Ingenium has added Good Boy™, SkyHigh, Hotpocket, Ayyylmao, GroundZero, SparkleSparkle, UPS, Edgelord, TheRarestPepe, George Lopez, lesbicreative, High School Musical, Disney Princess, Kangaroo Jack, Die Hard, Sugar Daddy, Not For Hentai, CryptidSighting, and analbeads to Class 1-A group chat.
Ingenium: Fellow classmates! I have created this group message to allow us to converse with one another efficiently and quickly! Please do not use this group message for anything other than discussing school assignments!
George Lopez: Nah
Die Hard: brooooooo lit af
GroundZero: what is this fucking bullshit
Ingenium: Please refrain from using foul language in the group message Bakugou.
GroundZero: fuck you
Ayyylmao: group chat????? yaassssss
High School Musical: This is gonna be lit
George Lopez: who is Not For Hentai??? WHO ARE ALL YOU PEOPLE
Good Boy™: hey that's a good idea, let's introduce everyone since no one knows the screen names we’re using.
Ayyylmao: Kaminari are you George Lopez??? Y dude
George Lopez: bc George Lopez is mr. Electric??? U guys don't know anything do u
Die Hard: Are you talking about Sharkboy and LavaGirl?
Hotpocket: That's a good movie
High School Musical: Todoroki is that you?? You like sharkboy and lavagirl??? And whats up with hotpocket??
Hotpocket: Who doesn’t? And hot pockets are always hot as hell on the outside but frozen on the inside obviously.
UPS: sharkboy and lavagirl is a cinematic masterpiece
SkyHigh: you know what's also a cinematic masterpiece? Sky High.
UPS: Uraraka is that you that's a clever nickname
Ayyylmao: I didn’t think Todoroki watched movies
Hotpocket: I know things
Good Boy™: no you don't
Good Boy™: the latest movie you've watched is Spy Kids
UPS: Spy Kids is also good shit
Hotpocket: I watch movies
Ayyylmao: I feel like you're lying
lesbicreative: There's no way you've watched any recent movies Todoroki.
George Lopez: holy shit momo is that you??? That is THE best name I've ever read.
Hotpocket: It might have taken me a while to start watching them again but i do. I’m working on it.
UPS: aye if we all have nicknames then they can't be our hero names *cough cough* INGENIUM *cough cough*
Edgelord: Yeah. No hero names allowed you absolute loser.
Ingenium: Well, what do you suggest then?
SkyHigh: Lmao I have an idea
SkyHigh: https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=BJ0xBCwkg3E
Ayyylmao: oh my god
Ayyylmao changed Ingenium to Runninginthe90s
George Lopez: But guys
George Lopez: https://youtu.be/PX7zPlQjAr8
UPS: Hell yeah
SkyHigh changed Runninginthe90s to GottaGoFast
Ayyylmao: Why you gotta outdo me like this
George Lopez: I do it for the memes
GottaGoFast: I do not understand these names.
Ayyylmao: Just trust us man
Lesbicreative: how about you just change it to something slightly more lowbrow? Like Sanic, perhaps?
George Lopez: Ur a genius momo
George Lopez changed GottaGoFast to Sanic
Sanic: I do not understand.
Sanic: Can we please get back to talking about school matters please?
UPS: Nah
George Lopez: Nah
Ayyylmao: Nah
Good Boy™: Nah
SkyHigh: Nah
Sanic: Even you Midoriya?
Good Boy ™ : Yeah
George Lopez: HEY WAIT NO ONE EVER REPLIED TO ME ABOUT WHO IS NOT FOR HENTAI
Good Boy™: none of us ever actually introduced ourselves….
Not For Hentai: it's shouji
TheRarestPepe: o shit waddup. Here come dat girl Tsuyu
Disney Princess: Kouda (●´ω｀●)
SparkleSparkle: Aoyama~~!☆〜（ゝ。∂）
Edgelord: Tokoyami, obviously.
Ayyylmao: We knew who you were
CryptidSighting: Late to the party! It's Tooru!!!!
Kangaroo Jack: Ojiro
George Lopez: dude that's clever af man
UPS: I feel like my name doesn't stand out enough
UPS changed name to Meme Daddy 2000
Meme Daddy 2000: there we go
GroundZero: I hate all of you
Die Hard: Says the guy who’s been lurking this whole time
GroundZero: fuck the shut up
Die Hard: lmao
Hotpocket: lmao
Ayyylmao: lmao
Meme Daddy 2000: lmao
George Lopez: lmao
GroundZero: FUCK OFF
Sugar Daddy: am I late it's Satou
Meme Daddy 2000: omfg we’re both DADDIES SATOU
Sugar Daddy: ok bye
George Lopez: I think I know who everyone else is
High School Musical: Mystery solved?
George Lopez: Yes Jirou mystery solved
High School Music: cool
analbeads: titties
High School Musical: What the fuck Mineta
Die Hard: Holy shit
Die Hard: Bakugou is beating the shit out of Mineta
TheRarestPepe: it's been a good day
Lesbicreative: agreed
High School Musical: agreed
Ayyylmao: agreed
CryptidSighting: agreed
SkyHigh: agreed