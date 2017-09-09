 

No Heteros Allowed

Ingenium has added Good Boy™, SkyHigh, Hotpocket, Ayyylmao, GroundZero, SparkleSparkle, UPS, Edgelord, TheRarestPepe, George Lopez, lesbicreative, High School Musical, Disney Princess, Kangaroo Jack, Die Hard, Sugar Daddy, Not For Hentai, CryptidSighting, and analbeads to Class 1-A group chat.

 

Ingenium: Fellow classmates! I have created this group message to allow us to converse with one another efficiently and quickly! Please do not use this group message for anything other than discussing school assignments!

 

George Lopez: Nah

 

Die Hard: brooooooo lit af

 

GroundZero: what is this fucking bullshit

 

Ingenium: Please refrain from using foul language in the group message Bakugou.

 

GroundZero: fuck you

 

Ayyylmao: group chat????? yaassssss

 

High School Musical: This is gonna be lit

 

George Lopez: who is Not For Hentai???  WHO ARE ALL YOU PEOPLE

 

Good Boy™: hey that's a good idea, let's introduce everyone since no one knows the screen names we’re using.

 

Ayyylmao: Kaminari are you George Lopez??? Y dude

 

George Lopez: bc George Lopez is mr. Electric??? U guys don't know anything do u

 

Die Hard: Are you talking about Sharkboy and LavaGirl?

 

Hotpocket: That's a good movie

 

High School Musical: Todoroki is that you?? You like sharkboy and lavagirl??? And whats up with hotpocket??

 

Hotpocket: Who doesn’t? And hot pockets are always hot as hell on the outside but frozen on the inside obviously.

 

UPS: sharkboy and lavagirl is a cinematic masterpiece

 

SkyHigh: you know what's also a cinematic masterpiece? Sky High.

 

UPS: Uraraka is that you that's a clever nickname

 

Ayyylmao: I didn’t think Todoroki watched movies

 

Hotpocket: I know things

 

Good Boy™: no you don't

 

Good Boy™:  the latest movie you've watched is Spy Kids

 

UPS: Spy Kids is also good shit

 

Hotpocket: I watch movies

 

Ayyylmao: I feel like you're lying

 

lesbicreative: There's no way you've watched any recent movies Todoroki.

 

George Lopez: holy shit momo is that you??? That is THE best name I've ever read.

 

Hotpocket: It might have taken me a while to start watching them again but i do. I’m working on it.

 

UPS: aye if we all have nicknames then they can't be our hero names *cough cough* INGENIUM *cough cough*

 

Edgelord: Yeah. No hero names allowed you absolute loser.

 

Ingenium: Well, what do you suggest then?

 

SkyHigh: Lmao I have an idea

 

SkyHigh: https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=BJ0xBCwkg3E

 

Ayyylmao: oh my god

 

Ayyylmao changed Ingenium to Runninginthe90s

 

George Lopez: But guys

 

George Lopez: https://youtu.be/PX7zPlQjAr8

 

UPS: Hell yeah

 

SkyHigh changed Runninginthe90s to GottaGoFast

 

Ayyylmao: Why you gotta outdo me like this

 

George Lopez: I do it for the memes

 

GottaGoFast: I do not understand these names.

 

Ayyylmao: Just trust us man

 

Lesbicreative: how about you just change it to something slightly more lowbrow? Like Sanic, perhaps?

 

George Lopez: Ur a genius momo

 

George Lopez changed GottaGoFast to Sanic

 

Sanic: I do not understand.

 

Sanic: Can we please get back to talking about school matters please?

 

UPS:   Nah

 

George Lopez: Nah

 

Ayyylmao: Nah

 

Good Boy™: Nah

 

SkyHigh: Nah

 

Sanic: Even you Midoriya?

 

Good Boy : Yeah

 

George Lopez: HEY WAIT NO ONE EVER REPLIED TO ME ABOUT WHO IS NOT FOR HENTAI

 

Good Boy™: none of us ever actually introduced ourselves….

 

Not For Hentai: it's shouji

 

TheRarestPepe: o shit waddup. Here come dat girl Tsuyu

 

Disney Princess: Kouda (●´ω｀●)

 

SparkleSparkle: Aoyama~~!☆〜（ゝ。∂）

 

Edgelord: Tokoyami, obviously.

 

Ayyylmao: We knew who you were

 

CryptidSighting: Late to the party! It's Tooru!!!!

 

Kangaroo Jack: Ojiro

 

George Lopez: dude that's clever af man

 

UPS: I feel like my name doesn't stand out enough

 

UPS changed name to Meme Daddy 2000

 

Meme Daddy 2000: there we go

 

GroundZero: I hate all of you

 

Die Hard: Says the guy who’s been lurking this whole time

 

GroundZero: fuck the shut up

 

Die Hard: lmao

 

Hotpocket: lmao

 

Ayyylmao: lmao

 

Meme Daddy 2000: lmao

 

George Lopez: lmao

 

GroundZero: FUCK OFF

 

Sugar Daddy: am I late it's Satou

 

Meme Daddy 2000: omfg we’re both DADDIES SATOU

 

Sugar Daddy: ok bye

 

George Lopez: I think I know who everyone else is

 

High School Musical: Mystery solved?

 

George Lopez: Yes Jirou mystery solved

 

High School Music: cool

 

analbeads: titties

 

High School Musical: What the fuck Mineta



 

Die Hard: Holy shit

 

Die Hard: Bakugou is beating the shit out of Mineta

 

TheRarestPepe: it's been a good day

 

Lesbicreative: agreed

 

High School Musical: agreed

 

Ayyylmao: agreed

 

CryptidSighting: agreed

 

SkyHigh: agreed

 