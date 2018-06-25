Chapter Text

Hitoshi winces as he absentmindedly rubs the bruise on his face. He can feel the other ones aching too, the ones on his arms and even a few on his legs.

He'd gotten beat up for the same old reasons, really. Someone had done something stupid, and then they shifted the blame to him, claiming he made them do it with his quirk.

The hypocrisy of it all still infuriates him. They can use their quirks as much as they want, but Hitoshi? If he dares use his quirk to even defend himself, he’s suddenly "proven" to be a villain. The only times he ever actually uses his quirk is to tell them to go away; that is, if they don't completely ignore anything he says and make it so he can't use his quirk anyway.

And these kids, these kids that bully him over his stupid quirk want to be heroes. As if. What kind of a hero goes around judging people for their quirks?

Hitoshi lets out a heavy sigh. It’s been nine years since he developed his quirk, and none of his musings have ever changed anything; the people around him sure as hell haven’t changed either. If anything, it’s gotten worse over time.

He just… he wants it to stop. He wants his life to be different. He wants to be treated like he’s a normal person, just for once .

Hitoshi steps into the front door of his house.

"I'm home," he announces (more out of habit than anything else) and braces himself for the conversation that’s about to happen.

His mother comes out of the kitchen to see him, and pauses. "Hitoshi… you've got a bruise on your face again."

"Thanks, I've noticed." He deadpans.

She winces at that. For a moment, he feels a bit guilty; he knows it's not her fault. He shouldn't be so bitter with her. She's as much at a loss with what to do with these circumstances as he is (in the past, she's tried going to the school about it, but they always conclude that it's Hitoshi's fault, that he used his quirk and any attacks on him are in self defense).

He hurries up to his room to avoid the rest of the conversation about it. He doesn't want to talk about his day, because it’s always the same, and it never changes. They all already know it's unfair.

…He needs to calm down. He needs to unwind.

Hitoshi loads up his computer, and starts watching hero videos to help him calm down. Honestly though, it’s mostly videos of Eraserhead.

Eraserhead videos are hard to come by because the underground hero doesn't have very many fans for one, and for two, as an underground hero he’s pretty hard to find in general even if you’re looking. But Hitoshi likes Eraserhead, because he thinks that the underground hero… in a way, is just like him. Eraserhead doesn't have a particularly heroic or flashy quirk. But he’s still a hero. He’s just as much a hero as All Might.

(If Eraserhead can be a hero… maybe Hitoshi can too.)

"Hitoshi!" He hears his mother call from downstairs, "It's time for dinner!"

With a sigh, Hitoshi shuts off the computer, and goes down to the kitchen.

They sit together, eating in silence, until…

"Hitoshi, there's something we need to discuss with you." His father says, and Hitoshi looks up. He doesn’t verbally respond, but he nods to acknowledge that he’s listening.

"We think… well, we've decided to move," His mother says, almost hesitant at first.

"…What?" Hitoshi asks, almost sure that he’s misheard.

"We've decided that it would probably be for the best," His father explains. "I was offered a job in another city, and it seems like it would be in our best interest for me to accept."

"Also, if we moved, you would go to a new school. You'd get a fresh start, a chance to make a few friends maybe."

"So, what do you think?"

Hitoshi sits there for a moment, thinking. Then, he replies, tired, "Well, it's your decision more than it is mine. I'm not opposed to the idea, so, if you think it's what's best, then whatever."

He tries to keep his voice indifferent.

But on the inside, he lets himself hope. He hopes that this is the change he’s wanted. He hopes that he’ll be able to exist without people calling him a villain just because of a quirk. And he hopes, that maybe… just maybe he'll be able to make a friend, too.

They moved into the new apartment soon after that. Hitoshi had been 'setting up his room' the whole move-in day. In other words, he was hiding in his room so that he wouldn't have to talk to the neighbors who came to greet them.

("One of our neighbors has a kid that's about your age," his mother had said. "Midoriya, I think? Maybe you two could be friends.")

(Hitoshi hadn't known how to respond.)

Now here he is, walking to his new school on his first day. Everything in his life has changed so quickly, he’s hardly able to keep up with things in his own mind. And now, a new school.

Hitoshi can only hope that it will be different from the last one. Worse comes to worse, he supposes could just not tell them his quirk. If they think of him as quirkless, that might not be too bad, right? They would probably just ignore him, let him be.

…That's not exactly friendship, but even if they all ignore him, it would be better than having them going around and saying he's a villain.

Before he knows it, Hitoshi is already there at the school. So, what kind of place would it be…?

In the not-too-far distance, he hears someone crack up laughing, and he turns his attention to it. The person who was laughing had apparently tripped another kid and caused their stuff to scatter all over the ground.

"See ya later, Deku!" The laughing kid says smugly, and runs off. A few others around snicker, then continue on their ways.

…So that's the kind of place it is.

Hitoshi sighs bitterly. He glances at the kid that had been tripped, looks back at the door briefly, and then walks over to them.

"Hey," Hitoshi says softly to catch their attention, then continues, "Do you want help picking all this stuff up?"

"H-huh?" The kid stutters, looking up suddenly. They have super messy green hair that sticks out all over the place, and their eyes are a bright green. "No, you don't have to help me pick this stuff up! Really, you shouldn't worry about it, ahaha..."

"It's not a bother," Hitoshi says.

The kid is quiet for a second, then mumbles out a small, "All right. Thanks."

When they have all of his stuff picked up, the kid says, "I… um, I don't think I've seen you around here before. Are you new?"

"Yeah," Hitoshi says. He wonders if he should say more, but he has no idea how to talk to people casually.

"Oh! Cool. Um, I'm Midoriya Izuku."

Midoriya… why is that name so familiar…? …I’ll worry about it later.

"Shinsou Hitoshi," He mutters his name quietly in reply.

"…Huh? Oh! You know what? I think we're actually neighbors!" Midoriya realizes.

"Really?"

Oh. So that’s why the name 'Midoriya' is so familiar to him. His parents must have mentioned it at some point…

"It's, uh, nice to meet you!"

"…You too."

(…maybe Hitoshi could be friends with Midoriya.)

As fate would have it, they’re apparently in the same class as well. But due to that, Hitoshi notices something rather quickly: pretty much everyone is mean to Midoriya.

He can't exactly figure out why on a first glance. Midoriya’s just a meek kid, and they'd been pretty nice. So that leaves one explanation: it must have to do with their quirk.

That realization hits Hitoshi pretty hard, because for him it's personal. He knows what that’s like- he knows exactly what it’s like.

At the same time, it proves that this school will likely be the exact same as the one before.

…He won't go showing off his quirk, he decides, but he will definitely be friends with Midoriya, and nothing’s going to stop him from doing that.

At the end of the school day, Hitoshi is approached by another kid with spiky blonde hair.

"Hey. You. Newbie," The blonde kid growls. (Hitoshi may or may not have noticed, from out of the corner of his eye, how Midoriya flinched even though the blonde wasn't talking to them).

"What do you want?" Hitoshi asks, keeping his voice level.

"What's your quirk?" The blonde demands immediately.

Right to interrogation…

Hitoshi grits his teeth. "I don't have to tell you."

“Huh?!"

"You heard me. I don't have to tell you what my quirk is."

"Oh? What, is it something stupid? Weak? Embarrassing to talk about?"

"No. But that's none of your concern," Hitoshi says, and his annoyance at this is starting to grow steadily higher.

Just stay calm. Don't start anything with this kid.

…Not yet, anyway.

"Are you just some quirkless loser, like Deku?" The blonde kid asks, smugly. Hitoshi sees Midoriya flinch harder in the corner of his vision.

……Oh. That's how it is.

They aren't mean to Midoriya because of what their quirk is, they’re mean to them because of what their quirk isn’t.

…Hitoshi really can't win with this, can he?

"I have a quirk," He mutters. "And once again, it's none of your business."

The blonde kid scoffs, and turns away. "Whatever. I'll get it out of you eventually." He leaves, and with that the room is empty except for Hitoshi and Midoriya.

Midoriya seems to be frozen still, hardly breathing.

At first, Hitoshi isn't entirely sure why, but then…

They're worried that I'll be like the rest, now that I know they're quirkless, Hitoshi realizes.

He sighs a little, and then steps forward, towards Midoriya. "Hey. You know, if we're neighbors, it would make more sense for us to walk home together, don't you think?" (Is that how you say these kinds of things? Hitoshi has no idea. He just hopes he isn't too awkward. He probably is awkward. Damn.)

Midoriya's head snaps up instantly. "But… but, you heard him, didn't you? I'm… I'm quirkless. Why would you…?"

"Judging someone because of their quirk or lack of quirk is incredibly stupid," Hitoshi says bluntly. "Quirks don’t equal a person’s worth. People who lived centuries before us didn’t have them, and they dealt with it just fine."

Midoriya stares at him in complete shock for a few seconds. And then… they smile. An incredibly bright smile, like Hitoshi is staring directly at the sun.

There’s a beat of silence between them.

"So," Hitoshi clears his throat awkwardly, "You coming?"

Midoriya stands up in a flash, almost knocking their chair to the ground. "Sure!!"

Hitoshi and Midoriya leave the school walking side by side, and Midoriya seems to be absolutely vibrating with excitement.

“So, uh, hey, Shinsou-kun?” Midoriya says, and now they seem nervous.

“What?”

Midoriya pauses for a moment, thinking, then says, “What do you think about heroes?”

“…I think they’re pretty cool.” Hitoshi says carefully. It’s a safe answer, because mostly everyone likes heroes, but he still doesn’t know what Midoriya thinks about heroes. If I manage to somehow screw this friendship up in one day, I’m going to literally die.

But then Midoriya brightens up more and says, “I like heroes too! They’re so cool!”

“Do you want to be a hero?” Shinsou asks.

Midoriya seems to freeze for a moment. Shinsou almost thinks he’s said something wrong, when Midoriya answers, barely over a whisper, “Yeah. More than anything.”

There’s a pause in the conversation before Hitoshi admits, “…I want to be a hero too.”

Midoriya smiles at him again, with that big bright sunshine smile.

“So! Uh, if you don’t mind me asking…” Midoriya says carefully, then asks, “What’s your quirk?”

Hitoshi must make a pretty impressive grimace because Midoriya immediately backpedals, saying, “Y-you don’t have to tell me if you don’t want to! I was just… curious. I’m sorry!”

“It’s okay,” Hitoshi mutters quietly, “I just… other people used to give me a hard time about my quirk, so…”

“That’s fine! You don’t have to tell me about your quirk unless you want to!” Midoriya assures him, though their words all come out in a big rush.

They continue walking, and now the silence feels… awkward.

…I don’t know. Maybe I could tell Midoriya my quirk? They… don’t seem like that bad of a person…

All at once memories flash through Hitoshi’s head, people calling him a villain, people avoiding him and shying away from him, people blaming him, and suddenly Hitoshi feels like his lips are officially glued together.

“So!” Midoriya starts again, and Hitoshi thinks Thank god, as he’s broken away from his thoughts. “Um, who’s your favorite pro hero? Mine is All Might.”

“All Might is pretty cool,” Hitoshi mutters, and it’s like the understatement of the year, because of course All Might is ‘pretty cool’. He’s the number one hero. God I’m such an idiot. He tries to recover himself by continuing, “My favorite hero is, uh…” Dangit. Would… would Midoriya even know about underground heroes? “…Eraserhead.” You idiot. You absolute idiot. How would Midoriya know-

But Midoriya perks up instantly. “Eraserhead? He’s so awesome! Actually, when it comes to underground heroes, I’d say he’s my favorite too!”

Oh my god. “N…no way.” Hitoshi says, unable to believe it. “You’re just saying that.”

“No, I swear I’m not! I actually-” Midoriya says, before cutting themself off, “Uh, nevermind that.”

“…What?”

“You’ll probably think it’s stupid.”

“I won’t, I promise. What is it?” Hitoshi asks, genuinely curious.

Midoriya thinks for a moment. “It would probably be easier to show you while telling you…” They glance at Hitoshi, then glance away nervously, before asking, “Um, hey, you know, if you have nothing else to do, I mean, do you, uh, maybe wanna… um… comehangoutatmyhousewithme?”

Hitoshi blinks in surprise. He’s… never really been invited anywhere before. After a second he responds, “Uh, yeah. I mean, I’ll probably have to tell my parents what I’m doing first, but, yeah. Um. Totally.”

Midoriya gives him that blinding bright smile again, and Hitoshi wonders if he’ll ever be used to seeing it.

Hitoshi pokes his head into the door of his house. “Hey, mom?”

“What is it?”

“Can I hang out with-” With what? Hitoshi thinks. What… exactly is his relationship with Midoriya at this point? After a moment of hesitation, he continues, “-with a friend? For just a little while?”

His mom pokes her head around the corner to look at him, and Hitoshi almost wants to laugh at the expression on her face. She seems completely mystified and overjoyed all at once. “Did… did you say a friend?”

“…Yeah-”

“Of course you can go hang out! Have fun!”

Hitoshi smiles to himself as he closes the door, and he turns back to the Midoriya’s apartment (which, evidently, is right next door) just as Midoriya steps back out.

“Hey Shinsou-kun! Are you coming?”

“Yeah.”

This time, Hitoshi is smiling right back.

“So… what did you want to show me?” Hitoshi asks, now that they’re in Midoriya’s room. Hitoshi glances at all of the All Might posters and figurines around the room. How much did all this even cost…?

Midoriya is already digging through a shelf of notebooks, and without looking back, they explain, “I have these, uh… hero analysis notebooks? Incredibly nerdy, I know, bear with me-”

“Hero analysis notebooks?” Hitoshi echoes, curious.

“I, um, I take notes on heroes and their quirks, and how they strategize to use them in battle, basically,” Midoriya says, sounding almost embarrassed, but it’s hard to tell when Hitoshi can’t see their face.

“That sounds pretty cool actually,” Hitoshi assures them anyways.

“…Thanks,” Midoriya says. A second later, they pull one of the notebooks free with a grunt. “Anyway, I have most of the heroes separated into their own sections, and in this notebook,” They turn back to Hitoshi as they flip through the pages, before making a little "Ah-ha!" as they find what they're looking for. Midoriya holds up the notebook to show a sketch of Eraserhead, and they continue, “I have, like, thirty pages dedicated just to Eraserhead.”

“No way,” Hitoshi finds himself saying, scooting closer.

“Way,” Midoriya nods, completely serious. “Here, you can look through it! Er, um, I mean, if you want.”

Hitoshi accepts the notebook from their hands and reads. There’s… a lot of information, and Hitoshi is almost surprised at how thorough the observations seem to be.

“Are you sure you don’t have an analysis quirk or something?” Hitoshi comments absentmindedly as he flips through pages and pages only to find more information.

“Unfortunately, no,” Midoriya laughs. “But, um, if you want to read all of it, I could let you borrow it. I mean, only if you want to!”

“Are you kidding?” Hitoshi asks. “You would let me borrow this? Isn’t it… I don’t know, important? ”

“Well, yeah,” Midoriya says, “But I trust you. I mean, we’re friends right?”

Hitoshi blinks at them surprised. Is making friends really this easy?

“I mean! We don’t- we don’t have to be friends-!”

“I, um, I would like to be friends,” Hitoshi says, a little more quickly than he had meant to. Huh. Making friends… really is this easy.

(It might be a bit early to say these things, but Hitoshi is beginning to think that moving may have been the best thing that ever happened to him.)

The next morning, when Hitoshi is ready to leave, he doesn’t head out right away. Instead, he stands by his door, and waits.

I got up really early, so… they probably haven’t already left yet… at least I hope not, otherwise I’m going to wait here for way too long… but-

The door to the Midoriya apartment opens, and Hitoshi looks up, probably way too quickly.

“Hey,” He says in greeting, and Midoriya turns to face him.

“…Shinsou-kun?”

"I was thinking we could walk to school together too,” Hitoshi says. Midoriya stares at him, blinking in surprise, and Hitoshi starts to worry.

Am I being too overbearing? Too close? Is this just weird now? What if I messed things up-

“Yeah,” Midoriya says, now smiling again. “Sure, let’s go.”

On the walk to school, Hitoshi and Midoriya start talking more about heroes. While Midoriya is definitely an All Might fan (there’s no way you can have your walls covered in merch without being considered a fan) they're actually very knowledgeable about most heroes in general (which makes sense, Hitoshi thinks, considering all their notebooks). Hitoshi does his best to keep up with Midoriya in the conversation so that it won’t drag, but Midoriya actually rambles quite a bit once they start thinking, so Hitoshi lets them carry the conversation.

But their conversation is abruptly cut off when a voice growls, “You again?”

Hitoshi turns to see the blonde kid that had bugged him about his quirk the day before. Midoriya stiffens next to him.

“…I could say the same,” Hitoshi eventually says, eyes narrowing.

“For real though, newbie,” The other kid scoffs, “What is your quirk?”

“I’m sorry, who are you again?” Hitoshi says, and the look on the other’s face almost makes him want to break out laughing. The blonde opens his mouth to retort, but Hitoshi interrupts him, “Wait. I don’t care.”

“You…!” The kid growls, looking like he’s ready to explode. And then… he does.

The explosion almost hits him, but suddenly Midoriya grabs his arm, and they’re both running away.

“That’s right you cowards! Run!!”

Once they’re far enough away that they can’t hear his yelling, they stop running. It takes Hitoshi a second to realize that Midoriya is staring at him with a completely shocked expression.

“…What?”

“I’ve never heard anyone talk to Kac-…” Midoriya pauses for a moment. “…Bakugou like that before.”

“Yeah, it shows. That look on his face was priceless.”

Midoriya stares at him shocked for a moment, before breaking into a laugh. “Yeah. Yeah, it was.”

So, maybe Hitoshi seems to have made an enemy of someone with an explosive quirk. But, that doesn’t really matter to him right then. What does matter, is that Hitoshi has an absolutely amazing friend named Midoriya Izuku.