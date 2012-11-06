21 - 40 of 122 Works by cywscross

  1. Find Me a White Knight Cloaked in Black by

    Fandoms: Harry Potter - J. K. Rowling, Naruto  

    06 Nov 2012

    Whether the civilians need a last-minute cake baked in time for a birthday or a limb fixed because the hospital is too busy or even a bar fight broken up because nobody else is willing to interrupt two drunk shinobi, they all know to go to the green-eyed foreigner. So it stands to reason that, sooner or later, ninjas would come knocking as well. Insanity ensues – they’re messing with a Marauder after all. But mostly, Hiei just wishes they would all leave him alone.

    English
    23,363
    3/?
    4
    168
    3872
    1399
    57300

  2. Who Lives, Who Dies, Who Tells Our Stories? by

    Fandoms: Bleach  

    08 Jun 2018

    Kurosaki Ichigo is his mother’s son, her favourite child. She has never denied it, and he has never doubted it.

    She dies too early, but she kept almost no secrets from him, even if it meant keeping secrets from her husband, and so Ichigo knows what really kills her when both their weapons disintegrate in their hands while confronting a Hollow on their way home.

    He knows he’s been handed a death sentence, and a part of him wishes he could’ve simply died with his mom.

    But the world isn’t done with him yet, and Ichigo’s never been one to give up without a fight.

    English
    20,622
    4/11
    5
    397
    3856
    1545
    37370

  3. Vengeance Looks Good On You, Sweetheart by for frogsandboxes

    Fandoms: Teen Wolf (TV)  

    25 Jan 2020

    Just because Scott refuses to see the Argents for what they truly are - prejudiced serial killers sitting proudly on a mountain of innocent corpses - doesn't mean Stiles will. It's about time someone did something about the Argent Empire anyway, and what a coincidence - summer vacation is just around the corner.

    --

    Or, the one where Gerard Argent kidnapped the wrong fucking person to torture. Stiles has never subscribed to the policy of forgiving and forgetting anyway, not when razing the problem to the ground and salting the earth for good measure has always been a far better solution in the long run.

    He doesn't expect to have company.

    English
    32,701
    1/1
    3
    230
    3786
    1260
    19904

  4. Going Home by for Sangue_di_drago

    Fandoms: Teen Wolf (TV)  

    22 Dec 2016

    The sea has always called to Stiles. Now he’s free to answer it.

    Peter just wants to put Beacon Hills as far behind him as physically possible. Stiles doesn’t say no, so he follows.

    English
    16,542
    1/1
    3
    195
    3777
    1030
    30024

  5. i looked at you and saw forever by

    Fandoms: Teen Wolf (TV)  

    24 Oct 2015

    Prompt(s): [Stiles x Allison] + [Soulmates AU]

    When she walks into the classroom and catches his eye, it’s like all the puzzle pieces in the world clicking into place. Like finding something essential to their survival that neither of them ever realized was missing to begin with. Like coming up for air and finally being able to breathe unrestricted.

    Series
    English
    25,607
    1/1
    1
    251
    3708
    1465
    46556

  6. Time Jump by

    Fandoms: Bleach  

    07 May 2014

    Six months after their exile from Soul Society, Urahara cooks up a machine for a glimpse of the future. As with most of Urahara’s experiments, things don’t go quite as planned.

    English
    4,833
    1/1
    4
    81
    3635
    983
    51131

  7. Don’t Forget to Breathe by

    Fandoms: Teen Wolf (TV)  

    04 Apr 2016

    The fire destroys every last reason Peter has to continue living. Stiles gives him a new one.

    Series
    English
    11,441
    2/2
    1
    109
    3617
    904
    34868

  8. I could be a damsel, and I'm often in distress, but I can handle it, so have a nice day, and move the fuck on by for onesingledreamer

    Fandoms: Bleach  

    17 Mar 2015

    Ichigo is a girl. This changes some things. At the same time, it changes nothing at all.

    Series
    English
    10,786
    3/?
    1
    181
    3513
    1026
    69526

  9. To Catch a Fallen Star by

    Fandoms: Teen Wolf (TV)  

    25 Feb 2016

    Stiles falls. It is not as great a tragedy as he thought it would be.

    English
    7,155
    2/2
    2
    174
    3498
    755
    25969

  10. Take a Stand by

    Fandoms: Naruto  

    21 Oct 2016

    When Haruno Sakura looked around her and realized she had become far more than she had ever thought she could be, she was, oddly enough, waging another verbal war against her parents.

    English
    2,482
    1/1
    3
    56
    3485
    721
    30182

  11. Build Me a River by

    Fandoms: Teen Wolf (TV)  

    26 Sep 2017

    Peter has had the favour of a god for almost as long as he can remember. He’s a man grown before he realizes what that actually means.

    Series
    English
    14,846
    1/1
    1
    193
    3467
    826
    22203

  12. Cat's Cradle by

    Fandoms: Teen Wolf (TV)  

    01 Aug 2016

    Stiles hasn’t been human in a very long time.

    English
    17,712
    1/2
    2
    237
    3393
    903
    33684

  13. they will know us by the trail of dead by

    Fandoms: Teen Wolf (TV)  

    07 Sep 2016

    True mates should never be torn apart. Let this be a lesson to the world.

    English
    17,392
    5/?
    1
    516
    3311
    829
    42073

  14. a madness most discreet by

    Fandoms: Teen Wolf (TV)  

    02 Apr 2015

    Maybe they're a little too codependent these days, but they wouldn't have it any other way.

    Series
    English
    1,955
    1/1
    1
    102
    3298
    568
    31459

  15. Blood For Blood (And We'll See What Emerges) by

    Fandoms: Bleach  

    16 Jul 2018

    The Shinigami’s second-worst mistake was Order 66. Their worst mistake was their inability to carry it out in full.

    --

    UraIchi PC#1 Prompt:
    “You don’t believe in anything.”
    “I believe in you.”
    ~ Les Miserables

    English
    11,031
    1/1
    3
    136
    3117
    936
    26966

  16. Ghost by

    Fandoms: Naruto  

    21 Oct 2016

    The first time Naruto becomes aware of his mysterious guardian, he is twelve and has absolutely no idea just how big an impact their meeting will have on himself and the rest of the world.

    English
    52,138
    3/5
    2
    199
    3112
    1353
    61676

  17. 3 AM (is where we begin) by

    Fandoms: Teen Wolf (TV)  

    10 Apr 2015

    It's three in the morning when Peter meets the love of his life.

    English
    4,563
    1/1
    2
    85
    3081
    479
    26014

  18. Plus One by

    Fandoms: Katekyou Hitman Reborn!, Harry Potter - J. K. Rowling  

    20 Mar 2015

    Anonymous said: 12 - Fem!Harry(or just Harry)/Fon (KHR) - accidental-baby-acquisition :) if you're still taking prompts. (a recent post on your tumblr gave me an interest in Harry/Fon)

    Series
    English
    7,746
    1/1
    1
    77
    3022
    877
    47868

  19. When Fire Doesn't Solve It, Use More Fire. (Ichigo, No.) by

    Fandoms: Bleach  

    01 Dec 2018

    A collection of scenes in the life and times of Ichigo the Slightly Fire-Obsessed Kitsune and his Favourite Shinigami Person.

    English
    11,456
    6/?
    2
    143
    3004
    1001
    24575

  20. Man's Best Friend (is Not Always a Dog) by for thequeenofbeans

    Fandoms: Teen Wolf (TV)  

    08 Apr 2015

    Peter didn't lose everything to the fire.

    Stiles refuses to lose at all.

    Series
    English
    9,500
    1/1
    2
    90
    3003
    672
    36653

