of the tunnel before following them - they were class C construction droids, so fully capable of digging themselves out even if the whole structure collapsed on top of them.

“Padmé comm’d me while you were trapped.”

“She comm’d you ?” Anakin echoed.

“You might want to reassure her that you are well,” Obi-Wan advised, ignoring Anakin’s guilty start at her name.

“Er, yes. I’ll do that.”

They were quiet then, expect for the occasional hiss of pain from Anakin. The tunnel floor was relatively even, and Obi-Wan found himself straining for the first touch of his Force-sense returning instead of watching his step.

Some ten minutes later the air seemed to lighten, and then Anakin was wholly formed beside him: hot and alive in the Force.

Anakin reacted more strongly, half stumbling so that Obi-Wan had to turn to catch him.

“What is it?” he urged, Anakin’s terror loud as their bond flared back to life.



“Sith!” Anakin gasped, “Sith. ”