101 - 120 of 254 Bookmarks by kira18

Pages Navigation

List of Bookmarks

  1. Public Bookmark *

    Rescue to Recovery by

    Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia  

    31 Mar 2020

    Tags
    Summary

    Izuku Midoriya had always wanted to be a hero, and that dream shrivelled up an died the moment his father stepped back into his life.

    But now Hisashi and every evil thing the man built is gone. His name out for the media to slash to their liking. A long list of sins finally closed. And a life he thought he had thrown away suddenly under his control... Izuku now finds himself standing in the aftermath holding onto that dream again.

    And with the people dedicated to helping him recover from every wrong thing he’s done- he might just make it real.

    Series
    Language:
    English
    Words:
    17,340
    Chapters:
    3/?
    Comments:
    170
    Kudos:
    1650
    Bookmarks:
    421
    Hits:
    15983
    Bookmarked by kira18

    07 Aug 2019

  2. Public Bookmark *

    Thread and thrum by

    Fandoms: Marvel Cinematic Universe, Marvel, The Avengers (Marvel Movies), Spider-Man - All Media Types  

    26 Sep 2019

    Tags
    Summary

    AKA That Field Trip When
    ...Peter still has a secret identity, so no, he is not afraid the Avengers will embarrass him. He still has a vague sense of foreboding though, because of Parker Luck reasons. He feels justified when all hell breaks loose.
    And then everything else that follows.

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    37,115
    Chapters:
    25/?
    Comments:
    553
    Kudos:
    2265
    Bookmarks:
    424
    Hits:
    49818
    Bookmarked by kira18

    31 Jul 2019

  3. Public Bookmark *

    Synchronicity by

    Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia  

    02 Nov 2019

    Tags
    Summary

    When Midoriya Izuku is younger, he’s assigned a pen pal to exchange letters with for a year. Instead, his pen pal continues to follow him through his years of middle school and all the way to his time at U.A. in the form of emails. His pen pal may be blunt sometimes, but overall, he's a nice and completely normal person.

    Aizawa Shouta has only ever followed along with his pen pal's troublesome adventures first through his handwritten letters, then through his emails. Nothing has changed when he discovers that his pen pal is going to be one of his students in the upcoming school year. Nothing has changed.

    Or so he keeps telling himself.

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    35,320
    Chapters:
    19/?
    Comments:
    1288
    Kudos:
    2371
    Bookmarks:
    705
    Hits:
    30988
    Bookmarked by kira18

    17 Jul 2019

  4. Public Bookmark *

    The Third Option by

    Fandoms: Spider-Man - All Media Types, Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017), The Avengers (Marvel Movies), Marvel Cinematic Universe  

    27 Jan 2020

    Tags
    Summary

    Homecoming A/U.

    Ben and May divorced before Peter’s parents died, so when Ben is murdered Peter goes into foster care. It takes just a tiny taste of superpowers for Peter to decide he doesn’t want to put up with his horrible foster father anymore—the streets are infinitely more appealing. All he wants is to be Spider-Man anyway.

    So he leaves.

    Simple.

    Simple, that is, until Iron Man needs Spider-Man’s help. Peter isn’t about to turn down an opportunity to fight alongside Tony Freaking Stark, but he also isn’t going to let his hero know that his recruit is a fifteen-year-old homeless dropout. So they strike a deal. Peter will help Tony. In return, the mask stays on.

    And that’s when things get complicated.

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    220,962
    Chapters:
    37/37
    Comments:
    7972
    Kudos:
    19910
    Bookmarks:
    5220
    Hits:
    293602
    Bookmarked by kira18

    06 Jul 2019

  5. Public Bookmark *

    Beyond and more. by

    Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia  

    26 Jul 2020

    Tags
    Summary

    Izuku has a Quirk. Its function is simple, and it definitely isn't flashy, but the implication of what it can achieve... now that is another story entirely. In the hands of someone like Izuku, the power to go into the Multiverse might just turn him into the most powerful Hero in history. But the Multiverse is not a kind place...

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    146,965
    Chapters:
    27/?
    Comments:
    210
    Kudos:
    1024
    Bookmarks:
    237
    Hits:
    30682
    Bookmarked by kira18

    06 Jul 2019

  6. Public Bookmark 56

    Better Days by

    Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia  

    25 Mar 2020

    Tags
    Summary

    Midoriya Izuku has a mission.
    Shinsou Hitoshi has a dream.
    They both have a problem.
    A new villain organization is arising in Japan, a force so large yet so infuriatingly well-hidden that Izuku wants to rip his hair out. As internships wound themselves to a close, he was propositioned with an interesting offer: pack up his things and work full-time for the Nighteye agency for a few months, no fees or waivers needed. He took the offer with open arms, relishing in doing his homework in a common room and surrounded by sidekicks like him- but he may just have bit off more than he could chew.
    Hitoshi longs for the hero course. It's all he wanted since he was a child, to be someone people could rely on, who people could look up to. To be like Eraserhead, the hero he still shamefully fanboyed about whenever he walked past that classroom door. He wants it more than anything else, and he works for it. But grudges are powerful things, and with one of his closest- and few- friends on what feels like a different planet, he feels himself breaking under the stress of it all.
    Through villain uprisings, hero class wars, and feelings that neither of them fully understand, can they make it through?

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    102,017
    Chapters:
    51/?
    Comments:
    263
    Kudos:
    251
    Bookmarks:
    56
    Hits:
    5775
    Bookmarked by kira18

    03 Jul 2019

  7. Public Bookmark 58

    Rogue by ,

    Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia  

    11 Apr 2020

    Tags
    Summary

    “Oh, it’s always the same with you heroes. So quick to proclaim your justice, so slow to act it out. Goodbye mister Hero”

    He pulled out a gun.

    Took a step back.

    And jumped right off the roof with the crack of a gunshot.

    Aizawa Shouta did not like vigilantes, so when one comes along and blatantly makes fun of him and the police force he takes it upon himself to catch him. What he doesn't count on is going from tolerating him, to working for him, to looking out for him. Even if he was an annoying brat.

    Or in which: Aizawa Shouta becomes the begrudging parent of a sassy vigilante.

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    63,700
    Chapters:
    27/27
    Comments:
    86
    Kudos:
    275
    Bookmarks:
    58
    Hits:
    4078
    Bookmarked by kira18

    03 Jul 2019

  8. Public Bookmark 33

    Zero to Hero by

    Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia  

    24 Jun 2019

    Tags
    Summary

    Midoriya Izuku has had a hard time getting through life as long as he could remember. Not only was he quirkless, but he was born in the wrong body, gender-wise.
    If it wasn't for his childhood friend standing up for him, he wouldn't even been here, let alone being face to face with his ultimate role model, All Might.
    Follow Izuku through his high school experience, dealing with feelings, villains, and transitioning to become the boy he always was meant to me.

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    2,057
    Chapters:
    2/?
    Comments:
    10
    Kudos:
    172
    Bookmarks:
    33
    Hits:
    1281
    Bookmarked by kira18

    26 Jun 2019

  9. Public Bookmark *

    what doesn't kill you (is bound to come back for another) {discontinued} by

    Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia  

    20 Sep 2020

    Tags
    Summary

    In which one Aizawa Shouta is tasked with capturing one vigilante Izuku Midoriya, mostly to make sure he doesn't get killed, and partially because Nezu has been playing too much chess and wants Izuku as a student.

     

    discontinued (being rewritten!)

    Series
    Language:
    English
    Words:
    16,789
    Chapters:
    15/?
    Comments:
    303
    Kudos:
    2687
    Bookmarks:
    504
    Hits:
    31785
    Bookmarked by kira18

    25 Jun 2019

  10. Public Bookmark 48

    Second Chances (Don't Come Free) by

    Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia  

    21 Feb 2020

    Tags
    Summary

    Every man is not created equal, but some are created alike.
    The first part is a hard lesson my brother learned at an early age. The second part is a lesson that I have to live with. My name is Izuka Midoriya and I am the twin of Izuku Midoriya. This is the story of how my brother was forced to give up his dream and I became the greatest hero in the world to honor him.

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    53,317
    Chapters:
    10/?
    Comments:
    51
    Kudos:
    203
    Bookmarks:
    48
    Hits:
    3891
    Bookmarked by kira18

    21 Jun 2019

  11. Public Bookmark *

    Izumi Aizawa by

    Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia  

    16 Sep 2020

    Tags
    Summary

    Aizawa never expected to fall in love or become a dad. Aizawa has a baby girl named Izumi Aizawa, shenanigans ensue as he raises the bundle of joy as she trains to become a pro-hero just like her dad.

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    19,703
    Chapters:
    8/?
    Comments:
    221
    Kudos:
    1220
    Bookmarks:
    309
    Hits:
    19658
    Bookmarked by kira18

    21 Jun 2019

  12. Public Bookmark *

    The Dove With a Broken Wing by

    Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia  

    07 Jan 2020

    Tags
    Summary

    Your basic Dadzawa with depressed Izuku. He sees Izuku out on patrol and sees his note, and becomes a worried dad. He will protect his smol boy. Izuku also has a meh relationship with his mom, but he still loves her very much.

    I know I'm bad at summaries, I don't care. I'm trying my dudes so let me learn. Don't like please read, I want the criticism.

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    5,951
    Chapters:
    6/?
    Comments:
    123
    Kudos:
    1007
    Bookmarks:
    213
    Hits:
    10929
    Bookmarked by kira18

    19 Jun 2019

  13. Public Bookmark 48

    The Kind Hero: Deku by

    Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia  

    22 Apr 2020

    Tags
    Summary

    Everyone is born with a symbol. Those symbols are from the Seven Deadly Sins: Pride, Wrath, Greed, Envy, Lust, Sloth and Gluttony.

    Or…

    They can be from the Seven Heavenly Virtues: Humility, Kindness, Temperance, Chastity, Patience, Charity and Diligence.

    If you hold a Sinful symbol, you are ‘guaranteed’ to become a villain.

    If you hold a Virtuous symbol, you are ‘guaranteed’ to good and become a hero.

    Despite being the only Quirkless child in 1-A, Izuku holds the Virtue: Kindness.

    This is how he becomes the number one hero.

    ...Not without one of the worst injuries he could have imagined having.

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    13,789
    Chapters:
    8/?
    Comments:
    35
    Kudos:
    256
    Bookmarks:
    48
    Hits:
    3512
    Bookmarked by kira18

    16 Jun 2019

  14. Public Bookmark *

    fragile hearts by

    Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia  

    23 Apr 2020

    Tags
    Summary

    Izuku Midoriya considered himself to be lucky.

    He had a quirk. He had friends and was in UA. He had All Might in his corner, cheering the boy on as he chased his dream of becoming Japan's number one hero.

    He had his mother.

    ...

    But what happens when one of those is torn away unexpectedly? What happens when he loses, when he fails...

    ...and who fills in the cracks?

    Series
    Language:
    English
    Words:
    27,671
    Chapters:
    6/15
    Comments:
    88
    Kudos:
    411
    Bookmarks:
    114
    Hits:
    5102
    Bookmarked by kira18

    16 Jun 2019

  15. Public Bookmark *

    The scars we carry by

    Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia  

    13 Jun 2020

    Tags
    Summary

    Some AU I came up with:
    Aizawa rescued Izuku from the league of villains and takes care of the child for now. Izuku has two quirks in this AU, one natural - Forced Quirk Activation - and one that AFO 'gifted' him with - Self-Heal. He has a pretty big handprint-scar on his face and started as a problem child, scared and wary of people. But Aizawa managed to help him slowly heal.

    This AU is just some silly little thing I came up in my freetime and like to add to it as I go, so I don't have a plan at all. Mostly I write for fun so I hope you might enjoy this as well :D

    This is a wild collection of chapters, drabbles and short snipplets of Aizawas and Izukus life together :D With some art if I feel like it! :D I'm trying to order the chapters in some kind of consistent timeline.

    Also, this is the first time I actually post stuff here so I'm still figuring everything out - sorry! (To be honest, I have no idea what I'm doing...

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    76,947
    Chapters:
    12/?
    Comments:
    283
    Kudos:
    2753
    Bookmarks:
    664
    Hits:
    38706
    Bookmarked by kira18

    10 Jun 2019

  16. Public Bookmark *

    When all you have is a Hammer by

    Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia  

    09 Jul 2019

    Tags
    Summary

    ...Use it to make all the other tools you need.

    Izuku's quirk is not suited for hero duty, anyone else could tell him. But Izuku isn't anyone else, so instead he sets about making it work anyway.

    Series
    Language:
    English
    Words:
    24,754
    Chapters:
    9/?
    Comments:
    417
    Kudos:
    2376
    Bookmarks:
    680
    Hits:
    27572
    Bookmarked by kira18

    07 Jun 2019

  17. Public Bookmark *

    Who is this Angel? by

    Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia  

    01 Jun 2019

    Tags
    Summary

    Midoriya Izumi's life changed the day she was announced quirkless. All she ever wanted to do was become a hero! Just like All Might. However, her "best friend" Bakugo Katsuki, reminds her how worthless she is by bullying her everyday. However one day, he takes it a bit too far. How will this impact the future?

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    10,213
    Chapters:
    5/?
    Comments:
    107
    Kudos:
    649
    Bookmarks:
    195
    Hits:
    7984
    Bookmarked by kira18

    25 May 2019

  18. Public Bookmark *

    Ghost Out Of Place by

    Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia  

    18 Aug 2019

    Tags
    Summary

    Midoriya Izuku is a ghost. He wakes up in 1-A's classroom and knows nothing about quirks or heroes.

    Midoriya Izuku is also a quirkless boy who rejected All Might and still managed to enter Yuuei's Hero Course.

    This story is mainly about the ghost.

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    39,406
    Chapters:
    17/?
    Comments:
    72
    Kudos:
    615
    Bookmarks:
    133
    Hits:
    9430
    Bookmarked by kira18

    24 May 2019

  19. Public Bookmark *

    Chaotic Neutral by

    Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia  

    20 Sep 2017

    Tags
    Summary

    Aizawa Shouta was prepared for many things as a professional hero.

    However, there one one thing that caught him off guard: Fatherhood.

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    8,442
    Chapters:
    3/?
    Collections:
    1
    Comments:
    103
    Kudos:
    1128
    Bookmarks:
    288
    Hits:
    15809
    Bookmarked by kira18

    24 May 2019

  20. Public Bookmark *

    You are Loved and Appreciated by

    Fandom: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia

    23 May 2019

    Summary

    Izuku was quirkless, which meant he was useless. He had no place in this world, until one fateful encounter changed everything.

    Featuring...
    A Good Motherly Inko™, Dadzawa, Dadzu, DadMic, Dad Might, MANY DADS...
    and Izuku getting the love he deserves.
    But not without some angst and suffering because the author is evil.
    ~
    Named “You are Loved and Appreciated” because I have a tendency to tell that to nearly everyone I meet.

    Words:
    10,888
    Works:
    2
    Bookmarks:
    198
    Bookmarked by kira18

    23 May 2019

Filters

Filter results:
Submit

Include

?
Include Ratings
Include Warnings
Include Categories
Include Fandoms
Include Characters
Include Relationships
Include Additional Tags
Include Bookmarker's Tags

Exclude

?
Exclude Ratings
Exclude Warnings
Exclude Categories
Exclude Fandoms
Exclude Characters
Exclude Relationships
Exclude Additional Tags
Exclude Bookmarker's Tags

More Options

?
?
Bookmark types
Submit

Pages Navigation