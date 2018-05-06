Chapter Text

Blood. There was blood everyone. Spilled onto the floor, splattered onto the walls, and stained into his clothes, HItoshi was fairly certain that there was even blood on his underwear. Which would be an awkward thought on a normal day in a normal situation, but now was not that day nor time. He wondered how much blood could a human body possibly have for a moment, but he snapped to attention when the villain stepped away from Midoriya––“Call me Izuku, Hitoshi! We’re close enough friends by now.”––and towards him.

Hitoshi took a calming breath and rooted himself to where he stood. He would not run away from this monster, the villain who took down the strongest of his friends––Bakugou’s hands were charcoal, Todoroki looked like a cherry popsicle half-eaten, Uraraka’s fingers were all broken and her arm was half torn off, Asui’s tongue was ripped apart on the ground, Kirishima looked like he got thrown into a blender and chunks of his flesh were on the floor around him, Tokoyami was pinned to the wall with knives, every detail was stuck in his mind he needed help he wanted to forget––without even using her quirk. He pinched himself and gulped his speeding breath down, shoving all his doubts of if he could even be of any use to stop her if his friends couldn’t so what could he possibly do if they––“Are you going to talk now?”

The villain just smiled prettily at him as if they both weren’t covered in blood, her having more on her despite Hitoshi being the one who lost more of the two of them. Honestly, they could both fill a few buckets full with the red liquid they were drenched in if they had time, which is probably bad because someone shouldn’t lose that much blood and how were his friends going to be okay if they lost that much no wonder they all collapsed holy shit did he even check if they were breathing before taking on this villain are they still alive––

Hitoshi bit his tongue sharply to fight off the panic attack that was rapidly approaching. His head started to get fuzzy as he calmed his breathing, and he felt as if he was a million miles away. “I guess you’re not completely stupid,” he said, his voice a faint echo even to his own ears, “but you’re still stupid enough to not realize that our teachers will be here soon, and be rather furious with you for causing this situation too.”

As the villain strolled carelessly closer, he saw rather than felt his own body step away. He heard his footsteps as he circled around her, but his feet were devoid of all feeling. He was barely seeing out of his own eyes, it was as if he was in another person’s body. Was this her quirk? Was he even in control of himself? He felt calm, too calm for this situation, as if he was removed––he was probably disassociating. Which was bad, but this whole situation was bad to begin with, so what’s one more thing going to do?

The villain lunged at Hitoshi suddenly, and he ducked into a roll towards her, ending with them just swapping positions. Her smile tensed slightly, the only indication of what she was truly feeling. Hitoshi’s mind wandered as his body reacted to whatever she threw at him thanks to the insane training he underwent with his friends. When were the teachers going to get here? Heck, when was any pro hero going to arrive? He’d even take a vigilante at this point, or another villain to distract the other with. But the teachers were called and alerted over half an hour ago. They weren’t that far from the school––Hitoshi froze.

Did the teachers run into trouble? What if this villain has an accomplice? Was this the League of Villains all over again? All Might––“Just call me Yagi, since I’m no longer All Might after this.”––didn’t have his power anymore, Midoriya––“Izuku!” Midoriya insisted––had inherited it and was doing amazing with taming the power. He didn’t want to worry about the teachers because that would imply that he didn’t trust his power, but Hitoshi couldn’t help himself. He worried. He worried about All Might––“I’ve told you before, it’s Yagi now.”––about Aizawa––“I suppose this makes me your sensei now.”––about Suzuki––“Even though I’m not your sensei anymore, you can still come to me for help with any of your problems!”––and every single teacher at U.A. He couldn’t not worry, they’ve all been through too much together to not and why were they taking so long to––

A hand wrapped around his throat, deceivingly gentle. Hitoshi blinked as he came back to reality, staring up at the pasty white ceiling. He was glad there was at least no blood on the ceiling. It would drip on them and that would just be too gross to deal with; he ignored the fact that he was already taking a bath in the stuff. The hand around his throat tightened sharply and he bounced back to reality for the billionth time that day. Today really wasn’t his day. He vaguely registered a voice speaking in the room, but his head was full of cotton and his ears felt like they were going to pop and his eyes couldn’t register the ceiling in front of him anymore. So he just tried to breath. But he couldn’t.

Hitoshi’s air supply was cut off, presumably by the hand. Whose hand was it again? Was it the villain’s, or one of her allies? Or was the reason the heroes were taking so long to arrive was that they weren’t on his side after all, were they all traitors? Through the fuzziness that was his brain, he thought that maybe this was the villain’s quirk. Was she causing all of this? Maybe, maybe not. Maybe he’ll never know, and he’ll die here. Weren’t his friends dead? He could see them again, that’d be nice.

Suddenly, Hitoshi’s air pathway opened up, and air rushed down to his lungs. His eyes watered as he rolled onto his side and coughed. A hand rubbed his back and talked to him softly as fighting and screaming occurred a short distance from them. His vision swam and the next time he focused and grounded himself, there was an awful taste in his mouth, and a puddle of vomit on the floor. Well, there went his lunch. Strawberry crepes and whipped cream just doesn’t taste the same way when you reverse-eat it: a more pleasant way to say that he threw it up.

A napkin is placed in front of his mouth, and Hitoshi took it and wiped the vomit off of his face quickly, throwing the napkin onto the floor in front of him when he finished. He swallowed a few times to get rid of the horrible taste in his mouth and looks up. “Suzuki-sensei?”

Suzuki was his sensei when he was still in Gen Ed. She’s a tall, lanky woman with green hair and green eyes. Much like Midoriya, now that Hitoshi thought about it in the weird, floating sensation his brain is undergoing. She wasn’t wearing her normal red glasses, so she must be wearing contacts at the moment. Helpful, seeing as there was a villain here…

Hitoshi blinked when Suzuki took off her long, dark grey-blue cloak and wrapped it around his shoulders. “You’re probably in shock right now,” she told him. “But we don’t have a shock blanket on us. Nor do we have the time to use it.”

Hitoshi stood up the instant his previous sensei backed up enough for him to do so. “I can still fight,” he said immediately. Suzuki just shook her head and pushed him towards the hole in the wall. He interrupted her before she could even start speaking. “What the fuck? Why did you make a huge hole in the wall when there’s a perfectly fine door to use?”

The sound of fighting abruptly stopped, and Hitoshi looked over. Aizawa, Kayama, and Yamada were fighting the villain all at the same time to no apparent success. They were all staring at him, until the villain burst out into high-pitched, hyena-like cackles. She fell onto the floor and started rolling around in the blood, but quickly dodged the instant Aizawa tried to catch her in his capture weapon.

“Aw,” she snickered and she skipped over to Hitoshi, dodging any and all attacks from the pro heroes on the way there. She kicked Suzuki out of the way and grabbed Hitoshi’s hand, pulling him to her chest and hugging him from behind, putting him between her and the pro heroes. “I really do like you. You’re funny.”

“I’m sure I’m hilarious,” Hitoshi responded absentmindedly, his brain running faster than it ever has, almost outpacing an airplane. How could he get her to respond?

“Comedy levels, really––” she froze as Hitoshi snatched onto the fleeting connection given to him by her response. He mentally wrapped the leash around his hand about five times to reinforce the connection and sighed in relief when her mental struggling was all for naught. She didn’t have much of a leash to pull on in the first place; for all her physical strength, she was pathetic mentally. It was almost too easy.

“Let go of me,” Hitoshi told her. The arms pressing against him dropped immediately. “Go to Ai––Eraserhead, Present Mic, and Midnight, and follow all of their orders until you get to the police station.”

He collapsed onto the floor in a sitting position as she did so. He felt hysterical, all he wanted to do was curl up into a ball with a cat and sleep for five years. Suzuki was heading over to help him up when he felt a sudden lack of tugging on the leash. He jerked up, causing everyone to look over at him again. Looking over to the villain, he noticed that she had stopped walking. The leash pulled away from him one last time in a shocking burst of strength, then lunged at him.

Hitoshi’s world went a confusing combination of everything and nothing as he fell through the void. A nothingness that his brain wasn’t able to comprehend mixed with an everything that was too much and filled too much space, leaving too little for him. He felt like he was being pulled apart and put back together simultaneously. The hands reaching for him were too late, and sounds of fighting, and screaming, and too much noise for him to bear erupted from above––below––around––next to––near––far away––nowhere––everywhere as he closed his eyes.

Hitoshi wondered about a lot of things as he fell for a very long time. He wondered if he would ever see his family again, or his new family at U.A. Would they eventually forget about him and move on? Or will they mourn for him and the friends he lost against the faker villain, the one who faked being under his control? Will they hate him and curse his name because he could not save the others, the ones who were much better than him, their favorites? His name would be a curse from everyone’s lips––“Goddammit, why can’t you do anything right!”––spat out like poison––“We provided for you, the least you could do in return is to extend the same courtesy towards us!”––a warning for the younger generations to come––“God, why can’t you be like the other children? Be normal for once in your life!”––a cautionary story to scare little children into being good and eating their vegetables––“General Education? General! Education! You bitch, we told you to get into Heroics or to give up!”––the new Boogie Man hiding under the bed––“My worthless son is worth more dead than alive at this point.”––just an urban legend doomed to be mocked and belittled, and eventually forgotten.

At last he fell, in a flash of purple light and warmth, into a trash bin. Now all those jokes about him being trash are true, but Hitoshi couldn’t ponder over that for too long because the pain finally registered and his brain blacked out.