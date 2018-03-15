Chapter Text

I really cannot emphasize this enough – if you’re going to get reincarnated or become some sort of interdimensional body-snatcher you really want to end up an orphan. Not because being an orphan is especially wonderful or anything – quite the opposite – but for the sheer simple fact that there are less people intimately acquainted with whoever you were before, you really can’t go wrong with orphan.

See, my last memories as well…me, are walking downtown with my sister. Then there’s alarm and general sudden movement and I’m flung against a wall and then…nothing. I presume the sound of a car and the general shit conditions of roads in a Canadian winter means I was struck and died instantly. Which sucks because that means my sister saw me die literally before her eyes. Which means the last words I ever said to her was something about how I really needed to get winter boots so I wouldn’t get salt-stains on my nice boots.

I mean, at least I died wearing clean underwear? I never actually worried about that when I was alive before but in retrospect I’m supremely glad to have had done laundry recently.

Oh my god my dog. No one is going to take my dog. My poor boy is going to be dropped at the humane society and never know what happened to me. I can at least be sure my family will take the cats but my dog is a special sort of hyper and separation anxiety. Maybe the memory of my death will guilt them into keeping him.

A girl can dream, alright?

Now, back to being an orphan; it’s not enough to just have dead parents. You want dead parents who didn’t socialise you. We are aiming for as few people as possible able to point out any sudden personality changes. That is a dead fucking give-away and super suspicious. Try for a body that matches your ideal gender expression too – not that there’s anything wrong with your body not matching the socially accepted gender you portray, or…well, look, it’s just a lot easier if you’re already familiar with the general physicality of your new body okay? You’re trying to blend in as not an interdimensional body-snatcher, alright? A case of body-dysphoria might be something you can work through but it’s probably easier to not have to.

Really, all things considered, I won the luck of the draw in this case. Parents dead? Well, one’s an unknown and apparently my new mother was a bit of a wild child – came running back to the clan and generally acknowledged to be a social outcast for it. Body? Female – hallelujah. So right off the bat, I’m going 2 for 2.

Course, that’s not exactly how it happened. It wasn’t like I woke up peacefully in a new body with a complete memory of what was happening or had happened to lead to this. If you’ll remember my last memory was being slammed violently into a wall by a car.

I entered my new life with approximately the same level of violence.

My consciousness was one second in black nothingness and the next in a continued world of pain similar enough to being slammed into a wall that I don’t really notice much of a difference at first.

It comes in pieces, the overwhelming terror I’m feeling is still tied up in oh my god I’ve been hit but there’s also the lingering echo of No! Okaasan! and the pure desperation only a child can manage. I’m still in physical pain, there’s rubble around me, and an overwhelming blanketing terror I can feel physically pressing me into the ground.

The noise is the next thing to hit me. Screaming and something so loud I can feel it reverberate all the way down to my bones. I can’t block it out because it’s all around me but I make a valiant effort to clap my hands over my ears.

In the wake of silence between the noise my eyes fall on a crumpled body almost completely crushed by the decimated remains of a building. It’s a woman with long dark hair. I absolutely have no idea who she is but I’m screaming at her to move, please move, and in my head all I can think is my whole family is gone and the scene before me is in vivid red, every inch seared into eyes and I know I’m never going to forget even a second of this for the rest of my life.

I scream again and I’m there suddenly, right beside the woman.

That’s when I finally get to fade back to black.

When I wake, it’s in an unfamiliar hospital room with every bed occupied by children. I stare for a long confused moment at the cheerful cat waving at me in pastel pink on the wall. I’m twenty-seven years old; hospital rooms for adults don’t have happy pastel animals on the walls. Why would I be put in a room with kids?

Because I’m only six, the thought hits me suddenly as if I’ve always known and just forgot for a moment. Aiko-chan is six and wants to be a kunoichi like mama when she grows up. It’s such an antithesis to what I know I am but it’s also still…me? Aiko is both some strange child whose body I’m now inhabiting and also me. We’re one and the same and ****’s mind is just scrambling a bit to adapt to two sets of memories that are both real and vivid to both of us – me.

Ignoring the very weird memories of being both me/not-me, I actually bother to sit up and look around. It’s pretty much standard hospital room – minus some of the usual machinery I would expect to see. I can’t tell you what’s missing, exactly, but just...it looks much less equipped than any of the hospital rooms I’ve seen over the years. Other than that, there are four beds with curtain dividers set up to give some modicum of privacy. I can’t see the bed beside me, but I can see the one across and the one beside that and they all have children occupying them. They’re all asleep and I’m not getting any sort of recognition off them so that’s…something, I guess.

There’s no call button I can see around but I’m not exactly hooked up to an IV or something so I get up and immediately collapse in a bout of intense vertigo.

It fades quickly and I can stand up but for a moment I had the muscle memory of two vastly different bodies getting up and wasn’t quite able to compute. I take a couple hesitant steps in the direction of what I assume is a bathroom and it evens out. I turn on the lights (the switch is higher than I’m used to but also exactly where I expect it to be and this double-sense-memory thing had better fade real fucking quickly).

I get the first glimpse of myself and it’s…

I’m sickeningly adorable. Straight black hair, black almond-shaped eyes in a round little face. I’ve got pudgy little cheeks. I try a smile and immediately frown and then just kind of make faces for a bit, adjusting to the idea that the face is my face; Aiko’s face (****’s new face).

“Disgustingly adorable,” I mutter to myself. Then, in a completely different language I have never spoken before in my life, “Absolutely disgusting”

For the sake of my sanity I choose not to focus on my comprehension of the very much not-English language that just emerged from my mouth without pause. “I’m Aiko, I’m six years old. I’m also **** and twenty seven. This is fucking insane.”

I lack words to properly explain the language switching. It’s like going to speak and just sort of…speaking to the side? I have to focus on the English for it to come out the more I speak in…whatever it is language I now use. Something similar to Japanese, I think.

I take care of bathroom business and ahahahahahaha let’s not even repeat the sense-memory nonsense that involves okay? Everything is the same but not my same and just…

Okay. So. Basic facts; I’m Aiko and I’m six-years old. I speak probably-Japanese. I want to be a kunoichi. Stop. Okay. A kunoichi. A ninja? Yes. Alright, so wherever I am now, this is apparently an acceptable profession since I have memories of my mother – okaasan – telling me about being a kunoichi before she quit to travel the world and have me. Right. So: we got back to okaasan’s old village and it was being attacked so okaasan tried to get me to safely and then –

She –

There was a building – it got hit and she –

My entire family is gone forever.

I press a hand to my closed mouth to hold back the sudden sting in my eyes from turning into full-fledged sobs. I have to heave several large breaths through my nose and swallow forcefully but I do manage that at least.

Right. I’m in a hospital. I’m not injured but I was unconscious when they brought me in so I might have been? The lack of medical equipment leads me to believe that’s impossible, logically, but something wriggles in my mind that of course they could heal some cuts and scrapes with no marks left behind.

I leave the bathroom behind and get a better look at the room. There’s an open window and I can see the moon hanging in a nearly cloudless sky. There’s so many stars. I kind of want to just go to the window and stare for a long moment – the temptation is great, to just chill and ignore the oddity that is my life right now – but more important is figuring out what the hell is going on and what’s going to happen to me. I might not have the best grip of my memories but I at least know that I’ve only got one parent and she…died. So. Step one: figure out what’s going on.

The hallway is long and dimly lit only enough to be able to walk down without walking into a wall; standard nighttime hospital affairs. There’s a nurses’ station further down the way but I can’t immediately see anyone there.

I’m a six-year old so it isn’t exactly difficult to slip past the station without being noticed. There’s voices coming from what must be a nurse’s lounge and I actively avoid that to continue my way out of the children’s ward. I want answers, not platitudes meant for someone my physical age.

Hospitals are generally labelled pretty clearly (boy isn’t learning my new language skills extend to the written word just a barrel of nearly migraine-inducing fun) so it isn’t hard to find my way down a flight of stairs to what the signage assures me is Emergency Triage.

I’m pretty much hoping there’s someone there who isn’t a nurse who will be forced to deal with strange questions from a six-year old. Hell, I’ve seen strangers blindly answer my four-year old niece there’s no way it won’t work on my much cuter six-year old self.

I end up in what amounts to a waiting room largely occupied by adults with minor injuries and circulating nurses. I’m six so I go largely unnoticed when I slip in and take a seat to watch some of the proceedings and to eavesdrop. The man I choose to sit beside looks like he’s asleep. His hair is pulled up in a high unruly ponytail and he’s got a bundle of cloth pressed to his face. He opens his one visible eye to peer at me when I settle down and I ignore him completely with all of the blatant disregard all young children have.

So, first observations: everyone here is wearing either normal clothes or there’s a smaller but no less present set of people wearing what is unmistakably a uniform. There’s lots of black and navy - with bandages of all things wrapped around ankles and thighs – and mesh. There’s an awful lot of mesh. It throws me for a bit because…well, mesh. It’s a weird style choice. Then there’s these somewhat bulky green vests and weird headbands with metal bits on them.

Hitai-ate. The thought bubbles up in my mind and suddenly keywords from the murmurings around me all make sense.

“…giant fox…”

“….don’t think, the Uchiha…”

“…Iwa? But the war’s been over for…”

Oh.

Oh fuck.

“Aiko-chan! There you are!”

Kudos to this body for reacting immediately to the verbalization of my (new) name by immediately slumping down into my seat like it’ll hide me.

“I’m not here,” I inform the sleeping man next to me. He grunts and turns his head to look at me with one barely interested eye.

“Aiko-chan,” the female nurse sets her hands on her hips before she kneels down to put herself on my level. Classic child psychology. I’m not at all impressed. Her voice is so so gentle. “Why did you run away from your room?”

I could lie. There are lots of things I could say that would make sense and cement my identity as a normal six-year old.

Instead I say, “Okaasan is dead and you aren’t my guardian. I don’t have to listen to you.”

Her face does some pretty amazing micro-expressions as she grapples with trying to reason with me or just declare that I have to listen because she’s older.

“Maa, she is your nurse though,” says mister completely unhelpful next to me.

“She could be a doctor,” I inform him with every ounce of feminist disdain I can drop into my voice, “But it doesn’t change the fact that she doesn’t actually have authority over me as a person. No one told me I couldn’t leave my room.”

He slowly sits up the more I speak and when his hand falls away he takes the bundle of cloth from his face too. It reveals two very familiar facial wounds and oh boy.

I try to remember if Nara Shikaku was jounin commander during the Kyuubi attack. Not that it matters since he has a stupidly high IQ and is probably smarter than I am even if we are roughly the same age mentally.

“That’s just a technicality,” he says, “Besides, she’s an adult and you’re just a kid.”

“Her hair is brown and my hair is black.” I reply immediately in the most childish tone I can manage because fuck it I’ve already screwed up may as well continue the trend. His brow furrows at me and I (very maturely) stick out my tongue. “I thought we were saying obvious facts, shinobi-san.”

“I meant,” he begins.

I immediately interrupt with “I know. But age doesn’t necessitate authority.”

The nurse is smiling a little despite herself. I’m stupidly adorable – I know I’d be smiling at a child that looked like me being this sarcastic. I have to capitalize on this by pointedly turning away from the Nara and smiling brightly at the nurse. “Sorry for worrying you Nurse-san,” I say, “I just wanted to see what was happening. Okaasan only had time to say the village was under attack and that we had to get to the shelters. We hadn’t even gone to see obaasan and ojiisan yet.”

Her face softens immediately into sympathy. “Your clan head will be here tomorrow to get you home,” she tells me. “We just got word a few hours before you woke up.”

“Are they dead too?” I asked with a frown that is only partially exaggerated. Then, “Who’s my clan head?” The nurse pulls back a little in surprise. She looks over at the Nara beside me as if asking for permission so I turn to him expectantly. “Well shinobi-san?”

“Why don’t you know your clan head?” he returns just snippily enough to show he hadn’t gotten over my earlier behaviour. “Uchiha Fugaku.”

Um.

What.

I stare for a long moment at him and then say. “Oh.”

My clan head is Uchiha Fugaku.

Because my name is Uchiha Aiko.

Uchiha.

I kind of want to laugh and also to cry a little bit.

It explains why the nurse didn’t want to tell me. The whole village is already low-key suspecting the Uchiha of being behind the kyuubi attack that I clearly woke up in the midst of. I’m adorable but I’m also painfully obviously an Uchiha and it’s not like some of the people in this room have been subtle about musing over my family’s involvement.

“I’d like to go to bed now,” I say quietly. “Goodnight shinobi-san.”

“I’ll take her,” he tells the nurse, who is visibly unsure how to deal with the sudden downturn of mood. He gets the room number and turns to me, “Can I pick you up?”

“Okay,” I let him pick me up and it’s weird, how comforting and immediately relaxed it makes me to be carried like the kid whose body I’m in. Halfway up the stairs back to the children’s ward I quietly ask, “My family didn’t really attack the village, did they shinobi-san?”

“Nara-san,” he corrects. Then with a sigh, “They didn’t attack. It was the kyuubi that did all this.”

“Who defeated it?”

“They say the Yondaime sacrificed himself to stop it.”

No shit. He also left no one behind to be his successor – being that he was only a couple years into office – so the Sandaime will take the stupid hat back up and promptly make it basically legal to ostracise and harass a baby for no fucking reason and leaving said kid to conclude that they hate him personally for being alive.

Oh boy am I looking forward to this. Oh also, my clan is going to plan a coup and then he’ll sign their unilateral death warrants via thirteen year old. So, unless I do something to stop that I’ve got another early death to look forward to.

“Poor Kushina-sama,” I say as softly and calmly as I can. Shikaku tenses almost imperceptibly but I’m pressed up against his front so I feel it. “Okaasan said she was going to have a baby.” You can hide a lot of things but I’m very sure you can’t hide your military leader’s famous wife’s pregnancy from the entire village. Write it away completely after the fact? Sure.

“Ah, sorry kid, Kushina-sama died too.”

I gasp and pull back. I’m a kid so I don’t really have to do much to seem genuine – kids are weirdly expressive about the oddest things. “What about the baby?”

He makes a very sad face even a dumb kid like me should take as “dead baby” but he doesn’t actually say it. Gotta love technicalities and paranoid shinobi who don’t want to lie outright to kids. I make appropriately sad noises and hide my face in his shoulder until we get back to the room.

He actually tucks me in which is adorable. Then he tosses a lazy goodnight over his shoulder as he slumps out of the room and leaves me to try and fall into a fitful sleep.

When I wake up the nurses bring me breakfast, the other kids are all…kids. Loud, mostly. Brats, the lot of them. They have families that filter in and out in bits. I sit in bed and wait for someone to come see me.

It takes a while.

By the time someone does show up, the rest of the kids in the room have been discharged so I’m basically alone sitting in silence. It’s not as bad as it sounds – mostly I’m obsessively trying to remember timelines from a show I didn’t get far enough into to get to the flashbacks covering the current timeline. Twelve years from now, I’m set. Now? Not so much. I do know the current deadline on this new life of mine is something like eight years from now.

The first other Uchiha I set eyes on is Uchiha Mikoto. She’s got a baby Sasuke fussing quietly in a sling across her front. An Itachi my age walks calmly beside her. He’s…ridiculous composed for such a young baby. He watches me with a bland sort of curiosity while his mother smiles gently. There are lines of fatigue in her face and a tense sort of grief that she’s hiding well enough for normal kids.

I’m not a normal kid.

“Hello Aiko-chan,” she says, “I’m Mikoto; your mother was my cousin. We’re here to take you home.”

We’re Uchiha, everyone is related. It’s probably a bundle of genetic defects and a history of mental illness widely accepted as just being part of being Uchiha. It’s horrible.

I smile and say “Hello Mikoto-san.” I try very hard not to think about how the little boy staring at me is slated to kill me one day. It’s the sort of depressing thought you want to ignore. “Okaasan said we were going to live with obaasan and ojiisan – are they okay?”

Her smile is gentle but strained. “They’re okay Aiko-chan, but they’re very old and it’s a long way to the Uchiha District; I offered to come get you for them.”

Thank you sweet baby jesus and all the saints; I’d been doing mental gymnastics all morning over how to get out of living with tiny murderous genius. The unspoken implication that minimizing Uchiha appearances inside the village proper to the point of not having my own grandparents pick me up is somehow the better option is mildly alarming. Of course, I’m six so I should probably not be picking up on that nonsense.

“Thank you Mikoto-san,” I say politely. It eases some of the strain in her smile. “Can we go now?”

She’s very kindly brought me some non-hospital clothes. Tiny little black sandals – they’re just as weird looking as my memories suggest but oddly comfortable and I hate them so much let me tell you – black shorts and a black shirt. It’s weirdly loose but thankfully lacks the ridiculous high collar and obnoxious clan symbol across the back (there are tiny fans on the sleeves, unfortunately, but practically tasteful in comparison).

She waits for me to get changed and then we go to the nurses’ station to sign me out. Itachi and I walk alongside each other and very subtly size each other up. He’s mostly mildly curious and I’m just weirded out that this tiny child is now my peer.

Walking back to the Uchiha District gives me my first glimpse of Konohagakure proper. It’s a weird mish-mash of traditional Japanese architecture with modern amenities and what is very much… It reminds me of Disneyworld, okay? Brand-specific themes in all the buildings and streets but with the air of regular use instead of the weirdness of like a set. Like I’ve walked into a theme-park where you get to stay in the ‘city’ instead of a hotel.

People are cleaning up rubble but for the most part the village still looks intact. Mikoto hurries us past a couple streets and I can see the rows of unmistakeable bodies under white sheets near the worst of the damage. I see Itachi – my cousin, I guess – see them too and when he glances at me I meet his gaze long enough to acknowledge that I saw it as well.

At this point, my cousin is deciding to become a pacifist. It’s probably the only normal thing this kid is going to do in his life so, I mean, kudos to him. It’s basically impossible but he’s thinking about it at least. I’ll give at least a little bit of credit where it’s due.

The Uchiha district is far enough away that it’s almost offensively pristine in comparison. I’m sure that’s helping the relations between them – us – and the rest of the village. Mikoto relaxes as we enter through the main gates and Itachi even reaches forward to link his hand in hers. She smiles at him and offers her other hand to me.

It’s not that I want to offend her or anything but I’ve never been a physically affectionate person. This body of mine might want to instinctively reach out but everything that remains of **** recoils at the idea. I tuck my hands into my pockets and pretend I didn’t see the silent offer instead; I peer intently at a display of baked goods in a shopfront across the street instead.

Irony of ironies: it turns out my grandparents run the bakery I’m admiring. Uchiha Kouga and Hitomi are both white-haired and stooped with age but very kind in ushering me upstairs into the spare room they have clearly prepared for me. There’s a twin bed pressed against one wall, a tiny closet filled with an assortment of kids clothes, and a desk tucked near the sliding door that opens onto a little Juliette balcony. There’s a little bookshelf with some unfamiliar kids’ books and what looks to be toy weaponry (military dictatorship, I have to remind myself sternly before I visibly startle). There’s even the crowning joy of a soft yellow rabbit plush sitting smack dab on the centre of the pretty floral bedspread.

Welcome to my new life, I suppose.