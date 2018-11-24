101 - 120 of 589 Bookmarks by clenastia
Heretic Pride by Fialleril
Fandoms: Star Wars Prequel Trilogy
24 Nov 2018
Tags
Summary
Like most Republic citizens, the Naberries have never spent much time thinking about the Jedi. But that changes with the birth of their daughter Ilaré.
(Or, the AU where the third Naberrie daughter is a Jedi, Padmé offers Naboo as a sanctuary for runaway slaves, Shmi is a conductor on the Tatooine freedom trail, and Anakin jump starts a reformation. Or maybe a heresy. It all depends on your point of view.)
Jailbreak by duc
Fandoms: Star Wars - All Media Types, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016)
06 Nov 2017
Tags
Summary
Double Agent Vader verse meets Rogue one, or where feelings about droids are had and Rogue One escape from right under Vader's nose.
Series
- Part 4 of Double Agent Vader ficlets
Tick Tock by duc for Fialleril
Fandoms: Star Wars - All Media Types
02 Aug 2016
Tags
Summary
Where Bad medical care has consequences and why Anakin stayed undercover for so long is discussed.
Series
- Part 3 of Double Agent Vader ficlets
Ignite by OwlFlight
Fandoms: Star Wars - All Media Types, Star Wars Prequel Trilogy
25 Jun 2015
Tags
Summary
His name is Anakin Skywalker, and he wants to be a Jedi Knight more then anything. His name is Anakin Skywalker, and he does not know the Dark Man.
Bookmarked by clenastia
08 Mar 2020
forget the name by SpicyReyes
Fandoms: One Piece
24 Mar 2020
Tags
Summary
Maybe it wasn't healthy to encourage Luffy's habit of overthrowing governments, but the longer Zoro worked in the palace, the more he wanted to just tell his captain "Fuck it, just kill him."
In fact, they could burn the whole castle down. He'd just need enough of a heads up to tell the kitchen staff to clear out, because the Queen's personal chef had grown on him a little more than he'd readily admit.
To Fly Free by LovesFrogs
Fandoms: Star Wars: The Clone Wars (2008) - All Media Types, Star Wars Prequel Trilogy, Star Wars - All Media Types
30 Jan 2020
Tags
Summary
Anakin is nothing but a toddler in slavery when his connection to the Force begins to cause his Mom all sorts of stress. Grandmother, the old wise woman, reminds them what's important. Things go from there.
"I will remember," says Anakin. And he does.
Apology Accepted by Fialleril
Fandoms: Star Wars Original Trilogy
29 Mar 2016
Tags
Summary
What really happened to Captain Needa.
Series
- Part 20 of Double Agent Vader
Sometimes as Many as Seven by Fialleril
Fandoms: Star Wars Original Trilogy
31 Dec 2016
Tags
Summary
Leia and Han talk about the Force, philosophy, and that bounty hunter they ran into on Ord Mantell.
A short coda to Rocks and Water, written as a tribute to Carrie Fisher.
Series
- Part 19 of Double Agent Vader
Echo Chamber by duc for Fialleril
Fandoms: Star Wars - All Media Types
03 Jul 2016
Tags
Summary
Leia (and Luke) shared an important secret with the crew of the Millenium Falcon. Chewie tells Han they should feel honored. Han is of the opinion they only did it for the discret practice space and so far? He’s not feeling honored.
Or, Han and Leia delight in pulling each other’s pigtails.
Series
- Part 2 of Double Agent Vader ficlets
Rocks and Water by Fialleril
Fandoms: Star Wars Original Trilogy
26 Dec 2016
Tags
Summary
Anakin builds a lightsaber, and Leia gets a delivery...and some surprising revelations with it.
Series
- Part 18 of Double Agent Vader
The Unstolen Child by Fialleril
Fandoms: Star Wars Original Trilogy, Star Wars - All Media Types
13 Aug 2016
Tags
Summary
Every Force sensitive child must be registered with the Imperial Inquisition. When the time comes, they'll be collected for training.
Ahsoka is determined to make sure that doesn't happen. And she has some unexpected help.
Series
- Part 17 of Double Agent Vader
Empire Day by Fialleril
Fandoms: Star Wars Original Trilogy
04 May 2016
Tags
Summary
Three birthdays with Leia Organa.
Series
- Part 16 of Double Agent Vader
Children of the Force by Fialleril
Fandoms: Star Wars Original Trilogy
13 Mar 2016
Tags
Summary
In which Leia begins training in the Force with Luke in secret, continues to mourn Alderaan, and says goodbye to Ekkreth.
Now featuring a bonus cameo by Han Solo, dweeby schoolboy with a crush.
Series
- Part 15 of Double Agent Vader
Trophies by Fialleril
Fandoms: Star Wars Original Trilogy
11 Jan 2016
Tags
Summary
In which the Emperor is far from pleased with the destruction of the Death Star, Darth Vader remains a bit of a disappointment, and Obi-Wan Kenobi’s death serves more purpose than he ever could have imagined.
Or, Palpatine’s point of view following the events of ANH.
Series
- Part 14 of Double Agent Vader
Aftermath by Fialleril
Fandoms: Star Wars Original Trilogy
16 Jul 2015
Tags
Summary
“I don’t blame you,” she said fiercely. “For Alderaan. I want you to know that.”
(Leia meets with Vader in the aftermath of the destruction of Alderaan and the Death Star.)
Series
- Part 13 of Double Agent Vader
Questions by EssayOfThoughts for SecondStarOnTheLeft
Fandoms: Star Wars - All Media Types
19 Oct 2016
Tags
Summary
There are questions Leia would ask Ekkreth, for all she knows she can't.
The Only Verdict by Fialleril
Fandoms: Star Wars Original Trilogy
31 Dec 2015
Tags
Summary
In which Darth Vader prevents Leia from Force choking someone (yes, really), Leia swears revenge, an escape plan is hatched, and Luke Skywalker finally makes an appearance.
Or, the destruction of Alderaan in the double agent ‘verse. Because this is Star Wars, and everything is pain.
Series
- Part 12 of Double Agent Vader
Bedrock by Fialleril
Fandoms: Star Wars Original Trilogy
13 Aug 2015
Tags
Summary
“And now, Your Highness, we will discuss the location of your hidden Rebel base.”
(Leia's Death Star interrogation in the double agent 'verse.)
Series
- Part 11 of Double Agent Vader
Flowers for the Emperor by Fialleril for duc
Fandoms: Star Wars - All Media Types
06 Jun 2017
Tags
Summary
Someone is sending the Emperor seditious flowers. Senator Pooja Naberrie is delighted.
(Or, I finally write the Bouquet of Disdain as an actual fic.)
Series
- Part 10 of Double Agent Vader
Trickster Steals the Moon by Fialleril
Fandoms: Star Wars Original Trilogy
25 Apr 2016
Tags
Summary
This is the story of how Depur stole the moon from the sky, and how Ekkreth the Trickster stole it back thrice over.
(But that's no moon...)
Series
- Part 9 of Double Agent Vader