There is two kinds of breaking points.

If a person reaches their breaking point two mayor thing can happen. They snap, and lash out against whoever pushed them over the edge, or their spirit and soul falls apart along the cracks while they become a part of a sad statistic in the world.

There is a beach in Japan in the city of Musutafu, where forgotten and abandoned things end up decaying. People tends to avoid this place because it is became the symbol of the inevitable. This place is just as abandoned as the objects residing there in their last stand against time. As the sun started to fall behind the horizon, there was something that should not belong here. A small and delicate figure sat at the base of one of the junk heaps. Her skin was a sickly white almost translucent. Her long forest green was a mess, soft wild locks standing in every direction. She just sat there watching the receding sun as her eyes became empty and lifeless. She waited for the right moment. She would do, what she needed to do when the sun would disappear behind the city and the first stars would become visible. She was where she belonged, where the world thought they belong. Her bright red shoes were next to her, a long, jagged piece of metal waiting on them patiently. She cleaned it in the salty ocean water, using the sand to remove the rust and sharpening the tip of it with the pieces of concrete in one of the piles. She was ready. She was where she belonged. Cracked, broken, useless, a Deku. Soon she would be lifeless just like the things around her. Nobody would find her body. She would slowly decay just like the trash around her. And finally, she would be free of the pain, the suffering. She lost the will to live. As the sun ducked behind the city and the first stars showed themselves above the ocean she reached over to commit her final act in her life. As she placed the tip of her chosen weapon against her chest with a blank lifeless face, like a last cruel act of the universe her memorise started to play before her.

Her life took a dark turn when she was 4 years old and her quirk didn’t manifest. Her dream to become a hero suddenly seemed unreachable as her mother hugged her with tears in her eyes repeating ‘I’m sorry.’ endlessly. Those words were like searing hot iron pressed on her skin. The first cracks on her soul appeared that fateful day. That night Izuka cried herself to sleep, along with her mother. Her father left them behind the next day. After the divorce, he left Japan and moved to America and the bullying started.

At the age of 6, Izuka learned that life was unfair and ruthless. The universe took away the only person in her life that loved her. They were walking home after a day in the local park when an ear-splitting sound of crashing glass and bending metal broke the world of Izuka. She watched in soul-crushing horror as a fiery wreck of a car flew in their direction. She saw the dawning terror on her mother’s face, as she realized that her child’s life is in danger. She saw her mother’s green blouse move in front of her and felt as she embraced her in their last hug. She would never forget the warmth of her embrace, as the world stopped existing in that moment. After a split of a second that seemed to stretch into eternity, her world ended in all-encompassing hot pain as her mother’s blood trickled down on her face. As the last embers of life left her mother’s eyes she heard her whispered words of ‘Please forgive me’.

After the funeral of Midoriya Inko, Izuka was empty. She just existed without any control over her life. The bullying subsided for a while, as she moved into a close orphanage. After a year, she returned to school and in a few months, the bullying continued. Kacchan gradually became more and more aggressive as he didn’t need to hold himself back in fear of her mother finding out through Inko. One day after a particularly bad beating she just lay in the dirt watching the clear blue sky. That day she realised, that the universe doesn’t care. She is just a piece of dust in the waste expanse of the world. Even that realisation couldn’t destroy her dream of becoming a hero. She will care, she will help the helpless. She will prove that she wasn’t useless. She will endure the torment if that was what she needed to prove herself useful, to be like All Might.

At the age of 10, Izuka started to see the darkness in the heart of heroes. They were flawed, not the perfect flawless pieces of gems as she seen them before. She started to reach the limit of her endurance. On a bright Saturday after a villain fight that she observed and wrote down every observation she made, she approached the hero. She told him that she was an orphan and that she is bullied, and that she already asked for help from the teachers. During her tale, the hero barely listened to her. But when she told him that she is quirkless the hero’s features became dark, and carefully blank. He told her that he doesn’t have time for such small problems like these. After that, he left the scene without a word. Izuka almost reached her breaking point that night in the library in her research, when she saw the statistics.

She only lasted 4 more years. Nobody wanted her as their child. Nobody saved her from her personal hell. She started to believe she is truly useless and insignificant. A Deku. Today was the last straw. Her soul started to fall apart on the roof after her idol, All Might told her that she couldn’t become a hero. He tried to lessen the impact with the mention of becoming a police officer or a doctor, but she knew that either department would welcome a weak, quirkless, useless, fragile girl. All Might missed the moment when her spirit shattered as he puffed up again and jumped. Izuka stared after him as silent tears started to flow from her eyes. As she was on her way back to the orphanage she heard explosions. She still had some sliver of will as she started to follow the sounds. She was shocked when she saw the same villain that attacked her holding a hostage. Cold sweat run down her back when she saw that the victim was Kacchan with terror in his eyes. She started to run before she could think, and threw her tattered backpack to save her personal tormentor who told her to kill herself. Maybe he was a bad person who nonetheless would be a pro-hero which infuriated her, but she couldn’t watch as he slowly suffocated. She knew how horrifying and painful was that from first-hand experience as the disgusting sludge invaded her. All Might saved the day, but nobody thanked her. The other heroes and All Might cared more about the press. A few of them scolded her while praised the volatile blond. Oh, how different could be that moment if she had a quirk. After she could finally leave them behind, the raging blonde approached her. As he closed the distance she was already shaking with fear, but she hoped, maybe he would thank her. But no, her ex-childhood friend wasn’t that kind of a person. He was furious, and threaten her that he will break her if she thought he needed some useless Deku’s help.

As she was on her way to the orphanage, the last remains of hope left her too at the sight of Dagobah Beach.

She slowly moved the piece of metal away from her chest while keeping it aligned with her heart. She needed room to gain enough momentum. She planned to impale her heart through her sternum, so she needed a lot of force. In her last moment, she looked up the sky which bathed in the last remains of the fading sunlight.

“DON’T!”

Came the desperate shout from a familiar deep voice. As she looked in the direction of the sound she saw the skeletal form of her idol as he panted in exhaustion at the top of the stairs. But he was late. She looked at him with a sad smile as the hero started to run in her direction, and impaled herself.

“NOOOOO!” All Might shouted desperately calling forth One for All to help him reach her. He didn’t care if his time shortened as the coppery taste of blood flooded his mouth. He needed to save her.

“What have I done!”