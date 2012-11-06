Kurosaki Ichigo is his mother’s son, her favourite child. She has never denied it, and he has never doubted it.

She dies too early, but she kept almost no secrets from him, even if it meant keeping secrets from her husband, and so Ichigo knows what really kills her when both their weapons disintegrate in their hands while confronting a Hollow on their way home.

He knows he’s been handed a death sentence, and a part of him wishes he could’ve simply died with his mom.

But the world isn’t done with him yet, and Ichigo’s never been one to give up without a fight.