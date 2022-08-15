“It’s not that I disagree with your approach, of course,” Lan Xichen remarked to Jin Guangyao on one of their night-hunts together, as much an excuse to get Jin Guangyao away from the uncomfortable atmosphere of Jinlin Tower and Lanling more generally as anything else. “It’s only a stylistic difference, really; your way is as good as mine. But I really feel I have to say something, since I don’t think your way has been working all that well, under the current circumstances.”

“I…I’m not sure what you mean, er-ge,” Jin Guangyao said, after a brief pause. Normally he had a very good understanding of Lan Xichen, or so he thought, but at the moment he was utterly clueless.

“I’m referring to the way you act pitiful and virtuous in order to get what you want,” Lan Xichen said, and something in Jin Guangyao’s brain came to a very sudden halt.