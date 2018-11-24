101 - 120 of 589 Bookmarks by clenastia

  1.

    Heretic Pride by

    Fandoms: Star Wars Prequel Trilogy  

    24 Nov 2018

    Tags
    Summary

    Like most Republic citizens, the Naberries have never spent much time thinking about the Jedi. But that changes with the birth of their daughter Ilaré.

    (Or, the AU where the third Naberrie daughter is a Jedi, Padmé offers Naboo as a sanctuary for runaway slaves, Shmi is a conductor on the Tatooine freedom trail, and Anakin jump starts a reformation. Or maybe a heresy. It all depends on your point of view.)

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    58,221
    Chapters:
    17/?
    Comments:
    1495
    Kudos:
    3842
    Bookmarks:
    1141
    Hits:
    47448
    Bookmarked by clenastia

    09 Mar 2020

  2.

    Jailbreak by

    Fandoms: Star Wars - All Media Types, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016)  

    06 Nov 2017

    Tags
    Summary

    Double Agent Vader verse meets Rogue one, or where feelings about droids are had and Rogue One escape from right under Vader's nose.

    Series
    Language:
    English
    Words:
    5,732
    Chapters:
    1/1
    Comments:
    81
    Kudos:
    938
    Bookmarks:
    100
    Hits:
    9307
    Bookmarked by clenastia

    09 Mar 2020

  3.

    Tick Tock by for Fialleril

    Fandoms: Star Wars - All Media Types  

    02 Aug 2016

    Tags
    Summary

    Where Bad medical care has consequences and why Anakin stayed undercover for so long is discussed.

    Series
    Language:
    English
    Words:
    687
    Chapters:
    1/1
    Comments:
    32
    Kudos:
    802
    Bookmarks:
    45
    Hits:
    10468
    Bookmarked by clenastia

    09 Mar 2020

  4.

    Ignite by

    Fandoms: Star Wars - All Media Types, Star Wars Prequel Trilogy  

    25 Jun 2015

    Tags
    Summary

    His name is Anakin Skywalker, and he wants to be a Jedi Knight more then anything. His name is Anakin Skywalker, and he does not know the Dark Man.

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    3,058
    Chapters:
    1/1
    Comments:
    40
    Kudos:
    866
    Bookmarks:
    234
    Hits:
    7090
    Bookmarked by clenastia

    08 Mar 2020

  5.

    forget the name by

    Fandoms: One Piece  

    24 Mar 2020

    Tags
    Summary

    Maybe it wasn't healthy to encourage Luffy's habit of overthrowing governments, but the longer Zoro worked in the palace, the more he wanted to just tell his captain "Fuck it, just kill him."
    In fact, they could burn the whole castle down. He'd just need enough of a heads up to tell the kitchen staff to clear out, because the Queen's personal chef had grown on him a little more than he'd readily admit.

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    12,685
    Chapters:
    6/?
    Comments:
    87
    Kudos:
    405
    Bookmarks:
    69
    Hits:
    2649
    Bookmarked by clenastia

    07 Mar 2020

  6.

    To Fly Free by

    Fandoms: Star Wars: The Clone Wars (2008) - All Media Types, Star Wars Prequel Trilogy, Star Wars - All Media Types  

    30 Jan 2020

    Tags
    Summary

    Anakin is nothing but a toddler in slavery when his connection to the Force begins to cause his Mom all sorts of stress. Grandmother, the old wise woman, reminds them what's important. Things go from there.

     

    "I will remember," says Anakin. And he does.

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    13,067
    Chapters:
    2/2
    Collections:
    1
    Comments:
    14
    Kudos:
    392
    Bookmarks:
    141
    Hits:
    2649
    Bookmarked by clenastia

    07 Mar 2020

  7.

    Apology Accepted by

    Fandoms: Star Wars Original Trilogy  

    29 Mar 2016

    Tags
    Summary

    What really happened to Captain Needa.

    Series
    Language:
    English
    Words:
    4,636
    Chapters:
    1/1
    Comments:
    246
    Kudos:
    3421
    Bookmarks:
    133
    Hits:
    42558
    Bookmarked by clenastia

    07 Mar 2020

  8.

    Sometimes as Many as Seven by

    Fandoms: Star Wars Original Trilogy  

    31 Dec 2016

    Tags
    Summary

    Leia and Han talk about the Force, philosophy, and that bounty hunter they ran into on Ord Mantell.

    A short coda to Rocks and Water, written as a tribute to Carrie Fisher.

    Series
    Language:
    English
    Words:
    1,786
    Chapters:
    1/1
    Comments:
    94
    Kudos:
    2150
    Bookmarks:
    59
    Hits:
    27847
    Bookmarked by clenastia

    07 Mar 2020

  9.

    Echo Chamber by for Fialleril

    Fandoms: Star Wars - All Media Types  

    03 Jul 2016

    Tags
    Summary

    Leia (and Luke) shared an important secret with the crew of the Millenium Falcon. Chewie tells Han they should feel honored. Han is of the opinion they only did it for the discret practice space and so far? He’s not feeling honored.

    Or, Han and Leia delight in pulling each other’s pigtails.

    Series
    Language:
    English
    Words:
    987
    Chapters:
    1/1
    Comments:
    25
    Kudos:
    887
    Bookmarks:
    42
    Hits:
    12498
    Bookmarked by clenastia

    07 Mar 2020

  10.

    Rocks and Water by

    Fandoms: Star Wars Original Trilogy  

    26 Dec 2016

    Tags
    Summary

    Anakin builds a lightsaber, and Leia gets a delivery...and some surprising revelations with it.

    Series
    Language:
    English
    Words:
    14,269
    Chapters:
    2/2
    Comments:
    402
    Kudos:
    3099
    Bookmarks:
    125
    Hits:
    37399
    Bookmarked by clenastia

    07 Mar 2020

  11.

    The Unstolen Child by

    Fandoms: Star Wars Original Trilogy, Star Wars - All Media Types  

    13 Aug 2016

    Tags
    Summary

    Every Force sensitive child must be registered with the Imperial Inquisition. When the time comes, they'll be collected for training.

    Ahsoka is determined to make sure that doesn't happen. And she has some unexpected help.

    Series
    Language:
    English
    Words:
    2,035
    Chapters:
    1/1
    Comments:
    88
    Kudos:
    2242
    Bookmarks:
    65
    Hits:
    30298
    Bookmarked by clenastia

    07 Mar 2020

  12.

    Empire Day by

    Fandoms: Star Wars Original Trilogy  

    04 May 2016

    Tags
    Summary

    Three birthdays with Leia Organa.

    Series
    Language:
    English
    Words:
    8,682
    Chapters:
    1/1
    Comments:
    130
    Kudos:
    2495
    Bookmarks:
    96
    Hits:
    32888
    Bookmarked by clenastia

    07 Mar 2020

  13.

    Children of the Force by

    Fandoms: Star Wars Original Trilogy  

    13 Mar 2016

    Tags
    Summary

    In which Leia begins training in the Force with Luke in secret, continues to mourn Alderaan, and says goodbye to Ekkreth.

    Now featuring a bonus cameo by Han Solo, dweeby schoolboy with a crush.

    Series
    Language:
    English
    Words:
    6,498
    Chapters:
    1/1
    Comments:
    122
    Kudos:
    2685
    Bookmarks:
    75
    Hits:
    33964
    Bookmarked by clenastia

    07 Mar 2020

  14.

    Trophies by

    Fandoms: Star Wars Original Trilogy  

    11 Jan 2016

    Tags
    Summary

    In which the Emperor is far from pleased with the destruction of the Death Star, Darth Vader remains a bit of a disappointment, and Obi-Wan Kenobi’s death serves more purpose than he ever could have imagined.

    Or, Palpatine’s point of view following the events of ANH.

    Series
    Language:
    English
    Words:
    1,092
    Chapters:
    1/1
    Comments:
    95
    Kudos:
    2501
    Bookmarks:
    62
    Hits:
    32719
    Bookmarked by clenastia

    07 Mar 2020

  15.

    Aftermath by

    Fandoms: Star Wars Original Trilogy  

    16 Jul 2015

    Tags
    Summary

    “I don’t blame you,” she said fiercely. “For Alderaan. I want you to know that.”

    (Leia meets with Vader in the aftermath of the destruction of Alderaan and the Death Star.)

    Series
    Language:
    English
    Words:
    2,110
    Chapters:
    1/1
    Comments:
    163
    Kudos:
    2867
    Bookmarks:
    85
    Hits:
    37386
    Bookmarked by clenastia

    07 Mar 2020

  16.

    Questions by for SecondStarOnTheLeft

    Fandoms: Star Wars - All Media Types  

    19 Oct 2016

    Tags
    Summary

    There are questions Leia would ask Ekkreth, for all she knows she can't.

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    589
    Chapters:
    1/1
    Comments:
    70
    Kudos:
    848
    Bookmarks:
    97
    Hits:
    6856
    Bookmarked by clenastia

    07 Mar 2020

  17.

    The Only Verdict by

    Fandoms: Star Wars Original Trilogy  

    31 Dec 2015

    Tags
    Summary

    In which Darth Vader prevents Leia from Force choking someone (yes, really), Leia swears revenge, an escape plan is hatched, and Luke Skywalker finally makes an appearance.

    Or, the destruction of Alderaan in the double agent ‘verse. Because this is Star Wars, and everything is pain.

    Series
    Language:
    English
    Words:
    2,693
    Chapters:
    1/1
    Comments:
    70
    Kudos:
    2506
    Bookmarks:
    72
    Hits:
    35842
    Bookmarked by clenastia

    07 Mar 2020

  18.

    Bedrock by

    Fandoms: Star Wars Original Trilogy  

    13 Aug 2015

    Tags
    Summary

    “And now, Your Highness, we will discuss the location of your hidden Rebel base.”

    (Leia's Death Star interrogation in the double agent 'verse.)

    Series
    Language:
    English
    Words:
    3,393
    Chapters:
    1/1
    Comments:
    58
    Kudos:
    2537
    Bookmarks:
    70
    Hits:
    38184
    Bookmarked by clenastia

    07 Mar 2020

  19.

    Flowers for the Emperor by for duc

    Fandoms: Star Wars - All Media Types  

    06 Jun 2017

    Tags
    Summary

    Someone is sending the Emperor seditious flowers. Senator Pooja Naberrie is delighted.

    (Or, I finally write the Bouquet of Disdain as an actual fic.)

    Series
    Language:
    English
    Words:
    7,642
    Chapters:
    1/1
    Comments:
    239
    Kudos:
    2585
    Bookmarks:
    158
    Hits:
    32538
    Bookmarked by clenastia

    07 Mar 2020

  20.

    Trickster Steals the Moon by

    Fandoms: Star Wars Original Trilogy  

    25 Apr 2016

    Tags
    Summary

    This is the story of how Depur stole the moon from the sky, and how Ekkreth the Trickster stole it back thrice over.

    (But that's no moon...)

    Series
    Language:
    English
    Words:
    3,933
    Chapters:
    1/1
    Comments:
    144
    Kudos:
    2714
    Bookmarks:
    127
    Hits:
    31867
    Bookmarked by clenastia

    07 Mar 2020

