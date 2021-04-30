21 - 40 of 190 Bookmarks by Vrishchika

  Public Bookmark 96

    Remember, Remember by

    Fandoms: 魔道祖师 - 墨香铜臭 | Módào Zǔshī - Mòxiāng Tóngxiù  

    30 Apr 2021

    Tags
    Summary

    Lan Sizhui has always been wary of Sect Leader Jiang, but could never quite explain why.

    Now, he remembers.

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    1,724
    Chapters:
    1/1
    Comments:
    24
    Kudos:
    458
    Bookmarks:
    96
    Hits:
    2578
    Bookmarked by Vrishchika

    04 Jun 2021

  Public Bookmark

    A Glimpse of Past Glory by

    Fandoms: 魔道祖师 - 墨香铜臭 | Módào Zǔshī - Mòxiāng Tóngxiù  

    24 May 2021

    Tags
    Summary

    The condition is that they can't use their cultivation since the ghost was a non-cultivator and wants a normal sword duel. This was all fine and well until they realized that none of them could win against him, lasting no more than few blows before having their swords and dignity flung out of their hands.

    "It'd be easier to just eliminate him," Lan Jingyi mutters. "Otherwise we'll be here forever."

    "Jingyi," Lan Sizhui scolds.

    Lan Jingyi is right, of course, but the whole point of elimination is that it's the absolute last resort. Although it's not within their own ability to liberate this ghost, there's…

    Lan Sizhui glances at Wei Wuxian, standing idly by while he picks at under his fingernails.

    -

    A glimpse of Wei Wuxian and the Gusu Lan disciples on a night-hunt.

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    1,864
    Chapters:
    1/1
    Collections:
    1
    Comments:
    73
    Kudos:
    1376
    Bookmarks:
    235
    Hits:
    5742
    Bookmarked by Vrishchika

    02 Jun 2021

  Public Bookmark

    The Painter of Past Lives by

    Fandoms: 陈情令 | The Untamed (TV), 魔道祖师 - 墨香铜臭 | Módào Zǔshī - Mòxiāng Tóngxiù  

    21 May 2020

    Tags
    Summary

    Wei Wuxian has been painting the pictures of another world for years. He doesn't know where the ideas come from, doesn't know the story they tell. What he knows is that the character of Hanguang-Jun that he keeps painting is important, not just for the world, but for him personally.
    His life is about to change when he opens his door and meets a man with the face he painted so many times.

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    6,386
    Chapters:
    1/1
    Comments:
    54
    Kudos:
    1095
    Bookmarks:
    171
    Hits:
    5505
    Bookmarked by Vrishchika

    31 May 2021

  Public Bookmark 35

    the echo, as wide as the equator by

    Fandoms: 陈情令 | The Untamed (TV), 魔道祖师 - 墨香铜臭 | Módào Zǔshī - Mòxiāng Tóngxiù, 魔道祖师 | Módào Zǔshī (Cartoon)  

    28 Mar 2021

    Tags
    Summary

    "Lan Zhan," Wei Ying whispers after it is done. His voice is gentle, as if speaking to a skittish animal, his hand outstretched. He is trying for a smile, but it is flickering at the edges of his mouth. Wei Ying is battered and bleeding, filthy, and yet, Lan Wangji still aches to touch him. 

    And then Wei Ying says, "Come back with me. To Gusu."

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    2,927
    Chapters:
    1/1
    Comments:
    6
    Kudos:
    261
    Bookmarks:
    35
    Hits:
    1797
    Bookmarked by Vrishchika

    30 May 2021

  Public Bookmark

    loveliness by

    Fandoms: 魔道祖师 - 墨香铜臭 | Módào Zǔshī - Mòxiāng Tóngxiù, 魔道祖师 | Módào Zǔshī (Cartoon), 陈情令 | The Untamed (TV)  

    22 Oct 2020

    Tags
    Summary

    "Lan Zhan, you're okay?"

    No, I am about to die, "Mn. I am… alright."

    "You came here to punish me?" Wei Ying asks with an amused glint in his grey eyes. Lan Wangji pushes away every improper thought those words form in his, apparently, dirty mind. Ever since Wei Wuxian showed him that book, things have become… pretty distressing.

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    1,256
    Chapters:
    1/1
    Comments:
    83
    Kudos:
    1345
    Bookmarks:
    183
    Hits:
    6377
    Bookmarked by Vrishchika

    28 May 2021

  Public Bookmark

    every breath that comes before by for AlfAlfAlfAlfAlf

    Fandoms: 陈情令 | The Untamed (TV), 魔道祖师 - 墨香铜臭 | Módào Zǔshī - Mòxiāng Tóngxiù  

    18 Jan 2021

    Tags
    Summary

    Su She is 10% stupider. Lan Wangji has a terrible day. Revelations are had. A Qiongqi prison break fix-it feat. core-destroying poison.

    Or, what if that cup of wine Wei Wuxian drank for Lan Wangji after the Phoenix Mountain hunt wasn't just wine?

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    10,085
    Chapters:
    1/1
    Collections:
    1
    Comments:
    156
    Kudos:
    4907
    Bookmarks:
    1048
    Hits:
    23470
    Bookmarked by Vrishchika

    27 May 2021

  Public Bookmark

    Fortunate by

    Fandoms: 魔道祖师 - 墨香铜臭 | Módào Zǔshī - Mòxiāng Tóngxiù  

    04 Nov 2019

    Tags
    Summary

    Lan Zhan learns several things that day. He learns that his soulmate has been injured on the shoulder- that, judging by his description, they have probably been bitten by a canine of some sort. He learns that his soulmate may not be living as sheltered life as preferred, considering that fact. And he learns the name for the emotion that had sent his heart into overdrive.

    Lan Zhan learns that day that he does not like Fear at all.

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    9,767
    Chapters:
    1/1
    Comments:
    102
    Kudos:
    1773
    Bookmarks:
    545
    Hits:
    11029
    Bookmarked by Vrishchika

    27 May 2021

  Public Bookmark

    Kind of Evil by

    Fandoms: 魔道祖师 - 墨香铜臭 | Módào Zǔshī - Mòxiāng Tóngxiù  

    25 May 2021

    Tags
    Summary

    You seem kind of evil, Baxia remarked when she first met the flute.

    Yeah? The flute responded without first bothering to extend her perceptive aura out to see who was talking to her, sounding like a little punk, arrogant and bold. Well, you seem kind of – oh fuck oh fuck you're terrifying!

    This was true. Baxia was terrifying.

    Please don't destroy me! My master needs me!

    Baxia said nothing, enjoying how the flute squirmed, and nudged her own master pointedly.

    Do not destroy Chenqing, her master responded with a sigh. He knew Baxia well. Her master is on our side.

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    1,787
    Chapters:
    1/1
    Comments:
    71
    Kudos:
    1347
    Bookmarks:
    273
    Hits:
    4188
    Bookmarked by Vrishchika

    25 May 2021

  Public Bookmark 44

    See Through The Eyes That Are Trained On Me Now by for NoteInABottle

    Fandoms: 魔道祖师 - 墨香铜臭 | Módào Zǔshī - Mòxiāng Tóngxiù  

    12 Apr 2020

    Tags
    Summary

    The bruises stem from a run-in with an overzealous ghoul during the night, and they’re the cause of both Lan Wangji‘s concern and his ire.

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    1,747
    Chapters:
    1/1
    Collections:
    1
    Comments:
    14
    Kudos:
    382
    Bookmarks:
    44
    Hits:
    4479
    Bookmarked by Vrishchika

    25 May 2021

  10. Public Bookmark *

    reach WITH IN to your local dirt and you will find a Son and Boy by

    Fandoms: 魔道祖师 - 墨香铜臭 | Módào Zǔshī - Mòxiāng Tóngxiù  

    25 Dec 2020

    Tags
    Summary

    Wei Wuxian was up to something.

    That on it's own wasn't really anything special.

    But why was Lan Wangji here, and why is Wei Wuxian constantly covered in dirt lately?

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    3,277
    Chapters:
    1/1
    Comments:
    15
    Kudos:
    421
    Bookmarks:
    102
    Hits:
    1860
    Bookmarked by Vrishchika

    25 May 2021

  11. Public Bookmark *

    desiderium by

    Fandoms: 魔道祖师 - 墨香铜臭 | Módào Zǔshī - Mòxiāng Tóngxiù  

    15 Oct 2020

    Tags
    Summary

    desiderium
    An ardent desire or longing.
    Especially: a feeling of loss or grief for something lost.

    Not that anything has been lost between Wei Wuxian and Lan Wangji... right? It's just that he can't help but be a little jealous that Mo Xuanyu could get a reaction when he'd never been able to. That's all.

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    4,959
    Chapters:
    1/1
    Collections:
    1
    Comments:
    55
    Kudos:
    599
    Bookmarks:
    122
    Hits:
    3421
    Bookmarked by Vrishchika

    25 May 2021

  12. Public Bookmark *

    silk threads and precious metal by

    Fandoms: 魔道祖师 - 墨香铜臭 | Módào Zǔshī - Mòxiāng Tóngxiù, 陈情令 | The Untamed (TV)  

    02 Jan 2021

    Tags
    Summary

    Something hit Lan Wangji’s cheek, knocking his head to the side and leaving behind a sharp sting. It took a moment for Lan Wangji to realize he had been slapped. “Pay attention when I’m talking to you,” one of the Wen soldiers barked. Lan Wangji glanced at his face for a short moment before demonstratively looking off into the middle-distance again.

    Lan Wangji gets captures by a group of Wen soldiers during the Sunshot Campaign. Wei Wuxian comes to rescue him.

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    4,791
    Chapters:
    1/1
    Comments:
    114
    Kudos:
    1656
    Bookmarks:
    353
    Hits:
    8286
    Bookmarked by Vrishchika

    25 May 2021

  13. Public Bookmark *

    Verboten Kythe by

    Fandoms: 魔道祖师 - 墨香铜臭 | Módào Zǔshī - Mòxiāng Tóngxiù  

    31 Jan 2021

    Tags
    Summary

    Wei Wuxian doesn’t remember anything before Uncle Jiang saved him and told him his parents had been killed by Vampires. He owes a lot to the Jiang Family for saving him, so of course when Uncle Jiang has an idea for an Academy where Humans and Vampires can co-exist in an attempt to put their dark history behind them, he agrees.

    He becomes one of the Guardians of the Academy, as one of the few in the know to help keep the peace between Day and Night class, Humans and Vampires, respectfully. Luckily he has Jiang Cheng to help him, even if the other also complains that he’s too close to Lan Wangji.

    The Dorm President of Night Class, and an esteemed Pureblood Vampire.

    Series
    Language:
    English
    Words:
    66,379
    Chapters:
    2/2
    Comments:
    96
    Kudos:
    492
    Bookmarks:
    136
    Hits:
    8479
    Bookmarked by Vrishchika

    23 May 2021

  14. Public Bookmark 90

    Besotted Beast by for XxWanderlustxX

    Fandoms: 魔道祖师 - 墨香铜臭 | Módào Zǔshī - Mòxiāng Tóngxiù  

    03 Mar 2021

    Tags
    Summary

    Lan Wangji has laid claim on Wei Wuxian’s soul to devour it in return for services rendered for revenge, and time is up.

    Or, a beast in love is most dangerous towards their beloved.

    Series
    Language:
    English
    Words:
    11,882
    Chapters:
    1/1
    Collections:
    1
    Comments:
    30
    Kudos:
    332
    Bookmarks:
    90
    Hits:
    3749
    Bookmarked by Vrishchika

    23 May 2021

  15. Public Bookmark *

    SanRen by

    Fandoms: 魔道祖师 - 墨香铜臭 | Módào Zǔshī - Mòxiāng Tóngxiù  

    14 Jan 2019

    Tags
    Summary

    Leaving YunmengJiang in an effort to curb the tensions in the Jiang family, Wei WuXian becomes a rogue cultivator.

    Even without the support of a sect, he is a rare genius whose name will become known across the cultivation world and whose techniques will influence the course of a war.

    However, what influences his own fate is a chance meeting that becomes the first step toward love.

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    87,825
    Chapters:
    36/36
    Collections:
    8
    Comments:
    2606
    Kudos:
    15047
    Bookmarks:
    4273
    Hits:
    217723
    Bookmarked by Vrishchika

    23 May 2021

  16. Public Bookmark *

    That Time Everyone Assumed the Yiling Patriarch was Ugly by

    Fandoms: 魔道祖师 - 墨香铜臭 | Módào Zǔshī - Mòxiāng Tóngxiù, 魔道祖师 | Módào Zǔshī (Cartoon), 陈情令 | The Untamed (TV)  

    12 May 2020

    Tags
    Summary

    Nobody really cared about the Yiling Patriarch once they discovered that an angel clad in black would head to their waterfall once night hit.

    (Or, people should really learn some shame, poor Wei Wuxian doesn't know what's going on, oh, and Wangxian gets together early!)

    ---

    Spanish Translation

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    4,537
    Chapters:
    1/1
    Comments:
    169
    Kudos:
    1965
    Bookmarks:
    450
    Hits:
    12373
    Bookmarked by Vrishchika

    22 May 2021

  17. Public Bookmark *

    Transcend by

    Fandoms: 魔道祖师 - 墨香铜臭 | Módào Zǔshī - Mòxiāng Tóngxiù, 魔道祖师 | Módào Zǔshī (Cartoon), 陈情令 | The Untamed (TV)  

    22 Aug 2020

    Tags
    Summary

    A fox spirit curses Wei Wuxian and he transforms into a rabbit. This story isn't about that.

    “I cannot believe that the previous generation gathered and instead of collectively proposing to him by laying on his feet..they decided to fight him!” A Baling Ouyang disciple said, disgruntled, by the sheer tragedy.

    “....He was a demonic cultivator with multiple sins to his—

    “The only sin he's committed is that face.” He interrupted, somehow managing to be both love sick and defensive.

    (Or, Wei Wuxian gets his original body back and everyone is thirsty)

    Inspired by official art
    Novel
    Donghua

    Audio Drama

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    7,745
    Chapters:
    3/4
    Collections:
    1
    Comments:
    343
    Kudos:
    4439
    Bookmarks:
    1189
    Hits:
    43777
    Bookmarked by Vrishchika

    22 May 2021

  18. Public Bookmark *

    Grief Kindly Stopped by

    Fandoms: 陈情令 | The Untamed (TV), 魔道祖师 - 墨香铜臭 | Módào Zǔshī - Mòxiāng Tóngxiù  

    10 Apr 2021

    Tags
    Summary

    Nothing leaves the Burial Mounds alive.

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    5,498
    Chapters:
    1/1
    Comments:
    114
    Kudos:
    2566
    Bookmarks:
    452
    Hits:
    10349
    Bookmarked by Vrishchika

    22 May 2021

  19. Public Bookmark *

    You, Asleep and Dreaming by

    Fandoms: 陈情令 | The Untamed (TV), 魔道祖师 - 墨香铜臭 | Módào Zǔshī - Mòxiāng Tóngxiù  

    10 Nov 2019

    Tags
    Summary

    Wei Wuxian chuckles and starts pushing Lan Wangji's outer robes off his shoulders. "Poor Lan Zhan, subject to such earthly miseries. You must be exhausted, come to bed, come to bed."

    "Mm," Lan Wangji says. He raises his arms so that Wei Wuxian can keep undressing him. His clothes will end up on the floor, but no matter. Wei Wuxian's deft hands at his belts are worth wrinkled robes.

    "... Goodness, Hanguang-Jun, you wear too many damned layers," Wei Wuxian tells him after a while. "Would it kill you to stop after a reasonable five?"

    --

    Wei Wuxian moves into the Jingshi. They sleep together.

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    9,632
    Chapters:
    1/1
    Comments:
    612
    Kudos:
    12808
    Bookmarks:
    4181
    Hits:
    106373
    Bookmarked by Vrishchika

    21 May 2021

  20. Public Bookmark *

    golden by

    Fandoms: 魔道祖师 - 墨香铜臭 | Módào Zǔshī - Mòxiāng Tóngxiù  

    25 Aug 2019

    Tags
    Summary

    Wei Ying sees him through the flowers and silk and his heart whispers, oh. There you are.

    It is there in one moment and then gone in the next, just a fleeting hint of recognition, relief that spreads through his chest with intensity that makes his knees wobble. There is a beautiful man at his sister’s wedding and he is looking at Wei Ying as if he has been struck speechless and something about the curve of that man’s bowed lips, the molten gold of his eyes, the way his throat bobs and his jaw slackens—it feels like coming home.

     

    ----------

    A beautiful stranger asks Wei Ying to dance.

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    3,826
    Chapters:
    1/1
    Comments:
    448
    Kudos:
    4312
    Bookmarks:
    1088
    Hits:
    21528
    Bookmarked by Vrishchika

    21 May 2021

