-
Boku no Fantasy AU by ItaminoSakka
Fandom: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia
15 May 2022
- Words:
- 322,870
- Works:
- 5
- Bookmarks:
- 55
21 Feb 2022
-
Hurt so Good by FoolishFortuna for Obsessed_As_A_Coping_Mechanism
Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia
07 Oct 2020
Tags
Summary
Katsuki sat down once more, having just talked for about ten minutes with a couple who were debating the merits of a flogger over a paddle, that had no fucking clue what they were on about. He’d done his best, but they had decided on a fucking feather tickler instead. Fucking, instead.
Digging his fingers into the front of his hair to tug the locks back from his forehead, Bakugou gave a groan. He still had four more hours of this shit left to endure. He felt like there was no end in sight all goddamned ready. Promotion could be a real bitch, he thought. But Katsuki, at least, wasn’t a bitch. He could do this. He endured another hour before;
“Oh, uh. Hey?”
Bakugou looked up from picking at his fingernails to lay his eyes upon the most beautiful man he’d ever seen in his life. Fuck.
Series
- Part 1 of Dating a Dom
20 Feb 2022
-
All You Can Eat by FoolishFortuna
Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia
18 Sep 2022
Tags
Summary
There was no way this show was real. Absolutely no way was there an audience for this incredibly niche program.
He'd totally fallen asleep in his noodles and he was having a fever dream, wasn't he?
When Bakugou started chopping vegetables with lightning speed and incredible efficiency, Eijirou was too awed for a moment to even blink. And then the blond looked right into the camera and pointed the knife out like it was a threat, "use the flat front of your fingers to stop yourself getting cut. Or... I'll cut you." He growled and reached to pop another button on his shirt.
Bakugou leaned across the island counter he was working on and ran the tip of his tongue along his top row of teeth, "want more, loser? Fucking pay up. The full video is..."
Eijirou had never purchased what he seriously hoped was actually porn so fast in his whole life.
18 Feb 2022
-
Manipulator by Blandusername
Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia
08 Jul 2022
Tags
Summary
Children often inherit a quirk from their parents, one or both, they can also inherit stronger versions of a parent's quirk. Izuku can manipulate small things and the implications of that allow him to become not only a hero but the worlds greatest hero! OP!Izuku
- Language:
- English
- Words:
- 74,648
- Chapters:
- 15/?
- Collections:
- 2
- Comments:
- 290
- Kudos:
- 1243
- Bookmarks:
- 431
- Hits:
- 40715
11 Feb 2022
-
Things are Different (for good or for bad) by vestiges_from_within
Fandom: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia
28 Jan 2022
Summary
this work has slow updates! sorry in advance <3
(series title may change)
- Words:
- 13,594
- Works:
- 2
- Bookmarks:
- 172
09 Feb 2022
-
Internet Friends by Limited_Edge
Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia
24 Sep 2022
Tags
Summary
All For One, like many other individuals, has non-violent hobbies.
Said hobbies result in him trying to troll quirk analyst SmallMight41 online and getting repeatedly (and accidentally) wrecked in the process.
Series
- Part 4 of BNHA Rambles
- Part 1 of SmallMight41 & Darkseid89
- Language:
- English
- Words:
- 50,803
- Chapters:
- 6/?
- Collections:
- 42
- Comments:
- 1661
- Kudos:
- 7443
- Bookmarks:
- 2412
- Hits:
- 103823
08 Feb 2022
-
Datastream by TarynMcT
Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia
19 Jun 2022
Tags
Summary
Datastream is known by most of the Underground Heroes and many of the better Spotlight Heroes as a master of surveillance, able to supply information, co-ordinate back up when overwhelmed, they call on medical support when there are injuries, even call in a hero's takedown on occasion.
To one Underground Hero, though, Datastream is better known as Midoriya Izuku, Aizawa Shouta's nephew.
This fic now has a TV Tropes
I have a Discord server now! If you want to join up and say hi, come join us! The Eclipse
Series
- Part 1 of Datasets
- Language:
- English
- Words:
- 84,822
- Chapters:
- 33/33
- Collections:
- 73
- Comments:
- 2269
- Kudos:
- 13130
- Bookmarks:
- 3541
- Hits:
- 307498
08 Feb 2022
-
The Gamer Hero, Deku by Chemical_Magecraft
Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia, 더 게이머 | The Gamer (Webcomic)
07 Jun 2022
Tags
Summary
Izuku spent his whole life not having a Quirk. Then, one day, titles and text boxes started popping up like it was some sort of video game. How will Izuku deal with this newfound power? Rated teen mostly because of what comes out of Bakugou's and All Might's mouths.
- Language:
- English
- Words:
- 123,336
- Chapters:
- 34/?
- Collections:
- 9
- Comments:
- 954
- Kudos:
- 2430
- Bookmarks:
- 763
- Hits:
- 93238
07 Feb 2022
-
A Random Civilian by klanceiscanonking
Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia
01 Apr 2022
Tags
Summary
Izuku doesn't really get how it happened, but after posting an analysis article on his website, it got viral pretty quick and not only heroes noticed, but other civilian's too. Now that he has people listening, he has to take the chance. Turns out his analysis hobby might count for something afterall.
-
The Fae Prince by ThaliasRuin (XanderLee), XanderLee
Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia
02 Oct 2022
Tags
Summary
Midoria Izuku may have a quirk but that doesn’t mean he’s not useless, not to Bakugou at least. Until an almost accident causes an unexpected evolution of his quirk which causes the hierarchy to be flipped completely. After all, how many people can heal from death?
UA and the Hero industry don’t know what’s coming.
*-*
Maybe some spoilers here but:
Basically Midoria gets a supercharged quirk thanks to Bakugou being Bakugou, and finds himself an apprentice at Amaranth hospital at the age of 10 and a special public quirk licence by age 11. A fateful meeting with Sasaki Mirai has the man adopting and training Izuku, and attempting to get Yagi Toshinori to give his quirk to Izuku. Except All Might meets Izuku in a very different way, and maybe Izuku fixes more than the lost organs? And gets another dad out of it. (I’m a sucker for parental All Might alright?)
Also Aizawa won’t get any sleep because of his favourite problem child.
-
It Takes a Village by FaeQueenInu
Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia
01 Aug 2022
Tags
Summary
Sir Nighteye was as straight laced as they come. Despite his appreciation for humor, he was a strict, to the letter sort of hero that never, absolutely never, deviated from his usual moral code.
So, as the detective took a giant gulp of his cold coffee, he can easily justify his reaction to the Pro’s words and the truth that pinged in his head as the man spoke them. “I am currently plotting a homicide.”
The detective spat the disgusting coffee all across his desk.
It was just supposed to be a normal goddamn Tuesday.
-Or-
The fic in which little seven year old Izuku Midoriya finds himself adopted both legally and spiritually by a horde of Pro Heroes that he unknowingly has wrapped around his finger.
-
Little Kitsune (On Hiatus) by NaraKartera
Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia
03 Dec 2021
Tags
Summary
Eraserhead went on a raid that night expecting a lot of things. They were raiding an illegal lab under a warehouse. He was expecting a fight, some drugs, and maybe a few victims. He was not expecting to find a child with fox ears and five tails locked up in a padded white room.
Read as Aizawa becomes a dad and Izuku learns to trust and be loved again.
02 Feb 2022
-
Born A Year Early by Jase_Is_Dead
Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia
06 Jun 2022
Tags
Summary
Midoriya is born a year early and gets into UA on his own!!
Maybe he can help his younger class along the way
- Language:
- English
- Words:
- 39,897
- Chapters:
- 22/?
- Collections:
- 23
- Comments:
- 643
- Kudos:
- 6481
- Bookmarks:
- 1674
- Hits:
- 144867
22 Jan 2022
-
Iris by DriftingFlowers
Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia, Overwatch (Video Game)
09 May 2022
Tags
Summary
Izuku is not just going to be a hero.
Izuku is not just going to be a healer.
Izuku will be both, and he's going to change the world!
...He might not know about that last bit though.
__________
Aka, the one where Izuku has a healing quirk which in actuality is so, so much more, and makes the executive decision that multitasking through the insane career paths to become a hero AND a healer is the most optimal way to save people.
Well, Plus Ultra, am I right?
- Language:
- English
- Words:
- 119,718
- Chapters:
- 22/?
- Collections:
- 6
- Comments:
- 983
- Kudos:
- 2378
- Bookmarks:
- 904
- Hits:
- 76275
21 Jan 2022
-
Hello, Senpai! by FaeQueenInu
Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia
13 Sep 2022
Tags
Summary
“Due to having only one student in my class last year, I was able to streamline my teaching style and have a more focused, intensive training with him,” Aizawa elaborated. “That paired with the student’s...above average learning capabilities, and well…” He shrugged as he casually stated, “I kind of ran out of things to teach him.”
Silence. Then, a confused, “You mean you finished the first year curriculum with him?...”
Aizawa blinked. “No. I mean he finished all of the UA heroics curriculum.”
(-Or- What do you get when you mix Izuku Midoriya, One For All, and a year of intensive one on one lessons with Aizawa and All Might?
One ridiculously overpowered child with a savior complex and anxiety.)
- Language:
- English
- Words:
- 46,538
- Chapters:
- 25/?
- Collections:
- 72
- Comments:
- 2112
- Kudos:
- 13966
- Bookmarks:
- 4158
- Hits:
- 291878
18 Jan 2022
-
You can relion me by o0Lucy0o
Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia
06 Jun 2022
Tags
Summary
Just a continuation of Hear me roar: Izuku's journey to learn how to human.
UA time!
Series
- Part 2 of Hear me roar
- Language:
- English
- Words:
- 8,922
- Chapters:
- 4/?
- Collections:
- 5
- Comments:
- 152
- Kudos:
- 2315
- Bookmarks:
- 414
- Hits:
- 23423
18 Jan 2022
-
book's haunted by sensibleshroom
Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia
14 Nov 2021
Tags
Summary
Midoriya Izuku has a lightsaber. He also has blasters, healing potions, a bag of holding, a compass that can point him to anything he truly desires, a sword that will give him luck to rival Domino, a time turner, an excess of glitter, and a Swiss army knife. He has the ability to manifest items and object from the stories held within the pages of books.
That includes things like the One Ring.
Which he accidentally pulls out of a book, and cannot put back, because it won't let him.
Gods, the universe hates him, apparently.
- Language:
- English
- Words:
- 93,716
- Chapters:
- 27/?
- Collections:
- 23
- Comments:
- 1110
- Kudos:
- 3457
- Bookmarks:
- 1483
- Hits:
- 74467
17 Jan 2022
-
Ill-Gotten Gains by ghostmaybite
Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia
14 Sep 2022
Tags
Summary
When his father and Tomura start planning the USJ attack, Izuku makes a plan of his own. It’s simple, only four steps:
1. Steal Eraserhead’s quirk
2. Use it to kill All for One
3. Give Erasure back, hopefully
4. Go to jail, probably
He’s prepared for the plan to fail at any time, but surprisingly, it’s not until step 4 that things fall through.
- Language:
- English
- Words:
- 225,740
- Chapters:
- 36/?
- Collections:
- 72
- Comments:
- 2852
- Kudos:
- 11006
- Bookmarks:
- 3406
- Hits:
- 308004
16 Jan 2022
-
Player One by alohaflower
Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia, 더 게이머 | The Gamer (Webcomic)
31 Jan 2022
Tags
Summary
At age 14, Midoriya Izuku manifests a quirk. His only problem? It's the weirdest quirk he's ever seen.
"The Gamer" lets Midoriya live life like a video game: stats, skills, XP, and inventory included. And despite its irregularity, Midoriya decides to use it to be the best hero he can be! But... things don’t exactly go according to plan.
When circumstances force Midoriya to register as having regular analysis quirk, he's obliged to max out his intelligence and wisdom stats to keep up the lie. Not to mention keeping the rest of his abilities a secret. After all, the last thing he needs right now is suspicion, not after registering his quirk late and under... to put it charitably, unusual circumstances.
Becoming a hero might just have gotten a little more complicated.
- Language:
- English
- Words:
- 91,766
- Chapters:
- 41/?
- Collections:
- 61
- Comments:
- 2535
- Kudos:
- 9093
- Bookmarks:
- 2880
- Hits:
- 249412
16 Jan 2022
-
Hide and Seek by Renoki
Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia
25 Jul 2022
Tags
Summary
“Do you want to play a game with Mama?”
Predictably, Izuku nodded, almost hopping in place, confusion already forgotten.
“Can I seek, Mama?” He leaned forward, lips pressed in a pout, hands propped against her arms while still hopping in place, “Kacchan never lets me seek.”
“Sorry, Izuku,” Moving her hands to grasp his, Inko squeezed them reassuringly, “I want you to hide for me. It’s important, alright?”
Izuku is an earnest boy, a good boy. He takes those words to heart.
Meanwhile, Shouta learns that an owl has settled in his area.
This is a story about trust and moving beyond fears. Of a boy learning to believe in others once again.
-
[Discord]
-
[Spanish Translation]
- Language:
- English
- Words:
- 260,567
- Chapters:
- 67/?
- Collections:
- 87
- Comments:
- 8240
- Kudos:
- 16547
- Bookmarks:
- 4531
- Hits:
- 591385
15 Jan 2022