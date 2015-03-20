After the disaster at the Department of Mysteries, Harry just wants to be left alone. But between dealing with the Dursleys and struggling with his own depression, the Ministry soon comes knocking with a request to give his testimony. Harry’s all for condemning his enemies for the rest of eternity, right up until he steps into the courtroom and realizes he’s more tired than angry and vengeance has never been his thing anyway, especially when he spots even arrogant Draco Malfoy sitting in the stands, grey-faced and blank and staring at his father as if the man would disappear if he so much as blinks. Besides, the world’s going to hell, and logically speaking, less people wanting to stab him in the back just makes his life easier in the long run. Of course, little does Harry know, with that one decision, everything changes.