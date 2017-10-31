Chapter Text

“Oh,” Kacchan had said. “You wanna be a hero so bad? I’ve got an idea for you. Take a leap of faith… off of the roof, and hope you get a good quirk in your next life!”

If only.

Izuku eyes his soggy, battered journal and shrugs his backpack from his shoulders to stuff it inside. There hadn’t been much written, so it’d be easy enough to copy everything into a new notebook. There’s an unpleasant feeling of dread creeping up on him as he tries in vain to push his thoughts to the side.

A part of him is in disbelief at what he’d done. Another part just doesn’t want to think about it. He’d like to forget it ever happened, but that was just inviting it to happen again. If he’s so weak he can’t handle living, how is he ever supposed to become a hero? How would he become a hero anyway? He doubts he could be anything like All Might, but an underground hero, maybe? It’s not like he wants to be a hero for the glory of it anyway.

But getting into U.A. would take more than sheer hope. Heroes have to be capable of fighting, and they also need to have strength and stamina, of which he has none. If he had an amazing quirk to coast on it would be easier—he could figure out those parts later, but without one? He’d need to be pretty capable already. It would take more than being able to spot an opponent’s weak spots. He’d need to able to act on it.

Splat.

But he has no idea where to start.

Should I start going for runs in the morning?

There he goes again, thinking he can do it if he just tries hard enough. But what else can he do? Without that hope, without believing he can actually get somewhere, what will he have to focus on? The hatred and bullying from everyone around him?

Gloop.

He’s tried that already.

“A medium sized body…”

Izuku gasps and swings around, suddenly noticing the rancid stench of sewer. It takes two seconds for him to register the situation and fling his bag. Slime man yelps as it smacks him in the face and makes him stumble against the tunnel wall. Izuku doesn’t see it though; he’s already sprinting away, and makes it to just outside the tunnel before Slime swirls around him, sweeping his feet out from under him.

“You’re gonna pay for that, kid.” Slime’s muddy body squishes as Izuku struggles. “I’d take longer with this, after you hit me like that, but I don’t have the time.”

The fluid around his ears muffles a loud clang and a deep, loud voice. Slime goes still around him and flinches at a shout that’s followed quickly by Izuku being shaken like he’s swimming through an underwater current.

He hits the ground hard. Air. He can breathe again, except his throat is full of sludge. It tastes positively rancid, but he’s more focused on getting it out. He recoils as a large hand lands on his back, but it’s rubbing comfortingly as he vomits and patting firmly between his shoulder blades when he chokes.

“Will you be alright?” The voice is vaguely familiar, but Izuku can’t immediately place it. Is it a hero? Someone had obviously done something to free him from the villain.

He looks up, panting around the liquid still in his lungs—and begins coughing again as he catches sight of the man in front of him. All Might is booming about taking him to the hospital and Izuku tries to wave him off but his wheezing seems to be working against him.

“Did you hit your head?” All Might asks, more subdued. When Izuku lifts his head, All Might isn’t grinning as widely as usual, instead focusing above Izuku’s left ear with concern. He prods the area with thick fingers. “Does it hurt?”

Right. That was from earlier. He’d felt sore and dizzy after waking up, but that had faded quickly.

Jeez, I’m so useless I can’t even kill myself right.

“I’m fine,” Izuku tries. Going to the hospital would probably end with Kaa-san being called. As if she isn’t busy enough as an overprotective, single working mother.

All Might looks skeptical. “I need to find the villain that attacked you. Can I trust you to stay here until the ambulance comes?”

“I’m okay,” he insists. “I don’t need an ambulance.”

All Might coughs, glancing around nervously. “I need to go. Stay here, alright?”

Izuku shakes his head. “You can go, it’s fine.”

He sighs, reluctant. He looks to the road the tunnel opens out to and back to Izuku, resigned. He coughs again and vapor begins steaming from his skin as he shrinks and shrinks-

-And there’s a hunched over, thin skeleton of a man left in his place.

Izuku croaks, “Huh?”

“Kid?” All Might is eyeing him with furrowed brows as sirens approach. “You alright?”

“You should eat more often,” Izuku blurts, immediately covering his mouth with his hands.

There’s a long moment’s pause, and then All Might guffaws. “That’s not the reaction I expected!”

Izuku blinks his eyes, knowing that he must have been asleep for a while, but it feels like it’s been literally no time at all. His blurry vision clears and he turns his head to see that the murmuring sound in his ears is All Might chatting quietly with a plain looking man in a beige fedora. He has a similarly coloured coat slung over one forearm and a bland smile, but All Might (thin vers.) is grinning broadly. They look like friends.

The man glances over and smiles at Izuku. All Might cuts himself off. “You’re awake! That didn’t take as long as the doctor said it would. How do you feel?”

Izuku gapes beneath the oxygen cannula, wondering what the hero is still doing here. All Might usually leaps away from a scene after he’d taken care of it, so why had he stuck around? In fact, why hadn’t he taken off as soon as Izuku was free of that slime villain?

Maybe because there wasn’t anyone else there? But Izuku would have been fine on his own.

He shakes his head and rasps, “confused.” Then he flushes. He hadn’t meant to be so honest.

“You had your stomach pumped and your lungs flushed to clean them and prevent pneumonia,” the nameless man says. “And the doctor wants to keep you here for a few days to watch your blood oxygen levels and prevent an electrolyte imbalance, but you should make a full recovery.”

Most of it goes over Izuku’s head. What does any of that mean?

“This is a good friend of mine, Detective Tsukauchi Naomasa,” All Might introduces. “He needs to get a statement from you, if you feel up to it.”

“Sure,” Izuku agrees, still off balance. He hopes his aching lungs can keep up. He reminds himself to avoid addressing All Might, unsure how much this policeman knows.

“Where were you, before you encountered the villain?” Tsukauchi-keibu starts with.

Izuku doesn’t know where he got the clipboard from, or where his jacket went. “I was walking home from school.”

The questions continue, some of them really just rewording the same thing. It doesn’t take long, but it’s tiring to go through. He doesn’t remember everything that happened very well.

“Do you know how you hit your head?” the detective asks once they get to the end. Apparently he’s still not done.

Izuku is pretty sure the blood in his hair came from jumping off the roof of Orudera Middle School—or rather from the landing—but he doesn’t actually remember that part. He shakes his head. “Why?”

“Because we tested the blood. It’s yours. Yet it appears to have come from a cut on your head—of which you have none.”

Izuku furrows his brows. That doesn’t make sense. Even if they hadn’t tested it, it had been there when he woke up—after jumping to his intended death. He should’ve had a gash on his head before he entered the tunnel.

Tsukauchi-keibu shakes his head. “It’s not a big deal, just a missing puzzle piece. I’ll leave you two to talk.”

Midoriya stares at the closed door for a long moment, looking baffled. When he turns back, Toshinori asks, “Are you sure you’re all right? Even if the doctor couldn’t find where it came from, there was a lot of blood.”

Normally, in a situation like this, he probably would have left Tsukauchi-kun to gauge whether Midoriya remembered anything important. Like the hero All Might shrinking into a walking skeleton.

But the boy had been so abnormally calm that Toshinori was worried he was badly in shock, or maybe that he had a terrible head injury, and the blood caked in his hair had supported that. It hadn’t stopped Midoriya from slumping into unconsciousness just as the ambulance approached, no matter how hard Toshinori tried to keep him awake. He’d wanted to make sure the kid was okay.

“Head wounds bleed a lot, don’t they?” Midoriya shrugs it off.

Toshinori nods, fidgeting in place. Now that there isn’t anything to distract them, he supposes he should explain his situation and ask the kid to keep it to himself.

But Midoriya isn’t asking and Toshinori doesn’t know where to start.

“Are you okay?”

Toshinori gapes. “I’m… not stuck in a hospital bed?”

He almost expects a response of, “You look like you should be,” because that’s what most people’s reactions are like, even from complete strangers. Either that, or general suspicion and distrust because his appearance somehow makes him suspect.

But Midoriya only scowls. “I was serious. You should eat more often. If you’ve had a gastrectomy you probably can’t eat much at once, which means you should eat a little bit but more often.”

Toshinori’s mouth runs dry. “How-how did you know? That I had a gastrectomy?”

“You move like your left side pains you,” Midoriya says like he thinks it should be obvious, “and you keep clutching at it, right where your stomach is—or should be.”

Toshinori lets his shirt fall from his grip. He hadn’t even realized he’d been doing that.

“If it was damaged, it would affect your appetite. Which is why you don’t eat enough and have become so thin.” He glares. “Take better care of yourself. You’re the number one hero. You won’t be able to help anyone if you run yourself into the ground.”

He gulps. This is going nothing like he’d expected. “You-you’re right. I was injured a few years ago and I—lost my stomach and had a lot of damage to my respiratory system too.”

“The fight after Toxic Chainsaw?”

Toshinori jumps. “How’d you know about that fight?” Is there something on the internet about it? He’d asked for it to be kept from the public, but that isn’t a guarantee.

“You disappeared for a few months after you fought Toxic Chainsaw, even though you weren’t badly injured then,” Midoriya mutters patiently. “A fight that hurt you this badly would explain it, and if you were really hurt, it would make sense that it was kept under wraps.”

No one else. No one had ever just… looked at him and figured it out. Granted, not a lot of people knew that the narrow-framed Toshinori was the same as the hulking hero All Might, but most people just saw a really thin man and assumed he was on drugs. He’d been approached by drug dealers looking for clients on the street, and even once been by a doctor who insisted on referring him to specialists who could help with anorexia.

This kid, he marvels. Would he have been able to figure out I’m All Might if he met me only as ‘Yagi Toshinori’?

Possibly. Probably, even.

“And it was after that that you started punching mostly with your right hand and kept your left arm close to your side,” Midoriya adds absentmindedly.

“That’s amazing,” he blurts.

The boy startles and squawks, “What?”

“I’ve never met someone who could work all that out with just a bit of scrutiny.”

Midoriya starts colouring at an alarming rate.

The door opens and a short woman rushes in, followed by a harried Tsukauchi-kun. She cries and wails and wraps her arms around Midoriya, and the boy turns red for an entirely different reason. Aware that Midoriya is having his blood oxygen levels monitored for a reason, Toshinori rushes to placate her as Tsukauchi-kun methodically pries her off.

“Izukkun,” she sniffles, “my baby, are you alright? And, oh, your hair.”

Midoriya raises his hand to his head and his eyes bulge out in horror.

Oh. Well.

Toshinori hadn’t gotten around to informing him that, “The doctor thought you hit your head, but since they couldn’t find the cut…” Midoriya only whimpers, fingers tentatively probing the thin layer of green fuzz left.

Toshinori feels like he should have predicted this would happen, but Midoriya Izuku has been so unpredictable from the very start.

It’s been three weeks. Toshinori doesn’t know how Midoriya tracked him down and found out where he lives. He doesn’t really know why Midoriya is following him around at all unless maybe he feels indebted to Toshinori for saving him? It’s a ridiculous notion when all of the public expects him to save them, but he can’t think of any other reason the boy would trail after him like a baby duckling, steadfastly keeping a twenty foot distance except on the occasions he approaches to ply Toshinori with high protein granola bars, rice balls, sandwiches or other easy-to-eat small snacks. Even when Toshinori flies around from roof to roof in the form of All Might, Midoriya somehow finds him again a short time later.

He arrives at the office to find a bento one morning, and when he opens it there are sections dividing each serving. The bento is accompanied by a water bottle and a note reminding him to keep himself hydrated but also to avoid drinking liquids for thirty minutes before and after each meal.

For all that Midoriya keeps a physical distance, he doesn’t take any lengths to hide what he’s doing. Toshinori has no idea what his mother thinks.

After Midoriya gets clipped by a piece of debris thrown by a rampaging villain, Toshinori makes a point to encourage him to keep his distance when he’s working, if only to keep from ending up in the hospital again. He has to write it on a piece of paper and attach it to an empty bento box to be returned because despite Midoriya’s tenaciousness, he’s also quite evasive. Getting close enough to talk to him is a work in progress.

Then Midoriya proceeds to remain just out of the line of fire, and he darts closer again once it’s over. When Toshinori goes to the police station to give his statement to Tsukauchi following a rather volatile incident, Midoriya parks on a bench across the street. When Tsukauchi-kun delivers a convenience store wrapped package of onigiri and a bottle of tea, Midoriya accepts it with a cheerful greeting and even a bit of conversation. For Toshinori, it’s frustrating. For Tsukauchi-kun, it’s hilarious.

“You could always snatch him up and force him to listen to you in person,” Tsukauchi-kun suggests with his usual drab smile, but Toshinori isn’t fooled. Tsukauchi-kun is a passive aggressive sadist when he’s in the right mood. He probably can’t help it, working so closely with Tanema-kun.

In the end, that’s exactly what he does. Two months after first meeting Midoriya Izuku, All Might takes off from a car accident scene in which he’d extracted and saved two men, running so fast that no one detects him plucking a middle schooler from the crowd as he passes by.

“Because you work so hard but you don’t ever take time for yourself!” Midoriya explains, bashful but vehement, as Toshinori tries not to panic when he realizes he’d technically just kidnapped the kid. “Even if you don’t need the help, that doesn’t mean that you shouldn’t have any!”

And most of the time, Toshinori is All Might. He’s strong, he’s a hero, he’s the hero, and he saves people’s lives while grinning the whole while. It’s something he strived to make happen, a persona he aimed to create to give the community at large strength and security. He’s been working so hard to maintain that image that he didn’t realize how difficult it was until an over-observant teenager looked up to him like everyone else does but still refused to look through him.

“Some company would be nice,” Toshinori coaxes, and from there Midoriya only keeps his distance when Toshinori uses his quirk. He doesn’t always follow after an incident is resolved by All Might, but Toshinori doesn’t find out why until Tsukauchi-kun comments how much easier it’s been lately getting the paperwork done, with his little helper lending a hand.

“You’ve been helping Tsukauchi-kun fill out my hero reports,” he asks, somewhere between bewildered, entertained, and disconcerted. “Why?”

“I just…” Midoriya stares at the ground and shuffles his feet, as diffident as he always is when the topic of conversation has anything to do with him. “I wanted to do something to help, that’s all.”

It sounds nice and warm, the kind of thing someone particularly benevolent and kind might do, but it’s… peculiar, that someone does it without being prompted. Odder still, that Midoriya actually looks to go out of his way just to be of service to Toshinori, even for all these tedious, unimportant little things. He’s definitely not the typical fan.

It makes more sense, after Midoriya goes on a tangent about various hero’s quirks that diverges into how miscellaneous quirks could be used, both in heroics and in mundane settings. Toshinori asks why Midoriya doesn’t seem interested in going to a hero school after he finishes at Orudera, if he’s so creative in thinking of ways even the most unexciting quirks could be used. And…

It all comes out. He’s reluctantly told about being diagnosed as quirkless—diagnosed, as though it’s a disease or terminal illness. When had that become the terminology? It’s why Midoriya spends so much time with Toshinori. He doesn’t have anywhere else to be. He has no friends, and he’s so eager because he wants to help and doesn’t know any other way to do so.

Toshinori can’t tell him he could be a hero, not after getting this injury despite all his power. He can’t tell him any different either though, because Midoriya already knows that. Midoriya’s empty, empty eyes are fragile and vulnerable.

Toshinori isn’t about to tell him about One for All, but he thinks about mentioning that he came into his quirk late, to let Midoriya know that he can sympathize. He puts it off mostly because he doesn’t want to accidentally give Midoriya false hope that he might end up with a quirk when that’s so unlikely, but he’s glad for it later on, when he realizes how much worse quirkless people are treated now than they were when he was a kid. Midoriya mentions rather casually that he’s yet to find a high school to attend that would accept a quirkless person. Primary schools and middle schools are required in Japan, but attending and finishing high school isn’t, so high schools have more freedom on who they accept. Jobs are the same way.

It’s illegal to discriminate like that, but neither high schools nor employers need to state a specific reason for rejecting someone.

When had the world become like this? Why hadn’t he noticed?

He allows Midoriya closer, after that. The boy has his mother, who does her best but works too much to give him much attention. He could encourage the boy to reach out and find friends who won’t care but, after mentally reviewing the situation and even talking to Tsukauchi-kun about it, he’s afraid to do so. It’s not just that the suicide rate for quirkless people is astonishing. It’s also that there’s an alarming number of severe beatings and even murders of quirkless people—and it all gets brushed aside. Tsukauchi-kun had ranted about being ordered by the higher ups to put such cases to the side “in favour of more important things.” According to the statistics, Midoriya is lucky. To be, at fourteen years old, still alive.

Toshinori had been stunned speechless.

It’s not just a little unsettling, anymore, Midoriya’s declarations of wanting to be “useful” and to “do things right.” He can’t justify keeping distance anymore. It might keep Midoriya safe from villains seeking revenge against All Might, but it won’t do anything for the boy’s will to live, or even to protect him from the supposedly upstanding civilians anxious to attack someone for something they can’t help. There aren’t any support groups or gatherings or civil rights movements for people who don’t have quirks. Fact is, while twenty percent of the population is born quirkless, a large fraction of those die from simple neglect before they’re even old enough to start going to school, and most of the remainder die before they’re old enough to drink.

Toshinori doesn’t know where to start with fixing this, because it’s definitely something that needs to be fixed, but he can start with keeping Midoriya safe.

Izuku isn’t sure what changed.

He’d expected Yagi-san to push him away, after Izuku admitted to being quirkless. That’s what everyone does. He’s given pity by the particularly kind strangers, and sometimes even by his mum, but usually he only gets sneers of disgust. Either way, no one wants to be around him. If they don’t hate him for being quirkless, they’re still uncomfortable by the idea, and they avoid him like they think it’s contagious.

Yagi-san doesn’t pity him. He looks sad, at first, but he doesn’t hesitate to ruffle Izuku’s hair—still rather short but starting to grow back—and he never seems awkward or uneasy about being in Izuku’s proximity. It’s a new feeling.

If anything, rather than pushing him away, Yagi-san pulls him closer. He invites Izuku into his office (Yagi Toshinori’s office, not All Might’s) where Izuku quickly finishes any homework and then helps Yagi-san with the piles of desk work. He… doesn’t seem to be good with sitting still. He’s friendly with his staff though, even though none of them know about his identity, and he asks after them and arranges to help them if they’re having any trouble in their lives.

And then something changes again. Yagi-san shows up when Izuku is already at work in the office. He looks fierce and determined but, after months of observing his expressions up close, he also looks almost as though he’s holding back tears.

Izuku doesn’t have time to wonder or to ask. He’s instructed to the side door—connected to All Might’s office and usually used to discretely switch between being ‘Yagi Toshinori’ and ‘All Might’ and somehow finds himself in a dojo.

“For self-defense,” is the only reason Yagi-san gives him. “If you’re going to keep following me around even when I’m working, you should at least know the basics to hopefully keep yourself from being taken hostage.”

It’s enough reason for Izuku, mostly just happy that Yagi-san cares.

Something changes again after that, but it’s more subtle this time. Yagi-san keeps giving him considering looks, like he wants to say something but isn’t sure he should. The training goes from difficult to painful to move pretty much always and he’s given a schedule detailing regular exercise and ratios of how much protein and fat and other nutrients he should eat for each meal. He has to learn to cook for himself so as not to burden his perpetually overworked mother, but he doesn’t mind that, not when it prompts him to cook with variety even when providing for Yagi-san’s restricted diet.

It’s bewildering, doing all this without any reason for going so far, until Yagi-san finally admits, “I’d like to register you as my intern.” Without so much as a provisional hero license, Izuku can’t act as a hero, but as a registered intern, he can if he is under a hero’s direct supervision. “You wouldn’t actually be fighting,” he makes clear, “but you’d have the authorization to be involved with All Might’s work—to keep civilians safe, for example, and to assist in coordinating with the police.”

Overall, it doesn’t sound like it would be much different than what he already does. It’s just more public and he gets an allowance for it.

Izuku’s outfit is a plain green jumpsuit with a hood to cover his head and the top of his face, and the air filtration breather covers his nose and mouth. There are a few specialty items he adds to his initial design after some discussion with Yagi-san: the ears contain antennae capable of picking up multiple frequencies, meant to be used to communicate with the police and with All Might, the mask has a microphone to speak into for the same purpose, and the white utility belt and backpack are included with a surplus of provisions, mainly for first aid and villain containment. All Might calls in a favour with a hero support supplier to have it made with the right measurements.

It comes back better than Izuku had imagined. The thin fabric is a weaved mix of kevlar and carbon fiber, and there are braces to support the arms and legs in case he needs to land from a considerable height. There’s padding and support around the joints and in vulnerable areas, and the steel-toed boots are more comfortable than expected.

His first public appearance goes off surprisingly without a hitch, and Izuku stands silent and nervous behind All Might as the press surround them in a frenzy. When All Might is asked the name of his new sidekick, they don’t correct the assumption. They also both realize that they hadn’t come up with an alias. Izuku’s whole outfit was made to keep him anonymous; telling them his actual name would be entirely counterproductive.

No one hears Izuku speak into his microphone that he has no idea what to call himself, and no one has spotted All Might’s earpiece.

All Might exclaims, “Kurou!”