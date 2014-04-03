Chapter Text

Brought to safety by giant eagles, the relief and unreserved joy at realising that not only are you alive, so are all your companions and your destination in mind, all suddenly right and wonderful in the world on top of that great slab of rock sticking out of the ground.

And Bilbo suddenly, sort of.. snapped.

Honestly, Dwarves. They were completely infuriating. After that hug, you would think that he would be able to enjoy the feeling of being somewhat more magnanimous in regard to these insensible Dwarrows and their stupid, stupid ways, but then Thorin had to go and open his big stupid mouth and ruin it.

"We'll stay up here for the night and climb down tomorrow," he pronounced.

Bilbo stared at him a moment, as the Company all pretty much collapsed tiredly where they stood, because, well, they had bugger all after that little jaunt through the Goblin Caves, and nothing left to set up in terms of making camp. Bilbo, however, cast an eye out North of their current position and then back to the dwarves, and his head began to shake involuntarily. No. Just no.

No.

"I don't think so," Bilbo stated calmly, taking the three steps necessary to reach Thorin-bloody-impossible-Oakenshield. It was a testament to his state of mind that even though he knew he had little hope of shifting the King-of-the-rocks, he still very deliberately started the process of hauling said rock to his feet. A testament to how Thorin was feeling that he let Bilbo get away with it, standing again even though it had to be painful to do so -and Bilbo knew that part of this insane decision came from the fact that Thorin had very recently almost died and no doubt was feeling half dead to boot, but still- and looked at Bilbo in concerned bemusement.

"No," Bilbo added, to emphasise his point, shaking his finger pointedly in Thorin's face, and tugging him over towards the rather scary sort of staircase running its way down the side of the stone eyot they found themselves upon.

"No?" Thorin asked with a fair amount of confusion. For the moment, Thorin was allowing his own magnanimous attitude towards annoying Hobbits to dictate his very mild response to being tugged around, but the others were all still sitting. Sitting.

"No," Bilbo emphasised, gesturing to them sharply, before turning back to the 'stairs'. Really, calling them stairs was a bit of stretch, more like great smooth slabs of rock carved in a vague could-be-stairs if one was a giant. He'd have to sit to get down to the first. There was no way that he would feel in any way safe trying to jump down- especially this far up. Yes, he nodded to himself, sitting was the safer way to go. He did just that, sitting on the edge and wiggling forward and allowing himself to fall to the next.

"Lad, what are you doing?" Dwalin asked, but his tone didn't get much past tired exasperation, and he was at least standing, moving to the edge of the first 'stair' as if he was going to follow, so they were making some progress, surely.

"Down," Bilbo answered, and wow, what was it about the current situation that Bilbo's normal ease of verbosity had completely escaped him at present?

"Maybe he's afraid of heights?" Dwalin put to Thorin, who was half leaning on his friend by this point, and although Bilbo was sorry about that, he still rolled his eyes and turned to head to the next 'step' of the winding set. This one was just that bit taller, and Bilbo gulped a little before sitting carefully. Honestly, why did nothing seem to be sensibly sized out in the wilds?

"Bilbo!" Thorin called as he dropped down and apparently disappeared from sight.

"Down!" he called back in irritation, heading for the next drop with a sigh. Honestly, he was as exhausted as the rest of them, he'd had one hell of a day, and the last thing he wanted to be doing was climbing, let alone arguing with a bunch of stone-headed, stubborn Dwarrows. Let them follow or not, there was no way that he was staying up there.

For the next hour, he concentrated purely on the making progress down the stone peak, the vague sense of urgency at the back of his head warring with the old cautionary 'slow and steady wins the race and prevents horrific brain-splattering falls'. The light quality was beginning to fall, and while that wouldn't be a problem for the idiots cursing and clattering somewhere behind him -apparently, they had decided to follow- it would add another element of absolute horridness to this whole mess if Bilbo didn't get down from this ridiculous 'Carrock' soon.

Finally, finally, finally he drew level with the surrounding tree tops, and even though it was gloomier once he passed that point, it was a lot easier going, and he felt a lot safer about speeding up some, what with all the convenient tree branches around, to the point where one came so close that he paused and shrugged, reaching out to grab the bough, and scramble straight downwards, bypassing the twisting around the rock for the simpler course of straight down the tree.

Toes finally buried into cool damp earth was wonderful, grounding and relieving, and oh, it was so, so tempting to simply lie down right here. But no, his dwarves were tired and injured and so very stupid, and Gandalf had already taken off to find some friend that lived around here, the giant, apparently, who had carved the impossibly sized stairs into the thing he had named 'Carrock'. It was on Bilbo, now, to organise this terribly idiotic bunch, and hopefully get them all functional before the next catastrophic event.

Bilbo sighed and shook himself, blinking rapidly, and deliberately turned and kicked the tree trunk beside him as hard as he could. The sting and sudden ache made him swear, but gave him a jolt, the world not so blearily dragging. There had been no rest now, since they had climbed the Misty Mountains in the middle of a storm, the Stone Giants coming alive around them. It had been almost non-stop adrenalin and terror since then, and Bilbo knew he couldn't keep going for much longer before he collapsed in a heap and slept for the next day or so. Preparations had to be made, because there was no way on all of Arda's greenery was he going to spend another night doing it the Dwarvish way.

A distant, ever so faint rumble woke him a little more, and he took note of his position before setting out. Close to the monumental stone he had just clambered down would be best, the trees were dense and the rock vast and jutting, surely there would be something suitable at some point around it?

A half hour of searching had him considering a happy dance of glee, with what he had found, but he hadn't the energy to spare; instead, he worked his way around to where he thought the dwarves might come down, almost shouting in happiness at the discovery of a stream- honestly, it was like the Valar themselves were taking pity on him this night. Hopping around a clump of trees, he was happily plucking up mushrooms and herbs and cooing over the thick mounds of heather, drifting towards the faint reassuring sound of Dwarven curses, when he saw it.

Theoretically, he thought, stepping forward and carefully running his fingers over the grooves carved into the tree in front of him, he had always known that it was a possibility. Over the last few months, it had been a comforting little daydream. Realistically, he had thought it highly unlikely. But there it was on the tree.

Hobbits, it declared, were nearby.

Another ever so faint noise from the North made him swear, as it was far too late to drop everything and go investigating. It was well and truly time to go and round up the Company; by the sounds of their shouts and increasingly worried calls of his name, they had reached the bottom and were no doubt believing him to be abducted by elves, or something equally ridiculous. Following kin-marks was going to have to wait.

"Hush," he commanded irritably as he stamped back into the mass of grumpy males, thinking longingly of the little pile of leaves he had stashed in his pocket just ten minutes before. Exhaustion was creeping at the edges of his vision again and making his thoughts a bit muzzy, and his sensitive Hobbit ears pricked again at faint sounds in the distance.

"What," Bofur actually managed to sound irritated with him, "was the point of scurrying down all that way tonight instead of in the morning, eh?"

"Can we sleep now?" Ori mumbled.

"No," Bilbo denied shortly. He shook his own head a bit; just a little more. He could do this.

"Right," he started. "Have any of you got some sort of bag, something for carrying?" Nori wordlessly detached a sorry, mostly empty backpack from his person and handed it over, and Bilbo gratefully piled what supplies he had found in the bag, slinging it onto his front so he could continue filling it as they went.

"Okay, we don't have much time. We're going that way, and as we go, you're going to collect as much of these three things as possible. The bark of that type of tree, there, the white one. Those of you with knives will cut and strip as much bark as you can carry. The rest of you, as much of this purple-flowered bush as possible- roots and all if need be, and as much of this type of green fernery as you can carry. Nothing wet, the dry stuff only, but nothing hard, just young, soft growth. Clear?" Bilbo sighed at the look on their faces, all grumpy and tired and completely confused. Fortunately, they were tired enough that it was quite beyond them to expend much energy on fighting, and when he barked decisively at them to move it, they barely even spared a glance at Thorin, just tiredly moving to do as asked.

"Why are you forcing them into this?" Thorin asked him lowly, even as he cut a wide, deep strip of white bark from a tree with slow, sluggish movements. Bilbo felt a twinge of guilt at the sight of his pained expression, but steeled himself. They had no time for this.

"Because," he muttered back tiredly. "You lot will be the death of me at this rate."

Thorin leaned onto the tree for a moment, cut swathes of bark hanging over his shoulder, bleary eyes assessing him. Bilbo ignored him for the moment, yanking up another plant whose roots he knew were safe, and somewhat tasty, to eat. Into the bag it went, and he sighed, leaning back and letting his eyes slide shut for the barest of moments.

"I need it, tonight. Just for tonight, can we be Hobbits, not Dwarves?" he slurred, jerking his eyes open when he felt himself sway a little. A hand on his shoulder stopped him from lurching to the ground, and Bilbo could barely get his eyes to focus enough to see Dwalin haul him upright.

"None of that. You're leading us tonight. Gotta stay awake."

"Hmmm," was the only reply he could give, but he straightened himself again, opening his eyes as wide as he could and headed towards his destination. The density and variety of mushrooms lying about would have any other time delighted his little Hobbity self, but for the moment, it was all he could do to make sure he didn't accidentally add one of the odd little blue-streaked ones that was poisonous for himself, or one of the yellow spotted varieties that he couldn't be sure was safe for a Dwarrow. Creams, Browns and some lovely little nutty ones all went into his bag, and he vaguely lamented the lack of butter.

Another noise made his ears wiggle furiously, a spike of nervous adrenalin waking him up again.

"Quickly," he urged them. "Hurry, this way," he fussed, dodging through the underbrush to the spot he had found, praying that it was big enough for their needs. Not that he wanted it too big, oh no, too big could bring its own problems. But enough room to stretch his legs would be nice, he thought. "Here," he told them, leading them up sharply towards an overhang of the eyot they had just climbed down. Grabbing a convenient branch, he pulled himself up and behind a tree trunk, into the concave little space behind the trees.

"Nice," Nori congratulated when he had joined Bilbo, turning in a circle to view the space. It wasn't really a cave, nowhere near deep enough to call it a cave. But the rock jutted out above them, and was smooth and flat beneath them and a good two feet off the ground below, and the trees formed a wall along half of the front. "Dump the bushes down at the back here," he told them as they cursed their way up and into the little hidey hole he had found. "Place the largest pieces of bark over the top."

"What is it?" Glóin asked when they had all done as asked.

"A bed," Bilbo sighed, longingly, and the Company all groaned in delight, seeming to take a step forward as one.

"No!" Bilbo admonished. "We don't have time yet. Soon." Again, as one, they all seemed to turn and glare as an entity, and Bilbo would have been laughing his arse off if his ears weren't warning him to hurry up.

"Right, anyone with a water skin, hand them to Ori, stream's two minutes straight down that way, lad, hurry now. The rest of you, I need some of those rocks down there hauled up and made into a wall, here, and gosh," he wondered, looking up. "Is there any way, do you think, to get those branches woven more densely just there? Close in the space under our roof?"

Nori shimmied up a nearby branch, peering up over their rock 'roof'. "There's large rocks here," he called. "We could force the tree branches down and under. I'll need Dori, though."

"How big are the rocks?" Bilbo called back, worrying slightly. If they weren't big enough, strong winds could dislodge the lot and cause extra problems.

"Big," Nori grinned. "As big, or bigger, than our Bombur!"

Bombur flipped him one, and that actually earned a laugh. Glóin was already hoisting rocks off the forest floor around the Carrock into their new little home, and Balin, Óin, and Bifur were stacking them expertly into a neat, solid little wall. Dori slipped up the same tree as Nori had, muttering to himself about the amount of tree climbing he had been doing today, and Bilbo grabbed Thorin as he headed to help with the wall.

"Sit!" he ordered, pointing back to their nice thick 'bed' the Dwarrows had unwittingly created. "You're white as a sheet," he insisted when Thorin's face turned mulish.

"Do as he says," Dwalin said behind Bilbo quietly, stepping up to his King. "We can handle this," he urged. Thorin grudgingly leaned into Dwalin's bulk, assessing Bilbo again with tired but puzzled eyes.

"You're taking care of us," he murmured as Dwalin nudged him towards the pile of bedding.

"Someone has to," Bilbo yawned. "The lot of you are harebrained and hopeless."

"Who does that sound like to you?" Bilbo heard Dwalin chuckle as he turned, looking around for Bofur.

"Question," he asked, unable to stop another yawn escaping as he tugged his friend from wall building. "Is there any chance of tunnelling a little into this rock?" he nudged the rock under them with his foot.

"Whatchya mean?" Bofur yawned his reply, unable to help himself after witnessing Bilbo's.

"About this far from the edge," Bilbo explained, tilting his head to try and find the words to show what he needed. "About my arm's length deep, and about this round," he said, holding his hands up to show. "And then a tunnel out from there to the edge, sloping up as it goes out."

Bofur stared at him a moment before he started tapping at the rock around them with his mattock. He pulled a small pick from... somewhere and gouged a little in a few places.

"Here," he announced, "or over here. Maybe there, too, but it would need to be a little further in."

"How long?" Bilbo asked. Bofur grinned at him

"Five minutes."

"And if I want all three?"

Bofur's grin widened and he winked dramatically, pick already working and Bilbo slumped in relief, patting his friend in thanks on his funny hatted head. He padded over to the others, sleepily amazed at their work.

"You don't mess around," he commented, taking in the almost chest-height wall of stone. Bifur grunted in acknowledgement and clapped him on the shoulder, before wandering off to help Bofur.

"We know stone work," Glóin said proudly. They definitely did, Bilbo thought, pushing a little on the rock and admiring the way it was all braced and built using logs and tree trunks as supports. It was not coming down without a lot of effort. There was a gap at the end for squeezing in and out, and Dori and Nori, with the help of Bombur, had finished bending some of the surrounding tree branches inwards, the resulting thicker canopy thick and sloping and covering the space above the wall under their roof. Their little space was pretty much enclosed now, and quite dark, and Ori joined the others with standing staring at Bilbo expectantly after placing the water skins to the side.

"Fuel for fire," he told them after a brief moment of wondering why they were all staring at him, followed by another brief moment of wondering why they were still letting him boss them around. "Fuel for fire and we'll be set. And none too soon," he commented as thunder rolled, quite a lot closer this time. The others all stiffened.

"A storm?"

"Duh?" Bilbo said, shaking his head. "Dwalin, is Thorin bleeding anywhere? Do we need to get him bathed?"

"There's a trickle on the side," Dwalin told him, poking around at Thorin's side, while Thorin tried to push him off.

"Right, strip him and bring him. We've only got fifteen minutes or so till this starts to set in. The rest of you, grab enough for to burn three decent fires for the night and then get cleaned up. Quickly now!" he urged, when they looked at him oddly.

"Lad, we just closed this whole little area in. Fire in here is going to smoke us out again," Glóin said gently.

"You Dwarrows are not the only folk that live underground, you know. I am well aware of what can and can't be done with fire in an enclosed space," Bilbo sighed. "Trust me," he pushed when they all still looked dubious. "Fifteen minutes, and you all still need a wash. Move it!"

"Dwalin," he barked, turning, grinning when he saw Dwalin had stripped down to braies 'n tunic himself as well. "Good, Ori could show you the stream and help with the washing of his Majesty here."

"I don't need help," Thorin insisted, even as he swayed violently on his feet, saved from hitting the ground only by Dwalin's great paw gently guiding him back into Dwalin's side.

"Course you don't," Dwalin grunted as he handed Ori his warhammer and herded Thorin out of their little bower. "You can help me."

"Right," Bilbo muttered, counting off Dwarf compatriots as they set about dumping armfuls of branches and dry leaf in one corner of the enclosure before stripping and trotting off towards the stream. "Thorin and Dwalin, Ori, Bombur and Glóin. Balin, Nori and Óin, check. Dori, oh yes, thank you Dori. Bofur and Bifur, oh!" he exclaimed, darting over to the dwarves brushing rock dust off their clothing. "Those holes are perfect," he gushed, hugging the two quickly.

"You going to let me in on the secret to these little burrows here?" Bofur asked, dumping his bits onto the pile of weapons and other bits and bobs that was growing next to their 'bed' for the night.

"Soon," Bilbo reassured, shooing them on when a low rumble sounded, a lot closer again.

"Wait," Bilbo frowned to himself, as the Ur cousins took off down the slope. "Where are Fíli and Kíli?"

A quick look around revealed no youngsters, and truthfully, Bilbo could not recall seeing them since they had stood at the foot of the Carrock. Swearing, Bilbo headed out, back tracking the way they had come while, calling their names all the while.

"What are you yelling for?" Fíli finally answered, suddenly appearing from behind a tree, Kíli faithfully trailing behind him.

Bilbo wasted no time, beyond a small shriek at being startled, and stomped forward, grabbing each dwarf by an ear and dragging them down to his level.

"Where have you been," he hissed at them, pinching their ears until they both yelped.

"You told Thorin you wanted to do things the Hobbit way tonight," Kíli exclaimed.

"And we thought that would involve food," Fíli agreed, trying to nod with the tight grip Bilbo still held. Almost in unison, they both lifted an arm, presenting their offerings with tired-but-victorious grins.

Bilbo's grip loosened, taking in the string of plump half-plucked birds Kíli held, and the fat Coney held by the back legs by Fíli.

"It was all we could find," Fíli apologised. "But we set a few snares in case something wanders in the night."

"I only managed the birds because they were trying to outrun the weather," Kíli shrugged sheepishly. "Did you know there's a storm coming this way? We were just about to go warn Thorin."

"He knows," Bilbo sighed. "The two of you are a mess. Come with me," he ordered, marching off in the direction of the stream.

"I don't know if this is enough to feed us all," Kíli fretted. "I was going to try for a few more rabbits."

"This is plenty," Bilbo reassured him. "I'm going to let the two of you finish plucking those birds, and I want them beheaded, feet removed and gutted before I touch them, because I hate preparing birds. The Coney I'll do myself, since I can salvage a fair bit if it's healthy."

"Eh?" Kíli tilted his head to the side a little, almost colliding with a tree in the process, which set Fíli to snickering. "Shut it," Kíli swore at his brother, hefting the birds over his shoulder, seeming to be oblivious to the mess it made to his leathers and Bilbo's subsequent cringe. "Aren't you just going to spit the lot?" he asked Bilbo.

"Not enough meat to just roast them," Bilbo sighed. "It is a good rabbit," he reassured, clambering over a fallen log. "Fat off clover and wild berries. And while I'm not entirely certain as to what the birds are -they sort of look like pheasants, but a lot darker and larger than I've ever seen them, and a heck of a crest as well- they should be good eating. But spit roasting will take too long and there isn't enough meat to make a meal for thirteen Dwarrows and a Hobbit. I'm afraid that they will have to be cooked the Hobbit way."

At the edge of the stream, Bilbo promptly relieved Fíli of rabbit and knife, already slicing through the neck even as Fíli complained about the use of his favourite boot knife. "You have about eight others stashed around your person," he snapped. "Stop complaining and finish off those birds. And keep me some of the offal."

"We started plucking while we waited for more game to wander past," Fíli told him, expertly ripping feathers away and dumping them in a pile behind him. "Kíli was trying to get a few squirrels, but he kept missing."

"The squirrels around here are unnaturally fast," Kíli defended, chucking a freshly hacked bird claw at his elder. Bilbo reached out and smacked the both of them in quick succession, pointing at the birds. The boys got back to work as Bilbo dumped the skin next to him and cut the fluffy tail hair off with a sigh. Rabbits made him conflicted. They were delicious and cute. At least at the moment, hunger outweighed any guilty twinges.

The guts, thankfully, looked healthy and free of parasites. He kept back the kidneys and the lungs and carefully cut the tiny bile duct from the liver as well. A quick check of the bird innards increased his little hoard- he had plans for that. The rest of the guts he quickly dumped into a hastily dug hole with the head, and washed the carcass, shoving the cleaned rabbit and bird offal back into the body to carry.

"Are the two of you done yet?" he asked anxiously, gaze on the ever-blackening sky.

"Pretty much." Kíli shoved the pile of disposable bits into the hole with the rabbit parts and started replacing the dirt, while Fíli copied Bilbo, swishing the three birds in the stream to clean them. Bilbo took up the string-and-pointy-unidentified-thingy combination that Kíli had the birds strung on and threaded all four bits of their dinner on, hands shaking with the stress.

"You boys need to clean up. Strip and wash quickly, wipe down those filthy leathers as best you can. Hurry now," he fussed. "There's a cast to those clouds I do not like. There'll be hail in that lot. You have two minutes. I'll be sending someone down to get you!" he called over his shoulder as he took off up the slope.

To think that just a little while before he had been so tired he could barely keep his eyes open, he thought. The prospect of hail had him wide awake, though.

Hail made all Hobbits nervous. His people were small folk, and while they were hardy for such small creatures, they could still be felled by the simplest of things. Bilbo had seen a distant cousin of his mother's brained by a hail stone when he had been a small lad of thirteen, and the sight of bits oozing out of ears and cracks in the head had made Bilbo hide under his bed at the slightest sign on a storm for years after.

Hobbits did not like hail.

Bilbo spared the briefest moment to worry that nearby kin may not have made sufficient cover before brushing off the thought. He had not the time to worry, and Hobbits were not stupid beings. He had other things to worry over.

"Nori," he ordered as he came back into the cosy little hide-away. "I need you to go and fetch Fíli and Kíli from the stream. They're pretty much straight down and a little to the left. Hurry, hail is coming," he fretted, hurrying to the pile of kindling the Company had gathered.

"Where'd you get the meat?"

"The lads," he muttered, shakily shoving a pile of kindling together on a sturdy piece of bark.

"You didn't bathe," Thorin stated quietly from where he was being fussed over by Dwalin and Óin, his side carefully stitched. Bilbo looked down at himself, covered in orc guts and rabbit blood and who knows what else. His whole body contracted inwards.

Disgusting.

"But, the fires," he muttered weakly.

"Tell us what to do," Dori said tiredly, sitting down next to the wood pile. "We aren't completely useless."

Bilbo dithered a moment, before the thunder rolled deep and long, and the prospect of being clean wrestled the last of his sense of responsibility into submission, especially when naked furry Fíli and Kíli climbed into the shelter looking scrubbed and comfortable.

"Right," he hurried with his explanation. "Start a spark in this little pile here, and when you have a flame, tuck it into the bottom of one of these holes Bofur and Bifur got finished, and feed it with kindling and the big stuff until it's burning properly. Then stand back and gently fan the hole with a bit of bark or something to get the wind flow going. The smoke will start to flow out the end of the tunnel that comes out outside our little shelter. Once you get the flow going, it won't flow back the other way. The fire will feed off air above it, and the smoke will flow out. Very simple chimney."

The entire company of dwarves stared at him silently.

"It will work, I promise," he reassured them a little desperately. "You see-"

"No, no," Glóin interrupted, "We believe you. Now go bathe. I think you're filthier than all of us were, and it seems to bother you a whole lot more too."

"Dwalin, go with him," Thorin ordered tiredly. Bilbo didn't wait to hear if Dwalin would argue or not, shooting down the hill even as the wind started to kick up.

He didn't bother stripping, just plunged into the water, grabbing up handfuls of sand and gravel from the bottom of the stream and vigorously scrubbing the worst of the bits off his clothes, stripping off his sodden garments one by one as he went. Down to his britches, he ducked down and under, scrubbing through his hair and over his skin, coming up with a gasp of relief and delight, that turned to absolute fright as the thunder cracked hard and high above him, lightening splitting the sky a few seconds later.

"Time to go, Burglar," Dwalin called from the bank of the stream, making Bilbo jump and squeak again, clutching his water-heavy clothing to his chest. Another crack and flash had him scrambling out of the water and hurrying up the hill, letting his dwarf guardian guide him over the uneven landscape.

"Fish," Bilbo told Dwalin, mid-scramble. Dwalin eyed him with brow furrowed as he hefted the smaller Hobbit over a bush, ignoring his squeak of indignation.

"Fish?"

"There's fish in that stream. I should have kept back a few bits of the bird innards for bait. We could have had fish for breakfast."

"Let's worry about breakfast in the morning, right?"

They climbed up through their little opening just as the rain started, and Bilbo turned and watched as the landscape was obscured when the shower turned torrential almost immediately.

"We owe you thanks again, Bilbo Baggins," Thorin said quietly as he came to stand beside Bilbo. "I owe you thanks again."

"For what?" Bilbo asked tiredly. Thorin gestured behind him with a wince and Bilbo turned, searching for what their leader was motioning towards.

"Bilbo, it is raining," Thorin said. Bilbo frowned.

"What?" he asked, somewhat perplexed, looking around their enclosure for any sign of the blasted rain coming in, but as far as he could see, their hidey-hole was dry.

"It is raining, Bilbo. Raining, and already the sky is alight with lightening and the thunder rolls deep and fierce. Dwarrows do not care for thunder and lightening. We may have lived many years above ground, now, but we still find such things disturbing. Our very basic instincts scream at us to retreat into a nice, safe mountain, and to be unable to do so is disconcerting. It is raining, and windy and cold and setting in to hail, if you are correct. Yet we," he gestured again, a sweeping motion that made him wince again and jerk in pain and Bilbo step forward in worry, "we are dry, somewhat clean, warm by way of truly clever little fires, and with the promise of a bed that is not hard packed earth, and a comfortable rest for the evening after a truly horrible day. And there may even be food, if Fíli and Kíli ever let anyone cook it," he finished with a wry grin.

Bilbo stood stupefied and swaying slightly as he processed what was surely the most that he had ever heard Thorin speak to him without the constant air of disapproval before. Then he frowned.

"Fíli and Kíli what?"

A quick search of the area found the two boys sitting with the meat behind them, staunchly defending the raw catch from the others.

"Bilbo wants to cook them Hobbit style!" Fíli defended, smacking Dori's hand when it reached for the meat for what looked like one of several attempts. Kíli was brandishing a stick and scowling at Glóin and Bombur, and both of the young lads were still as naked as they'd been when coming back from the stream, save for the fact that for some reason, they had both pulled their boots on.

Bilbo could only stare for a minute, before he abruptly started to giggle, leaning onto the closest solid surface as his giggles deepened and his stomach contracted. A hand bemusedly patting him on the head made him realise that the closest solid surface had been Thorin, and it should probable bother him that he was leaning against the firm chest of a dwarf that didn't very much like him, let alone the fact that the poor fellow was injured, but all he could bring himself to do in his sleep-deprived hysteria was pull back enough to pat his impromptu leaning post on the chest (warm skin, soft fur, lovely) in apology, and stumble across the clearing to the boys to usher the group away from what would hopefully be dinner.

"Yes," he managed to choke out as the last of his giggles finally died away, "I'm cooking, and the lot of you can just go sit down on our sleeping area for the moment, I have something for you."

"But, dinner," Glóin complained, and Bilbo drew himself up.

"Sit," he demanded, glaring half-heartedly until the dwarves all grumpily shuffled to the bark bower. When it looked as if they would actually do as told, Bilbo hurried to collect the little pile of leaves he had been careful to keep separate from the rest of his foraging.

"Right then, Óin!" he called, catching the apothocist's attention and waiting for him to turn his head to listen with his good ear. "Have you given any of this lot anything for pain?"

"Argh, No, I lost most of me kit to those damnable Goblins. All I have is my ointments and my wound pack. I keep them in my pockets. Since this lot seem to get cut and scratched near daily."

"Good. Here, everyone take one of these," he instructed, handing them out. They were a funny leaf, one Bilbo was so happy to have found above all else in the forest below. A large, floppy round leaf with tiny tufts all around, a little furry, the colours -dark, dark green fading to a sick looking orange- dull and unappealing. If anything, they looked poisonous, and actually were, should one consume more than a few at a time. But when used carefully, they did have some extremely handy uses.

"Alright, now lick them."

Bilbo felt he was quite justified in his sigh of frustration when his group of dwarves as one went from observing their leaves, to glaring at him in suspicion.

"No, honestly, at this point in the proceedings, do you really think that I would bother with this elaborate plan to murder you all? If I wanted to get rid of you, I'd just poison your dinner. That was a joke!" he scolded when their glares all turned thunderous. "Honestly. I'm not trying to off you and it isn't a prank. I see you trying to hide yours, Nori, there will be none of that. Now, all of you, lick!" He punctuated his demand with a stomp and some wild tossing of his arms in the air, and Thorin sighed loudly. Tentatively, he let the tip of his tongue graze a small patch of the leaf, huffing and grimacing at the taste. Beside him, Dwalin let out a rude snorting noise.

"Sissy little Mama's Boy," he growled at his king, and swiped one large tongue over the entire surface of his leaf, and Bilbo marvelled at how the large Dwarf could manage to make even licking seem an aggressive act. The others, Thorin included, seemed to take that as a challenge though, Ori going so far as to lick both sides of his thoroughly before sticking it to his forehead and holding his arms in the air in triumph. Bilbo handed Thorin a second one.

"Why do I have to do that again?" he demanded, holding the second one out accusingly at Bilbo. "I feel like I've been licking lichen slick limestone."

"Because you're an idiot who doesn't think, and that's what you get for such impulsive foolhardy behaviour!" Bilbo roused at him, wiggling a finger in their leaders face until he licked the second leaf clean. "Good. Bifur, no chewing, spit that out!"

"What now?" Bofur asked.

"Now," Bilbo scratched at his head. "Now I stand here and wonder if you lot really are too different from Men and Hobbits. It really should have kicked in by n-"

"Ooooh, that's nice," Thorin suddenly sighed in satisfaction, whole body going soft, and he practically melted back onto the pallet, arm waving in the air above his head. "That's, that's-" He cut himself off with a tiny murmur, eyes falling shut and crooning, breath falling into a huffing little sigh of a snore, twitching every now and again in his sleep like a great puppy.

Bilbo hummed.

"Perhaps I should have given all of you two, then y-"

"He's so adorable," Dwalin crooned, sliding down to lay cuddled up to his king, slinging an arm and a leg over the sleeping dwarf and burying his head into Thorin's shoulder, snuffling into a face-full of hair. Glóin let out a great rumbling snore and fell backwards, and Bombur curled around his beard with a snicker-snort as the others all lay down with yawns and murmurs. "You better not'r've poisoned my brothers, ickle Miss'a Bliblo,or I'llill cut you. Schneeky Hobbutbut," Ori muttered thickly, swaying, as Nori finally collapsed onto Dori.

"I haven't, promise," Bilbo assured the young dwarf, helping him to make himself comfortable cuddled into his brothers. "They just all need a nice regenerative, pain-free nap, that's all. And when you wake, there will be dinner, promise." Ori hummed and wiggled before finally going as still as the others. Sighing again, Bilbo stood and surveyed his sleeping dwarves, eyes lingering on the Thorin and Dwalin. Thorin had curled into the other in his sleep and they were contentedly snuggled together, limbs entwined. The sight made him ache, deep in his chest, and he rubbed the spot absently.

"Now those are some interesting leaves."

Bilbo yelped and leapt forward a step before he spun and glared murderously at the two still-naked boys behind him.

"How do I keep missing the two of you? No, never mind," he shook his head when they both smiled wickedly, "come and lick your leaves and go to sleep with the rest of them."

"But we're going to help you!" Kíli said, bouncing with eagerness, and, nope, not looking down.

"Kíli, stop bouncing," he muttered tiredly.

"We're not hurt or anything, and we can help with dinner. You probably need the sleep more than us, why don't you lick a leaf and snuggle in with Thorin and Dwalin?" Fíli asked, crossing his arms and cocking his hip to the side, and oh dear, don't look down.

"I don't suppose you two would put some clothes on?" Bilbo asked, keeping his eyes raised.

"Our clothes are still wet. Besides, you're in your skivvies." One of Kíli's long fingers poked him quite deliberately in his stomach, and he squeaked as he realised he was prancing about in his johns.

"Where-?" he cut himself off, spinning around looking for his clothing. He knew he'd had the wet pile when they ran back from the river, but he had quite lost track of them since. His eyes widened, though, when he located the missing items. Over in the inner side of their little cave area, somebody had used sticks and ropes and rocks to pop up a drying area, a fact he had completely missed on arriving back from his bath. And somehow, his wet clothes were all neatly strung over the line, closest to the first of the deep fires. The boys followed his baffled gaze over to his dripping pants.

"Dwalin hung them, when you got back. Didn't you notice?" Fíli's gaze was amused and a little knowing, and Bilbo shifted a little uncomfortably.

"No, I did not, and no, I will not be sleeping until there is a meal for the Company prepared. And what do you mean, snuggle with Thorin and Dwalin? Do I look suicidal?" he hissed at Fíli, whose amusement only increased. Kíli was grinning knowingly at him as well, and please please please, he prayed, please may the two terrors not know of his completely inappropriate crushes on the two most unobtainable dwarves in existence.

"Come now, Bilbo, they wouldn't mind providing some much needed warmth. You did save our King tonight, after all. I'm sure they'd be honoured to offer you what comfort they could." Oh dear. Those smirks. That was enough of that.

"Go lick a leaf," he told them flatly. The two laughed in delight.

"You're sounding more and more like a dwarf every day, Mr Boggins. And no. We're helping. I'm quite good at cooking."

"He really is," Fíli assured. "He helps Mam out when she's busy with her work. She's an engraver, and her works sell quite well in the towns of men. And she helps run the mines, and takes her turns at watching the little dwarflings while their parents work. And she takes inventory of the city stores every fortnight. So she's often home late, or sometimes not at all. Kíli does a real good stew, if he puts his mind to it."

While Fíli talked, the two had moved over to sit beside the fire with the meats and the bag of bits Bilbo had collected, setting up flat-topped rocks with a few scrounged knives and some water skins, looking at him expectantly.

"Bombur managed to hold on to his cook pot and his ladle," Kíli said excitedly. "Bashed some goblin heads good and proper with them too. We cleaned them, though," he hurried to reassure Bilbo. "And some of the others have already set up a rig, for spit, but we fiddled to make it fit the pot, as well. What can we do?"

Bilbo made his way over, plonking himself down with a sigh. There really was no arguing with the two when they were like this. There really was no arguing when Bilbo felt like he did.

"Firstly, is there any bark left? The white stuff the horde are laying on right now."

Fíli jumped up to retrieve a fairly large bit of the bark from the edge of the pile and held it up for Bilbo' inspection.

"Pop it out in the rain for a few moments," Bilbo directed him, pulling a rock and knife towards himself with the carcasses. "In that bag, I need everything I collected cleaned and chopped nice and small. Hold them up and show me before you do anything, and I'll tell you which bit we can use. Mushrooms can be sliced, but the little ones, leave them whole."

The boys did as asked, and the three worked silently for a while, Bilbo carefully cutting the little fat there was and putting it to the side, before carving the Coney into manageable pieces. Thank goodness for Bombur and his cook pot, or he would have had to have done it the difficult way with the bark, and that would have been messy

"You know," Fíli suddenly spoke, "a lot of people think my brother isn't very bright, the way he chatters on at people all the time. And with his big brown sincere eyes staring at them so earnestly, they can't help but let him waffle."

Bilbo stopped mushing offal for a moment to stare at Fíli bemusedly. Kíli had a little smirk on his face as he worked at some roots.

"People tend to forget that I'm there half the time, or assume I'm just as daft. Those two silly young dwarflings, borne and raised half-wild, you know, not worth much attention. Makes it easy to observe people while Kíli keeps them distracted."

For a second, all of a sudden, seeing Kíli's sharp discerning gaze and hearing Fíli's calculating tone, it was like after all these months of travelling with the two, he didn't really know them at all.

"So, over the years, I've gotten very good at reading people. And you have been a very interesting person to read, Bilbo. Especially lately."

"Lately?"

"Hmmm," Kíli took over. "That first night in your Hobbit hole, and quite a nice hole it was, too!" he assured Bilbo cheerfully. "That first night, well, we didn't really know you. So, we may have kept a bit of an eye on you and your reactions to the different invaders of your hole."

"Hole invaders," Fíli snickered. "Point is, the casual onlooker would have taken your visible trembling to Dwalin as nothing more than the fear of a big strong warrior. Had you not been swaying into his presence as much as you shivered. And then, well, terribly interesting when Thorin arrived. Very interesting."

"What exactly are you trying to say?" Bilbo asked tersely, returning to his mashing with renewed vigour.

"Nothing much," Kíli grinned, switching back to playful in an instant. "Just that we like you, Bilbo. You're cute. And very brave. Whatchya want us to do with these things now?"

"Get the pot heating," he answered numbly, idly finishing his preparation while the boys got the set-up ready above the largest fire. Perhaps exhaustion was causing hallucinations, given that Fíli and Kíli were all of a sudden just two naked silly boys throwing discarded stems at each other and tussling.

Exhaustion, definitely an issue, he thought as his eyes crossed for a moment. It was warm in their little camp; this sort of fire tended to be a more focused, hotter burning heat, and the enclosing at the top of their shelter kept them from shivering in the cold damp air from outside. It was warm, and he was relaxing here, most of the Company snoring happily to the side, a sound he had become accustomed to, a reassuring sound that made him want to relax, settle in, maybe close his eyes for a moment...

"Bilbo!" A hand clapped down on his shoulder and shook him, and he jolted from where he was leaning dangerously close to the knife he carelessly held in his hand. Fíli took it from him, and shook him again, gently.

"You can sleep once you've put this together. Otherwise I may take over, and you don't want that."

"No, we really don't," Kíli shuddered. "You can let Fíli help with preparation, but never let him cook. It doesn't end well for anyone."

"Precisely," Fíli agreed. "So, pot's hot, what now?"

"Grab that bark from out of the rain," Bilbo sighed, rubbing at his face. He was supposed to be looking after his dwarves, not collapsing in a heap. He threw a small handful of fat into the pot with a few of the herbs he had found that the boys had chopped, and prodded at the mess until it started melt together. It only took a moment for the smells to become quite nice, his stomach thought, as it rumbled loudly. He threw his chopped rabbit meat into the pot and tossed it about as Fíli tried to ring the rain water out of his moustaches.

"It's definitely been hailing. Not big stuff, and not a lot, but there's a few little bits of ice here and there on the ground out there. How'd you know?" he asked Bilbo, slicking raindrops off his shoulders and arms with his hands.

"Often if you see a bit of a green tinge to storm clouds, there's a chance of hail. It's just something we always look for. Hobbits are farmers," he elaborated, when they looked at him curiously. "While rain is a wonderful thing for your little green growing things, hail can destroy whole crops. Not to mention a goodly sized hail stone could brain a person," he shuddered. "We are wary, and have learned to read the weather well. It's just, Hobbits?" he shrugged as he finished tossing the meat. "Mix the rest of that fat there with half the vegetation that you've chopped. We want to stuff those birds of yours."

The boys did as asked as he carefully added a little water into the pot, stirring in the offal, now a thick paste, until the water turned a deep brown and was well mixed around the meat. Then, he dumped a few handfuls of mushrooms and the chopped roots in and poured more water in to cover, stirring all the while.

Bilbo turned to his pack, lying in a corner, and retrieved a single, solitary and rather stale bread roll hoarded from yesterday. He placed it on one of the larger leaves and bashed vigorously a few times with the back of his knife. The resultant crumbs he tipped carefully into the boy's mix.

"Not that I approve of bird-nesting, but it's a pity we couldn't head out to raid for eggs," Bilbo mused. Kíli coughed.

"We were going to save them for breakfast," Fíli apologised, as Kíli fetched five small eggs out of the pocket of his discarded clothes. "There was no bird attending them, so they might not be any good, and there isn't enough for everyone."

"Brilliant boys!" Bilbo praised, sniffing each egg carefully, before breaking one into his hand. It was still yolked, and didn't smell, so Bilbo dumped it into the pile of fat and bread and churned roots. A second was good, too, and Bilbo worked it in under the eye of silent brothers.

"You won't tell them, will you?" he asked quietly a few minutes later, as he directed them to stuff the birds with the mix and wandered over to the 'cave' entrance to rinse his hands and arms off. The boys exchanged an incomprehensible look that seemed to mean a lot, judging by the quick nod they gave each other.

"Tell them what?" Kíli asked with a confused tilt of the head. Oh, he was good. If not for their little reveal earlier, he may have bought that naïve innocence. And he dealt with mischievous thieving Took fauntlets on a regular basis. They were good. And Bilbo still wasn't even sure what their answer really was.

"Now that the bark is soaked through, it won't burn, even if you place it above the flame. If we wrap the birds in it, we should be able to place them in the holes with the fires and they will roast. As long as they are turned frequently, and wet down if the bark starts to blacken, we should have roasted stuffed birds soon enough. And a rather nice rabbit stew, as well, though what we're going to eat out of, now that we have no bowls, I have no idea."

He leant his head onto his knee, rubbing at his eyes again. They had nothing. He could keep them warm and dry and fed tonight, even pain free for a bit, but there was no turning back on this journey. Only forward. With nothing. He sighed again, leaning into his knee a bit more.

He wasn't exactly sure how long he sat there, or when exactly he fell asleep, just that all of a sudden he was being urged to his feet and stumbling a few steps forward.

"Stew," he mumbled, and Kíli chuckled from one side of him.

"I've got it."

He very blearily heard Dwalin make a sleepy noise of protest, but then he felt like he was falling, too tired to even flinch at the sensation, before heat boxed him in from both sides and arms wrapped around him and he was gone.