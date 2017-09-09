Chapter Text

Ingenium has added Good Boy™, SkyHigh, Hotpocket, Ayyylmao, GroundZero, SparkleSparkle, UPS, Edgelord, TheRarestPepe, George Lopez, lesbicreative, High School Musical, Disney Princess, Kangaroo Jack, Die Hard, Sugar Daddy, Not For Hentai, CryptidSighting, and analbeads to Class 1-A group chat.

Ingenium: Fellow classmates! I have created this group message to allow us to converse with one another efficiently and quickly! Please do not use this group message for anything other than discussing school assignments!

George Lopez: Nah

Die Hard: brooooooo lit af

GroundZero: what is this fucking bullshit

Ingenium: Please refrain from using foul language in the group message Bakugou.

GroundZero: fuck you

Ayyylmao: group chat????? yaassssss

High School Musical: This is gonna be lit

George Lopez: who is Not For Hentai??? WHO ARE ALL YOU PEOPLE

Good Boy™: hey that's a good idea, let's introduce everyone since no one knows the screen names we’re using.

Ayyylmao: Kaminari are you George Lopez??? Y dude

George Lopez: bc George Lopez is mr. Electric??? U guys don't know anything do u

Die Hard: Are you talking about Sharkboy and LavaGirl?

Hotpocket: That's a good movie

High School Musical: Todoroki is that you?? You like sharkboy and lavagirl??? And whats up with hotpocket??

Hotpocket: Who doesn’t? And hot pockets are always hot as hell on the outside but frozen on the inside obviously.

UPS: sharkboy and lavagirl is a cinematic masterpiece

SkyHigh: you know what's also a cinematic masterpiece? Sky High.

UPS: Uraraka is that you that's a clever nickname

Ayyylmao: I didn’t think Todoroki watched movies

Hotpocket: I know things

Good Boy™: no you don't

Good Boy™: the latest movie you've watched is Spy Kids

UPS: Spy Kids is also good shit

Hotpocket: I watch movies

Ayyylmao: I feel like you're lying

lesbicreative: There's no way you've watched any recent movies Todoroki.

George Lopez: holy shit momo is that you??? That is THE best name I've ever read.

Hotpocket: It might have taken me a while to start watching them again but i do. I’m working on it.

UPS: aye if we all have nicknames then they can't be our hero names *cough cough* INGENIUM *cough cough*

Edgelord: Yeah. No hero names allowed you absolute loser.

Ingenium: Well, what do you suggest then?

SkyHigh: Lmao I have an idea

SkyHigh: https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=BJ0xBCwkg3E

Ayyylmao: oh my god

Ayyylmao changed Ingenium to Runninginthe90s

George Lopez: But guys

George Lopez: https://youtu.be/PX7zPlQjAr8

UPS: Hell yeah

SkyHigh changed Runninginthe90s to GottaGoFast

Ayyylmao: Why you gotta outdo me like this

George Lopez: I do it for the memes

GottaGoFast: I do not understand these names.

Ayyylmao: Just trust us man

Lesbicreative: how about you just change it to something slightly more lowbrow? Like Sanic, perhaps?

George Lopez: Ur a genius momo

George Lopez changed GottaGoFast to Sanic

Sanic: I do not understand.

Sanic: Can we please get back to talking about school matters please?

UPS: Nah

George Lopez: Nah

Ayyylmao: Nah

Good Boy™: Nah

SkyHigh: Nah

Sanic: Even you Midoriya?

Good Boy ™ : Yeah

George Lopez: HEY WAIT NO ONE EVER REPLIED TO ME ABOUT WHO IS NOT FOR HENTAI

Good Boy™: none of us ever actually introduced ourselves….

Not For Hentai: it's shouji

TheRarestPepe: o shit waddup. Here come dat girl Tsuyu

Disney Princess: Kouda (●´ω｀●)

SparkleSparkle: Aoyama~~!☆〜（ゝ。∂）

Edgelord: Tokoyami, obviously.

Ayyylmao: We knew who you were

CryptidSighting: Late to the party! It's Tooru!!!!

Kangaroo Jack: Ojiro

George Lopez: dude that's clever af man

UPS: I feel like my name doesn't stand out enough

UPS changed name to Meme Daddy 2000

Meme Daddy 2000: there we go

GroundZero: I hate all of you

Die Hard: Says the guy who’s been lurking this whole time

GroundZero: fuck the shut up

Die Hard: lmao

Hotpocket: lmao

Ayyylmao: lmao

Meme Daddy 2000: lmao

George Lopez: lmao

GroundZero: FUCK OFF

Sugar Daddy: am I late it's Satou

Meme Daddy 2000: omfg we’re both DADDIES SATOU

Sugar Daddy: ok bye

George Lopez: I think I know who everyone else is

High School Musical: Mystery solved?

George Lopez: Yes Jirou mystery solved

High School Music: cool

analbeads: titties

High School Musical: What the fuck Mineta







Die Hard: Holy shit

Die Hard: Bakugou is beating the shit out of Mineta

TheRarestPepe: it's been a good day

Lesbicreative: agreed

High School Musical: agreed

Ayyylmao: agreed

CryptidSighting: agreed

SkyHigh: agreed