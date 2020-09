Chapter Text

Izuku had no friends.

He hadn’t wanted to believe it, not for a very long time. Since he was a child, probably (he was nine, now, and nine was old, certainly not a child anymore. A kid, at most.) Kacchan was probably just joking most of the time, he figured. Talking big to look tough for the other kids at school. They all always laughed, and Izuku thought that if he could make them laugh and like him, he would probably repeat whatever he’d done.

…well, not if it meant making Katsuki feel bad.

But that was beside the point. He didn’t have any friends, and he knew that now, and it hurt simultaneously more and less than he’d thought it would. He’d probably known subconsciously, he thought. That was a large word he’d heard his mother use to mean knowing without knowing one was knowing. That sounded right.

It had hit him like a lightning bolt when he’d sat down at the computer to listen to All Might’s latest interview. They didn’t have television anymore- Inko had to shut down their service- but she needed internet for her work, so they would just have to make do and find a way to keep that, if nothing else.

All Might, looking at pristine and heroic as ever, sat on a bright red sofa across from someone in a suit that Izuku paid little attention to, who’d held out a microphone and asked- “What advice would you give to our newest batch of heroes in training right now?”

With a smile as blinding as any he’d ever given, one that made Izuku’s chest feel warm like when his mother smiled at him, All Might gave his answer: “Surround yourself with people who can support you! Precious friends and allies that lift you up and encourage you!”

“I- I want to be a hero someday!”

“Are you kidding? A quirkless Deku like you could never be a hero.”

…Kacchan didn’t support him. He didn’t encourage him. None of his teachers or classmates did, either.

Now that he wasn’t in denial anymore, all Izuku could think of was how startingly alone he felt, and how now he knew how alone he felt. He didn’t really want to go to school, not anymore, but it was depressing sulking around at home and only ever going to school, so he tentatively asked his mother if he could visit the park.

It was on their street, within walking distance, and the crime rate in their neighborhood was so low that it was considered there was no crime rate. Even if money was tight when bills came around, Inko had always, somehow, made sure he had a safe place to live- the last time there had been any sort of abduction or anything of the sort, the victim had been returned within an hour via the work of a hero in the vicinity.

No, it was mostly the areas on the way to school and work that were more dangerous, so Izuku went to the park and decided he would stay in the confines of his little neighborhood and that he didn’t need any of the people at school for friends. He didn’t go to the large park he and Kacchan used to play at- no, he went to the smaller one, with a little bitty pond a family of ducks inhabited, and they would be his friends.

He was sat on a bench, watching them devour the seed he’d brought, when it landed on the wood beside him.

A frazzled-looking crow, looking almost as big as him, in comparison, perched on the edge of the bench and blinking at him in a curious way.

Izuku stared at it. Belatedly, he realized the bird was glancing between his face and the bag and his hand, and he rushed to open it and stick his hand inside to grab a handful of seeds. “I’m sorry,” he blurted out, even though he knew the animal wouldn’t understand him. “I didn’t mean to be rude! You surprised me!”

It let out a weird noise at him as it skittered back a few inches, probably because of how fast he’d tried to lean over and set the seeds down.

Swallowing, he retreated all the way down the bench and pulled his limbs in, trying to look as small as possible. “I’m sorry. I’m Izuku. You can eat it, I won’t hurt you, I promise.”

It doesn’t understand you, idiot, anyone at school would probably say, laughing at him the whole time.

The bird stared at him. He cringed, wondering if maybe getting off the bench would be better, and waited a few more hesitant seconds before the crow apparently deemed him inconsequential and padded over to start eating the seed.

Izuku, in his own fashion, made a friend.

Making friends with birds wasn’t hard. One had to be respectful, and not push, and respect their boundaries; the ducks let him come up close and pet them, but needed space after a few minutes, and the crows became unhappy if he tried to touch their knives.

He’d started calling the frazzled-looking one Katashi, since she looked so stern, and her mate Hiroshi, since he was a little more friendly. He gathered that they bickered a lot, since she’d seen Katashi swatting at him with one of the butter knives she’d stolen one day to make him back off from her scraps, though it didn’t seem to be a serious fight.

He’d done a bit of reading- a lot- obsessively- after making friends with Katashi, and he supposed the other crows that looked as large and old were a pair of their parents, maybe, and the smaller and younger looking ones had to be their children. One of them in particular- Kazue- had taken a shine to him, and even perched on his shoulder, sometimes.

After a few weeks they’d begun to recognize him due to his near daily visits, bringing him small things sometimes in exchange for whatever food he’d brought. He had a small collection of shiny rocks, seashells, interesting-looking twigs, coins, a few paper bills, and other various objects.

Katashi liked to collect sharp things. He’d worried over her injuring herself, but she never seemed to have an accident, and it wasn’t like he could stop her; he’d seen her with knives, forks, pointy pieces of metal- all of which she was very protective over, and hardly let anyone touch. In one instance, though, she had tried to give him an absolutely wicked-looking dagger that he’d had to nervously decline. She’d taken off, a bit offended, and he still wondered what she’d done with it.

“You can’t just steal money,” he told Kazue with a frown, even as the crow stood on his knee and blinked uncomprehendingly at him. “I don’t know who it belongs to and now I can’t return it.”

Another wad of bills sat in his palm. He felt guilty about keeping someone else’s money- he was essentially stealing, he thought, and heroes didn’t steal- but what else could he do with it? He could throw it away, he figured, or do something useful with it to make up for it, like buy cat food for the shelter his mother had suggested he visit.

Kazue let out a quiet, disgruntled sound as she shuffled off of him. One of her brothers swooped in to take her place not a moment after. This time, he dropped something bigger into Izuku’s lap.

“Hiraku!” he cried, beside himself. “You can’t just steal stuff like this! These look expensive!”

Indeed, the pair of headphones in his lap did look highly expensive. Izuku felt like a thief just sitting there. What if they were some special edition, or had tracking software specific to their serial number, or they were super important to someone? Would he get caught and get in trouble for it? How was he supposed to find who they belonged to?

Hiraku cawed at him, sounding supremely satisfied with himself. “You’re horrible,” Izuku said, mournfully, as he slumped against the bench. The two birds glanced at each other and made a grating noise. They were laughing at him.

“I want to be a hero,” he emphasized, though it was little more than a grumble at that point. “Heroes don’t steal things.”

Maybe he could put an ad up. “Lost Pair of Headphones Found in Northwest Park.” He wouldn’t put the brand, he thought, in case they were expensive, so no one would claim to be the owner just to resell them. Then he could ask his mother to put her email address on it and print out fliers.

He decided to do just that, and cut his park visit short just to go straight him and get it done.

Of course, a poster near the park for a lost pair of headphones garnered hardly any attention at all, and three weeks passed before he defeatedly stopped putting the posters back up after they’d disappeared with the wind, sliding the headphones on to guiltily make use of them as Kazue and Hiraku cawed at him haughtily from his windowsill. Damned birds.