Public Bookmark *

Izuku Midoriya had always wanted to be a hero, and that dream shrivelled up an died the moment his father stepped back into his life.

But now Hisashi and every evil thing the man built is gone. His name out for the media to slash to their liking. A long list of sins finally closed. And a life he thought he had thrown away suddenly under his control... Izuku now finds himself standing in the aftermath holding onto that dream again.

And with the people dedicated to helping him recover from every wrong thing he’s done- he might just make it real.