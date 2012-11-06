21 - 40 of 122 Works by cywscross
Find Me a White Knight Cloaked in Black by cywscross
Fandoms: Harry Potter - J. K. Rowling, Naruto
06 Nov 2012
Summary
Whether the civilians need a last-minute cake baked in time for a birthday or a limb fixed because the hospital is too busy or even a bar fight broken up because nobody else is willing to interrupt two drunk shinobi, they all know to go to the green-eyed foreigner. So it stands to reason that, sooner or later, ninjas would come knocking as well. Insanity ensues – they’re messing with a Marauder after all. But mostly, Hiei just wishes they would all leave him alone.
Who Lives, Who Dies, Who Tells Our Stories? by cywscross
Fandoms: Bleach
08 Jun 2018
Summary
Kurosaki Ichigo is his mother’s son, her favourite child. She has never denied it, and he has never doubted it.
She dies too early, but she kept almost no secrets from him, even if it meant keeping secrets from her husband, and so Ichigo knows what really kills her when both their weapons disintegrate in their hands while confronting a Hollow on their way home.
He knows he’s been handed a death sentence, and a part of him wishes he could’ve simply died with his mom.
But the world isn’t done with him yet, and Ichigo’s never been one to give up without a fight.
Vengeance Looks Good On You, Sweetheart by cywscross for frogsandboxes
Fandoms: Teen Wolf (TV)
25 Jan 2020
Summary
Just because Scott refuses to see the Argents for what they truly are - prejudiced serial killers sitting proudly on a mountain of innocent corpses - doesn't mean Stiles will. It's about time someone did something about the Argent Empire anyway, and what a coincidence - summer vacation is just around the corner.
--
Or, the one where Gerard Argent kidnapped the wrong fucking person to torture. Stiles has never subscribed to the policy of forgiving and forgetting anyway, not when razing the problem to the ground and salting the earth for good measure has always been a far better solution in the long run.
He doesn't expect to have company.
Going Home by cywscross for Sangue_di_drago
Fandoms: Teen Wolf (TV)
22 Dec 2016
Summary
The sea has always called to Stiles. Now he’s free to answer it.
Peter just wants to put Beacon Hills as far behind him as physically possible. Stiles doesn’t say no, so he follows.
i looked at you and saw forever by cywscross
Fandoms: Teen Wolf (TV)
24 Oct 2015
Summary
Prompt(s): [Stiles x Allison] + [Soulmates AU]
When she walks into the classroom and catches his eye, it’s like all the puzzle pieces in the world clicking into place. Like finding something essential to their survival that neither of them ever realized was missing to begin with. Like coming up for air and finally being able to breathe unrestricted.
Series
- Part 1 of Teen Wolf Bingo 1
- Part 5 of TW Soulmates AUs
Summary
Six months after their exile from Soul Society, Urahara cooks up a machine for a glimpse of the future. As with most of Urahara’s experiments, things don’t go quite as planned.
-
Don’t Forget to Breathe by cywscross
Fandoms: Teen Wolf (TV)
04 Apr 2016
Summary
The fire destroys every last reason Peter has to continue living. Stiles gives him a new one.
Series
- Part 5 of Tumblr Prompts 2016
I could be a damsel, and I'm often in distress, but I can handle it, so have a nice day, and move the fuck on by cywscross for onesingledreamer
Fandoms: Bleach
17 Mar 2015
Summary
Ichigo is a girl. This changes some things. At the same time, it changes nothing at all.
Series
- Part 5 of Tumblr Prompts 2015
To Catch a Fallen Star by cywscross
Fandoms: Teen Wolf (TV)
25 Feb 2016
Summary
Stiles falls. It is not as great a tragedy as he thought it would be.
-
Fandoms: Naruto
21 Oct 2016
Summary
When Haruno Sakura looked around her and realized she had become far more than she had ever thought she could be, she was, oddly enough, waging another verbal war against her parents.
-
Fandoms: Teen Wolf (TV)
26 Sep 2017
Tags
Summary
Peter has had the favour of a god for almost as long as he can remember. He’s a man grown before he realizes what that actually means.
Series
- Part 2 of SteterNetwork Monthly Prompts
Cat's Cradle by cywscross
Fandoms: Teen Wolf (TV)
01 Aug 2016
Summary
Stiles hasn’t been human in a very long time.
-
Fandoms: Teen Wolf (TV)
07 Sep 2016
Summary
True mates should never be torn apart. Let this be a lesson to the world.
a madness most discreet by cywscross
Fandoms: Teen Wolf (TV)
02 Apr 2015
Summary
Maybe they're a little too codependent these days, but they wouldn't have it any other way.
Series
- Part 3 of TW Soulmates AUs
Blood For Blood (And We'll See What Emerges) by cywscross
Fandoms: Bleach
16 Jul 2018
Summary
The Shinigami’s second-worst mistake was Order 66. Their worst mistake was their inability to carry it out in full.
--
UraIchi PC#1 Prompt:
“You don’t believe in anything.”
“I believe in you.”
~ Les Miserables
Summary
The first time Naruto becomes aware of his mysterious guardian, he is twelve and has absolutely no idea just how big an impact their meeting will have on himself and the rest of the world.
3 AM (is where we begin) by cywscross
Fandoms: Teen Wolf (TV)
10 Apr 2015
Summary
It's three in the morning when Peter meets the love of his life.
Plus One by cywscross
Fandoms: Katekyou Hitman Reborn!, Harry Potter - J. K. Rowling
20 Mar 2015
Summary
Anonymous said: 12 - Fem!Harry(or just Harry)/Fon (KHR) - accidental-baby-acquisition :) if you're still taking prompts. (a recent post on your tumblr gave me an interest in Harry/Fon)
Series
- Part 12 of Tumblr Prompts 2015
When Fire Doesn't Solve It, Use More Fire. (Ichigo, No.) by cywscross
Fandoms: Bleach
01 Dec 2018
Summary
A collection of scenes in the life and times of Ichigo the Slightly Fire-Obsessed Kitsune and his Favourite Shinigami Person.
-
Fandoms: Teen Wolf (TV)
08 Apr 2015
Tags
Summary
Peter didn't lose everything to the fire.
Stiles refuses to lose at all.
Series
- Part 14 of Tumblr Prompts 2015
- Part 1 of Wolf Extraordinaire