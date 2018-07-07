Chapter Text

Lost on you by LP

Artwork by Bibbity88

Artwork Bibbity88

NOW

The elevator doors open with a way-too-chirpy ping when they reach the lobby level and Stiles curses vehemently under his breath at his vintage Star Wars backpack as he tugs at the zipper, which has stuck half way after he slipped his security swipe card into the front pocket. It only adds to the annoyance rippling through him at being interrupted right when he was getting to a really interesting part of the codex he was translating down in the ‘Batcave’ – which is what he calls the secured level below the basement parking garage, because if Bruce Wayne can have one then so can he. He can barely suppress the sparks that want to fly from his fingertips, the tingle of constant static charge almost painful, his magic greedy and impatient wanting to test out what he’d been reading.

Tugging even harder, Stiles groans loudly when the pocket tears because damn it…that’s half the Death Star hanging off the front now all because he’d forgotten he wasn’t going to use that pocket anymore when it gave him trouble last time zipping it up. Steadily puffing out a lungful of air, which pushes his lips out in a weird duck-like pout or so his reflection shows in the shiny mirrored elevator doors as he passes between them, he can feel his pissed off irritation easing. He really did like this one and he could easily ‘bibbidi bobbidi boo’ it back to pristine condition, but it will give Derek the perfect excuse to go on another nerd hunt via online shopping and find one to replace it from a totally different fandom, which is kinda his thing now ever since he bought him the first one – a sleek Ironman backpack with red and gold molding like his body armour – a gift for his first day at Harvard. His mate loves to spoil him with geeky gifts which Stiles adores because he makes no bones about being a superhero slut, DC or Marvel Universe it doesn’t matter, but more importantly he loves to see the way Derek’s chest puffs out proudly when Stiles so obviously appreciates what he’s found for him. It’s kinda like the comic-con version of his mate laying a fresh kill at his feet.

Rubbing his hand over the back of his neck, there’s a prickling awareness of another magic user nearby. His wards aren’t flaring in alarm, so not in the building though, out on the street more than likely. Not a lightweight, enough for Stiles to sense, but compared to the juice Stiles is packing these days he may as well be. It’s maybe not a coincidence that he can sense them when he has an unknown visitor waiting for him. It’s not so distracting that he doesn’t stop to appreciate the vast open space of the lobby with its modern industrial vibe of iron stairwells and exposed brick like he usually does. It’s an echo of the loft that they left behind in Beacon Hills all those years ago - it’s not exactly the same, the staircases to the mezzanine floor above aren’t spirals and it’s brighter with huge multi-paned windows so no gloomy shadows - Peter designed it that way intentionally, not to cause pain, but to remember how far they’ve come.

The framed certificate that Stiles had insisted on displaying on the wall closest to the street entrance catches his eye and immediately irks him. He wanted it there because he was so proud of Peter, but it annoyed the fuck out of him at the same time because this building really should’ve won the architectural design award for that year and not been just a finalist. One of Peter’s interns had thought he was doing the right thing by entering his talented but reclusive boss and much as Peter had complained they could all tell that he was secretly pleased and excited by becoming a finalist purely on his modified for public consumption blueprints and scene sketches alone. When Peter wouldn’t allow photos or a tour by the AIA judges for security reasons he was soon out of the running, the ‘Batcave’ with its defensive wards and containment seals so Stiles’ magic wouldn’t spill out accidentally, was just one of those security reasons.

“Stiles?”

Hearing his name called Stiles doesn’t react for a split-second and when it finally registers he snaps back into the here and now instantly because…yeah, there’s no way. It can’t be. That voice from the past, surely it’s his mind playing tricks on him, like in the first couple of years after, when he’d automatically turn to say something to his best friend only to remember he wasn’t there and he wasn’t his best friend anymore.

“Stiles.” Scott appears so suddenly, literally out of left field that Stiles can’t help the loud squawking noise he makes and stumbles back, eyeballing his…whatever he is to him now, in his suit and tie. A suit jacket that Stiles can see doesn’t fit properly on a body that’s bulkier than he remembers, too tight in the shoulders and too loose at the waist and dear God he’s been listening to Peter way too much to know all that or maybe he’s been spoiled by the tailored Armani suits in his own wardrobe. His other mate is equally as sweet, not that he’s allowed to tell anyone that – reputation and all - and loves to spoil him too.

“Sir…is everything alright?” The receptionist calls out, having risen partially out of her seat.

“Yes, it’s okay. Just an old friend I haven’t seen in a while. It was a surprise.” Scott replies, lips stretching wide into his most disarming smile, not noticing that the older woman doesn’t move an inch – her eyes locked with Stiles’ who with the barest of nods lets Marcie know that she can stand down and relax the finger that hovers over the small sigil carved into her desktop to activate the offensive wards. They’re usually automatic in response to an overt threat, but sometimes direct intervention is needed when the threat isn’t so readily apparent, hence, the mystical panic button.

Stiles had personally warded the entire building and as Scott’s already passed through the defensive ones, at the moment he has no ill-intent. If that were to change at all Scott would be cast out on his ass pretty damn quick. He’s also laced the wards with an extra zing that doesn’t compel people to tell the truth exactly, no deep dark secrets would be drawn out if someone really didn’t want to tell, but it certainly makes them more open and communicative and less likely to be deceptive. So to hear Scott refer to him as an ‘old friend’ feels like a punch to the gut.

Sitting down, Marcie immediately picks up the phone and Stiles is 99.9% positive she’s going to be contacting his left and right hands. His very possessive and over protective second and enforcer and oh boy, won’t that be interesting.

“What are you doing here?” Scott whispers. A frown deepening the marks of discontent at either side of his mouth, they’re the only change that Stiles can see on the all too familiar boyish face. “You shouldn’t be here.”

Stiles blinks in disbelief. What the hell? “Really. After ten years that’s the first thing you say to me. What do you mean what am I doing here? What are you doing here?” As soon as he asks the question an awful sneaking suspicion stirs in his hindbrain, maybe his visitor isn’t so unknown after all.

Scott puffs out his chest and lifts his chin, trying to assume an aura of gravitas, which doesn’t work on Stiles in the slightest considering he’s seen Scott’s drunk 14 year old ass doing the Macarena in his underwear. “I’ve come to meet the Wolf Mage and offer him an alliance.”

Stiles’ mouth drops open in surprise as his lips try to form words that just won’t come and he can feel himself gaping like a goldfish at his former friend. His backpack slips from his suddenly nerveless fingers to fall at his feet before he’s shoving his hands into his jean pockets to hide the snapping crackle of his power, he forces himself to concentrate and will it back down. He can only hope that he doesn’t permanently scorch mark the denim like all the other pairs before when he used to have little hiccups with his control, not that he couldn’t afford another designer pair, he just prefers to know that he’s got the reins on his power and not the other way round.

“You what?” Stiles finally manages, just barely stopping himself from looking around the lobby for the hidden cameras. Surely he’s being ‘punked’, which would be something Cora would so do to him if it didn’t compromise their security and if she ever did it would never involve the ‘True Idiot’ as she likes to refer to Scott. However, Scott had presented a sprig of holly to Marcie anonymously on his arrival at reception, the recognised gesture of peace and goodwill between pack Alphas seeking audience with each other in the public domain, meaning this was all too real. Fuck, he’s an idiot. Sometimes his spark interfered with electronic equipment, so once he saw the security feed was on the fritz again he should’ve got Marcie to describe who was waiting for him before he left the ‘Batcave’ saving himself from this awkward and unutterably weird encounter. Too damn cocky, too damn comfortable, he scolds himself for assuming it was an Alpha he’d already had dealings with here. Peter’s gonna kick his ass big time.

“It’s not surprising you’re out of the loop.” Scott says with such condescension that Stiles struggles to hold back from popping him one right on his damned annoying uneven jawline. God knows what Scott thinks he’s been doing since he last saw him, probably assumed he was going to crawl under a rock and hide away after being cast aside.

“Over the last few years we started to hear about an unknown Alpha on the East coast. Not unusual, we don’t know all the packs that are out there across the country, but the things that this Alpha has done are…well they’re amazing.”

Scott lifts his eyebrows dramatically. “He’s known as the Wolf Mage – an Alpha werewolf who uses magic. Do you know how rare that is? Almost as rare as a True Alpha.” Stiles has to agree with Scott, although maybe not so reverently, because he’s researched the heck out of it and wolves and magic as strange as it sounds just don’t go together. They are supernatural creatures no doubt about it, but unlike other types, what they are - their very being, is the magic. They can’t use or manipulate the energy that magic is, for their own purposes.

Unless they’re something entirely different. Something that wouldn’t ping on another wolf’s senses.

Scott lowers his voice as though sharing a secret. “They say he’s always in the company of a pair of huge wolves, there’s even whispers his whole pack can fully shift which is simply unheard of…Deaton doesn’t believe it, says Talia Hale was the only full shifter he knows of, but no one knows for sure. They keep to themselves and are super-secretive.”

“Maybe there’s a reason for that, you know like privacy.” Stiles bitches and Scott screws his nose up in that familiar way he does when he’s considering new ideas before dismissing his comment and ploughing on.

“About 3 years ago Deaton received a tip that he moved his pack to the West coast, it’s taken us that long to find him and it’s here. So close to Beacon Hills that we never even considered it. It’s meant to be. From what little information we’ve been able to gather, we know he’s helped a number of packs negotiate truces with their local Hunter clans and it’s said his knowledge, wisdom and power are unsurpassed. He has the ear of all the major packs, covens and nests around the world - even the Council of Hunter Families listens when he talks. What better fit than an alliance between the True Alpha and the Wolf Mage?” There’s a burning light of righteousness in Scott’s eyes which unsettles Stiles, a fanaticism that could be dangerous.

“If this Wolf Mage is all that then why would he want an alliance with you?” He did think about starting his question with ‘no offense’, but then thought fuck it…be offended Scott, be very offended.

Scott scowls fiercely which after some of the things Stiles has seen since he left Beacon Hills kinda makes him look as threatening as a cocker spaniel puppy. One that’s in desperate need of a smack across the nose with a rolled up newspaper. “We have a similar code-“

Stiles snorts loudly, choking back slightly hysterical laughter.

“Sorry, please go on.” Stiles waves him on with one hand, the other hiding his mouth because he can’t stop smirking at Scott’s irritated glare.

“The Wolf Mage is a recognised symbol of justice in my world.” Scott emphasizes and Stiles doesn’t bother to hide the roll of his eyes. “Combined with my own reputation there would be no stopping us. A powerful force for good.”

Stiles doesn’t know whether to be amused or horrified by the absolute conviction in Scott’s expression.

“Which is why you shouldn’t be here, you’ll taint him.” Scott continues and for all the progress that Stiles has made over the years recovering from that long ago night, which was the single worst and best night of his life, this is a barb that does sting and he can barely hold back a wince. It still hurts to know that Scott continues to regard him in that way.

There’s a little push against his magical senses, a conduit opening to a familiar power which brushes against his mind affectionately and Stiles recognises the Beacon Hills nemeton, which had been communicating with him fairly consistently since they’d made this city their home. It maybe thousands of years old, but it's the youngest of its kind and with a child-like desire to help him, it's clumsy and eager as it wraps itself around him in a metaphysical tree hug of protection that Stiles can’t bring himself to turn away, the guilt of leaving it behind when they’d gone to the East coast still too strong.

When its tendrils stretch out curiously to other parts of his mind, Stiles starts to regret that decision. The lock on his memories is opened and the rush of them is near overwhelming, he can’t stop it, can’t control it. This isn’t like when he chooses to recall select parts of that evening, it’s everything that happened, every word that was spoken comes back to him with a clarity that feels like he’s reliving every moment. The good, the bad and the even worse.