Chapter Text

1500 years was a very... very long time. That’s how long he had been alive and all this time he promises he'd not been sitting idle, waiting for something his soul knew would perhaps never happen but his heart refused to believe. He became a doctor-to honour Gaius's memory then an Engineer to honour the changing times and to prove to himself that even without his Magic he was capable, a scientist- that was for Gaius again, an MI6 agent- this profession was a necessary evil, the government had gotten too hard to deceive in the new technological world and steps had to be taken to learn the tricks to never be detected. Once when life got too overwhelming, he even turned himself into a Tree and became one with the soil over which Arthur had once ruled centuries ago. It was the closest experience he'd ever have to being buried.

His magic was just as strong now as it had ever been before, if not stronger. Magic did not disappear quickly from the World, it evolved first. Countries like India and China were so different from Albion - now Britain- that it was even apparent in their magic. He travelled the world for many years, learning and immersing himself in magical cultures so different from his own that he almost believed he was on a different planet. Their people- all their people- lived in Harmony. It was so apparent that there had been no Uther in these countries- his tainted influence had never penetrated these lands and it was there that Merlin realised what it could have been like had he succeeded in his own destiny.

Or perhaps not.

The damage to Albion had been done way before Merlin even entered Camelot, way before Arthur became King... the damage had been irreparable ever since the Dragons perished, ever since the peaceful druid clans were decimated to pitiful numbers, ever since the magnificent Isle of the Blessed was turned into a ruin. There was nothing Merlin or Arthur could have done to reverse such great crimes.

The destiny he had believed in so much, the destiny he had sacrificed so much for had been no more than a farce. No more than a lie... and this lie had the name of the Tripple Goddess written all over it. For who else could deceive a Dragon? Kilgharrah had fully believed in the prophecy, it was the only reason that dragon had remained sane in those 20 years of captivity. No, Kilgharrah did not have the means to deceive him but the Goddess did. Much like The Disir had.

It was that realisation that destroyed Merlin's mental health entirely and he retreated to the Sidhe World, to Avalon. When he finally felt healed enough to return... the world had changed yet again. There had been a new religion and in its wake, it had destroyed the already weak hold of Magic over Albion. Once Albion's magic disappeared completely the rest of the world followed soon enough and Merlin realised then why Albion was so important for Magic's survival. Albion was the lynchpin, the birthplace... the deal-breaker, call it what you will. That chain reaction ended with Magic's collapse. His last world tour was made in the hopes to find something he had missed, some hint of magic- Anything! But not even Avalon survived. The Sidhe died one by one as Magic was sucked away and from that day on Merlin was left truly alone.

It was Irony in its truest form that as the World weakened, Merlin strengthened. He was no more than a vessel for Magic, so as it disappeared from the world, it all just seemed to accumulate IN Merlin. Just like it had during the Great Purge, all that magic that Uther destroyed had to go somewhere- That was where ‘Emrys’ came into the picture. The misplaced magic from the Death of the Dragons and the sorcerers had created Emrys. The balance had been restored then by the Old Religion but since there was no more Old Religion, there was no more balance. Merlin was overwhelmed with power, bursting at the seams and thought perhaps he would die this way too. There was no balance between the world and Merlin, it was as if the scales were broken, for Merlin's side was forever tipped. He could end the earth and the Universe then and there if he wished and he'd even been about to do it in 2012 but then...then he dreamed of an Impossibility. Of the Past and the present colliding.

It had taken more than two decades but it seemed as if Merlin had achieved the impossible. He had finally cracked the movement of TIME and managed to turn it back. Again and Again. He tested the combination spell on an apple first. Then he killed a mouse and made it alive again... then he tested it on a criminal. Once. Twice. And then finally he tested it on himself but went back only a short amount of time. Then went back in time for a few months, a year, a few years... and sighed, Merlin had just lived five years of his life in the past and had repeated all his actions from memory.

Would he have to hop back in time or could he make the long trip at once? Was magic even being used along with his scientific calculations? He didn't feel a lag on his magic so not a great amount must be being used but would his magic last until he got back to his time... he ran a tired hand through his hair. It was in these moments that he needed Gaius.



He measured his magic then and checked how much was being used, for thirty minutes trip into the past, a week's trip into the past... and then finally tiring of small tests he made a big decision. He jumped a decade into the past... lived the 2000's again and gradually started exchanging his money for the purest form of gold in the market. He gathered as much knowledge as he could on his magical memory- the music, the medicine... how to make paper, everything he thought could be useful. When he had checked his magical consumption after the decade long jump he realised he had not even dipped into his magical reserves and smirked.

Once he had figured out all the technical stuff he reverted to the stuff that was more important. What will he do once he went into the past? What decisions will he take...what will he do DIFFERENTLY?

He remembered the first five decades after Arthur's death, he'd kept beating himself over what-ifs- what if he had confided in Morgana about being Magic or given Mordred the benefit of the doubt? What if he had confided in Arthur sooner about his magic- Arthur would have been angry- yes or ballistic- definitely, but at least he wouldn’t have died before his time.

(In part) It was not Mordred that killed his King, it was Merlin’s lies, his deceit and his cowardliness.

The healing of his Mental health in Avalon had been difficult as the first step had been accepting that he was gone. Forever and with no hope for a return regardless of Kilgharrah's words and to tell the truth, later... much Later Merlin had even been glad. To have Arthur in a world where there was no Camelot... Merlin shook his head at the grief of such a World. Uther had forgotten that Camelot's every brick had been infused with Magic, so as magic got weaker... so did Camelot.

It was also that Merlin just couldn’t see Arthur in the 21st century. He couldn't see Arthur accepting a world where hunting had been declared illegal, where Horses were not meant to be ridden as often as bikes and cars, where people preferred to live in cities filled with metal rather than in a majestic castle surrounded by lush green forests.

Arthur was the Born King not the born Prime Minister or President. A king. A legendary hero. The world in the 21st century has already lost magic and though it also sometimes loses its way to Humanity and has in the past has had many brutal wars and conflicts, it needs a democratic leader… not a King.



For Arthur even imagining a world beyond Albion would have been an impossibility and in this century, Merlin could travel to Japan and reached back Home the next day... if Gwaine had been alive now it would have been infinitely more difficult to track him for there were so many pubs in the world, he chuckles.

Next step to mental stability had been Self-Confidence. In Camelot, as a peasant, Merlin had never felt that he could be something other than a servant. Something other than A shadow or an invisible shield. As he slowly grew into the title of Emrys, he had felt liberated, free of self-doubts, knowing his own worth and living life as it came.

Not worrying about who is going to enchant the prince next like he had done in Camelot, just... living, though that too was difficult sometimes. Only after multiple careers, many lovers and many magic-less victories had he become confident about himself and the decisions he took.

He was now more decisive than ever. He didn’t need help making his decisions, he didn’t follow blindly as he had with Kilgharrah and Gaius. He was still open to the opinions of others but his decisions were his own and will be forevermore.

And lastly, he had healed by sharing. Everything he felt, everything he had been through. He spoke to the Sidhe, many of whom had been as close as family before they too had died. He'd started writing then, letters to Arthur, to Mum, to Gaius and Balinor. To Morgana and Mordred and then now... he sang.

He sang everything he felt or had felt over the centuries, everything he went through or regretted. It was much like writing a book but in beat. He'd even become famous, selling millions of copies of his albums. He was a household name, popular with the adults for the depth in his songs and the young for...well he didn't really know why they liked him but they did and today, was his last performance. He'd told the world he was retiring.

As far as they knew, Merlin was retiring to spend a few years searching for inspiration and getting to know himself better in India.



As he got out of his car, put on his shades and entered the stadium where he'd be performing his assistant ran up to him and whispered making Merlin wince. Viktoria was apparently waiting for him backstage... he will need to break up with her too, should probably do it by tonight. He was NOT looking forward to that. She will probably hate him, but if all these years of unfinished romances had taught him something, it was that it’s better for them to hate you and think that you were an assh*le than them waiting their whole lives for something that was never going to happen. In his immortal opinion- Anger is always better than agony and regret.

For now, he skips going backstage and instead goes out to greet his fans directly. The cheers drown out Merlin's internal thoughts for a second and he smiles widely. It was going to be a long night, but he was sure that it was also going to be worth it.