Public Bookmark *

There was no way this show was real. Absolutely no way was there an audience for this incredibly niche program.

He'd totally fallen asleep in his noodles and he was having a fever dream, wasn't he?

When Bakugou started chopping vegetables with lightning speed and incredible efficiency, Eijirou was too awed for a moment to even blink. And then the blond looked right into the camera and pointed the knife out like it was a threat, "use the flat front of your fingers to stop yourself getting cut. Or... I'll cut you." He growled and reached to pop another button on his shirt.

Bakugou leaned across the island counter he was working on and ran the tip of his tongue along his top row of teeth, "want more, loser? Fucking pay up. The full video is..."

Eijirou had never purchased what he seriously hoped was actually porn so fast in his whole life.