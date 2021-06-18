Rec 15

He tries to explain. He tries, but he begins to cough as soon his eyes open—ash and smoke from the explosion linger in the air, he cannot take a full breath, and so as soon as the emergency medics arrive, his neck is supported by unfamiliar hands while a strap slides over his head, catching on his tangled hair. An oxy-tank is firmly pressed to his face, and the words he wishes to convey are lost in the sudden influx of oxygen.

Qui-Gon struggles impatiently with the mask. He manages to get a finger underneath the strap, breaking the seal on his face.

“The boy,” he gasps. “Where is the boy?”