On the surface, tonight shouldn’t have been any different than any other night. It was a Friday night in the middle of October and Shinsō Hitoshi was getting drunk in a shitty bar with a couple of college classmates that, from time to time, passed as his friends. Right now, they’d paid his train fare into the city center and were buying him drinks in exchange for all the time he’d spent this past week conducting their field interviews for them. His quirk, Brainwashing, made things like that almost laughably easy. Of course, he could’ve just as easily brainwashed them into buying his train tickets and drinks without doing any work in exchange, but at one point in his life Shinsō had dreamed of being a hero. That dream’s been crushed, but some small part of him still felt bad about using his quirk for things most people would consider “unheroic.” So in his own way, he tried to keep a balance. Tried to hold himself accountable.

So he leaned against the wall and drank cheap beer and watched his classmates embarrass themselves on the dance floor for a few hours, enjoying a pleasantly blank mind—just the smell of cigarette smoke, the thump of the bass pulsing through the bar’s speakers, the flashing lights. Voices, indistinct around him. It was numbingly boring, but after a long week it was also kind of what he needed. The other thing he needed. was a place to stay for the night once his classmates went home with whoever they picked up, so he straightened up a little, paid a little more attention to his surroundings. It was a game he’d been playing for years now: spot the target. Someone who looked like they lived close by, who seemed susceptible to suggestion, who seemed like they wouldn’t say no if Shinsō were to walk up and smile and offer to go home with them. Usually he picked guys, and usually older guys. They tended to have lower standards.

Shinsō’s own standards couldn’t get much lower, these days, but he still put an effort into the search.

Earlier, he’d noticed someone who caught his eye, so he turned and scanned the room until he found the man again. He was sitting at the bar and hadn’t yet turned around. Dark messy hair, slumped shoulders, leaning over to talk to his friend. Normally that would’ve been a deterrent, but the friend—a lanky man with long blond hair wearing a pair of obscenely tight leather pants—kept on going into the crowd and hitting on various people, so he was clearly not planning on staying around. Once he left, Shinsō would make his approach.

In the meantime, he drank more. His classmates came up to him, tried to tug him into the crowd to dance. He used the brief closeness to steal a cigarette from one of their pockets, and then gently nudged them away with his quirk. When they’d gone, he slipped outside, took up a position by the window where he could watch his target. From there, he could see a glimpse of the man’s profile: sharp jawline, sharp nose, the tip of an ear. It wasn’t much to go on, but he looked all right. Shinsō wouldn’t mind having sex with him, if it meant a warm bed to sleep in until the morning trains started running again. He couldn’t afford the outrageously expensive taxi fare, and it was almost one in the morning already. The last trains out of the city center stopped at one, so Shinsō finished his cigarette and went back inside. He made his way to the bar, swaying a little on his feet as his body reminded him that he didn’t eat a proper dinner before collecting his payment from his classmates. He should’ve had them buy him food, too. But too late for that now.

The man was alone, his friend and Shinsō’s both nowhere in sight, so he took a deep breath and put on his most charming smile, and slid into the vacant seat at the bar. “Hi,” he said. “I’m a little lost. Can I have directions to your place?”

The man turned, slowly. Shinsō smiled a little wider, and then his mind momentarily short-circuited because it was his former high school teacher Aizawa Shōta sitting there, looking at him and frowning.

“Uh,” Shinsō said, blinking. “Aizawa-sensei.”

“What the hell,” Aizawa said. “Shinsō?”

“Hi.” Shinsō cleared his throat. “Wow. Fancy meeting you here.”

“What are you doing here?”

“Drinking.”

Aizawa snorted. “Clearly,” he said.

“No, I mean, uh,” Shinsō ran a hand through his hair, tried to swallow against the sudden dryness in his mouth. “Can I buy you a drink?”

“It’s usually the other way around, isn’t it?” Aizawa asked.

“Sorry?”

“I’m older than you, after all.”

“Well, I wouldn’t say no to that.”

“Too bad. That was a hypothetical. I’m not buying you one.”

Shinsō laughed and leaned in a little closer. “That’s all right,” he said.

Aizawa looked at him, and then past him, his eyes scanning the crowd.

“I think your friend left,” Shinsō told him, and Aizawa snorted again.

“Probably,” he said. “He doesn’t tend to sit still very long. You know him, by the way. That was Mic.”

“Seriously?” Shinsō asked. Aizawa nodded. “So you’re still together.”

“We’re— he and I are not together.”

“Oh?”

“Not like that.” Aizawa was still kind of frowning at him, and Shinsō’s window of time to find someone to go home with was rapidly closing. “Are you here with anyone?” Aizawa asked. Shinsō felt his heartbeat pick up.

“Why?” he asked, showing a little more teeth in his smile. Aizawa narrowed his eyes.

“Because you look drunk enough that I think your friends should take you home.”

“I’m fine.”

“I doubt it.”

A new song came on the bar’s speakers, the drums painfully loud. Shinsō cleared his throat, put his elbow up on the bar. If he was going to do this, it was now or never.“I could always go home with you,” he said, and Aizawa choked on his drink.

“Come on,” Aizawa said when he’d recovered. He stood up and got a hand under Shinsō’s arm. “Get up. I’m putting you in a taxi.”

Shinsō stumbled out of his seat and stood, a bit unsteady. Aizawa’s hand was warm against his bare skin, just beneath the sleeve of his t-shirt. “I’m fine,” he insisted, and when Aizawa turned to look at him again, Shinsō activated his quirk. “Come on, sensei,” he said. “Where do you live? Is it close to here?”

Under Shinsō’s control, Aizawa answered. “It’s not far,” he said.

“Great.” Shinsō grinned, and they walked arm-in-arm through the crowd of people towards the exit. “So we can go there.”

They were almost to the door when Shinsō tripped over someone’s outstretched leg and jolted forward. He wasn’t quick enough to let go of their linked arms. The sudden movement startled Aizawa out of his control. Aizawa jerked away; Shinsō fell, hands out and smacking into the bar’s floor. He felt, distantly, Aizawa hauling him up and out of the bar, strong hands under his arms as Shinsō’s head spun and he tasted blood from biting his tongue.

The night air was cold and damp. Aizawa dragged him over to lean against a street sign and propped him up there, fingers gripping his shoulders for a moment before letting go. Shinsō blinked until his eyes re-focused enough to see Aizawa standing at the curb, one arm raised to flag down a taxi.

“Hey,” Shinsō said, pushing off the street sign. The sidewalk beneath his feet tilted for a second before it leveled again. Aizawa turned and looked over his shoulder and Shinsō reached for his quirk but found only blank space inside his head. Aizawa’s eyes glinted red under the streetlamp.

“We’re not doing that again,” Aizawa said. “You need to go home.”

“Damn.” Shinsō slumped back. He was shivering a little now that they were out of the bar’s stuffy warmth. “I was hoping you wouldn’t notice.”

“You’re drunk.”

“Yeah. Maybe.” Shinsō sighed, and closed his eyes. He listened to the sound of cars passing by, tires hissing against the street still wet from an earlier rainstorm. It took some time for a taxi to come, and standing was too much effort even with the street sign at his back, so after a while Shinsō just sank down to the curb. Sitting there, he opened his eyes to look up at Aizawa, practically silhouetted against the light from the bar across the road, all in black. Even from this vantage point when Aizawa should have look more imposing than ever, all Shinsō could think, in the brief moment before a taxi pulled up, was that he looked shorter, now. Almost four years had passed, so of course he was older, but it was more than that—it was weariness, and somehow disappointment. The set of his lips was tight as he pushed Shinsō into the taxi.

“Tell me your address,” Aizawa said, and Shinsō was the one with the brainwashing quirk but he did as he was told anyway. Aizawa pulled out his wallet and counted off a few bills, passed them to the driver. “Make sure he gets home,” he said.

“You could come along,” Shinsō said, leaning out of the car, one hand on the door frame. It was rather pathetic, as last-ditch efforts went, and he knew it. Aizawa must have known it too, because he only shook his head and put Shinsō’s hand carefully back inside the car.

“Go home, kid,” Aizawa said, and shut the door. He rapped twice on the roof of the taxi and the driver pulled away.

Shinsō groaned and knocked his forehead against the window. He twisted around to watch as they drove off. Aizawa stayed standing there at the curb until the taxi turned a corner, and then he was out of sight.

In the morning, Shinsō woke up to a splitting headache and the sour taste of last night’s cheap beer in his mouth. He didn’t fully remember getting out of the taxi, or climbing the steps to his apartment, or making it into bed. Actually, he suspected he didn’t make it further than the landing, and that he probably had his roommate to thank for opening his eyes to his own bedroom rather than the communal stairwell.

Shinsō sat up slowly, leaned forward, dropped his head into his hands. It took him a few minutes to work up the energy to get up off the futon and shuffle into the bathroom, where he was confronted by his own face with dark circles under red-rimmed eyes. He shoved his head under the faucet to try to wake himself up, came up with dripping hair and the collar of his t-shirt wet. With a towel around his neck, still wearing last night’s clothes, he made his way down the hall to the kitchen where he could hear his roommate making breakfast.

Living with Yaoyorozu Momo was a strange experience. They’d been classmates at U.A. for their last two years of high school so they knew each other, of course, but after that they hadn’t stayed in touch. Shinsō hadn’t really stayed in touch with anyone from U.A. after graduation. There had been little point, when most of his classmates were going off to be sidekicks in hero agencies and he was going off to university. Despite how hard he’d worked—and despite how hard Aizawa-sensei had advocated for him—there was no hero agency that wanted to take Shinsō on.

His grades had been good enough and U.A. prestigious enough to get him into Tōdai on scholarship, though, and so Shinsō burned the prototype of his hero costume and moved across the city. Rent in the neighbourhood wasn’t cheap, as close to campus as they were. For the first year he’d lived in a tiny room, barely more than a closet, attached to an apartment with five other people. It had beenexhausting. He’d had to brainwash them all simultaneously to get even a moment’s peace. Then, just before the start of his second year, he’d been out for a run near the university’s campus and had literally run into Iida Tenya, hero course class rep. Apparently Iida had also been taking classes at the university, though not enrolled as a full-time student. In between apologies, as he’d hauled Shinsō back to his feet, Iida had explained that he was working as a sidekick and trying to build up his own legacy before stepping up to fill his older brother’s former role as the hero Ingenium. And then, true to his class rep nature, Iida had asked Shinsō what he was doing in the area, and wouldn’t accept a single-word answer of, “Running.”

So while they ran laps around the park, Shinsō had ended up admitting that he was a student at the university, and in need of a place to live. Iida had sounded genuinely regretful when he explained that he already had a roommate and couldn’t fit another person in, but then, smacking his palm with a fist in excitement, declared he had a solution. And Shinsō, legs burning as he tried and failed to keep pace with Iida, had been desperate enough to hear him out. He hung around the park while Iida made a phonecall and two days later he was carrying his stuff over to Yaoyoruzu’s apartment, feeling distinctly out of place amongst the doormen and the elevators and the floor-to-ceiling windows. “Wow,” he’d said, standing in her entryway in threadbare jeans and sneakers; “I didn’t even have to brainwash anyone for this.”

Yaoyoruzu—or Momo, as she insisted after the first week or so of living together—was a surprisingly good roommate. Quiet, and organised. A bit of a domestic disaster in the kitchen every time she tried to cook rather than just using her Creation quirk to make dinner. A genius, and daughter of a wealthy family, Momo knew a lot of things. And yet, there were still so many other areas where she was completely clueless. She was working as a sidekick at Best Jeanist’s agency and spent most of her time in the apartment reading fiber science reference books and making Shinsō try on various styles of jeans. He got to keep whatever the agency sent back. His wardrobe has never been bigger.

So in return for a nominal amount of rent, he got pants and a place to live that he could never have afforded on his own. He’d asked her, that first year, what she got out of it. “Company,” she’d said. “And someone to try my experiments out on.”

“A test subject,” he’d said.

“Yes.”

He could work with that. It also turned out that Momo’s parents worried about her living on her own, and though Shinsō wondered at first if they wouldn’t worry more that she had a male roommate, they were actually ecstatic. They seemed to think that his presence would protect her. As if she needed protecting. Over the three years they’ve lived together, Shinsō spent enough hours immobilised on the floor in various kinds of tight jeans to know that Momo could take care of herself, even without the more destructive potential of her quirk.

She was still something of a disaster in the kitchen, though, so he was apprehensive as he walked in. They kept at least two fire extinguishers on hand at all times for a reason. But nothing smelled like it was burning. “Hey,” he said, wincing at how loud his voice sounded. He slid into a chair and dropped his head onto the table, turned so he could see Momo’s back as she stood at the stove.

“Good morning, Shinsō-kun.” She turned around, smiling, holding a spatula. “I’m making eggs.”

“Oh,” he said. Eggs were one of the few foods he’d been able to teach her to cook without ruining. Her quirk couldn’t produce living things, so any time she wanted to make something other than plant-based foods, she had to actually cook. Eggs, at least, were hard to mess up even without his supervision. “Great.” He shot her a thumbs-up.

“You came home last night,” she said, as she poured him a glass of water and slid it across the table to him.

“Yeah.” He lifted his head just enough to take a sip. “Don’t sound so surprised.”

“Well, it is surprising. Normally, you don’t.” Momo turned off the stove and brought two plates to the table. She put one in front of Shinsō and nudged him until he sat up, leaning back in the chair. “And normally, you’re not nearly this hungover. What happened?”

“Did you carry me to bed last night?” he asked, his eyes down on his plate.

“I assumed you didn’t want to spend the night in the stairwell,” she said. “Besides, our neighbours would have tripped over you in the morning.”

“No. No one in this building uses the stairs.”

Momo laughed. “That’s true,” she said. “But really, what happened?”

“Nothing.” Shinsō crunched down on his toast.

“You got turned down?” Momo asked, with a deceptively pleasant smile. Shinsō flicked crumbs at her. “That’s a first,” she said.

“Quiet, you,” he said, jabbing at his eggs with a fork.

“So there are people out there in the world who will say no to you after all.”

“Don’t be stupid. You say no to me all the time.”

“Yes, but I know you.”

Shinsō was quiet for a moment, considering. Maybe that was the problem. Aizawa-sensei knew him. Every other time Shinsō picked up someone to spend the night with, they were just a warm body and a warm bed, nothing personal. He didn’t even remember most of their names. They didn’t talk about anything important beyond logistics—who would do what, when, how. He could rely on his practiced smile and the lessons he’d learned in nearly four years of being a psychology major to carry him through the night, and if anything truly got out of hand, he had his quirk. He’d only had to fall back on it twice, in his whole history of going home with strangers. Which probably said more about his abilities to pick out a likely target from a crowd than it did about the general good of humanity, but still.

Going out on Friday nights to questionable bars and clubs with his classmates and not returning home until Saturday afternoons had become, in its own way, his senior-year thesis. He observed, and made hypotheses, and put them into action. He got results. His professors would probably have fits if they knew exactly what kind of environment he was working in to get those results, but it was the data that counted, and he had nearly enough of it to finalise his project. “Yes Men: A Study by Shinsō Hitoshi.” If everything went well, he’d graduate in April with honours. And then everything would be back to nothing, because he didn’t have a job lined up and had no idea what he was going to do after graduation.

“So,” Momo said, interrupting his thoughts, “it was a bad night, then?”

“No,” Shinsō said, and added after a moment, “I met someone I know, that’s all. Or, used to know.”

“Oh. Are you going to see them again?”

“You know,” Shinsō said, an idea starting to form in his mind—probably a terrible one, but the results should be interesting if nothing else—“I might.”

“Good. You should have more friends, Shinsō-kun.”

Friends. Was that what he wanted out of Aizawa-sensei? Not exactly. But he just said, “Yes,” and ate his eggs.

The weekend passed. Shinsō spent most of Saturday sleeping, until he had to go to work at night and stock shelves while trying not to think about how much of an idiot he’d made of himself. By Sunday, he had the beginnings of a plan. It mostly revolved around going to various dive bars in the area and hoping to see Aizawa again, but it was a starting point. He went to dive bars anyway, so that much, at least, would be familiar territory. He had a week to figure out the rest.

On Monday, he got a text from Momo that she’d be home late—hero work, in Shimokitazawa. Mondays and Fridays were Shinsō’s nights off, so usually he would cook and they’d eat together. It didn’t always work out. Villain incidents were never scheduled that considerately. So that night, he cooked and ate dinner on his own, put her portion in the fridge for later, and tried to make himself stay awake long enough to read through a few articles for his afternoon seminar while his cat Boba napped plumply at his feet, taunting him. When ten o’clock hit and Momo still hadn’t come home, he started to worry. He bent over enough to take a selfie with Boba and texted it to her with a question mark, then paced tight circles into the living room carpet while waiting for a reply. None came. Then he scrolled through Twitter and the local news and figured out why. Shimokita was on fire. In one of the short, shaky videos posted online, Shinsō could just barely see Momo handing out emergency blankets to bystanders while the city fire crew tried to douse the flames.

It was well after midnight by the time Momo returned, smelling like smoke and singed hair, ash smudged across her skin. Shinsō awoke from an uneasy sleep on the couch to the sound of her opening and closing the door, the sound of her body hitting it as she slumped back. “Welcome home,” he said, sitting up.

“You waited up for me,” she said, looking at him for a moment before bending to take off her boots.

“Technically, I fell asleep waiting for you.”

“You didn’t have to do that.”

“I know.”

Momo dropped her hero gear in the entryway and stepped up into the apartment in socks and denim overalls. In the dim light spilling out from the kitchen, Shinsō could have pretended he didn’t see Momo’s hands shaking.

“Hey,” he said. “Come here.”

“Why?” she asked.

“Just come over here.”

Slowly, she walked across the floor to stand in front of the couch. Shinsō stood, too, and put his hands on her shoulders. Pushed her gently down.

“Sit,” he said. “Before you fall over.”

Momo looked up at him, blinked a few times, and said, “Thanks.”

Shinsō picked up Boba and deposited the cat on Momo’s lap. “Stay,” he said. “I’ll be right back.”

It didn’t take long to heat up the leftovers from dinner and boil water for tea. Shinsō sat cross-legged on the floor in front of the couch while Momo balanced the tray on her lap and ate, slowly replenishing the strength she’d lost from using her quirk for so long. Everything she created drew on her body’s energy reserves. How many blankets had she made, how many ladders and hoses and trampolines? How many victims had she saved? He’d hear about it on the morning news, probably, but on the floor now watching his roommate eat with exhaustion written in the lines of her body, Shinsō wondered if the media would ever really understand heroics.

Afterwards, he fell asleep listening to the water run while Momo showered, Boba curled up on his stomach. And then, barely five hours later, in the morning over coffee, Momo told him what happened. The details weren’t important. It sounded awful to say that, but it was true; in heroics, the details were never as important as the end result. You did what you had to in order to get the job done. The end result of the fire last night was that Momo had been offered a promotion. Best Jeanist thought she’d finally come far enough that she was ready to strike out on her own, no longer a sidekick but the lead hero at a satellite agency Best Jeanist was opening in Ginza.

“I’m— I’m moving out by the end of the week,” she told Shinsō.

“Oh.” Shinsō blinked. Put his coffee cup down.

“He wants me to start right away.”

“Of course.”

“I’m really sorry.”

Shinsō shook his head, and tried to make his smile genuine. Momo always knew when he was faking it. “Don’t be sorry,” he said. “It’s impressive. Congratulations.”

“I can pay our rent for the next month, so you don’t have to move right away.”

“Don’t do that,” Shinsō said. “Save your money. Ginza’s pricey. Get ready to pay for a lot of expensive dinners, with all the food you eat.” It was a little easier to smile when Momo kicked him under the table.

“But what about you?” she asked.

Shinsō shrugged. “I’ll find someplace,” he said. “Don’t worry about me.”

He said that, and yet standing on the train, heading into the university for his afternoon seminars, Shinsō worried about himself. He really couldn’t afford to keep their current apartment, and even places that were a quarter of its size were outside his price range. Five nights a week as a cashier at the local 24-hr convenience store was barely enough to buy groceries and textbooks. He had no chance of making rent on any place worth living in.

Most days, Shinsō thought he did a fairly good job ignoring jealousy. He’d had a lot of years of practice, after all. But as he stepped onto the platform at Tōdai-Mae, in amongst students and businessmen and office workers, Shinsō had to close his eyes for a moment, swallowing against the rush of frustration that welled up inside of him, the bitter taste it left in his mouth. Here he was, the same backpack he’d carried since high school, wearing jeans his roommate made for him, about to go sit through a three-hour psychology seminar, while elsewhere in the city—all over the world—people were getting to do the one thing he’d always wanted to do. They were heroes. He was just a broke student, working a dead-end job, with no plans for his future. And now, no place to live.

Why was it that the one tool he had to get ahead in life was always just out of reach? He’d had a hero’s licence once, when he was a third-year at U.A. But with everything that had happened back when he was a high school student—the rise and fall of All for One, the end of All Might’s era, the scandal that surrounded Endeavor—the rules had changed. If you weren’t working for the public sector, there were restrictions now surrounding quirk usage. For most people, those with commonplace quirks, the changes were inconsequential. They might never notice the effects. For people like Shinsō, with mental quirks strong enough to get them placed onto government watch-lists, it meant always looking over your shoulder. Every time he used his quirk, he was—technically—breaking the law. All that field-work he did for his classmates? Illegal. No one’s caught him yet, but that can’t last forever. The simplest answer was, of course, just not to use his quirk. But that was impossible. Even if he wanted to forget about it, it was hard-wired into him, always on the edge of his consciousness. Like a door, just waiting to be opened. Like a thread he could reach out and grab, dangling right in front of his eyes.

At the end of the week, Momo moved out. She strong-armed Shinsō into a goodbye hug and made him promise to keep in touch, and then she was gone, whisked away by one of Best Jeanist’s agency cars, all her things packed neatly into matching suitcases, and Shinsō was left standing on the curb with a duffel bag and a cardboard box, Boba in a cat carrier at his feet, staring down the street as the sun set on Friday afternoon.