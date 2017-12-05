(See the end of the chapter for notes .)

Izuku was four when he came to the harsh yet inescapable realization.

Not all men were created equal. That was just the way things were. It wasn’t something that was questioned or argued with; it was simply an undeniable fact. And it was something that Izuku had drilled into his head before he could even read.

“You still wanna be a hero, don’t cha?” Bakugō punched his fist into his open palm; sparks and flames burst from his fingers. “I don’t get why you don’t just give up, Deku. You’re worthless, remember? You can’t be a hero.”

Izuku gritted his teeth, his knees scraped bloody against the sidewalk, bruises matting his forearms.

“See? You can’t even deny it,” Bakugō taunted. “You’ll never be a hero. You’re a worthless, pathetic nobody, Deku, and that’s all you’ll ever be!”

Hearing aids were a pain. He and his mother had gotten the ones that fitted him best, the ones most comfortable to him, but still; f Izuku hadn’t needed them for school, he wouldn’t have worn them at all.

But, unfortunately, he did indeed need them for school. He wouldn’t be able to understand the teacher otherwise.

“So you can hear, freaking liar!” Bakugō snapped furiously after school one afternoon. Izuku took in a breath, but he didn’t respond; Bakugō had never bothered to learn Sign, anyway, so it would have been pointless.

“Well, how about this!” Bakugō reached forward and yanking the hearing aids right out of Izuku’s ears. Izuku whirled around, eyes wide, and tried reaching for them. Bakugō held them tauntingly, right out of his reach.

Bakugō was saying something, probably some kind of taunt about, Can’t hear anymore, can you? but Izuku wasn’t sure. He reached for his hearing aids again, and Bakugō held them above his head, just high enough that he couldn’t reach.

And then, with a grin, Bakugō proceeded to hurl the hearing aids right out the window.

Izuku reached out again, but it was obviously too late to actually do anything, and a second later, he sank back into his seat, an overwhelming sense of despair and hopelessness flooding over him.

He had another pair of hearing aids (he started taking an extra pair to school ever since Bakugō started stealing them), and he put them on—just in time to hear Bakugō’s final jeer.

“Quirkless and deaf,” taunted Bakugō again, sitting back in his seat and kicking his feet atop the desk. “What a loser.”

And Izuku, for the life of him, couldn’t summon a retort.

Izuku. Where are your hearing aids?

Izuku bit his lip, looking up at his mother like some sheepish dog expecting a beating. I forget, he Signed.

His mother wasn’t so easily swayed, and it made sense—Izuku had always been a horrible liar, and anyways, his mother knew him too well. He wouldn’t just misplace his hearing aids and forget where he’d put them.

Are there bullies? his mother inquired, her eyes wide at the thought.

Izuku shook his head frantically. I’m okay.

No you’re not, his mother argued; she looked angry now, combined with concern. Izuku. Don’t lie.

Izuku swallowed thickly, setting down his chopsticks beside his untouched dinner. He took in a long, deep breath, held it, then let it out again.

Yes, he finally relented.

His mother didn’t calm down. Who broke your hearing aids? she asked—demanded, really.

Izuku swallowed again, then answered: Kacchan broke four.

“Four!?”

Izuku couldn’t hear her due to his current lack of hearing aids, but the way she leapt to her feet, eyes wide and full of panic, was enough for him to imagine she’d yelled. Then, a second later, Signing frantically, she questioned, Why didn’t you say anything?

Didn’t want to cause trouble, Izuku answered, feeling numb. He hadn’t meant for his mother to find out, really, he hadn’t, but...she’d asked, and he didn’t want to lie to her. That wasn’t right.

His mother went silent (still, more like), then sank back into her chair and put her head in her hands in despair. Izuku swallowed thickly, then reached over and tapped her shoulder twice. She raised her head again, looking at him.

I’m sorry, he said.

But she was shaking his head before he finished Signing. Not your fault, she said. I will talk to Katsuki’s mother. You won’t go to school tomorrow.

Izuku looked down at his hands, then nodded. He didn’t expect anything less.

Izuku transferred schools shortly afterwards. The school was in the same prefecture as his old one, but now, he had to take the train rather than his feet. Which was fine. It was probably better this way, anyway, he decided. New school, new people...no Kacchan...

After hearing from Inko what had happened, Kacchan’s mother had replaced all Izuku’s hearing aids and promised to give Kacchan a good scolding, then told Inko and Izuku that it would never happen again. (And of course it wouldn’t, because Izuku and Kacchan were going to different schools now.)

Izuku didn’t see Kacchan very often after that. They bumped into each other—sometimes and briefly—after school on their separate ways home, but they said nothing to each other. It was good. It was better this way, Izuku decided.

He was on his way home from school one afternoon when all of a sudden, the ground beneath his feet vibrated. It trembled, more like, trembled to an almost insane degree—and the next thing he knew, this...this thing had pounced on him, and Izuku was engulfed with this liquid-solid-slime.

It all happened to suddenly. Izuku dropped his school backpack and tried, desperately tried to break free, but he couldn’t breathe. His senses felt dull and numbed; no matter how hard he tried, he just...couldn’t get away. He couldn’t free himself; he couldn’t even scream for help. The creature was saying something, something about a vessel, about a disguise, but Izuku’s hearing aids were clogged by the monster’s slime, and he couldn’t hear anything.

His vision was blurring, tears stinging his eyes. His head was spinning. His chest burned, his lungs...empty. He couldn’t breathe. He could not breathe.

This was bad. This was bad, bad, bad, bad—

And then, just when Izuku thought he was done for, a rush of wind swung through the air, ripping the creature’s slime-like body to bits that splattered in all directions, painting the tunnel with ugly, green, mucus-like splotches. Izuku sucked in a deep breath, black spots closing over his vision.

He’d been saved.

The last thing he saw was a figure sprinting towards him—a figure he recognized—before everything turned black.

All Might.

Something—someone—was slapping his face.

There were muffled words being said right above him—Izuku couldn’t make them out, though. Something must’ve been wrong with his hearing aids. It was the only explanation.

Izuku opened his eyes.

The figure of All Might leaned over him.

Instantly, Izuku’s eyes popped wide, and he scrambled backwards, suddenly wide-awake and very, very shocked. When he had the chance to actually register what was happening, the fan-boy self of his died and went to heaven. This was All Might, the person he’d admired his entire life, standing right in front of him.

All Might was saying something, gesturing casually while he spoke, but for some reason, Izuku couldn’t hear him. He hastily reached up to adjust the volume on his hearing aids, but his fingers grazed his ears, nothing more.

His hearing aids were gone.

He gestured frantically, waving his hands back and forth to try and get All Might's attention; All Might paused, looking at him curiously, and Izuku turned, grabbing his backpack off the ground and frantically digging through it. He had a spare pair of hearing aids, he knew he did, he just had to find them, this was the chance of a lifetime—

His hands closed around a small box—the box he kept his hearing aids in.

Victory!

He quickly opened the box, pulled out two of his hearing aids and slipped them on, adjusting the volume and finally turning back towards All Might.

“—hate to say it, but I have to leave now!” All Might was saying flamboyantly, bt his back already turned toward Izuku. “Sorry, kiddo, but I’m out of time here! So long! Try to stay out of trouble, alright?”

Instantly, Izuku’s heart dropped to his stomach. What? There was so much he wanted to say, so many questions he wanted to ask—

When All Might crouched, prepared to launch himself into the air, Izuku made a gutsy decision.

He surged forward and wrapped his arms around All Might’s leg, just as the hero leapt into the air.

“Well, that certainly was a crazy thing to do,” All Might scolded him—they’d landed on the rooftop of a nearby building, shortly after taking off. “Go knock on that door over there, someone’s bound to let you down. I really, really must be going now.”

Izuku raced forward again and tapped All Might’s forearm, rapidly and hastily. All Might paused and turned back towards him. Izuku couldn’t quite place the expression on the hero’s face, but he looked...worried. And torn.

“Sorry, kid, but I have to…”

Izuku held up his hands, then slung his backpack off again and dug through it. This time, he pulled out his composition notebook—the notebook he used to communicate with people at school. Izuku flipped frantically through the pages, desperately trying to find the right one.

“...Kid,” All Might said, putting up his hands, “maybe we can talk some other time, but I really—”

Izuku turned his notebook around.

I’m Deaf.

And All Might stopped.

Izuku sucked in a breath and held it, then flipped to the next page.

I don’t have a Quirk.

All Might looked at the notebook, and then up Izuku. Izuku, on the other hand, looked down, avoiding his gaze. Izuku pulled the notebook to himself again, taking out a pen and scrribbling down the next part.

He flipped the notebook around, holding his breath.

Can I still become a hero?

“You’re...?” All Might began, and then stopped – suddenly, all too suddenly, the entire area was engulfed in this thick, white, steam-like substance.

Izuku’s entire world shattered in just a matter of minutes.

He learned about All Might’s true form, the injury he’d suffered years prior at the hands of a dangerous villain. Izuku hadn’t been ready for that. Not at all.

And then, on top of all the shock, confusion and horror...

...He was told that he couldn’t be a hero.

It wasn’t like he hadn’t already considered it a possibility; being Deaf and Quirkless were both things that would hinder his work as a hero (the latter much more so than the former), but...hearing All Might say it, the person Izuku looked up to more than anyone else in the whole world just...

...Destroyed him.

He headed home again, his head down, every footstep heavier than the last. He couldn’t be a hero. He’d known it. Some part of him had always known it, but that didn’t make the realization hurt any less.

Then, to the left of him, just a little ways off, there was an explosion. The ground shook with the force of it; the vibration ran throughout Izuku’s body, startling him only somewhat.

Izuku stared, watching as smoke rose into the sky just a little ways off. A villain. Wasn’t a big deal. The heroes would handle it. There was no point in going over there; all his analysis notes were pointless now, considering he'd never be able to use them for hero work...

Almost on their own, his feet began moving, turning and walking in that direction, even while his mind brought up the reasons why it was pointless.

There was a small crowd of bystanders watching, their words muffled and slurring together, so Izuku couldn’t make anything out, not that it mattered; it was all pointless jabber, anyways.

There’s no reason to be here, Izuku told himself, even as he pushed through the crowd in search of a better view. I’ll never be a hero, I should just leave—

And then, he saw the source of the problem, and his eyes went wide. His hands flew up to cover his mouth, shock and fear overwhelming him.

It was the same villain that Izuku had run into only minutes before, slime-like body shimmering in the light of the burning buildings around it.

And held in the monster’s deathly grip was Kacchan.

For a moment, Izuku’s mind shut down. The same villain that had tried murdering him minutes before was back. Had All Might failed to defeat him? No, that wasn't possible. Somehow...the villain had gotten away.

Probably...

(Izuku’s heart leapt into his throat, where half his stomach already was.)

...When Izuku grabbed onto him.

This is my fault, Izuku realized, his heart throbbing, quickly and hard, pounding against his chest viciously.

One look at the heroes who were already at the scene told him that there was no help coming for Kacchan any time soon – all the heroes here were unqualified to defeat this villain, Izuku knew it in an instant. Kacchan was struggling, flames and sparks flying everywhere, but the villain was too strong, much too strong, and...

...And it looked like the villain was winning.

Please, hang on, Izuku pleaded, lowering his head, guilt and panic flooding his thoughts.

Hang on, Kacchan, please...

All Might – though the crowd didn’t know it was All Might, due to All Might's true form – had arrived, but Izuku knew there wasn’t anything the hero could do in his state. They would have to wait. Wait for another, more suited hero to arrive. Wait. Wait. Wait, and hope.

And then, for just a moment, Izuku and Kacchan met eyes.

Kacchan looked…

...Terrified.

And, without thinking, Izuku took off.

He ran, straight towards the slime villain. Flames crackled around him, coupled with screams of heroes trying to get him to stop, but that didn’t matter. He wasn’t stopping, no matter what.

Think, think, think, think, think! he told himself. You’re smart, figure something out—!

He grabbed one strap of his backpack and swung around, launching it as hard as he could at the slime villain.

It wasn’t much, but it was a distraction; it bought Izuku just enough time to run, leap, and begin clawing at the slime villain’s grip on Kacchan.

The slime villain’s body slipped between Izuku's fingers like...well, slime, but that didn’t stop Izuku from trying. He had to try. No matter what, he had to try.

“Deku!?” Kacchan’s voice yelled at him, strained and choked.

Izuku didn’t stop clawing, desperately trying to free his...friend? Enemy? He didn’t know what Kacchan was to him. Kacchan was a bully, sure, but...he and Izuku had grown up with each other. At the same time, though, they weren’t friends.

Izuku didn’t know what to think about him.

Not that it mattered, anyways.

“W-What are you doing!?” Kacchan screeched, looking angry, as per usual. “Get away, Deku—!”

Izuku didn’t like speaking much. He couldn’t actually hear himself very well, and sometimes, it made him self-conscious. He’d much rather use Sign or even his notebook to communicate with others, but...

He met Kacchan's gaze with a shaky, teary smile and said:

“I couldn’t just let you die.”

And then, just like before, there was a rush of air. All Might had intervened.

Izuku didn’t hear from All Might for a few days after that.

After the hero rescued Kacchan and him from the slime villain and said villain was taken into custody by the police, All Might had been swamped by interviewers, and Izuku couldn't blame them. All Might was an incredible hero, so it only made sense.

He sent All Might a message via his website, but hadn’t received a response. Not that he’d expected to. All Might was probably angry with him for intervening where he shouldn’t have, for distracting the hero and allowing the slime villain to escape. Izuku wouldn’t have blamed him, either...

Izuku let out a long sigh and pulled his backpack further over his shoulders. He was on his way home from school—a long, long day of school—and had plenty of time to think to himself.

Well, at least now he could start thinking about another career. Maybe he could be a police officer, or some kind of a doctor. Those sounded like pretty good professions...

And then, the last person he expected suddenly showed up right in front of him.

All Might.

Not the All Might the world knew him by, but rather, the weaker, true form of the hero. Izuku raised his head, his eyes widening in shock the instant he noticed the hero running towards him.

“Young Midoriya!” All Might called, waving a hand over his head. Izuku took a step backwards. Should he turn and run? It didn’t sound like too horrible of an idea...

All Might stopped just a foot or so in front of him, then rested his hands on his knees and bent over, panting to catch his breath.

“I’m sorry for not getting in touch with you sooner,” All Might breathed, “but…”

The hero straightened up again and raised his hands with a smile.

I wanted to start learning, he Signed.

Izuku’s eyes widened. Immediately, he slung his backpack off his shoulders and yanked his notebook out of it. He flipped to a blank page, grabbed a pen, and began frantically writing.

All Might paused, staring at him. “...Kid...?”

Izuku flipped around the notebook.

I have hearing aids, it said.

“No, I know you do, kid,” All Might said, “I just…”

Izuku started scribbling again, and All Might's voice trailed off.

You don’t have to do that, Izuku’s notebook read the next time he flipped it around. I’m just a random person you saved. You don’t have to learn Sign for me.

“Kid, just…”

Izuku flipped his notebook around and kept writing.

“Midoriya, stop.”

Izuku paused, raising his head. All Might dragged in a long breath and let it out slowly.

“I’m not good at this yet,” he said, “so, just...be patient with me, alright?”

Izuku blinked, then nodded.

All Might took in another deep breath, then began.

What I said before was wrong, All Might Signed, slowly, and Izuku followed along. I want to apologize—

Izuku shook his head. No, it was my fault, he Signed quickly, frantically, trying to get it out as fast as he could. Not your fault. I distracted you. I let the villain get away. It’s...

All Might put up a hand, and Izuku trailed off, lowering his hands slowly. “I’m not exactly...good at Signing yet,” All Might admitted quietly, “but...I’m assuming you’re apologizing, right?”

Izuku swallowed thickly, looking down. His lack of answer said everything.

“Kid...look up at me for a sec, ‘kay? There’s something I wanna say.”

And Izuku—slowly—raised his head again. All Might paused, took in a breath, and went on.

Don’t apologize, All Might continued, Signing. It’s because of you, Quirkless, powerless you, that I was able to act at the scene.

Izuku’s breath caught in his throat. He wanted to protest, to object again, but...he didn't. Rather, he watched, hanging on to every word.

You’re brave, All Might Signed. More brave than most heroes. Fighting villains is easy when you have power, and you don't have that. But you jumped in there to help that boy regardlesss.

Tears burned Izuku’s eyes, and he bit his lip.

Top heroes have stories about their past, All Might went on slowly, about how they became heroes, and those stories all have one thing in common. They acted, before they had a chance to think.

And suddenly, Izuku realized where All Might was getting, and this overwhelming feeling overcame him, so much so that his chest ached, and the tears finally started flowing.

All Might smiled warmly at him.

That happened to you, too.

It wasn’t a question, but Izuku nodded frantically, tears streaming down his face, chest so tight he couldn’t breathe.

All Might raised his hands again.

You...

...can become...

...a hero.

Izuku’s knees hit the ground, and he clutched his chest, sobbing. He was relieved, really, relieved and...and overwhelmed. Overwhelmed with a thousand different things as they all crashed down on him at once. He was just so...so happy. So relieved. So overjoyed that...that he couldn’t even remain standing.

His dream could become his reality. Was this really happening? He almost couldn't believe it. It was too good to be true. Was this true? His whole life, he’d dreamed of this moment. This one, single solitary moment. And it was finally happening.

It couldn’t get any better than this. It just couldn’t. There was no way.

“There’s one more thing, Midoriya…”

Izuku raised his head once more, watching, listening, and All Might continued on.

I want you...

...to be...

...my successor.

Izuku’s eyes popped wide with shock.

And, from that point on, everything changed.