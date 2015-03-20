41 - 60 of 122 Works by cywscross

  1. Plus One by

    Fandoms: Katekyou Hitman Reborn!, Harry Potter - J. K. Rowling  

    20 Mar 2015

    Anonymous said: 12 - Fem!Harry(or just Harry)/Fon (KHR) - accidental-baby-acquisition :) if you're still taking prompts. (a recent post on your tumblr gave me an interest in Harry/Fon)

    English
    7,746
    1/1
    1
    77
    2973
    878
    47939

  2. Chosen by for SincerelySincereSmile (Mellie2605)

    Fandoms: Teen Wolf (TV)  

    01 Feb 2016

    Stiles has waited over five thousand years for his first Chosen but even he didn't expect someone as troublesome as a werewolf with a vendetta the size of Russia.

    Then again, anyone else might not want Stiles as much as Peter does.

    English
    15,879
    5/?
    1
    205
    2965
    795
    36376

  3. Prosopagnosia by for driedupnib

    Fandoms: Teen Wolf (TV)  

    02 May 2015

    Prosopagnosia (prŏs′ə-păg-nō′zhə, -zē-ə) n.An inability or difficulty in recognizing familiar faces; it may be congenital or result from injury or disease of the brain.

    English
    1,743
    1/1
    1
    59
    2964
    383
    34157

  4. Love in Post-Its by for Corpium

    Fandoms: Teen Wolf (TV)  

    11 Jun 2016

    1001 Reasons Why I Love You – By Stiles Stilinski

    English
    4,513
    1/1
    1
    217
    2920
    546
    19956

  5. One Fell Swoop by

    Fandoms: Bleach  

    17 Feb 2015

    Entaka is not Ichigo - he no longer has the freedom to charge recklessly into battle with expectations of his friends being there to watch his back, and the Shinigami to back him up no matter how much they disapprove.

    But at the same time, Entaka is Ichigo, and Ichigo never gives up until he succeeds, even if that means finding another way to do it.

    English
    9,682
    1/2
    2
    117
    2876
    914
    44341

  6. Cookie Predictions by

    Fandoms: Katekyou Hitman Reborn!  

    09 Mar 2016

    It starts when he’s five, when his mother brings home a bag of fortune cookies and explains what the strips of paper inside them are for.

    Free For Adoption
    Requirements:
    - Tell me first so I know
    - Tell me after so I can link it
    - Post only on AO3
    - Credit me for the part I wrote

    English
    4,936
    1/1
    2
    142
    2855
    720
    26524

  7. Blood and Thunder by for yozoraarashi

    Fandoms: Bleach  

    20 Jan 2015

    yozoraarashi asked: Prompt: Cross-dressing or telepathy for Urahara/Ichigo.

    yozoraarashi asked: Can I change my prompt to Soulmates/Soul Bonds for Urahara/Ichigo? I like that prompt even more than the one I previously asked for and I have never seen it done with these two. Now I really want to see it done with these two.

    English
    4,220
    1/2
    114
    2851
    616
    34188

  8. Forged By Fire by for nezstorm

    Fandoms: Teen Wolf (TV)  

    08 Jun 2016

    When Allison fired that arrow, Stiles doubts she remembered that fire tends to spread when it comes into contact with flammable material, and as Peter screams and staggers and thrashes like he’s trying to physically buck off the flames eating away at his body for the second time in his life, one of his arms glances off a tree, and before they know it, three trees and the surrounding grass have all been set ablaze, and in the ensuing smoke-filled inferno, Peter manages to escape.

    A week later, Stiles almost keels over from a heart attack when he comes home from school and finds Peter on the floor of his bedroom, skin charred red and black, clothes a tattered mess, and his life undoubtedly parked at death’s doorstep.

    English
    2,717
    1/1
    1
    76
    2821
    394
    29498

  9. living on borrowed time (but we live it so well) by

    Fandoms: Teen Wolf (TV)  

    31 Oct 2017

    Prompt(s): [Apocalypse AU]

    TW Polyamory Week: day 01 | march 14th - favorite ot3

    Whatever last desperate piece of magic Gerard played after his body rejected the Bite, even that old bastard probably didn’t mean to raise the dead with it. Not that it makes a difference either way of course.

    English
    23,943
    3/3
    1
    204
    2807
    720
    34210

  10. Stranger in a Strange Land by

    Fandoms: Bleach  

    20 Dec 2014

    Ichigo lands himself in an alternate universe where the Gotei 13 rules with an iron fist, Aizen is actually not that bad a guy to hang out with, and both sides keep trying to recruit him. How is this his life?

    English
    9,213
    4/?
    1
    134
    2772
    794
    44391

  11. Antithesis by

    Fandoms: Harry Potter - J. K. Rowling  

    12 Feb 2013

    After the disaster at the Department of Mysteries, Harry just wants to be left alone. But between dealing with the Dursleys and struggling with his own depression, the Ministry soon comes knocking with a request to give his testimony. Harry’s all for condemning his enemies for the rest of eternity, right up until he steps into the courtroom and realizes he’s more tired than angry and vengeance has never been his thing anyway, especially when he spots even arrogant Draco Malfoy sitting in the stands, grey-faced and blank and staring at his father as if the man would disappear if he so much as blinks. Besides, the world’s going to hell, and logically speaking, less people wanting to stab him in the back just makes his life easier in the long run. Of course, little does Harry know, with that one decision, everything changes.

    English
    10,431
    1/1
    3
    204
    2763
    744
    30349

  12. Beyond the Event Horizon by

    Fandoms: Bleach  

    05 Jan 2019

    Not many people get a second chance like this. Ichigo isn’t going to squander it.

    (On the other hand, Theldesia isn't anywhere near prepared for the force of nature that is Kurosaki Ichigo.)

    English
    10,725
    2/?
    4
    244
    2712
    850
    39028

  13. ghost at my shoulder by

    Fandoms: Teen Wolf (TV)  

    09 Oct 2016

    Stiles never asked to be haunted. But then, he supposes, not many people do.

    --

    Alternatively, the one in which Stiles and Laura become besties (kind of), and Laura much prefers goading Stiles on than being Alpha herself. Not that she can be even if she wants the position, so it’s a good thing she doesn’t.

    English
    19,104
    4/?
    2
    191
    2643
    891
    30271

  14. Texting a Runaway by

    Fandoms: Teen Wolf (TV)  

    10 Apr 2016

    Stiles knows how to disappear when he wants to be alone and doesn’t want anyone following him. But creeperwolf Peter somehow got his hands on Stiles’ new number, and it all just goes downhill from there.

    [Text pics are down, haven't had time to fix, no point reading right now]

    English
    7,302
    16/?
    1
    437
    2640
    587
    35709

  15. Learning to Live Again by

    Fandoms: Teen Wolf (TV)  

    02 Mar 2016

    They’re both different these days, the way a window or a mirror is different after it’s been broken and then glued back together. But they cover each other’s cracks, and most days, that’s enough.

    English
    6,824
    1/1
    1
    157
    2589
    770
    24201

  16. On Life, On Death, On Everything In-Between by

    Fandoms: Bleach  

    28 May 2013

    The war rages on for ten years, and by the time it ends, most are dead and Soul Society has been destroyed. But Kisuke still has one more card to play, and he gambles it all on the one person he believes in to achieve the impossible. Ichigo accepts without hesitation. There’s nothing he wouldn't do to protect his friends and family, and he doesn't have anything left to lose anyway.

    English
    51,170
    3/?
    2
    117
    2573
    863
    55517

  17. To That Faraway Sky by

    Fandoms: Katekyou Hitman Reborn!  

    31 May 2013

    Tsuna’s never craved the spotlight like Ienari does, preferring to keep quiet and stay on the sidelines, so it’s only natural for his brother to stand out so much more. But being different – being himself – means a mother who calls him useless and a brother who bullies him without remorse, and Tsuna doesn’t have enough tolerance to overlook either for very long. He won’t change who he is just to make them like him though so he takes the only option left – he leaves. Three years later, Reborn arrives to train Nari, only to discover that there’s one Sawada missing.

    English
    43,309
    4/?
    1
    254
    2549
    1019
    43720

  18. Good Influence by for MeLikesRofl

    Fandoms: Naruto  

    12 Feb 2015

    melikesrofl asked: Hehe, just wanna pop this bunny by before it runs too far: what will happen if some mentor/father figure pops by Konoha and takes Itachi under his/her wing? Before/after the massacre might work, and all the FEELS. Woah. I think someone did some short fics on this before, but going along with your favourite protectiveness theme in ur works, I think this might just become something to behold. Any thoughts? XD

    English
    2,777
    1/1
    110
    2492
    547
    28302

  19. Raison d'Etre by

    Fandoms: Katekyou Hitman Reborn!, Harry Potter - J. K. Rowling  

    03 Jan 2018

    A few weeks after Reborn arrives in Namimori and turns Tsuna's life upside-down, a young man with ancient eyes and an easygoing smile wanders into town as well. And all of a sudden, everything changes, another path is laid out, and what little sense is left in Tsuna's world promptly flies out the proverbial window.

    English
    90,703
    12/?
    3
    169
    2465
    1206
    43583

  20. I Didn't Expect To See You Again by

    Fandoms: Bleach  

    03 Apr 2013

    His name wasn't always Kurosaki Ichigo but he doesn't remember that until much later, when he’s trying to learn the Final Getsuga Tenshou and another voice calls out to him, achingly familiar as it reverberates deep within his soul. “Now that you can finally hear me, I will not let you go again. We will give you everything, but in return, let us stay by your side.”

    English
    46,688
    3/?
    2
    116
    2371
    819
    53101

