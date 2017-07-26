Chapter Text

In front of a twenty-one-year-old Jiraiya and a nine-year-old Naruto sat an old man with white hair with red tips from long years of stubborn growth. No doubt it wouldn't grow much more considering the old man was almost eighty years old.

"So," the old man repeated slowly. "You come from the future and have gone back in time to 'fix everything'. You," he pointed at Jiraiya, "A legendary Sannin- train you," his finger moved to Naruto, "the Rokudaime Hokage. A half Uzumaki of one Uzumaki Kushina. And you arrived using this fuinjutsu seal." His gaze fell to the unraveled scroll on his desk. The seal was complex but he was the Uzukage, an Uzumaki and a seal master. Needless to say, he fully understood what the seal was capable of doing. But that didn't mean that it was any less incredible.

"Yup." Naruto shoved his hands into his pockets. "Pretty much sums it right up."

The old man put his elbows on the desk, fingers massaging his temples and eyes clutched shut, the mother of all headaches beginning to form.

"You two do realize you've just made and used a time travel seal, right?"

"Yup." The two chorused.

"So the future is in the hands of you two."

"Yup."

The Uzukage took a deep breath that was a little too strained. "Right."

The old man let his gaze wander over the young man with white hair, a pinky finger in his ear and eyes to the windows, the young Hokage swaying back and forth on his heel with hands in his pockets, both looking more bored than anything.

'Heaven help us all.' The Uzukage mourned silently. "So what exactly do you want from me?"

"You believe us?" Naruto asked a little surprised.

The old man held up the scroll, "I'm a seal master. I can tell it's real and that it's been used. However, I'm also the Uzukage and know that information never comes without a cost, so- what do you want from me?"

"It's rather simple actually." Jiraiya said simply, "We want you to register Naruto inside of the village as a legitimate Uzumaki. After all, he is an Uzumaki- albeit only half. I'm also to be his adoptive father since we're going to Konoha where we're going to live. In exchange, you get to know about the future of your village."

It wasn't a bad deal. Quite the opposite. Forging documents was easy enough and even easier if it was true that Naruto was an actual Uzumaki. And judging by the massive chakra reserves then he didn't doubt that he was one. He had to withhold a smirk at the knowledge that an Uzumaki became the Hokage. But as good as it all sounded, there was one thing that concerned him, "Uzushio is a neutral country. We have no direct enemies."

"The world doesn't care. Uzushio is a threat." Naruto's gaze locked on the old man. His eyes turned to steel and for the first time, the Uzukage could see the sort of man the boy used to be, a leader, a Kage.

He frowned, "War?"

"Destruction." Jiraiya corrected, "Uzushio was burned to ash along with all of its citizens. Naruto was the last of the Uzumaki."

His lips parted, the colour in his face drained, and his eyes shone with horror, "Destroyed?"

"By Kiri and Iwa. They join forces and destroy you." Jiraiya confirms.

"How long do I have?" He asks grimly.

"Eight months." The Uzukage paled even more, "However this time Konoha will aid you. Last time they took you by surprise and the calls for help was intercepted and stopped. Konoha never received news of what happened until Uzushio was already gone. We won't let that happen this time."

"I see." His eyes hardened before they flickered to the boy who raised a hand.

"I forgot." He added awkwardly, "I'm also the Jinchuuriki of the Kyuubi. Although he's currently napping. He's tired after using up his chakra with the seal."

"What?" The old man's voice was completely flat.

"Yeaaah. Kurama is actually a pretty decent guy and since we're friends and all that he was kind of wondering if you'd mind if he got the rest of his chakra sealed inside of me. I only have half since I became a Jinchuuriki when I was newborn and wasn't big enough to contain all of him at the time. He's a bit grumpy about it. Said something about missing a limb and four tails." Naruto shrugged, "He'd rather not be sealed inside of Uzumaki Kushina again since she was really annoying and he doesn't like her monthly mood-wings. Plus she was kinda mean and kept him chained up like a dog."

The old man's mind was reeling, and before he could even stop himself he walked around the desk and knelt down before him, "Do you mind?"

Naruto shook his head and pulled up his shirt, focused a bit of chakra to his stomach and then felt how the seal became visible.

He'd never seen anything like it. His eyes trailing over the seal that was masterfully done. A fuinjutsu seal weaved by the Shinigami using someone's life-force. It was one of the strongest seals there was and the seal was also open. It wasn't locked but like a door swung wide open and chakra moving back and forth without the usual concern of the bijuu sucking the boy's chakra and reserves, something that would kill him. Naruto wasn't lying. He had to be telling the truth and now he had the last bit of proof he needed.

The two of them was from the future, one of whom was a legendary Sannin and trained the future's Hokage, the other the Hokage and friends with the Kyuubi. Not to mention bringing news of Uzushio's destruction.

"The Kyuubi will be sealed within you once Mito-sama is ready to pass. It shouldn't be more than a few weeks at this rate, you've come at a very opportune moment. I'll also see to your papers Naruto-san." He stood up and walked towards his seat again, "Your mother is an Uzumaki who died in childbirth while your father is an unknown fisherman who died at sea. Jiraiya-san took you in and raised you along with training you in the Shinobi arts."

A small smile tugged at the Konoha ninjas lips before they bowed at the old man, "Uzukage-sama."

He nodded, "I'll advise you to stay in town until the adoption papers are confirmed and completed. We currently plan to send the next Kyuubi Jinchuuriki to Konoha but since you'll take up that title once more but officially this time- that job will fall on to you. Kushina will stay in Uzu as well. Do you wish to become the official Jinchuuriki before or after your adoption?"

"After." Naruto said, "Otherwise the council will bitch and claim the old man set it up to give Ero-sennin more power and influence. Best to keep it as a coincidence. If possible it would be best to say that I've been residing in Uzu for most of my childhood and only stayed with him when he traveled. The more ingrained in this village I can appear then the better it is and the fewer questions will be asked. I'd also like one of the Uzushio Shinobi to become my 'teacher' since I'm far from the level of a mere Genin. It will give me an alibi for my skills."

"Very well."

With those two words, the group parted for the day. There was much to be done, and all three was determined to complete it with nothing short of perfection.

"Nervous?" Jiraiya teased.

Naruto snorted, "Hardly. Hopefully, the old fuzzball will wake up with the second half of his chakra."

"Won't he be much bigger than normal? You'll have one and a half Kyuubi inside of you."

"Nah." Naruto shook his head, "But I'll have to go out and blow something up with a couple of bijudama's to get rid of the excess chakra. I'll get a chakra overload otherwise. It shouldn't regenerate because Kurama's reserves don't expand and can't store more than his reserves allow- not that he actually needs to"

"I see. Well, that's a relief."

"Agreed."

The door opened to the large chamber. Inside of the dimly lit room was four elders, Mito-sama and the Uzukage. At the center was a large alter fit for two people and spreading several yards in all directions was a massive seal.

Naruto moved forward and without question laid down on the altar next to Mito while Jiraiya moved to the side of the room. He wouldn't interfere in such a delicate sealing ritual even if you paid him.

"Are you ready Naruto-kun?" Mito asked softly, her voice weak but kind as her eyes locked with his

"I'm ready, Mito-sama. Thank you for entrusting me with Kurama. I'll keep him safe, I promise."

A soft smile spread itself over her lips while her eyes turned wistful, "It would seem that you've already done a much better job than myself. I harbor nothing but fear for the creature but I can see now that my treatment of Kurama-sama as been unjust and unfortunate. Perhaps one day he will forgive me for my naivety."

She watched how his eyes suddenly became unfocused as if though listening to something in the distance. "He wants to say something to you." He then said.

Mito failed to hide her surprise but nodded with hesitance.

His sapphire eyes turn the color of rubies and his pupil slit. The whisker like scars on his cheeks widened and his teeth sharpened. Mito had to suppress a chill from running down her spine at the fearful sight of the previously kind-looking boy.

Naruto's voice came out dark and profound. Far too dark to be human, "Mito." Kurama spoke as Mito swallowed audibly. "I won't forgive you for treating me as a prisoner and condemning me for existing." The old woman flinched, "But I will forgive you for sealing me." Her eyes widened, "If you did not then Madara would have never released me and I would never have met the kit." Tears began to burn behind her eyes, "May you fare well and travel safely past the Veil."

"T-thank you Kurama-sama."

It was in the moment that Kurama nodded and allowed Naruto to regain control that the elders and the Uzukage in the chamber finally understood that sealing the Kyuubi within Naruto was the best choice for everyone. While it was true that they were hesitant despite the Uzukage's urging- seeing the actual nature of the Kyuubi with their own eyes and the apparent friendship the boy and the bijuu shared- they couldn't help but feel a sense of gratitude and fortune that Naruto was willing to carry the burden for them.

"We're ready." The Uzukage said, and the two of them nodded, hands moving to interlock before they closed their eyes, one of them for the last time.

The sound of crashing waves and crying seagulls raged outside of the ship as Naruto, Jiraiya, and Uzumaki Arashi, the Uzukage to be and the only other person in the know of the young men's real identities, sat under the deck to avoid the terrible storm outside. Naruto was pale as death, sweaty and groaning from pain.

Arashi was concerned for the boy(or man) and gnawed the inside of his cheek. His eyes flickered over to Jiraiya who flipped to the next page of his page, a lecherous grin on his face and twinkling eyes. He was also completely ignoring his student who was in obvious pain.

"Should you..?" Arashi cleared his throat and gestured to Naruto, "Is he okay?"

Jiraiya peeked over his book and followed the man's pointed finger. He rolled his eyes and threw one of his books at the boy, "Oi, you dying kid?"

Naruto groaned and rolled over, "Are we there yet?" His stomach then rumbled, "I'm dyiiiing!"

"Don't be so dramatic brat."

"Dyiiiiiiiiing!!"

"Well, you sure talk a lot for a dying man." He then smirked, "Or kid."

Naruto scowled despite the pain and cold sweat he'd received from the chakra overloading his system, "Fuck off Ero-sennin, or I'll use you as the target for my bijudama."

Jiraiya snorted loudly, "You ain't got shit on me brat. You're my son now, so you better watch it or I'll ground your ass for a month."

A loud groan and an angry hiss escaped the boy as a shelf of books tumbled over from the violent rocking of the ship, "You can't ground me! I'm the Hokage!"

"Not anymore~."

"Bastard!"

Meanwhile, Arashi's eyebrows were touching his hairline and he couldn't quite suppress the twitching from the corner of his lips. The two of them was a riot together and all they ever seemed to do was bicker and argue with one another. But it was pretty funny considering they were both much older in mind than body and also how Jiraiya would completely disregard the fact that Naruto was actually a real Kage and pull the 'I'm your parent now!' while reading porn. Not to mention he did it with a straight face. Arashi had a sneaking suspicion that Naruto cared as much about Jiraiya's parenting rules as the Sannin did about the male gender. Not a whole lot in other words. Needless to say, they weren't exactly all that compatible as parent and child. He was eternally thankful that he didn't have to tell people about them or be the one to tell others how Jiraiya came to adopt Naruto. That'd be an awkward conversation.

The door to the hut swung open, and a sailor stumbled in, arms outstretched to keep himself from falling, "We're there!"

Arashi nodded and stood up, "Get everyone under the deck and don't go up until I give you the signal."

"Ay!"

The man stumbled out of the room, balancing himself in the narrow corridors before he rounded the corner.

"Alright then!" Jiraiya snapped his book shut and walked up to the bed where Naruto pushed himself up, "Time to blow something up kid."

"Finally!"

The man threw him up over his shoulder and followed the redhead out of the room and all the way up on the deck.

The storm was merciless and loud. Also perfect for what they intended to do. A bijudama bomb going off in the middle of the sea would attract attention but with the cover of lightning and roaring thunder, it would be hard to separate the carrying sound. The boat rocked from side to side, waves of water crashing down on the deck and would have washed the three of them away if it wasn't for the chakra under their feet that forced them to stick to the wood.

Naruto stumbled to his feet, swaying dangerously while simultaneously making a Rasengan in his hand to quickly get some of his chakra away and out of his system. It wouldn't be much but just enough for him to quickly get his focus back and switch to his chakra cloak.

The Rasengan kept growing larger and large as Jiraiya and Arashi backed off far enough to not get in the way.

While the technique drew a lot of chakra it wasn't nearly as much as Naruto needed. He grits his teeth, forcing wind chakra into the massive sphere as well. The drain was bigger, making thinking a lot more bearable. Still, he wouldn't be able to throw it like this but that was easily fixed.

Kurama focused his chakra to Naruto's hand, shielding it as the boy pulled his arm back and sent the massive sphere out over the sea while attached to a golden claw of chakra.

Arashi watched the small planet disappear between the waves and how the Kyuubi's chakra withdrew and disappeared from his form. Suddenly the ship began to shake violently from side to side, the sea quaking underneath their feet. Then it stopped.

Naruto slipped into his chakra cloak, golden fire wrapping around him like a second skin and steadily draining his massive chakra reserves away. It was with a loud sigh of relief that he begun to form a large bijudama in his hands and then threw it away towards the horizon.

So it continued, bijudama after bijudama sailed over the raging sea and detonated like spheres of doom while the sea itself pulled and tugged at the ship that was miraculously in one piece.

Both Jiraiya and Arashi felt enormous relief to have the man on their side at that moment. Being on the receiving end of those attacks was something they'd rather not experience. Ever.

Naruto, on the other hand, was having some difficulties with maintaining his chakra cloak. It wasn't until Kurama explained that his small size and developing body still wasn't suited to yielding the full extent of his power yet, that he understood that his chakra cloak was off limits until he was at least sixteen. His muscles were nowhere near as strong and his body far more fragile. Even his chakra control needed work as the former finesse he had was practically gone.

Yay for the tree climbing...

At the very least he knew he was still capable of using his skills along with sage mode. That was the only thing aside from his regular arsenal that he would have to keep to in the meantime. Nothing much he could do about that.

It wasn't all bad. It was kind of fun tossing bijudama bombs around and blowing shit up!

It was different. Very different from Uzu and even the old Konoha. For one, the main gate was orange. Sure, the color was Naruto's favorite but the thing didn't exactly spell 'stealth' in a green forest. If not green then they could have at least painted it brown or something.

But aside from that, a wave of nostalgia washed over him upon seeing the familiar streets he grew up on. It is hard to remember how the village used to look prior to Pein's invasion. Now that he walked the streets it almost felt like he'd found his long lost favorite shirt and realized that it still fit. It was a great feeling, warmth, and happiness soaring in his chest and a smile unable to remain hidden.

It was home. Home as it should always have been and from now on always will be.

Jiraiya was of similar thoughts. While he was practically a cripple back then, or in the future or however one would like to say it- the feeling of being able to walk again was indescribable and being able to fight even more so. He'd been useless after Pein's invasion because of his own recklessness. Had he not gotten his spine broken he might have been able to help them win the war faster or even prevent it the first time around and maybe even preventing Sasuke from leveling the village a second time. He wouldn't allow any of that this time.

He'd do anything to stop it from happening. Kill Orochimaru and even poison Mikoto herself and preventing her from ever giving birth to the blasted boy if he had to. Naturally, he'd go the diplomatic path first but he was ready to stain his hands if he had to. If it meant to prevent the awful things that were coming in the future then so be it. One innocent Uchiha's life was a small price to pay when the lives of every single soul in the village were at stake.

Still, that wasn't for many years to come. Perhaps it would never even happen, but the point was; he was ready should the time come.

But the most pressing issue right now was trying to explain to the old man why he suddenly had a son. He was hard pressed to make up a believable story about that. Didn't help that word had already reached Hiruzen about Naruto being the Jinchuuriki. Although he wasn't certain of what the message from the Uzukage said and what had already been explained to the Hokage. Still, he wasn't really looking forward to it. It was bound to be awkward.

Naruto and Jiraiya expertly ignored all and every single person that stopped to stare at the two. The two came to the conclusion that word must have spread already. How- they didn't really want to know. Probably a nosy secretary or something. Still, it would make breaking the news to Hiruzen all the easier. If not slightly more sheepish.



The two entered the Hokage building and stopped. The secretary was covering her mouth and trying to avoid eye-contact, the two Chunin next to her snickered and glanced their way, Jiraiya narrowed his brows, Naruto sighed and then-



"HAHAHAHAHA!!!! NO WAY!!"



Jiraiya soldiered forward and turned the corner towards the Hokage's office where he could hear Tsunade's hysterical laughter. With every ounce of his pride on the line, he held his head up high and entered. The laughter grew louder, and to his dismay, even Orochimaru looked like he was thoroughly enjoying himself.



It didn't take a genius to figure out why Tsunade was laughing, Orochimaru looked strangely smug and why Hiruzen was letting out a long-suffering sigh at the mere sight of them.



"Hime. Orochi-teme. Sensei." Jiraiya spoke stiffly, desperate to cling to his dignity.



Naruto merely shoved a pinky finger into his ear and looked at the three Hokage portraits on the wall, completely blocking out all and every indignant sound coming from his 'father'. He could deal with the lot of them.



While the old man tried to convince the three others in the room of why him being a father wasn't a bad thing and that his stupid habits wouldn't rub off on him- Naruto occupied himself with staring at the picture of the Sandaime. The man was far younger-looking than he remembered. Mostly because the old man actually had hair on his head and it wasn't gray. He also didn't have that bloody mole on his face. The damn thing was always so distracting. Perhaps if he gave the old Kage a lotion he could prevent it from appearing? Although the thought of a nine-year-old- almost ten-year-old boy giving a forty-five plus man lotion didn't exactly look that good. Pedophilia and all that. He grimaced. Better to buy the old bastard a ticket to the spa or something.



"-ruto!"



The sound of voices forced the young Hokage to snap his mind back to moderate attention.



Everyone was looking at him expectantly.



"Sorry, you say something?"



Tsunade snorted, Jiraiya pinched the bridge of his nose, Hiruzen sweat-dropped but an amused smile on his lips while Orochimaru suddenly connected the dots of why his teammate even adopted the boy in the first place; he was just as big of an idiot as Jiraiya.



"I asked," Hiruzen's eyes shimmered with mirth, "How are you finding Konoha Naruto-kun?"



Ah. He's not supposed to have been here before. Well shit. "Erm. Lot's of trees.. and stuff," he said intelligently, and Jiraiya let out a groan.



"Trees!?"



Naruto gave his father a blank stare, "Uzu is an island in the middle of nowhere, I've gutted fish for a living, and I woke up with a seaside view every morning. Yes, idiot, trees."



Orochimaru smirked, amused and a bit surprised at the witty comment from a mere nine-year-old. Tsunade beamed, "I like this brat."



"Cheeky little shit," Jiraiya grumbled and frowned at the wall that seemed to offend him with its mere presence.



Hiruzen chuckled, "Do you have any ideas of what you want to do now? Any dreams for the future?"



He was well aware that Naruto was the Jinchuuriki and that he'd been chosen due to his connection with Jiraiya and thus his loyalty to the leaf, but he didn't want the boy to feel forced in to becoming a shinobi if he didn't want to.



"I want to be a shinobi."



The man mentally snorted. Of course, he'd want to be a ninja. "The life of a shinobi can be hard Naruto-kun."



"I can deal."



Tsunade raised a brow, "Confident, aren't you?" she wasn't very impressed by the slight show of arrogance from the boy. The life of a shinobi wasn't easy, and death walked hand in hand with every mission they accepted.



"He'll be fine," Jiraiya reassured a little too confidently and nonchalantly.



"How do you know that?" Orochimaru raised a single brow in obvious scepticism.



Jiraiya shrugged, "He's already at the level of a jounin."



Tsunade snorted loudly, but at her teammate's utterly serious face she quickly frowned and turned to look at Naruto who also didn't seem all that amused either. Her gaze flickered to her other teammate who seemed thoughtful and curious and then to her sensei who looked a tad bit surprised as well. "You can't be serious."



"Perfectly."



"When did you start your training Naruto-kun?" Orochimaru asked, intrigued.



Naruto hummed, "When I was four, I guess. I didn't go to the academy. Didn't have to cuz I learned from watching the shinobi in the village. And then I had Maki-sensei show me some things when I got stuck. And the old man of course."



"Oi, I'm not that old!"



"Fine, Ero-sennin." Naruto shrugged but the was a sliver of mischief in his eyes and Hiruzen couldn't help but smile at the two.



"Ero-sennin.." Tsunade shook her head incredulously. There wasn't a name more fit for her teammate than that. Though it was quite surprising that the boy could call him that and get away with it.



"Yeah! And don't forget it!" Jiraiya pointed at the kid with a proud grin on his face, and the blond only gave him a flat stare.



Then again, Tsunade mentally sighed, the man was a bloody moron on the best of days.



"I'm afraid I won't be able to give you the rank of jounin without seeing how you work Naruto-kun," Hiruzen cleared his throat and went back to business, "However if you go through a test, then I can grant you the chunin rank. I take it Jiraiya that you will take him on as your apprentice?"



"Yup." the Sannin agreed, "Could always shove him in a genin team thought."



"Excuse me?" Naruto cracked his knuckles and smiled sweetly at his father.



"Or not." Jiraiya took a step back as Orochimaru, Tsunade and Hiruzen blinked slowly. The man was whipped by a nine-year-old boy.



"It's not a bad idea." Hiruzen then said as he smiled down at the boy, "Jiraiya was meant to take on a genin team next year. If anything it might help you make some friends around your own age even if you're more talented than a mere genin.



Naruto scratched his chin in thought, the display looking far more endearing than it normally would have if he wasn't nine years old but rather forty and sitting behind the desk he now stood in front of. He then nodded, "I guess that would be alright. I need D-ranks for a normal promotion anyway, right?"



"That's true. You do need a certain amount of missions for a promotion. Although your case would be slightly different. But first, you'll have to go through a couple of tests."



The boy waved it off, "That's fine. I can do D-ranks to kill some time anyway. It's no problems. When will I do the tests?"



All hail shadow-clones! Not that he'd tell the others about that.



"I'm sure I can arrange for it to take place tomorrow morning." he pulled out a note and pen, writing something down and then putting it on the side of his desk, "Be back here at eight and we'll get those tests started."



"Cool."



Jiraiya popped his shoulder and rolled his arm, "Well, I don't know about you lot, but I'm hungry. Dinner Naruto?"



"Ramen."



"No."



"Dammit."



The two of them left through the open window and didn't spare the others more than a small parting wave of their hands.



The room fell silent. Hiruzen was thoughtful while Tsunade briefly wondered if she'd sniffed some odd medicinal concoction and started hallucinating. Meanwhile, Orochimaru felt he could use something to eat himself when he thought about it.



"Well, that was interesting."