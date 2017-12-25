Chapter Text

The bullet woke him up.

The bullet was a high-calibre ballistic type. It penetrated thick ice and then bounced off the adamantium over the bridge of his nose. Had that just been bone, it would have gone right into the brain. It was enough to pull him out of his dormant state. The first thing Logan noticed, as he extracted himself from the ice, was that his memories were all back. He supposed it was down to his body being dormant for so long, so it finally could devote energy to whatever in his brain had caused the amnesia.

Logan didn’t need to look very far to find who had shot him – and the four other guys. They were actually dead. The asshole seemed to be setting up for something. Logan could have pinned him and demanded answers, but he was curious. So, like the predator that was his namesake, Logan sat and waited. His healing factor starved off the freezing of his body in the sub-zero temperatures. The guy who’d shot him sat there and listened to a woman’s voicemail. The woman who’d made it was most likely dead and this was probably a revenge kick.

When they finally arrived, Logan was startled to see the old Walking Flag and his Sergeant babysitter and Tony Stark in some kind of power suit. He must’ve missed a fair bit, because that was not the kid he’d occasionally seen in the media – the kid who suddenly had too much responsibility and didn’t know how to deal with it. This was a man, putting aside his differences with Rogers, which one often had to do, in order to fight some kind of threat.

When they found the guy – Zemo, apparently – it was clear what had happened. This was a very elaborate trap for Rogers and Stark. Something about tearing the Avengers apart, whatever that was about. The conversation and the situation in the room made it easy for Logan to fill in a lot of the gaps.

Then the video was played.

Logan had heard that Howard Stark had crashed his car, killing both himself and his wife and leaving their teenaged son an orphan. That was not what happened in this video tape though. No, what Logan saw was a set-up assassination. Apparently what these fuckers had tried to do to him, they had done to the Sergeant.

Logan had never been close to his parents – could barely remember them in fact. But Stark hadn’t been. In fact, he’d been a typical baseline human teenager. He had lost his parents at an age where he wasn’t ready to be on his own. Now, years later, he was learning that he had not merely lost them. They had been taken from him...by a man standing just a few feet away from him.

The instant the video finished, Stark’s eyes turned to Barnes. Cap’s face was concerned, but not surprised. He’d clearly already known. Stark took a step towards Barnes. Cap grabbed his arm. ‘Tony, it wasn’t him!’ he insisted.

The hell it wasn’t! Maybe he’d been brainwashed; hadn’t known what he was doing. Maybe, but it was still the hands of Sergeant James Barnes which had bashed Howard Stark’s face in and squeezed the throat of Maria Stark shut until she was dead. Diminished capacity did not absolve a man of murder.

‘Did you know?’ Stark demanded, voice tight.

‘I didn’t know it was him.’ The chemical change in Cap told Logan the truth. His claws pulsated under his skin, just about begging to pop and tear into that dick.

Stark knew it was a lie too. ‘Don’t bullshit me, Rogers! Did you know?’

‘Yes.’

Stark staggered back a step. Betrayal. It was something that Logan had become acquainted with early in life. As a small boy, back when his powers first manifested, many con artists and other assorted criminals had deemed him useful and systematically betrayed him. As a billionaire, though, Stark would taste betrayal over a longer period of time. People would use him for years and years before they stabbed him in the back.

That was why a man in his forties of Stark’s money and power looked so shocked – that and he’d likely been raised on the legend of Captain America and hadn’t thought this kind of thing in him.

Stark jammed his eyes shut for a moment, and then he snapped. He swung his fist. The power-suit must’ve been pretty impressive. (Well, of course it was. A Stark built it.) Rogers went flying. Barnes turned his gun on Stark. Logan growled as the fight broke out. He wasn’t sure how much of his marbles Barnes still had, but fighting Stark at this moment was not the best thing to do. And Rogers’ dickhead remarks didn’t help.

‘Leave him alone, Tony. He was forced to kill them.’ As if Stark was capable of calming down now when all Rogers had done was escalate the situation.

‘You know I wouldn’t do this if I had another choice.’ Idiot. He had another choice. He could have told Stark in a controlled environment and this wouldn’t have happened. It wouldn’t have been news to Stark.

And the best of the bunch. ‘I could do this all day.’

There was a point in the end when Logan had enough. He’d never liked Rogers. He was a stupid boy trying to play hero in the middle of a war. Now, he was about to take the head off of the son of the man who had given him all his toys. He was about to kill a grieving man who he had lied to for years. Logan didn’t know about Stark – had always kind of pitied him to be honest – but one thing did cross his mind here.

This dickhead needs his ass kicked.

Logan leapt in, moving at top speed. With one hand, he snatched the shield out of Rogers’ hand. With the other, he threw a hard punch into Rogers’ jaw. He heard the distinctive crack of the bone. That would shut him up with some luck but it was only a fracture. Logan landed over Stark in a crouch. He tossed the shield at a wall, imbedding it into the concrete.

The billionaire looked up at him surprised, but he remained where he was. He panted for air, relief and fear seeping out of his pores. Logan could hear the blood rushing in places it really shouldn’t be. Internal bleeding. Rogers staggered to his feet. A nice bruise was already forming on his jaw.

‘Who are you?’ he demanded.

‘I might be hurt at that if I gave a shit about you,’ Logan said.

Rogers grabbed his buddy’s rifle from the ground. He let off the rounds. Logan shifted. The bullets pelted at him but bounced off his skeleton. Some of them went into his flesh, and were instantly pushed out by his healing factor. As they dropped, Stark turned his head.

Rogers stared in disbelief. Of course all he could see was the healing of the tears in Logan’s skin. Logan just stood there and let him observe the skin knit and repair itself. Barnes, missing his metal arm from the fight with Stark, was staring at Logan’s face. Not the closing wounds like Rogers was, but his actual face. More likely than not, Barnes recognised Logan’s face but he couldn’t quite place where he knew it from.

‘You finished?’ Logan asked.

‘How...?’ Rogers began to ask.

SNIKT! Logan flicked his claws out.

Rogers started. He cleared his throat. ‘Sir, there’s a lot happening here you don’t understand.’

Logan smirked and cocked an eyebrow. Yup, that was him. Thought he knew it all and looked down on anyone who didn’t agree with him and follow him like a loyal dog. He wasn’t even going to dignify that with a response. Logan shot forward again. First he sliced apart the gun in Rogers’ hand. Within a millisecond, he aimed and stabbed the Walking Flag in the gut. Rogers hacked, spitting blood, and fell back.

Logan heard Barnes before he was there. The one-armed man grabbed a nearby stray pipe and swung it at Logan’s head. Logan just lifted his claws and the pipe was cut into three pieces. With a quick slash down, Logan retracted one set of claws and punched Barnes into a wall. The guy’s body impacted, leaving a sizeable dent, and he dropped to the floor. Blood pooled around his leg and he didn’t get back up.

Of course, he couldn’t even move his leg and he’d been in a mountain of pain.

‘Bucky!’ Rogers charged at Logan again.

Logan sidestepped and grabbed Rogers by the skull. He hoisted him up. Logan knew Rogers put a lot of value on his height. Towering over someone was the oldest intimidation tactic in the book, and it was a favourite of Rogers’. Logan had been on the receiving end back in the 40s, and Rogers had been quite annoyed that Logan hadn’t been intimidated. Had, in fact, laughed and walked away. Well, it had been quite amusing.

Rogers was a weak individual. Despite the physical strength, his entire sense of self-worth came from being “special”. Logan could have always ripped that away – so easily – and he didn’t like the guy, but he’d cared more about the backlash of doing such a thing. Mutants, especially the kids, dealt with enough shit on a daily basis without adding this dickhead on top.

Rogers started talking again. ‘You don’t realise what’s going on. You’re fighting on the wrong side.’ He continued nattering on, but Logan zoned out in favour of listening to Stark’s vitals.

There were no sides here. There was a grieving man who had been beaten half to death by the killer of his parents and a pretentious asshole who thought he could decide who was guilty and who was innocent. Now Logan had to finish this so the poor bugger didn’t die. But he had the feeling Rogers wouldn’t stop talking.

Logan retracted his other set of claws. Rogers began talking faster, obviously thinking he was “getting through to him”. It was getting on Logan’s nerves, to be honest. THWACK-CRACK! This time, Logan made sure his punch broke Rogers’ jaw. He also let go of Rogers’ skull on impact, sending the living propaganda piece flying across the bunker. He hit the ground and dragged across the snow.

‘You talk too much.’ That said, Logan turned and walked towards Stark.

Barnes gasped. ‘Lucky James,’ he whispered, finally placing where he knew Logan.

Oh, yeah. I said that in the 40s too, didn’t I?