  1. Legends of Tomorrow Season 2 Rewrite by , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

    Fandom: Arrow (TV 2012), Constantine, DC's Legends of Tomorrow (TV), Legends of Tomorrow, Supergirl (TV 2015), The Flash (TV 2014)

    27 Sep 2017

    Summary

    A fully fledged 22-episode rewrite - the same overall season arc, but very different individual episodes, character arcs, more character development, etc. All the things we wanted to see in Season 2 and which we didn't get - and keeping all the stuff we did like! This is about as shippy as the season 1 of the show, which means that there are plenty of moments for each and every ship you hope to see, but it's primarily gen.

    18 authors have collaborated to bring you 22 full new episodes, with our collective vision for what Season 2 could have been.

    Once you’re as excited about this new season as we are, come chat with us at @lotrewrite on tumblr! There you’ll find incredible bonus fanworks, including a full tarot deck art set by the amazing @kicking-shoes, and we encourage you to create your own works for our re-write! We welcome your art, meta, fic, vids, and general squee!

    Words:
    231,985
    Works:
    22
    Bookmarks:
    90

  2. Variations on WWX & LQR in Assorted Keys by

    Fandom: 魔道祖师 - 墨香铜臭 | Módào Zǔshī - Mòxiāng Tóngxiù

    15 Jul 2022

    Summary

    A series of disconnected fics all involving WWX & LQR relationship in some way

    Words:
    67,910
    Works:
    7
    Bookmarks:
    190

  3. Lan Qiren fics by

    Fandom: 魔道祖师 - 墨香铜臭 | Módào Zǔshī - Mòxiāng Tóngxiù, 魔道祖师 | Módào Zǔshī (Cartoon)

    29 May 2022

    Summary

    Fics that are not necessarily connected which feature this particular iteration Lan Qiren

    Tedious Joys - Lan Qiren reconnects with Sect Leader Nie after many years, featuring Sect Leader Nie's complicated relationship with Wen Ruohan

    Spilled Pearls - Lan Qiren unexpectedly becomes sworn brothers with Wen Ruohan (can be read as an AU for Tedious Joys, but with a canon divergence when LQR is younger)

    Fic Extras/Spilled Pearl Fic Extras - extras and AUs from Tedious Joys and maybe Spilled Pearls

    Beautifully Spent - AUs in which Lan Qiren travels the world

    Relentless - a story of kidnapping that starts at the party where Wen Ruohan would have destroyed Lao Nie's saber...if only Lan Qiren hadn't come in his place

    Words:
    226,192
    Works:
    7
    Bookmarks:
    196

  4. Turtle Soup by

    Fandom: 魔道祖师 - 墨香铜臭 | Módào Zǔshī - Mòxiāng Tóngxiù

    29 May 2022

    Words:
    20,433
    Works:
    2
    Bookmarks:
    14

  5. Spoils of War by

    Fandom: 魔道祖师 - 墨香铜臭 | Módào Zǔshī - Mòxiāng Tóngxiù

    29 May 2022

    Words:
    20,112
    Works:
    2
    Bookmarks:
    9

Recent bookmarks

  1. Public Bookmark 38

    the search alone is beautiful by

    Fandoms: Transformers Generation One  

    27 Dec 2020

    Tags
    Summary

    “I apologize for the interruption,” Ultra Magnus says. “However, the matter is time-sensitive. I have temporarily contained Jazz in a manual storage closet on the second level.”

    Ultra Magnus professionally collaborates with Soundwave, administers a conditional surrender agreement, and establishes a desperately-needed appeals process, all while Optimus Prime lays critically injured in the infirmary. He also imprisons Jazz in a supply closet. Everything is fine.

    Series
    Language:
    English
    Words:
    11,933
    Chapters:
    1/1
    Comments:
    33
    Kudos:
    249
    Bookmarks:
    38
    Hits:
    1719
    Bookmarked by nirejseki

    27 Dec 2020

  2. Public Bookmark *

    (Un)Familiarity by

    Fandoms: Naruto  

    12 Apr 2019

    Tags
    Summary

    Kakashi sees a few familiar faces at the chunin exams. Guy doesn’t.

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    57,982
    Chapters:
    5/5
    Comments:
    138
    Kudos:
    870
    Bookmarks:
    231
    Hits:
    9486
    Bookmarked by nirejseki

    13 Apr 2019

  3. Public Bookmark *

    Kamikakushi by for puzzle_shipper

    Fandoms: Naruto  

    07 Oct 2020

    Tags
    Summary

    Tobirama is dearly wishing he'd just sucked it up and slept in a tree. Until he isn't anymore

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    86,409
    Chapters:
    60/?
    Collections:
    4
    Comments:
    1622
    Kudos:
    4701
    Bookmarks:
    1895
    Hits:
    101123
    Bookmarked by nirejseki

    30 Dec 2018

  4. Public Bookmark *

    Everyday Love in Stockholm by

    Fandoms: X-Men: First Class (2011) - Fandom  

    24 Mar 2012

    Tags
    Summary

    Prompt: Magneto is the ruler of the posthuman world.

    His only secret? Charles Xavier, the human he's kept locked in his bedroom ever since his right-hand woman, Mystique, came to him pleading for mercy for her stepbrother, who accepted her mutant form and protected her as a child. The human he started fucking after Mystique was killed in battle, despite the guilt he feels at contaminating even this last promise to the woman who was integral to his life's work and happiness.

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    132,093
    Chapters:
    12/13
    Collections:
    2
    Comments:
    385
    Kudos:
    2326
    Bookmarks:
    1057
    Hits:
    102176
    Bookmarked by nirejseki

    24 Dec 2018

  5. Public Bookmark *

    Beloved of ravens by for blackmeow

    Fandoms: X-Men: First Class (2011) - Fandom  

    02 Oct 2011

    Tags
    Summary

    978 A.D. Charles never uses his power, Erik never hesitates. Can a man be both the void and what fills it?

    Series
    Language:
    English
    Words:
    19,140
    Chapters:
    1/1
    Comments:
    93
    Kudos:
    1360
    Bookmarks:
    378
    Hits:
    40142
    Bookmarked by nirejseki

    24 Dec 2018

