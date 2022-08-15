Fandoms
魔道祖师 - 墨香铜臭 | Módào Zǔshī - Mòxiāng Tóngxiù
DC's Legends of Tomorrow (TV)
The Flash (TV 2014)
陈情令 | The Untamed (TV)
魔道祖师 | Módào Zǔshī (Cartoon)
-
MDZS short fics by nirejseki
Fandoms: 魔道祖师 - 墨香铜臭 | Módào Zǔshī - Mòxiāng Tóngxiù, 魔道祖师 | Módào Zǔshī (Cartoon), 陈情令 | The Untamed (TV)
15 Aug 2022
Summary
Possibly some of these will become longer, but not yet. Currently featuring (among others):
- child!Jin Ling gets himself kidnapped by a well-meaning Wen Ning
- truth serum trope
- Nie Huaisang steals the Ghost General
- Nie sect adopts the Yiling Patriarch
- a variety of arranged marriages
- crossover (Leverage, Naruto, Legends of Tomorrow)
- dragons dragons everywhere
- unintentional black widow WWX
- Jiang Cheng is thrown into the burial mounds
- NHS wields a fan as a weapon
- JC interferes with the events on the Qiongqi Path
- Lan Sizhui is Wen Ruohan's son and meets him unknowingly
- WWX is named chief cultivator
- Jiang Yanli's spirit responds to Lan Wangji's constant playing of Inquiry
- WWX & LWJ locked away behind the Wall
- LWJ stays in the burial mounds but it affects him
- JC does impossible things
-
In the Fold by nirejseki
Fandoms: 魔道祖师 - 墨香铜臭 | Módào Zǔshī - Mòxiāng Tóngxiù
12 Aug 2022
Summary
“It’s not that I disagree with your approach, of course,” Lan Xichen remarked to Jin Guangyao on one of their night-hunts together, as much an excuse to get Jin Guangyao away from the uncomfortable atmosphere of Jinlin Tower and Lanling more generally as anything else. “It’s only a stylistic difference, really; your way is as good as mine. But I really feel I have to say something, since I don’t think your way has been working all that well, under the current circumstances.”
“I…I’m not sure what you mean, er-ge,” Jin Guangyao said, after a brief pause. Normally he had a very good understanding of Lan Xichen, or so he thought, but at the moment he was utterly clueless.
“I’m referring to the way you act pitiful and virtuous in order to get what you want,” Lan Xichen said, and something in Jin Guangyao’s brain came to a very sudden halt.
-
Factions by nirejseki
Fandoms: 魔道祖师 - 墨香铜臭 | Módào Zǔshī - Mòxiāng Tóngxiù
09 Aug 2022
Summary
Lan Qiren didn't know whatever it was that had sent him back in time - the cause, how to fix it, if he could return to his own time – all he knew was that he was trapped here, here in this hellish time period in the past, an era of war and bloodshed that was so casually passed over in the Lan sect histories, never avoided but also only barely mentioned.
And then he'd found the boy.
-
Tricks of the Trade by nirejseki
Fandoms: 魔道祖师 - 墨香铜臭 | Módào Zǔshī - Mòxiāng Tóngxiù
02 Aug 2022
Summary
In which Meng Yao, later Jin Guangyao, sets his heart upon the most unlikely of targets.
(five times Jin Guangyao tricked Lan Qiren into hugging him, and one time he didn't have to)
-
Emotional Support by nirejseki
Fandoms: 魔道祖师 - 墨香铜臭 | Módào Zǔshī - Mòxiāng Tóngxiù, 陈情令 | The Untamed (TV)
24 Jul 2022
Summary
The Sunshot Campaign is over, and Nie Mingjue needs a distraction very badly.
Nie Huaisang will think of something to talk about with him. What about...hmmm...well, how about those leftover people from the Wen sect?
-
Legends of Tomorrow Season 2 Rewrite by ajremix, asexual-fandom-queen (writeordietrying), blueinkpearls, cleverqueen, Daughter_of_Scotland, Drownedinlight, everyperfectsummer, hippothebrave, ibecxmebetter (the_consulting_criminal), Kako_Pumpkin, laCommunarde, MaryWisdom, nirejseki, oneiriad, polytropic, pretzel_logic, prouvairablehulk, questionablesidekick, sanctuary_for_all
Fandom: Arrow (TV 2012), Constantine, DC's Legends of Tomorrow (TV), Legends of Tomorrow, Supergirl (TV 2015), The Flash (TV 2014)
27 Sep 2017
Summary
A fully fledged 22-episode rewrite - the same overall season arc, but very different individual episodes, character arcs, more character development, etc. All the things we wanted to see in Season 2 and which we didn't get - and keeping all the stuff we did like! This is about as shippy as the season 1 of the show, which means that there are plenty of moments for each and every ship you hope to see, but it's primarily gen.
18 authors have collaborated to bring you 22 full new episodes, with our collective vision for what Season 2 could have been.
Once you’re as excited about this new season as we are, come chat with us at @lotrewrite on tumblr! There you’ll find incredible bonus fanworks, including a full tarot deck art set by the amazing @kicking-shoes, and we encourage you to create your own works for our re-write! We welcome your art, meta, fic, vids, and general squee!
-
Variations on WWX & LQR in Assorted Keys by nirejseki
Fandom: 魔道祖师 - 墨香铜臭 | Módào Zǔshī - Mòxiāng Tóngxiù
15 Jul 2022
Summary
A series of disconnected fics all involving WWX & LQR relationship in some way
-
Lan Qiren fics by nirejseki
Fandom: 魔道祖师 - 墨香铜臭 | Módào Zǔshī - Mòxiāng Tóngxiù, 魔道祖师 | Módào Zǔshī (Cartoon)
29 May 2022
Summary
Fics that are not necessarily connected which feature this particular iteration Lan Qiren
Tedious Joys - Lan Qiren reconnects with Sect Leader Nie after many years, featuring Sect Leader Nie's complicated relationship with Wen Ruohan
Spilled Pearls - Lan Qiren unexpectedly becomes sworn brothers with Wen Ruohan (can be read as an AU for Tedious Joys, but with a canon divergence when LQR is younger)
Fic Extras/Spilled Pearl Fic Extras - extras and AUs from Tedious Joys and maybe Spilled Pearls
Beautifully Spent - AUs in which Lan Qiren travels the world
Relentless - a story of kidnapping that starts at the party where Wen Ruohan would have destroyed Lao Nie's saber...if only Lan Qiren hadn't come in his place
-
Turtle Soup by nirejseki
Fandom: 魔道祖师 - 墨香铜臭 | Módào Zǔshī - Mòxiāng Tóngxiù
29 May 2022
-
Spoils of War by nirejseki
Fandom: 魔道祖师 - 墨香铜臭 | Módào Zǔshī - Mòxiāng Tóngxiù
29 May 2022
