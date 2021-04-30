21 - 40 of 190 Bookmarks by Vrishchika
Pages Navigation
List of Bookmarks
-
Remember, Remember by Izzyaro (Isilarma)
Fandoms: 魔道祖师 - 墨香铜臭 | Módào Zǔshī - Mòxiāng Tóngxiù
30 Apr 2021
Tags
Summary
Lan Sizhui has always been wary of Sect Leader Jiang, but could never quite explain why.
Now, he remembers.
Bookmarked by Vrishchika
04 Jun 2021
-
A Glimpse of Past Glory by masked
Fandoms: 魔道祖师 - 墨香铜臭 | Módào Zǔshī - Mòxiāng Tóngxiù
24 May 2021
Tags
Summary
The condition is that they can’t use their cultivation since the ghost was a non-cultivator and wants a normal sword duel. This was all fine and well until they realized that none of them could win against him, lasting no more than few blows before having their swords and dignity flung out of their hands.
“It’d be easier to just eliminate him,” Lan Jingyi mutters. “Otherwise we’ll be here forever.”
“Jingyi,” Lan Sizhui scolds.
Lan Jingyi is right, of course, but the whole point of elimination is that it’s the absolute last resort. Although it’s not within their own ability to liberate this ghost, there’s…
Lan Sizhui glances at Wei Wuxian, standing idly by while he picks at under his fingernails.
-
A glimpse of Wei Wuxian and the Gusu Lan disciples on a night-hunt.
- Language:
- English
- Words:
- 1,864
- Chapters:
- 1/1
- Collections:
- 1
- Comments:
- 73
- Kudos:
- 1376
- Bookmarks:
- 235
- Hits:
- 5742
Bookmarked by Vrishchika
02 Jun 2021
-
The Painter of Past Lives by Winglesss
Fandoms: 陈情令 | The Untamed (TV), 魔道祖师 - 墨香铜臭 | Módào Zǔshī - Mòxiāng Tóngxiù
21 May 2020
Tags
Summary
Wei Wuxian has been painting the pictures of another world for years. He doesn't know where the ideas come from, doesn't know the story they tell. What he knows is that the character of Hanguang-Jun that he keeps painting is important, not just for the world, but for him personally.
His life is about to change when he opens his door and meets a man with the face he painted so many times.
Bookmarked by Vrishchika
31 May 2021
-
the echo, as wide as the equator by callunavulgari
Fandoms: 陈情令 | The Untamed (TV), 魔道祖师 - 墨香铜臭 | Módào Zǔshī - Mòxiāng Tóngxiù, 魔道祖师 | Módào Zǔshī (Cartoon)
28 Mar 2021
Tags
Summary
“Lan Zhan,” Wei Ying whispers after it is done. His voice is gentle, as if speaking to a skittish animal, his hand outstretched. He is trying for a smile, but it is flickering at the edges of his mouth. Wei Ying is battered and bleeding, filthy, and yet, Lan Wangji still aches to touch him.
And then Wei Ying says, “Come back with me. To Gusu.”
Bookmarked by Vrishchika
30 May 2021
-
loveliness by carmiemaybe (glazedlilies)
Fandoms: 魔道祖师 - 墨香铜臭 | Módào Zǔshī - Mòxiāng Tóngxiù, 魔道祖师 | Módào Zǔshī (Cartoon), 陈情令 | The Untamed (TV)
22 Oct 2020
Tags
Summary
“Lan Zhan, you’re okay?”
No, I am about to die, “Mn. I am… alright.”
“You came here to punish me?” Wei Ying asks with an amused glint in his grey eyes. Lan Wangji pushes away every improper thought those words form in his, apparently, dirty mind. Ever since Wei Wuxian showed him that book, things have become… pretty distressing.
Bookmarked by Vrishchika
28 May 2021
-
every breath that comes before by tardigradeschool for AlfAlfAlfAlfAlf
Fandoms: 陈情令 | The Untamed (TV), 魔道祖师 - 墨香铜臭 | Módào Zǔshī - Mòxiāng Tóngxiù
18 Jan 2021
Tags
Summary
Su She is 10% stupider. Lan Wangji has a terrible day. Revelations are had. A Qiongqi prison break fix-it feat. core-destroying poison.
Or, what if that cup of wine Wei Wuxian drank for Lan Wangji after the Phoenix Mountain hunt wasn't just wine?
- Language:
- English
- Words:
- 10,085
- Chapters:
- 1/1
- Collections:
- 1
- Comments:
- 156
- Kudos:
- 4907
- Bookmarks:
- 1048
- Hits:
- 23470
Bookmarked by Vrishchika
27 May 2021
-
Fortunate by Procrastination_Sensation
Fandoms: 魔道祖师 - 墨香铜臭 | Módào Zǔshī - Mòxiāng Tóngxiù
04 Nov 2019
Tags
Summary
Lan Zhan learns several things that day. He learns that his soulmate has been injured on the shoulder- that, judging by his description, they have probably been bitten by a canine of some sort. He learns that his soulmate may not be living as sheltered life as preferred, considering that fact. And he learns the name for the emotion that had sent his heart into overdrive.
Lan Zhan learns that day that he does not like Fear at all.
Bookmarked by Vrishchika
27 May 2021
-
Kind of Evil by nirejseki
Fandoms: 魔道祖师 - 墨香铜臭 | Módào Zǔshī - Mòxiāng Tóngxiù
25 May 2021
Tags
Summary
You seem kind of evil, Baxia remarked when she first met the flute.
Yeah? The flute responded without first bothering to extend her perceptive aura out to see who was talking to her, sounding like a little punk, arrogant and bold. Well, you seem kind of – oh fuck oh fuck you’re terrifying!
This was true. Baxia was terrifying.
Please don’t destroy me! My master needs me!
Baxia said nothing, enjoying how the flute squirmed, and nudged her own master pointedly.
Do not destroy Chenqing, her master responded with a sigh. He knew Baxia well. Her master is on our side.
-
See Through The Eyes That Are Trained On Me Now by geckoholic for NoteInABottle
Fandoms: 魔道祖师 - 墨香铜臭 | Módào Zǔshī - Mòxiāng Tóngxiù
12 Apr 2020
Tags
Summary
The bruises stem from a run-in with an overzealous ghoul during the night, and they’re the cause of both Lan Wangji‘s concern and his ire.
-
reach WITH IN to your local dirt and you will find a Son and Boy by Faiz
Fandoms: 魔道祖师 - 墨香铜臭 | Módào Zǔshī - Mòxiāng Tóngxiù
25 Dec 2020
Tags
Summary
Wei Wuxian was up to something.
That on it's own wasn't really anything special.
But why was Lan Wangji here, and why is Wei Wuxian constantly covered in dirt lately?
-
desiderium by 1littlerabbit1
Fandoms: 魔道祖师 - 墨香铜臭 | Módào Zǔshī - Mòxiāng Tóngxiù
15 Oct 2020
Tags
Summary
desiderium
An ardent desire or longing.
Especially: a feeling of loss or grief for something lost.
Not that anything has been lost between Wei Wuxian and Lan Wangji... right? It's just that he can't help but be a little jealous that Mo Xuanyu could get a reaction when he'd never been able to. That's all.
-
silk threads and precious metal by Sevidri
Fandoms: 魔道祖师 - 墨香铜臭 | Módào Zǔshī - Mòxiāng Tóngxiù, 陈情令 | The Untamed (TV)
02 Jan 2021
Tags
Summary
Something hit Lan Wangji’s cheek, knocking his head to the side and leaving behind a sharp sting. It took a moment for Lan Wangji to realize he had been slapped. “Pay attention when I’m talking to you,” one of the Wen soldiers barked. Lan Wangji glanced at his face for a short moment before demonstratively looking off into the middle-distance again.
Lan Wangji gets captures by a group of Wen soldiers during the Sunshot Campaign. Wei Wuxian comes to rescue him.
-
Verboten Kythe by misbehavingvigilante
Fandoms: 魔道祖师 - 墨香铜臭 | Módào Zǔshī - Mòxiāng Tóngxiù
31 Jan 2021
Tags
Summary
Wei Wuxian doesn’t remember anything before Uncle Jiang saved him and told him his parents had been killed by Vampires. He owes a lot to the Jiang Family for saving him, so of course when Uncle Jiang has an idea for an Academy where Humans and Vampires can co-exist in an attempt to put their dark history behind them, he agrees.
He becomes one of the Guardians of the Academy, as one of the few in the know to help keep the peace between Day and Night class, Humans and Vampires, respectfully. Luckily he has Jiang Cheng to help him, even if the other also complains that he’s too close to Lan Wangji.
The Dorm President of Night Class, and an esteemed Pureblood Vampire.
Series
- Part 4 of Tales Inspired by the Discord Year 3
- Part 12 of gnc/trans stories
-
Besotted Beast by misbehavingvigilante for XxWanderlustxX
Fandoms: 魔道祖师 - 墨香铜臭 | Módào Zǔshī - Mòxiāng Tóngxiù
03 Mar 2021
Tags
Summary
Lan Wangji has laid claim on Wei Wuxian’s soul to devour it in return for services rendered for revenge, and time is up.
Or, a beast in love is most dangerous towards their beloved.
Series
- Part 7 of Tales Inspired by the Discord Year 3
- Part 15 of gnc/trans stories
-
SanRen by Kyogre
Fandoms: 魔道祖师 - 墨香铜臭 | Módào Zǔshī - Mòxiāng Tóngxiù
14 Jan 2019
Tags
Summary
Leaving YunmengJiang in an effort to curb the tensions in the Jiang family, Wei WuXian becomes a rogue cultivator.
Even without the support of a sect, he is a rare genius whose name will become known across the cultivation world and whose techniques will influence the course of a war.
However, what influences his own fate is a chance meeting that becomes the first step toward love.
-
That Time Everyone Assumed the Yiling Patriarch was Ugly by tinitin
Fandoms: 魔道祖师 - 墨香铜臭 | Módào Zǔshī - Mòxiāng Tóngxiù, 魔道祖师 | Módào Zǔshī (Cartoon), 陈情令 | The Untamed (TV)
12 May 2020
Tags
Summary
Nobody really cared about the Yiling Patriarch once they discovered that an angel clad in black would head to their waterfall once night hit.
(Or, people should really learn some shame, poor Wei Wuxian doesn't know what's going on, oh, and Wangxian gets together early!)
---
-
Transcend by covalentbonds
Fandoms: 魔道祖师 - 墨香铜臭 | Módào Zǔshī - Mòxiāng Tóngxiù, 魔道祖师 | Módào Zǔshī (Cartoon), 陈情令 | The Untamed (TV)
22 Aug 2020
Tags
Summary
A fox spirit curses Wei Wuxian and he transforms into a rabbit. This story isn't about that.
“I cannot believe that the previous generation gathered and instead of collectively proposing to him by laying on his feet..they decided to fight him!” A Baling Ouyang disciple said, disgruntled, by the sheer tragedy.
“....He was a demonic cultivator with multiple sins to his—
“The only sin he's committed is that face.” He interrupted, somehow managing to be both love sick and defensive.
(Or, Wei Wuxian gets his original body back and everyone is thirsty)
Inspired by official art
Novel
Donghua
-
Grief Kindly Stopped by ShanaStoryteller
Fandoms: 陈情令 | The Untamed (TV), 魔道祖师 - 墨香铜臭 | Módào Zǔshī - Mòxiāng Tóngxiù
10 Apr 2021
Tags
Summary
Nothing leaves the Burial Mounds alive.
-
You, Asleep and Dreaming by etymologyplayground
Fandoms: 陈情令 | The Untamed (TV), 魔道祖师 - 墨香铜臭 | Módào Zǔshī - Mòxiāng Tóngxiù
10 Nov 2019
Tags
Summary
Wei Wuxian chuckles and starts pushing Lan Wangji's outer robes off his shoulders. "Poor Lan Zhan, subject to such earthly miseries. You must be exhausted, come to bed, come to bed."
"Mm," Lan Wangji says. He raises his arms so that Wei Wuxian can keep undressing him. His clothes will end up on the floor, but no matter. Wei Wuxian's deft hands at his belts are worth wrinkled robes.
"... Goodness, Hanguang-Jun, you wear too many damned layers," Wei Wuxian tells him after a while. "Would it kill you to stop after a reasonable five?"
--
Wei Wuxian moves into the Jingshi. They sleep together.
- Language:
- English
- Words:
- 9,632
- Chapters:
- 1/1
- Comments:
- 612
- Kudos:
- 12808
- Bookmarks:
- 4181
- Hits:
- 106373
Bookmarked by Vrishchika
21 May 2021
-
golden by queen_gee
Fandoms: 魔道祖师 - 墨香铜臭 | Módào Zǔshī - Mòxiāng Tóngxiù
25 Aug 2019
Tags
Summary
Wei Ying sees him through the flowers and silk and his heart whispers, oh. There you are.
It is there in one moment and then gone in the next, just a fleeting hint of recognition, relief that spreads through his chest with intensity that makes his knees wobble. There is a beautiful man at his sister’s wedding and he is looking at Wei Ying as if he has been struck speechless and something about the curve of that man’s bowed lips, the molten gold of his eyes, the way his throat bobs and his jaw slackens—it feels like coming home.
----------
A beautiful stranger asks Wei Ying to dance.
Bookmarked by Vrishchika
21 May 2021