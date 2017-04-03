Chapter Text

Of course it’s fairies, Stiles thought bitterly. It’s not enough that he was dragged out of his bed in the middle of the night when he felt that one of the wards Deaton had him put up in the Preserve had been triggered, but now he was messed up in fae drama.



Setting aside the practical part of his brain that was telling himself to shut up because he wasn’t sleeping anyway, Stiles turned his attention to the clearly frightened creature in his line of sight. Trapped in what appeared to be a Witches Ruse was a young man who could have easily been mistaken for human were it not for his slightly pointed ears and traditional fae garb. He looked to be no older than Stiles, with pale skin that almost glowed in the moonlight, honey brown hair, and eyes that flickered violet on and off as if he was fiercely clinging to whatever control he had left.



This particular Witches Ruse looked to be a perfect circle, no more than five feet in diameter. Carefully laid stones marked the outline of the circle, each with a different rune carved into it. Thanking all the deities he could remember in his sleep-addled state for the nearly full moon that allowed him to see what he was dealing with, Stiles approached the fairy cautiously while surreptitiously sending an SOS to the pack group text. If the witch was still around, Stiles didn’t want to risk a confrontation while he was alone and still weak from what the Nogit - from what had happened only a few months prior.



“Hello,” he ventured quietly, afraid to speak too loudly and startle the fairy. “My name is Stiles.”



“That’s not a name,” the fairy replied tersely with eyebrows so furrowed, they looked like they could battle Derek’s for dominance and, well not win but maybe tie.



Oh, great. An asshole. Stiles was so not in the mood to deal with attitude, especially not from someone he was probably about to save, thank you very much.



“Thanks,” Stiles replied dryly, only just managing not to roll his eyes. “And as much as I’d love to hear what you would have to say about my real name, why don’t you just do us both a favor and tell me who you are and how you got into this mess.”



The boy grunted and pursed his lips, clearly weighing his options. Which were none. With a big sigh, he turned to face Stiles fully and bit out, “My name is Pahn. I was walking through the woods when I heard chanting. I must have startled a witch, because the next thing I know, I’m being thrown into this clearing and now I can’t seem to move.” As he spoke his face became softer, worry etching into his features and his violet eyes giving way to his natural green.



“Well don’t worry, my pack is on their way. It probably took Lydia all of three minutes to track my location. They should be here soon and we’ll have you out of there in no time. Are you hurt at all?” Stiles moved towards the Witches Ruse, stopping just short of the boundary stones. The last thing he needed was to get caught inside. Isaac would never let him hear the end of it if he did.



“Your pack? But you’re not a werewolf.” Pahn squinted, as if that would help him get a better reading off of Stiles. “You’re not totally human though.”



Stiles staggered backwards a few steps and went rigid at that, his veins going ice cold until he remembered it was his spark that Pahn was talking about, not the Nogi – the other thing.



It’s not back, I am myself. It’s not back, I am myself. It’s not back, I am myself. Stiles repeated his mantra in his head until his breathing returned to normal and the tension started to seep back out of his shoulders.



Pahn waited, confused at the severe reaction his words had caused, until Stiles spoke.



“No, I’m a spark. There are only three wolves in the pack, actually. Then there’s a banshee, a kitsune, a werecoyote, a Peter, and an ex-kanima, though I guess the last two count as werewolves, too. So five, I guess there are five, but who really counts Jackson anyway. Douchewolf,” Stiles trailed off towards the end, muttering to himself about ungrateful scaly douchebags and their perfect strawberry blonde goddess girlfriends until Pahn was not so much terrified of his current predicament as he was questioning the sanity of his present company.



They were both shaken out of their thoughts by the sudden crack of twigs and telltale rustling of leaves that Stiles had come to associate with Scott running anywhere. One of these days when Stiles had his energy and strength back, he was going to teach that boy how to be more covert.



“STILES! STILES! STI - oh, there you are.” Scott was panting by the time he reached the center of the clearing. He moved towards Pahn, putting his own body between him and Stiles instinctively.



“Hey, buddy,” Stiles said clapping Scott on the back and moving to stand next to him. Stiles ignored the slight twitch in Scott’s back at the contact. “Gotta work on that cardio before lacrosse starts up again, don’t we? And what were you thinking, bursting in here like that? Tsk tsk, not very stealthy.”



Scott looked down, embarrassed. “Thought you were in trouble. Wasn’t thinking,” he mumbled.



“I know. I love you too, Scotty.” Stiles smiled as Scott perked up. If he had a tail, it would definitely have been wagging.



“He’s right, you know.”



Both Stiles and Scott jumped and turned around, Scott squatting low with his fangs and claws out ready to fight the new threat. His red eyes shone brightly even with the moon casting so much light on the clearing already.



Stiles put his hand over his heart when he identified the intruder. “Derek! Yes, that,” he turned back to Scott while gesturing wildly towards Derek, “Is how you make an entrance. And we’re going to talk about how you just said I was right later,” Stiles mumbled in Derek’s direction. To his surprise, the corners of Derek’s mouth twitched.



Derek shook his head and looked back towards Scott. His eyes flashed red as he took a step forward. “You need to learn the difference between when to rush into a situation, and when to step back and evaluate before you get involved. Stiles was able to send us a text to meet him, which meant he probably wasn’t in immediate danger. If he was, he would have just hit the panic button Danny installed in all our phones. In this situation, it’s better to take a quieter approach so you can assess the problem before you jump right in.”



Stiles looked up at Derek (somewhere in the back of his mind he processed that he didn’t have to look up as much as he used to – when did he and Derek become almost the same height?) with his mouth agape. “That might be the most words I’ve ever heard you say in a row. Look at you, teaching the baby wolves. You’re all grown up, Stealthywolf.” Stiles beamed as Derek rolled his eyes.



“Don’t call me that,” Derek huffed while he turned to face Pahn. “Who is this?”



“Fine, Sourwolf.” Stiles smirked as he saw Isaac, Lydia, and to his surprise, Chris Argent, emerge from the trees. “Everybody, this is Pahn. He pissed off a witch and now he needs our help.”



“I didn’t piss off a witch, I just kind of… startled one?” Pahn sighed, his eyes raking over the six strangers now in front of him. His gaze paused on Isaac for a few seconds longer than Stiles liked, but Stiles had been a little more protective of his pack lately. “See, witches don’t particularly like the fae, and they really don’t seem to like my family. My parents warned me not to go out into the Preserve alone at night, but I haven’t been allowed to leave my home in weeks because of their paranoia and I was getting kind of restless. Do you really think you can get me out of here?”



“I really think we’re gonna try.” Stiles put on what Isaac liked to call his Spark Face that he only used when handling official magic business and made his way around the circle slowly, stopping to examine each new stone as he passed them.



Stiles could hear Derek giving orders for Chris, Scott, and Isaac to check the perimeter for the witch while he and Lydia stayed behind to help Stiles with the Witches Ruse. Pahn murmured something under his breath when Isaac turned to walk away that Stiles didn’t hear, but it turned the tips of Isaac’s ears a rosy pink. Stiles knew Derek was mostly sending the others away to give him a little privacy. Doing magic, even magic as simple as breaking a small ruin, wasn’t something Stiles did around the pack if he could help it. He didn’t want to be looked at as anything other than 100% human. Even though the pack had assured him they could tell the difference between Spark Stiles and Void Stiles, there was still the lingering doubt that he couldn’t seem to shake. If it weren’t for all the benefits having a spark brought to the pack, Stiles wouldn’t have even pursued magical training with Deaton after the fox spirit was ejected from his body.



Lydia and Derek stood side by side watching Stiles evaluate the ruins, waiting for the sign for them to go help him. Stiles could tell Lydia was still half asleep when he saw her lean slightly into Derek. Derek draped his arm around her shoulder, allowing her to put more weight on him and close her eyes. After Lydia lost both Allison and Aiden, it was Derek who somehow was able to help her the most. Their friendship came out of nowhere and Stiles would even be a little jealous of how close they had become if he didn’t know how completely committed Lydia was to her long-distance relationship with Jackson in England.



Pahn began pacing inside the circle, clearly anxious to get out.



Stiles stood, wiping his hands on his jeans to rid them of dirt. “Ok, this looks simple enough. Ready?” The other two nodded and took their places by Stiles; Derek with a hand on his right shoulder, Lydia with one on his left. Stiles wasn’t sure why it was easier for him to do magic while in contact with pack, but it was. He preferred Derek and Lydia because they seemed to accept that he needed the reassurance of pack without saying a word, and they were the only two who didn’t still flinch before they touched him after everything that had happened.



Stiles tried to ignore the chill he felt run down his spine when Derek’s hand made contact with his body, and hoped Derek attributed the blip in his heart rate to excitement about the spell he was going to cast.



After everything that went down, Stiles took stock of his life and the people in it and realized his feelings for a certain Sourwolf might not be strictly friendly. But now was not the time for those feelings to come to light, so he shook his head to clear his mind and got to work. He muttered a few choice phrases and the ruins on the stones turned a violent orange color before evaporating completely.



Pahn looked around at Stiles, waiting for a sign that he could leave the circle and, after a nod from Stiles, leapt out of his confinement with a triumphant and very manly squeak.



Finally free, Pahn turned towards Stiles with his arms open, beaming, when suddenly a shout broke the silence in the trees.