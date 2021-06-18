21 - 40 of 186 Bookmarks by The_Last_Kenobi
Word of honor. by outpastthemoat for The_Last_Kenobi
Fandoms: Star Wars - All Media Types, Star Wars Prequel Trilogy, Star Wars Legends: Jedi Apprentice Series - Jude Watson & Dave Wolverton
18 Jun 2021
He tries to explain. He tries, but he begins to cough as soon his eyes open—ash and smoke from the explosion linger in the air, he cannot take a full breath, and so as soon as the emergency medics arrive, his neck is supported by unfamiliar hands while a strap slides over his head, catching on his tangled hair. An oxy-tank is firmly pressed to his face, and the words he wishes to convey are lost in the sudden influx of oxygen.
Qui-Gon struggles impatiently with the mask. He manages to get a finger underneath the strap, breaking the seal on his face.
“The boy,” he gasps. “Where is the boy?”
18 Jun 2021
Moirai by damonkey
Fandoms: Star Wars - All Media Types, Star Wars Prequel Trilogy
19 Nov 2021
“Sometimes fate is like a small sandstorm that keeps changing directions. You change direction but the sandstorm chases you. You turn again, but the storm adjusts. Over and over you play this out, like some ominous dance with death just before dawn.
But one thing is certain. When you come out of the storm you won’t be the same person who walked in. That’s what this storm’s all about.”
- Haruki Murakami, Kafka on the Shore
Knowingly or not, one often meets his destiny on the road he takes to avoid it.
---
A story in which Obi-Wan learns the power of freedom, fate, the Force, and family.
- Language:
- English
- Words:
- 99,652
- Chapters:
- 31/?
- Collections:
- 1
- Comments:
- 203
- Kudos:
- 414
- Bookmarks:
- 101
- Hits:
- 10613
22 May 2021
Cut Me Open (Before I Hurt You First) by LittleEmbers
Fandoms: Star Wars - All Media Types, Star Wars Prequel Trilogy
08 Jun 2021
Other times, Obi-Wan thinks he resembles the cracked piece of branch his Master had picked up on that first mission years ago. Difficult to work with. Knotted. Inadequate.
He thanks the Force for Qui-Gon’s obstinacy. No other Master would have tried carving the cracked branch in the creche, preferring the solid blocks of smooth wood they saw in his classmates. Obi-Wan had had to convince Qui-Gon he was worth carving into, and now he tries his best to hold himself together so the crack would not split him in two and ruin his Master’s careful work.
Obi-Wan thinks his curiosity might kill him. He wants to know, needs to know the why and the how of Qui-Gon's little wood carvings, left behind unfinished on missions. And how he, an unwanted Padawan, fits into Qui-Gon's life.
Or, Qui-Gon carves wood on missions, seemingly to keep himself occupied. Obi-Wan drives himself crazy trying to figure out why he leaves his creations behind.
19 May 2021
Harmonic Oscillation by Jessepinwheel
Fandoms: Star Wars - All Media Types, Star Wars Prequel Trilogy
19 May 2021
Obi-Wan confronts Anakin about crimes past, present, and future.
18 May 2021
time is not alone with you by kyber-erso (aoraki)
Fandoms: Star Wars - All Media Types, Star Wars Prequel Trilogy, Star Wars: The Clone Wars (2008) - All Media Types
16 May 2021
It had been several weeks since Obi-Wan had mysteriously arrived in this universe, gasping and disoriented in the wilderness of the temple gardens. Simple sunsets such as this were still novel to him, free from the smog of galactic war and the metallic taint of the Sith. The air tasted sweeter here. It was hard to trust. Especially now, since this world had just thrown his late master back into life.
Obi-Wan and Qui-Gon reunite in another universe.
16 May 2021
Bookmarker's Notes
don’t mind me just crying my eyes out
Alternating Current by Jessepinwheel
Fandoms: Star Wars Prequel Trilogy, Star Wars - All Media Types
10 Jun 2021
Old Ben Kenobi dies and the Force throws him back in time to his younger body, just after the events at Naboo.
Problem is, Obi-Wan is already there.
- Language:
- English
- Words:
- 28,702
- Chapters:
- 4/4
- Collections:
- 4
- Comments:
- 188
- Kudos:
- 1556
- Bookmarks:
- 417
- Hits:
- 10929
13 May 2021
Rites. by outpastthemoat for Firondoiel
Fandoms: Star Wars - All Media Types, Star Wars Prequel Trilogy, Star Wars Legends: Jedi Apprentice Series - Jude Watson & Dave Wolverton
01 May 2021
It is clear that Qui-Gon has come to reassure him. But for the first time in his apprenticeship, Obi-Wan is not taken in by his master’s unshakable serenity. Qui-Gon, he realizes, is frightened.
- Language:
- English
- Words:
- 1,022
- Chapters:
- 1/1
- Collections:
- 1
- Comments:
- 15
- Kudos:
- 159
- Bookmarks:
- 13
- Hits:
- 969
07 May 2021
The Most Hopeless Man in the Galaxy by stolen_pen_name23
Fandoms: Star Wars - All Media Types, Star Wars Prequel Trilogy
05 Jul 2020
About two months into his apprenticeship with Jedi Master Qui-gon Jinn, Padawan Obi-wan Kenobi is thrilled to be entrusted with even a small errand for his Master. But when Obi-wan doesn't make it back to the temple before dark, a panicked Qui-gon is left wondering what happened to his young protogé.
26 Apr 2021
the dirt in which our roots may grow by apricae
Fandoms: Star Wars - All Media Types, Star Wars Prequel Trilogy
07 Oct 2020
“Where are you going so early, then?”
“On an exploring journey,” he replies, face comically serious as he corrects the hat on his head. “I’m going to exca- exac- to dig,” he eventually settles on, patting the side pocket on his rucksack where the plastic handle of a garden trowel pokes out.
—
In which Obi-Wan heads outside on a nice spring morning, and Qui-Gon is endlessly fond of him.
26 Apr 2021
Bookmarker's Notes
*crying* It’s just so goddamn cute and wholesome
Only Hope by tessiete
Fandoms: Star Wars - All Media Types, Star Wars Prequel Trilogy
25 Nov 2021
“For stars’ sake, Jetii! Am I your ward, or am I your prisoner?” she demands, spinning to stare him down. “Or is your presence so particularly dreadful that you’re worried I’m bound to run?”
He lifts a brow, uncowed, and distinctly unimpressed.
“And where would you go?” he counters, and her eyes narrow.
“Out the airlock, if it means an escape from you!”
--
In the wake of her father's death, Satine is assigned two Jedi to escort her safely back to Mandalore, but in the midst of a civil war, there is more at stake than one’s survival - or one’s heart.
AKA The slowest of burns from enemies to lovers "Year on the Run" fic.
Series
- Part 1 of Only Hope
25 Apr 2021
The Padawan's Purpose by EirianErisdar
Fandoms: Star Wars - All Media Types
12 Nov 2020
In the Jedi Temple, on the night of Order 66, a nameless Padawan finally understands the purpose of his existence. The quietest heroes die without company, for the greatest of causes.
23 Apr 2021
Bookmarker's Notes
Every time I read this I cry.
And I have read it many times since it was published on FFN.
Act Your Dreams by MiaSirtnev
Fandoms: Star Wars - All Media Types, Star Wars Prequel Trilogy
01 May 2021
Set before the events of TPM. Padawans Kenobi, Eerin, Vos and Muln balance coursework and training in the months preceding the trials. Obi-Wan continues to contemplate his complex relationship with his Master and how he can earn his Master’s regard.
Tags to be updated as the story progresses.
20 Apr 2021
Melida/Daan Probation by trysomecats
Fandom: Star Wars - All Media Types, Star Wars Legends: Jedi Apprentice Series - Jude Watson & Dave Wolverton, Star Wars Prequel Trilogy
25 Jun 2021
Summary
"Over the past months, the process of repairing his ties with his Master had been satisfying for both of them. They had spent much time at the Temple, and also had roamed the galaxy together, observing other worlds and customs and helping when they could. Their bond had grown stronger." - JA: The Fight for Truth (on Obi-Wan's probation).
Various one-shots or short stories focusing on Qui-Gon and Obi-Wan's bond in the early years, and will include numerous references from Jude Watson's 'Jedi Apprentice' (Legends) series. Obi-Wan's probation period after Melida/Daan will be an underlying theme.
- Words:
- 21,500
- Works:
- 5
- Bookmarks:
- 126
15 Apr 2021
wishes and dreams by billowypants
Fandoms: Star Wars - All Media Types, Star Wars Prequel Trilogy
14 Apr 2021
"I wish you had died instead of Qui-Gon!"
Anakin had regretted the words as soon as they had come out of his mouth. But it was too late (as were most things).
15 Apr 2021
the student becomes the master by toque
Fandoms: Star Wars - All Media Types, Star Wars Prequel Trilogy
30 Sep 2020
Luke's been having a weird week, and now to top it off, he's apparently traveled 50 years into the past.
- Language:
- English
- Words:
- 3,079
- Chapters:
- 1/1
- Collections:
- 4
- Comments:
- 70
- Kudos:
- 1133
- Bookmarks:
- 227
- Hits:
- 5533
04 Apr 2021
Ghost of Tomorrow by I_Gave_You_Fair_Warning
Fandoms: Star Wars - All Media Types, Star Wars Prequel Trilogy, Star Wars Episode I: The Phantom Menace
18 Aug 2017
Obi-Wan has a gift. Qui-Gon doesn't really care.
Series
- Part 1 of Ghost of Tomorrow Multiverse
04 Apr 2021
Parallel Processing by Jessepinwheel
Fandoms: Star Wars - All Media Types, Star Wars Prequel Trilogy
03 Apr 2021
Obi-Wan Kenobi has been with the AgriCorps nearly all his life--researching, working relief missions, and traveling across the galaxy. He loves the work and always has.
Jedi Master Obi-Wan Kenobi doesn't know what to make of him.
- Language:
- English
- Words:
- 23,391
- Chapters:
- 2/2
- Collections:
- 3
- Comments:
- 85
- Kudos:
- 629
- Bookmarks:
- 158
- Hits:
- 3364
03 Apr 2021
Only the Bitter Ends by EwanMcGregorIsMyHomeboy12
Fandoms: Star Wars - All Media Types, Star Wars: The Clone Wars (2008) - All Media Types, Star Wars Prequel Trilogy
26 Feb 2021
The deck they were on was littered with droid pieces and scraps of armor and bodies. So many bodies. All identical to his own, though some he knew were marred with years of experience under their yellow painted armor. He pulled himself across the platform, almost slipping on the slickened medal. His brother lying beside him had been killed by the droids—a blaster bolt having burned through his chest armor in the same way that one had lodged in his own leg armor, keeping him from standing.
The man next to him had been killed by a lightsaber.
Bad Things Happen Bingo: Pleading and Sole Survivor. (Please note Suicide Warning!)
Series
- Part 10 of Bad Things Happen Bingo Card 1
28 Mar 2021
Hell Hath No Fury by Mini_and_Mighty
Fandoms: Star Wars: The Clone Wars (2008) - All Media Types, Star Wars - All Media Types
14 May 2021
In the criminal underworld, there is an unspoken rule: If you value your life, stay away from Jedi Padawans. Because nothing is scarier or more determined than a Jedi Master searching for their student.
This is a multi-part fic, starting with Anakin & Ahsoka, eventually including Dooku, Qui-Gon, and all the various ways the infamous disaster lineage gets into trouble.
21 Mar 2021
Invitation by antheiasilva
Fandoms: Star Wars - All Media Types, Star Wars Prequel Trilogy
02 Aug 2020
Dooku traps Qui-Gon and Obi-Wan in a dinner invitation when Obi-Wan meets his grandmaster for the first time.
Qui-Gon fumes and loses teacups.
-
“Ah, my young apprentice, there you are,” the man boomed in a slick and affectionate tone, that might have held just the faintest undercurrent of disapproval.
Young apprentice? Who? It took Obi-Wan a moment to figure out that the man was talking to Qui-Gon.
Oh.
So this was Master Dooku.
- Language:
- English
- Words:
- 14,787
- Chapters:
- 7/7
- Collections:
- 1
- Comments:
- 207
- Kudos:
- 1278
- Bookmarks:
- 260
- Hits:
- 13757
18 Mar 2021