Chapter Text

Obi-Wan did not expect to wake after his encounter with Vader on the Death Star. It was his time, long at last, to see to an end Obi-Wan and Anakin's tale and the beginning of Luke and Leia's story. He also did not expect to hear the familiar sound of his old Master Qui-Gon Jinn's voice, albeit laced with exasperation and a small hint of concern, call out-

"Padawan, are you alright back there? I told you to grab onto something and brace for impact."

Obi-Wan was too busy staring down at his youthful reflection in the shiny chrome hull he had fallen against to answer the question. He was no longer the desert-shrunken old man hiding in self-exile. No, his Padawan braid was still somehow attached. It tickled the side of his face. Obi-Wan sneezed, landing on his backside just as Qui-Gon's tall form walked gracefully into view.

"Padawan," Qui-Gon admonished gently, golden brown eyes twinkling with suppressed mirth.

"Master..." Obi-Wan gaped. If Qui-Gon sensed any disturbances in the Force, he did not mention it.

"We need a new hyperdrive generator," the Jedi Master muttered as he made his way to the back of the ship and opened the loading dock doors to reveal the endless expanse of yellow sand outside.

Tatooine.

Somehow, Obi-Wan was on Tatooine again.

"Stay with the ship, Padawan. Artoo, come along," Qui-Gon said, stepping off the platform and onto the desert planet Obi-Wan had exiled himself to in his grief, Anakin Skywalker's home planet.

"Wait, Master Qui-Gon," Obi-Wan scrambled to his feet, but the little group including Jar Jar and a disguised Padme had disappeared over the dunes. He was torn between chasing after them and obeying his Master's orders to stay with the downed ship, but the underlying crippling sense of need, the desire to see his precious Padawan again was too strong to ignore. The thought of Anakin, young and untouched by darkness, pulled at him like a physical hook, gouging deep into Obi-Wan's chest.

Jedi were not supposed to want or love, but inside this young shell, Obi-Wan Kenobi was a weary old man and weak against his selfish desires.

Heart pounding in his chest and his mind made, Obi-Wan jumped from the ship and set off at a run.

The Force guided him as he ran through the bustling streets of Tatooine’s market, each step leading Obi-Wan closer and closer to the child he had loved with all of his heart and ultimately failed. He didn’t know how or why he had been sent back to his Padawan days, or whether this was just a version of the afterlife, whether he was doomed to repeatedly live his failure over and over. Obi-Wan skidded to a stop outside the back of Watto's junk shop and sure enough, the tiny familiar figure of the boy was half-hidden behind a rusted metal bumper. Anakin was muttering under his breath about something, brows drawn into a small scowl as he dug through the pile of scraps.

“Ani!”

The old nickname ripped free from Obi-Wan’s throat of its own volition, and the boy turned, a spare part slipping from greasy fingers. Anakin let out a startled squeak when Obi-Wan swept him off his feet and pulled him into a tight hug, Jedi training be damned. He had given everything for the Order. Obi-Wan would allow himself to have this one moment, if nothing else.

Years of pent-up love, regret, and sadness poured from Obi-Wan, and the boy in his arms gasped as the floodgate opened between them, his small fingers leaving dark streaks of engine oil on Obi-Wan’s pristine Padawan robes when he seized them instead of pushing the odd stranger away.

Bewilderment, curiosity, and a touch of embarrassment, but not fear.

It took him a few seconds to realize the feelings came from Anakin, and Obi-Wan’s stomach dropped. He hadn’t meant to create a Force bond with the child, but there it was, exceedingly strong and bright, like staring into the sun. Years of having Anakin in the back of his mind had made him used to the bond, and when it had been ripped away, both Master and Padawan had suffered. He didn’t realize how much he missed this, to be able to breath properly again.

“Are you an angel?” Anakin’s small hands came up to cup his smooth cheeks, blue eyes wide with wonder.

“No, Ani,” Blinking past the moisture threatening to flood his eyes, Obi-Wan laughed and in a wild moment of poor decision-making, pressed a loving kiss to Anakin’s forehead.

But I swear I will watch over you like one if the Force gave me a second chance hummed unspoken between their new bond.

Anakin smiled timidly and settled comfortably in Obi-Wan’s arms, “how do you know my name?”

“Well, you’re quite famous around here,” Obi-Wan pointed out, “a pod-racing genius, I believe.”

“But I didn’t win last time,” Anakin pouted.

“You will, dear one, you will,” Obi-Wan assured just as Watto and Qui-Gon walked out into the yard and spotted him clutching the child tightly to his bosom.

“Padawan?”

“Ani?!”

Obi-Wan quickly set Anakin down, the boy scrambling behind him to peer up at the newcomers, one hand still clutching loosely at the edges of Obi-Wan’s robes and already completely at ease in his presence. Obi-Wan sent pulses of reassurance to the child through their new bond and saw Qui-Gon’s surprised expression morph into one of disapproval.

“I thought I told you to stay on the ship, Obi-Wan,” He side-stepped Watto and bent down to peer interestedly at the wide-eyed child clinging to his Padawan. “And who are you, young one?”

“Your name is Obi-Wan?” Anakin asked instead, tugging on Obi-Wan’s robes to get his attention. Heaving an amused sigh, he knelt beside his Master and gently nudged the child forward.

“Anakin Skywalker,” Anakin said shyly when Qui-Gon introduced himself.

“He is force-sensitive,” Obi-Wan mouthed at his Master.

“We will speak of this later, Padawan,” Narrowing his eyes, Qui-Gon mouthed back. Then, straightening up once more, he turned to the Toydarian junk dealer hovering suspiciously behind him and said, “do you accept Republic credits for the hyperdrive?”

“I sense unrest within you, Padawan.”

Obi-Wan’s immediate reaction was to strengthen the shields around his mind, which in hindsight, seemed to confirm Qui-Gon’s suspicions. His master’s weapon hand settled at his waist, a clear warning.

“Who are you?” He asked.

“Your Padawan,” Obi-Wan replied, carefully gauging his reaction.

“My Padawan would never disobey a direct order to run from a ship and form a bond with a random slave boy in the streets,” Qui-Gon pointed out in a mild voice, although the Force swirling about him was anything but mild, “not to mention, your shields are now impeccable. I ask you again, who are you?”

“I am Obi-Wan Kenobi,” He said evenly, not looking away from Qui-Gon’s steely gaze, “and he is not a random slave boy. You and I both know this.”

“Padawan,” Qui-Gon began, but Anakin chose that moment to poke his head into the room and cleared his throat.

“Mom says dinner’s ready,” he informed them.

“Come here, Anakin,” Smiling encouragingly at the child, Obi-Wan beckoned him in. Then, once the boy was sitting comfortably between them, he turned to Qui-Gon and said, “you should check his midichlorian count, Master.”

“This conversation is not over, Padawan,” He warned, but because Qui-Gon was not like the other Jedi masters, he did as Obi-Wan asked without fuss.

Qui-Gon drew in a sharp breath when he saw the reading and turned to his apprentice, “over 20,000. Even Master Yoda doesn't have a midichlorian count that high.”

“What does that mean?” Anakin asked.

Obi-Wan smiled and ruffled his light blond hair, “it means that you are a very special boy.”

Anakin beamed back, affection radiating in palpable waves through their bond. Oh, how Obi-Wan missed this innocent child.

“You don’t seem surprised, Padawan,” Qui-Gon said, frowning at them both contemplatively, but before he could ask further questions, the second call for dinner came and with it, all three obediently emerged from Anakin’s room, pressing pause to the conversation.

History repeated itself. Mostly.

Anakin won the race, but it was not Padme he ran to, his small face caked in dirt and sand. Obi-Wan stumbled under the force of the child’s tackle, arms going around his wriggling body and hoisting the triumphant child up to the cheers of the spectators. Anakin’s heart sang with pure joy, and Obi-Wan committed the moment to memory with the air of a desperate dying man. Through the cheering bodies, he saw Qui-Gon’s smiling form. His Master inclined his head briefly in approval, and Obi-Wan closed his eyes and lost himself in the tide of happiness from Anakin.

He expected nothing different from the Jedi High Council the second time around. They still declined Qui-Gon’s offer to teach the boy, and the hurt and confusion emanating from Anakin was so strong it made Obi-Wan dizzy. He was so busy discretely trying to comfort the child through their link that he didn’t even notice Mace Windu’s absence from the Council meeting.

He might not be able to change the Council’s verdict, but Qui-Gon’s impeding death at Darth Maul’s hands on Naboo was surely preventable. At least Obi-Wan was going to try his hardest to do so.

Decades of lightsaber combat experience made it almost easy to defeat the Sith apprentice. Qui-Gon was bleeding heavily from a shoulder wound, but still very much alive when Obi-Wan climbed back up the ledge and rushed to his master’s side.

“Well done, Padawan,” Qui-Gon’s hand brushed against Obi-Wan’s sweaty cheek, warm and so real it hurt. He tugged gently on the Padawan braid and smiled. Obi-Wan felt the overwhelming pride and affection emanating from his Master as he said, “I think it is time, Obi-Wan, for you to earn the title of Jedi Knight.”

Anakin, after being showered with praise from Padme and the soldiers for destroying the main reactor on the enemy ship, wriggled free of their hands and ran over to Obi-Wan, who had excused himself from his high-spirited shipmates to clean his master’s wound.

“Can I help with anything?” Anakin asked eagerly.

“Grab me a bacta patch, Ani, third compartment to the right,” Obi-Wan lifted his head, pausing his old-man nagging over Qui-Gon, who had rolled his eyes at the endless droning and was pretending to sleep at the moment.

“Is he gonna be ok?” Anakin asked in a low whisper.

“He can tell you himself,” Obi-Wan poked at his Master until the man stirred, heaving an irritated sigh and cracking open one eye to peer at the child hovering at his side.

“Of course, young one,” Qui-Gon assured him, rubbing some of the engine grease from Anakin’s nose with his thumb. Anakin giggled, a high bright sound that made Obi-Wan’s chest constrict with fondness. Here he was with the two most important people in his life, both alive and well. Obi-Wan could not think of a better place to be.

Obi-Wan immediately knew something was wrong when their ship touched down in Coruscant. The Force was heavy with sadness and grief, and when he and Anakin helped Qui-Gon off the landing pad, Obi-Wan intercepted a group of young padawans hurrying off and asked what was going on.

“It’s Master Windu,” the young woman bit her lip, eyes red from unshed tears. “His mission went horribly wrong.”

“What do you mean?” Obi-Wan asked, dread creeping into his heart. It could not be. Mace Windu could not have-

“Padawan,” Qui-Gon’s hand on his shoulder pulled Obi-Wan from his thoughts. Exchanging a grim look with his Master, he took Anakin’s hand tightly in his, and together, the three of them chased after the padawans.

He was not prepared to see Windu’s body lying so still and lifeless atop the funeral pyre, hands folded over his chest. Obi-Wan could sense Anakin’s confusion at everyone’s sadness. He wrapped a comforting arm around the boy’s shoulder and drew him closer.

“Who is that?” Anakin whispered, peering up at him and Qui-Gon.

“A great Jedi Master, Ani,” Qui-Gon murmured sadly as Master Yoda began his speech.

The sudden unexpected passing of a Jedi Master shook the Senate, the Jedi Council and most of all, Obi-Wan. His memories of the past placed Windu’s death at a much later period. Perhaps it had been his careless changing of events that had led them to this, perhaps he was not meant to save Qui-Gon. But how was the Force going to expect him to be a mere spectator when he could use his knowledge to change things for the good.

Surely things would be better with Qui-Gon alive.

The echoing thought of Anakin’s premonitions and his subsequent spiral into darkness sent a chill down Obi-Wan’s spine. He had also tried to justify his horrible actions as attempts to do good. Sighing, Obi-Wan flagged down the waitress for another drink, using his sleeve to wipe at the excess liquid on his chin.

The Jedi Council had surprisingly accepted both Obi-Wan’s Knighthood and Qui-Gon’s new Padawan apprentice. The later of which had Obi-Wan feeling both proud, relieved, and in part, jealous. Of course, with his Master alive, Anakin would be better fit for tutelage under Qui-Gon. His being Knighted would mean more missions on behalf of the Order and less time on Coruscant where Anakin would be training as a Padawan. He would miss calling the boy his young Padawan and seeing the indignant flush that would almost always follow, Obi-Wan decided somberly and took another deep drink.

“Shouldn’t you be glad to get rid of that ugly braid of yours, Kenobi?” Dex, the owner of the little establishment Ob-Wan had holed himself in, sat down opposite him and asked.

“I am,” His reply was less than enthusiastic. “It’s just-”

He was going to miss them both, Qui-Gon and Anakin. It was rare for an ex-Padawan to ever be as close to their Master after being Knighted.

“You should stop moping and go celebrate,” Dex pointed out, “isn’t tonight the only night you can break a few rules?”

Obi-Wan snorted, and mind dulled by the alcohol, he said exasperatedly, “I am over sixty years old and have single-handedly caused the creation of the galaxy’s scariest Sith Lord ever, Dex, breaking rules have pretty much lost their thrill for me by now.”

“A dramatic drunk I see,” Dex rolled his eyes, “Look, I’m not that familiar with human biology, but you’re definitely not sixty human years, Kenobi.”

Obi-Wan let out a pitiful moan and finished his drink. Dex intercepted the next one before Obi-Wan could lift it to his mouth. Quite a lot of the liquid splashed over his robes and down his front.

“You’ve had enough, kid,” Dex said, “either go live a little or go home, Kenobi.”

“Obi-Wan, wake up,” An insistent tug on his shirt was quickly followed by small fingers poking at the side of his face. “Obi-Wan!”

He grunted and rolled over, managing to recognize the head of golden hair standing at his bedside through the massive hangover headache and the sliver of moonlight from his window in the darkness. Obi-Wan groaned and Anakin put a hand over his nose at the strong scent. Hit with the sudden urge to vomit, the older man bolted from the bed and stumbled quickly into the refresher. After emptying the contents of his stomach and cleaning his mouth, Obi-Wan staggered back into his bedroom to find Anakin in the middle of changing his sheets to fresh ones.

“I’m sorry you had to see that, Ani,” He said guiltily, rushing over to help him smooth the sheets down. Frowning, he asked, “how did you get in here?”

“I hacked your room lock,” Anakin chirped, sounding all too awake at this hour. He then added in a much more hesitant voice, “sorry to wake you, but I couldn’t sleep.”

Ah, Obi-Wan thought as much. The boy had nodded off against his shoulder on a few occasions during the mission, but it was the first proper night away from his mother.

“You should have gone to your Master, Ani,” Obi-Wan said gently, gesturing for Anakin to sit next to him.

“But, you said I could come to you, too,” Anakin pointed out, then, lowering his gaze, he admitted quietly, “I didn’t want him to think I was weak. I’m already too old according to the scary old geezers sitting in the chairs.”

“Oh, Anakin, you are not weak, dearest one,” Despite his headache, Obi-Wan laughed at his description of the Jedi Council, “and yes, you can always come to me. We have a special connection, you and I.”

“Really?” Looking much more relieved, the child smiled back shyly. “Can I stay with you here tonight, Obi?”

“You may, Ani, but I am moving to the Knight Barracks tomorrow, so this room will be yours as you will take my place as Master Qui-Gon Jinn’s padawan.” Obi-Wan explained as Anakin wriggled under the covers next to him.

“Can I still come visit you there?” Anakin asked eagerly.

“You might not have time with all the training Master Qui-Gon has planned for you,” Obi-Wan dodged the question and settled down next to him, curling his body around the small child he had failed to protect from evil a lifetime ago.

“I will make time for you, always,” Anakin vowed, pumping a small fist into the air.

Obi-Wan chuckled, sending his gentle amusement and fondness over their bond as he said, “Alright, but now you are to sleep.”

He watched the boy’s face slowly smooth out in sleep, the soft blond locks curling gently behind his ears, his plump cheek resting trustingly on Obi-Wan’s shoulder. The Force was a peaceful, comforting thrum around them when Obi-Wan finally surrendered himself to sleep, knowing that at least this version of Anakin was safe from the grasps of darkness.

For now.