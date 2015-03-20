41 - 60 of 122 Works by cywscross
Plus One by cywscross
Fandoms: Katekyou Hitman Reborn!, Harry Potter - J. K. Rowling
20 Mar 2015
Anonymous said: 12 - Fem!Harry(or just Harry)/Fon (KHR) - accidental-baby-acquisition :) if you're still taking prompts. (a recent post on your tumblr gave me an interest in Harry/Fon)
- Part 12 of Tumblr Prompts 2015
Chosen by cywscross for SincerelySincereSmile (Mellie2605)
Fandoms: Teen Wolf (TV)
01 Feb 2016
Stiles has waited over five thousand years for his first Chosen but even he didn't expect someone as troublesome as a werewolf with a vendetta the size of Russia.
Then again, anyone else might not want Stiles as much as Peter does.
- Part 16 of Tumblr Prompts 2015
Prosopagnosia by cywscross for driedupnib
Fandoms: Teen Wolf (TV)
02 May 2015
Prosopagnosia (prŏs′ə-păg-nō′zhə, -zē-ə) n. – An inability or difficulty in recognizing familiar faces; it may be congenital or result from injury or disease of the brain.
- Part 4 of TW Soulmates AUs
- Part 15 of Tumblr Prompts 2015
Love in Post-Its by cywscross for Corpium
Fandoms: Teen Wolf (TV)
11 Jun 2016
1001 Reasons Why I Love You – By Stiles Stilinski
- Part 4 of "___ Me" Drabble Prompts
One Fell Swoop by cywscross
Fandoms: Bleach
17 Feb 2015
Entaka is not Ichigo - he no longer has the freedom to charge recklessly into battle with expectations of his friends being there to watch his back, and the Shinigami to back him up no matter how much they disapprove.
But at the same time, Entaka is Ichigo, and Ichigo never gives up until he succeeds, even if that means finding another way to do it.
Cookie Predictions by cywscross
Fandoms: Katekyou Hitman Reborn!
09 Mar 2016
It starts when he’s five, when his mother brings home a bag of fortune cookies and explains what the strips of paper inside them are for.
Free For Adoption
Requirements:
- Tell me first so I know
- Tell me after so I can link it
- Post only on AO3
- Credit me for the part I wrote
- Part 3 of Tumblr Prompts 2016
Blood and Thunder by cywscross for yozoraarashi
Fandoms: Bleach
20 Jan 2015
yozoraarashi asked: Prompt: Cross-dressing or telepathy for Urahara/Ichigo.
yozoraarashi asked: Can I change my prompt to Soulmates/Soul Bonds for Urahara/Ichigo? I like that prompt even more than the one I previously asked for and I have never seen it done with these two. Now I really want to see it done with these two.
- Part 7 of Tumblr Prompts 2015
Forged By Fire by cywscross for nezstorm
Fandoms: Teen Wolf (TV)
08 Jun 2016
When Allison fired that arrow, Stiles doubts she remembered that fire tends to spread when it comes into contact with flammable material, and as Peter screams and staggers and thrashes like he’s trying to physically buck off the flames eating away at his body for the second time in his life, one of his arms glances off a tree, and before they know it, three trees and the surrounding grass have all been set ablaze, and in the ensuing smoke-filled inferno, Peter manages to escape.
A week later, Stiles almost keels over from a heart attack when he comes home from school and finds Peter on the floor of his bedroom, skin charred red and black, clothes a tattered mess, and his life undoubtedly parked at death’s doorstep.
- Part 3 of "___ Me" Drabble Prompts
living on borrowed time (but we live it so well) by cywscross
Fandoms: Teen Wolf (TV)
31 Oct 2017
Prompt(s): [Apocalypse AU]
TW Polyamory Week: day 01 | march 14th - favorite ot3
Whatever last desperate piece of magic Gerard played after his body rejected the Bite, even that old bastard probably didn’t mean to raise the dead with it. Not that it makes a difference either way of course.
- Part 6 of Teen Wolf Bingo 1
- Part 4 of Tumblr Prompts 2016
Stranger in a Strange Land by cywscross
Fandoms: Bleach
20 Dec 2014
Ichigo lands himself in an alternate universe where the Gotei 13 rules with an iron fist, Aizen is actually not that bad a guy to hang out with, and both sides keep trying to recruit him. How is this his life?
-
Antithesis by cywscross
Fandoms: Harry Potter - J. K. Rowling
12 Feb 2013
After the disaster at the Department of Mysteries, Harry just wants to be left alone. But between dealing with the Dursleys and struggling with his own depression, the Ministry soon comes knocking with a request to give his testimony. Harry’s all for condemning his enemies for the rest of eternity, right up until he steps into the courtroom and realizes he’s more tired than angry and vengeance has never been his thing anyway, especially when he spots even arrogant Draco Malfoy sitting in the stands, grey-faced and blank and staring at his father as if the man would disappear if he so much as blinks. Besides, the world’s going to hell, and logically speaking, less people wanting to stab him in the back just makes his life easier in the long run. Of course, little does Harry know, with that one decision, everything changes.
Beyond the Event Horizon by cywscross
Fandoms: Bleach
05 Jan 2019
Not many people get a second chance like this. Ichigo isn’t going to squander it.
(On the other hand, Theldesia isn't anywhere near prepared for the force of nature that is Kurosaki Ichigo.)
ghost at my shoulder by cywscross
Fandoms: Teen Wolf (TV)
09 Oct 2016
Stiles never asked to be haunted. But then, he supposes, not many people do.
Alternatively, the one in which Stiles and Laura become besties (kind of), and Laura much prefers goading Stiles on than being Alpha herself. Not that she can be even if she wants the position, so it’s a good thing she doesn’t.
- Part 2 of Steter Collection
-
Texting a Runaway by cywscross
Fandoms: Teen Wolf (TV)
10 Apr 2016
Stiles knows how to disappear when he wants to be alone and doesn’t want anyone following him. But creeperwolf Peter somehow got his hands on Stiles’ new number, and it all just goes downhill from there.
[Text pics are down, haven't had time to fix, no point reading right now]
Learning to Live Again by cywscross
Fandoms: Teen Wolf (TV)
02 Mar 2016
They’re both different these days, the way a window or a mirror is different after it’s been broken and then glued back together. But they cover each other’s cracks, and most days, that’s enough.
- Part 2 of Tumblr Prompts 2016
On Life, On Death, On Everything In-Between by cywscross
Fandoms: Bleach
28 May 2013
The war rages on for ten years, and by the time it ends, most are dead and Soul Society has been destroyed. But Kisuke still has one more card to play, and he gambles it all on the one person he believes in to achieve the impossible. Ichigo accepts without hesitation. There’s nothing he wouldn't do to protect his friends and family, and he doesn't have anything left to lose anyway.
To That Faraway Sky by cywscross
Fandoms: Katekyou Hitman Reborn!
31 May 2013
Tsuna’s never craved the spotlight like Ienari does, preferring to keep quiet and stay on the sidelines, so it’s only natural for his brother to stand out so much more. But being different – being himself – means a mother who calls him useless and a brother who bullies him without remorse, and Tsuna doesn’t have enough tolerance to overlook either for very long. He won’t change who he is just to make them like him though so he takes the only option left – he leaves. Three years later, Reborn arrives to train Nari, only to discover that there’s one Sawada missing.
Good Influence by cywscross for MeLikesRofl
Fandoms: Naruto
12 Feb 2015
melikesrofl asked: Hehe, just wanna pop this bunny by before it runs too far: what will happen if some mentor/father figure pops by Konoha and takes Itachi under his/her wing? Before/after the massacre might work, and all the FEELS. Woah. I think someone did some short fics on this before, but going along with your favourite protectiveness theme in ur works, I think this might just become something to behold. Any thoughts? XD
- Part 10 of Tumblr Prompts 2015
Raison d'Etre by cywscross
Fandoms: Katekyou Hitman Reborn!, Harry Potter - J. K. Rowling
03 Jan 2018
A few weeks after Reborn arrives in Namimori and turns Tsuna's life upside-down, a young man with ancient eyes and an easygoing smile wanders into town as well. And all of a sudden, everything changes, another path is laid out, and what little sense is left in Tsuna's world promptly flies out the proverbial window.
- Part 1 of Raison d'Etre
I Didn't Expect To See You Again by cywscross
Fandoms: Bleach
03 Apr 2013
His name wasn't always Kurosaki Ichigo but he doesn't remember that until much later, when he’s trying to learn the Final Getsuga Tenshou and another voice calls out to him, achingly familiar as it reverberates deep within his soul. “Now that you can finally hear me, I will not let you go again. We will give you everything, but in return, let us stay by your side.”