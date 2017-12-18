Prompt from acesuchi: Hello Lunarlooroo! I'm so glad you're accepting prompts! I have loved your work for so long and I think it's amazing you're accepting prompts from fans- means a lot to us <3. That being said, could you mayyybe write about Heather and Snape having lunch with Sirius and Remus, probably for the first time? I'd love to see Sirius's reaction to the couple and any ensuing murder. :D

Heather perked up when she felt the wards ping. She felt eyes on her and she knew Severus had noticed her reaction. Standing to go get the door, she shot him a warning look to make sure he behaved. The man grimaced, but went back to setting up the table.

She sighed, but figured that was the best she could hope for. When she reached the door, she pulled it open without waiting for a knock. On the other side stood Sirius, with his hand raised in a fist, and Remus slightly behind him.

“Heather!” Her godfather used his outstretched hand to pull her into a hug. “How’s my favourite goddaughter doing?”

She rolled her eyes, but smiled warmly. “Great, you’re just in time. Lunch is ready.” She freed herself from Sirius’ bear hug and then pulled Remus into one of his own.

“Hello, Heather. Thanks for the invitation,” Remus said.

“No problem, come on in, before the food gets cold,” she teased. Nevermind that the warming charms on the plates would never let that happen.

As they walked through the house to get to the kitchen-cum-dining room, Sirius and Remus talked about their latest trip, which was to Peru this time. It was Sirius’ way of enjoying the family money. Meanwhile, Remus used them as research for writing his defence manuals.

Just as they arrived, Severus finished serving up the food.

Immediately, the mood plummeted and Heather felt Sirius tensing up beside her.

“What is Snape doing here?” the dog animagus hissed angrily.

Thank Circe he hadn’t said Snivellus, or Heather would have had to hex him. It had taken her an unbelievable amount of time to condition him out of using that word.

Severus simply raised a brow at the words. Good. It seemed her warning was being heeded.

“Sirius, I’m going to ignore that and then we’ll all have lunch like civilised folk.” She narrowed her eyes at the man, daring him to say anything else against Severus.

This was the first time ever that she had gotten Severus and Sirius to sit for a meal together, and she wasn’t going to let their childhood rivalry ruin it! Usually, she wouldn’t force the issue; Salazar knew she wouldn’t tolerate having Dudley’s company forced on her. But, there was a reason she was doing this now and she would damn well see it through!

Sirius groaned, but thankfully said nothing else as they all sat, which she considered a victory.

“This smells wonderful. You’ve outdone yourself, Heather,” Remus offered.

“Actually,” she looked to Severus and grinned, “Severus cooked everything today, except for the dessert.”

Sirius opened his mouth, obviously to say something uncomplimentary, before wincing sharply as a loud thud came from underneath the table. Beside him, Remus smiled placidly.

“Well, I can’t wait to dig in. Thank you, Severus,” Remus said sincerely.

It was with palpable relief that they all began to eat. At least with food in their mouths, they had an excuse not to talk.

And any potential taunts on Sirius’ part were quelled by a vicious stab at a piece of roast followed by a pointed look.

The silence – broken only by the scraping of silverware on plates – continued until dessert was finished.

“Well,” Remus began, “that was delightful. I especially liked the gravy. Was that rosemary I tasted?”

Heather cut in before Severus could deliver a cutting remark on the difference between rosemary and oregano.

“I’m sure Severus would be happy to share his recipe with you later.”

To his credit, Remus batted not an eye at the choice of word she used.

“We actually had a reason for inviting the two of you here today,” Heather continued tentatively.

At this, Sirius couldn’t contain himself any further. “What did he do?!” He shot to his feet, leaning forwards as if to wring Severus’ neck from across the table.

Severus sneered, just as Remus growled under his breath and, none-too-gently, yanked his impulsive friend back into his seat.

Heather put on an utterly unimpressed expression. “Are you done?” After getting a petulant nod, she continued, “Good. As I was saying, we have news to share.”

She took a fortifying breath. Hopefully no blood would be spilt today. Sharing a glance with Severus, she clasped a hand in his. Sirius was already glaring at their joint hands, and she hadn’t even said anything yet.

“We’re…” She straightened her shoulders and looked at her godfathers both head on.

“We’re expecting.”

A stunned silence filled the room.

She counted to ten. Then to twenty. And backward again to zero.

“…What?” Sirius asked weakly.

That seemed to break whatever petrifying spell there was on the two Gryffindors. Remus broke out into a bright smile and congratulated them. He immediately came around the table to engulf her in an enthusiastic hug. He even dared a solid clap on Severus’ shoulder, who deigned to nod almost-amiably in response.

A loud thud shocked her out of the sort-of-heartwarming scene. Sirius had leapt to his feet again and slammed his fists on the table.

“Snivellus! How dare you lay your filthy paws on my goddaughter!”

Heather glared incredulously at the man. “Sirius,” she said slowly, like she was speaking to an imbecile, “I’ve been married to Severus for two years.”

“Oh come on, Heather! You can’t be serious about this. This is Snape we’re talking about. When are you going to ditch him and find someone more suitable?”

Merlin-be-damned! Did Sirius seriously still have doubts about their relationship? It had been more amusing than anything seeing him scream his denial right up till and at their wedding ceremony. Now it was just frustrating.

“You cannot possibly be this delusional, Black,” Severus drawled. “Are you going to deny something even when it is right in front of you?”

Great, now Severus was retaliating.

The floodgates opened. Severus and Sirius began one of their infamous rows, with Sirius screaming bloody murder and Severus replying with acerbic quips.

She looked helplessly at Remus, who seemed just as fed up as she was.

Eventually, Sirius whipped his wand out, shoving it in Severus’ face. Severus was quick to point his own at Sirius’ vulnerable groin.

She snapped.

“That. Is. ENOUGH!”

Thick pressure flooded the room in seconds. The two men were propelled to opposite walls and held there.

When she made to stand, her eyes rolled up into their sockets and she staggered. She would have collided with the floor if Remus hadn’t reacted quickly and supported her.

“Heather!” two voices shouted.

Then Severus was right there, checking her over and fussing. “Poppy said no heavy magic use. You need to rest! Please, sit down.”

She pushed him away. “And whose fault do you think that is?” She glowered, feeling tears spring into her eyes.

Both men looked horribly guilty when they saw.

Good.

“Severus, I told you before all this. If you don’t have anything nice to say, at least just keep quiet. I wanted this dinner to go without any fighting. This is supposed to be happy news we’re sharing!”

Then she turned her attention to a smirking Sirius. “And you!” That wiped the smirk away quickly. “At least Severus tried to keep this civil. But you just had to keep pushing. It’ll never be enough for you, will it? You never approved of my relationship with Severus. And you know what? I don’t care. I don’t need your approval. But I can’t believe that the first thing you did when you heard I was pregnant was attack my husband! I’m having a baby. A whole tiny person in me! That’s exciting, but it’s also scary! I needed your support and encouragement. Not your petty grudges and contempt.”

She didn’t bother wiping away the tears that streamed down her cheeks now. She turned away from the both of them, hiding her face in Remus’ chest.

The next words she spoke were slightly muffled, but they were heard loud and clear by all present anyway. “You know, Hadrian and I grew up in an environment of anger and violence. I sure as Circe won’t be letting my child do the same.” She clenched her fists in Remus’ shirt. “Even if I have to resort to drastic measures.”

Closing her eyes, she said, “Leave. Both of you. I can’t stand to even look at you right now.”

Remus growled, as if to underscore her words. If she looked up, she knew that his eyes would be flashing amber in threat. “And don’t even bother coming back until you can act like the grown men you are, not children having tantrums,” he said.

It was only when they both left the kitchen and went out of earshot that Remus said, “You can look up now, they’re gone.”

She chuckled, pushing out of Remus’s arms. As she cleaned her face of tears, she said, “Should’ve realised you’d catch on. You always were the smart one of the both of you.”

Remus quirked a brow. “I think the swooning was a teensy bit overdone, wasn’t it? We both know you have larger magic stores than that, pregnant or no.”

“Well, whatever works. You wouldn’t believe how overprotective Severus has become since finding out.”

Nodding sagely, Remus said, “James was the same way. Lily couldn’t lift a newspaper without him offering to do it and then reading aloud for her.”

Heather snorted a laugh. Yeah, she kind of remembered a bit of Mama’s pregnancy with Hadrian. She’d thought it was a game, to see who could remove things from Mama’s hold quicker.

“So, how far along are you? Do you know what you’re having yet?”

And so they continued to talk about her pregnancy and funny stories about James and Severus’ reactions while waiting for the other two men to hash out their issues.

~~~

A few hours later, Severus and Sirius would return bearing comically large and false grins – smirk, in Severus’ case – shoulder to shoulder. Heather wouldn’t comment on their singed robes and twitching eyes. Instead, she would sneak a picture before sitting them all around the table again. Then she would break out the scans of the baby and watch Sirius and Remus coo over them.