  Rec 15

    Word of honor. by

    Fandoms: Star Wars - All Media Types, Star Wars Prequel Trilogy, Star Wars Legends: Jedi Apprentice Series - Jude Watson & Dave Wolverton  

    18 Jun 2021

    Tags
    Summary

    He tries to explain. He tries, but he begins to cough as soon his eyes open—ash and smoke from the explosion linger in the air, he cannot take a full breath, and so as soon as the emergency medics arrive, his neck is supported by unfamiliar hands while a strap slides over his head, catching on his tangled hair. An oxy-tank is firmly pressed to his face, and the words he wishes to convey are lost in the sudden influx of oxygen.

    Qui-Gon struggles impatiently with the mask. He manages to get a finger underneath the strap, breaking the seal on his face.

    “The boy,” he gasps. “Where is the boy?”

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    1,317
    Chapters:
    1/1
    Comments:
    20
    Kudos:
    182
    Bookmarks:
    15
    Hits:
    1120
    18 Jun 2021

    18 Jun 2021

  Public Bookmark *

    Moirai by

    Fandoms: Star Wars - All Media Types, Star Wars Prequel Trilogy  

    19 Nov 2021

    Tags
    Summary

    “Sometimes fate is like a small sandstorm that keeps changing directions. You change direction but the sandstorm chases you. You turn again, but the storm adjusts. Over and over you play this out, like some ominous dance with death just before dawn.
     
    But one thing is certain. When you come out of the storm you won’t be the same person who walked in. That’s what this storm’s all about.”

    - Haruki Murakami, Kafka on the Shore


    Knowingly or not, one often meets his destiny on the road he takes to avoid it.

    ---

    A story in which Obi-Wan learns the power of freedom, fate, the Force, and family.

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    99,652
    Chapters:
    31/?
    Collections:
    1
    Comments:
    203
    Kudos:
    414
    Bookmarks:
    101
    Hits:
    10613
    22 May 2021

    22 May 2021

  Public Bookmark 21

    Cut Me Open (Before I Hurt You First) by

    Fandoms: Star Wars - All Media Types, Star Wars Prequel Trilogy  

    08 Jun 2021

    Tags
    Summary

    Other times, Obi-Wan thinks he resembles the cracked piece of branch his Master had picked up on that first mission years ago. Difficult to work with. Knotted. Inadequate.

    He thanks the Force for Qui-Gon’s obstinacy. No other Master would have tried carving the cracked branch in the creche, preferring the solid blocks of smooth wood they saw in his classmates. Obi-Wan had had to convince Qui-Gon he was worth carving into, and now he tries his best to hold himself together so the crack would not split him in two and ruin his Master’s careful work.

    Obi-Wan thinks his curiosity might kill him. He wants to know, needs to know the why and the how of Qui-Gon's little wood carvings, left behind unfinished on missions. And how he, an unwanted Padawan, fits into Qui-Gon's life.

    Or, Qui-Gon carves wood on missions, seemingly to keep himself occupied. Obi-Wan drives himself crazy trying to figure out why he leaves his creations behind.

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    6,237
    Chapters:
    4/5
    Comments:
    27
    Kudos:
    99
    Bookmarks:
    21
    Hits:
    1008
    19 May 2021

    19 May 2021

  Public Bookmark *

    Harmonic Oscillation by

    Fandoms: Star Wars - All Media Types, Star Wars Prequel Trilogy  

    19 May 2021

    Tags
    Summary

    Obi-Wan confronts Anakin about crimes past, present, and future.

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    2,415
    Chapters:
    1/1
    Comments:
    58
    Kudos:
    666
    Bookmarks:
    142
    Hits:
    2811
    18 May 2021

    18 May 2021

  Public Bookmark 16

    time is not alone with you by

    Fandoms: Star Wars - All Media Types, Star Wars Prequel Trilogy, Star Wars: The Clone Wars (2008) - All Media Types  

    16 May 2021

    Tags
    Summary

    It had been several weeks since Obi-Wan had mysteriously arrived in this universe, gasping and disoriented in the wilderness of the temple gardens. Simple sunsets such as this were still novel to him, free from the smog of galactic war and the metallic taint of the Sith. The air tasted sweeter here. It was hard to trust. Especially now, since this world had just thrown his late master back into life.

    Obi-Wan and Qui-Gon reunite in another universe.

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    1,044
    Chapters:
    1/1
    Comments:
    9
    Kudos:
    96
    Bookmarks:
    16
    Hits:
    658
    16 May 2021

    16 May 2021

    Bookmarker's Notes

    don't mind me just crying my eyes out

  Public Bookmark *

    Alternating Current by

    Fandoms: Star Wars Prequel Trilogy, Star Wars - All Media Types  

    10 Jun 2021

    Tags
    Summary

    Old Ben Kenobi dies and the Force throws him back in time to his younger body, just after the events at Naboo.

    Problem is, Obi-Wan is already there.

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    28,702
    Chapters:
    4/4
    Collections:
    4
    Comments:
    188
    Kudos:
    1556
    Bookmarks:
    417
    Hits:
    10929
    13 May 2021

    13 May 2021

  Public Bookmark 13

    Rites. by for Firondoiel

    Fandoms: Star Wars - All Media Types, Star Wars Prequel Trilogy, Star Wars Legends: Jedi Apprentice Series - Jude Watson & Dave Wolverton  

    01 May 2021

    Tags
    Summary

    It is clear that Qui-Gon has come to reassure him.  But for the first time in his apprenticeship, Obi-Wan is not taken in by his master’s unshakable serenity.  Qui-Gon, he realizes, is frightened.  

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    1,022
    Chapters:
    1/1
    Collections:
    1
    Comments:
    15
    Kudos:
    159
    Bookmarks:
    13
    Hits:
    969
    07 May 2021

    07 May 2021

  Public Bookmark 42

    The Most Hopeless Man in the Galaxy by

    Fandoms: Star Wars - All Media Types, Star Wars Prequel Trilogy  

    05 Jul 2020

    Tags
    Summary

    About two months into his apprenticeship with Jedi Master Qui-gon Jinn, Padawan Obi-wan Kenobi is thrilled to be entrusted with even a small errand for his Master. But when Obi-wan doesn't make it back to the temple before dark, a panicked Qui-gon is left wondering what happened to his young protogé.

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    5,138
    Chapters:
    5/5
    Comments:
    36
    Kudos:
    331
    Bookmarks:
    42
    Hits:
    3515
    26 Apr 2021

    26 Apr 2021

  Public Bookmark 32

    the dirt in which our roots may grow by

    Fandoms: Star Wars - All Media Types, Star Wars Prequel Trilogy  

    07 Oct 2020

    Tags
    Summary

    “Where are you going so early, then?”

    “On an exploring journey,” he replies, face comically serious as he corrects the hat on his head. “I’m going to exca- exac- to dig,” he eventually settles on, patting the side pocket on his rucksack where the plastic handle of a garden trowel pokes out.

    In which Obi-Wan heads outside on a nice spring morning, and Qui-Gon is endlessly fond of him.

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    1,217
    Chapters:
    1/1
    Comments:
    33
    Kudos:
    178
    Bookmarks:
    32
    Hits:
    1029
    26 Apr 2021

    26 Apr 2021

    Bookmarker's Notes

    *crying* It's just so goddamn cute and wholesome

  Public Bookmark 90

    Only Hope by

    Fandoms: Star Wars - All Media Types, Star Wars Prequel Trilogy  

    25 Nov 2021

    Tags
    Summary

    “For stars’ sake, Jetii! Am I your ward, or am I your prisoner?” she demands, spinning to stare him down. “Or is your presence so particularly dreadful that you’re worried I’m bound to run?”

    He lifts a brow, uncowed, and distinctly unimpressed.

    “And where would you go?” he counters, and her eyes narrow.

    “Out the airlock, if it means an escape from you!”
    --

    In the wake of her father's death, Satine is assigned two Jedi to escort her safely back to Mandalore, but in the midst of a civil war, there is more at stake than one’s survival - or one’s heart.

    AKA The slowest of burns from enemies to lovers "Year on the Run" fic.

    Series
    Language:
    English
    Words:
    171,453
    Chapters:
    38/44
    Comments:
    937
    Kudos:
    389
    Bookmarks:
    90
    Hits:
    15928
    25 Apr 2021

    25 Apr 2021

  Public Bookmark 29

    The Padawan's Purpose by

    Fandoms: Star Wars - All Media Types  

    12 Nov 2020

    Tags
    Summary

    In the Jedi Temple, on the night of Order 66, a nameless Padawan finally understands the purpose of his existence. The quietest heroes die without company, for the greatest of causes.

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    797
    Chapters:
    1/1
    Comments:
    9
    Kudos:
    108
    Bookmarks:
    29
    Hits:
    414
    23 Apr 2021

    23 Apr 2021

    Bookmarker's Notes

    Every time I read this I cry.

    And I have read it many times since it was published on FFN.

  Public Bookmark 15

    Act Your Dreams by

    Fandoms: Star Wars - All Media Types, Star Wars Prequel Trilogy  

    01 May 2021

    Tags
    Summary

    Set before the events of TPM. Padawans Kenobi, Eerin, Vos and Muln balance coursework and training in the months preceding the trials. Obi-Wan continues to contemplate his complex relationship with his Master and how he can earn his Master’s regard.

    Tags to be updated as the story progresses.

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    14,473
    Chapters:
    6/6
    Comments:
    27
    Kudos:
    83
    Bookmarks:
    15
    Hits:
    1475
    20 Apr 2021

    20 Apr 2021

  Public Bookmark *

    Melida/Daan Probation by

    Fandom: Star Wars - All Media Types, Star Wars Legends: Jedi Apprentice Series - Jude Watson & Dave Wolverton, Star Wars Prequel Trilogy

    25 Jun 2021

    Summary

    "Over the past months, the process of repairing his ties with his Master had been satisfying for both of them. They had spent much time at the Temple, and also had roamed the galaxy together, observing other worlds and customs and helping when they could. Their bond had grown stronger." - JA: The Fight for Truth (on Obi-Wan's probation).

    Various one-shots or short stories focusing on Qui-Gon and Obi-Wan's bond in the early years, and will include numerous references from Jude Watson's 'Jedi Apprentice' (Legends) series. Obi-Wan's probation period after Melida/Daan will be an underlying theme.

    Words:
    21,500
    Works:
    5
    Bookmarks:
    126
    15 Apr 2021

    15 Apr 2021

  Public Bookmark 13

    wishes and dreams by

    Fandoms: Star Wars - All Media Types, Star Wars Prequel Trilogy  

    14 Apr 2021

    Tags
    Summary

    "I wish you had died instead of Qui-Gon!"

    Anakin had regretted the words as soon as they had come out of his mouth. But it was too late (as were most things).

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    2,386
    Chapters:
    1/1
    Comments:
    13
    Kudos:
    139
    Bookmarks:
    13
    Hits:
    1046
    15 Apr 2021

    15 Apr 2021

  Public Bookmark *

    the student becomes the master by

    Fandoms: Star Wars - All Media Types, Star Wars Prequel Trilogy  

    30 Sep 2020

    Tags
    Summary

    Luke's been having a weird week, and now to top it off, he's apparently traveled 50 years into the past.

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    3,079
    Chapters:
    1/1
    Collections:
    4
    Comments:
    70
    Kudos:
    1133
    Bookmarks:
    227
    Hits:
    5533
    04 Apr 2021

    04 Apr 2021

  Public Bookmark 30

    Ghost of Tomorrow by

    Fandoms: Star Wars - All Media Types, Star Wars Prequel Trilogy, Star Wars Episode I: The Phantom Menace  

    18 Aug 2017

    Tags
    Summary

    Obi-Wan has a gift. Qui-Gon doesn't really care.

    Series
    Language:
    English
    Words:
    507
    Chapters:
    2/2
    Comments:
    47
    Kudos:
    459
    Bookmarks:
    30
    Hits:
    5642
    04 Apr 2021

    04 Apr 2021

  Rec *

    Parallel Processing by

    Fandoms: Star Wars - All Media Types, Star Wars Prequel Trilogy  

    03 Apr 2021

    Tags
    Summary

    Obi-Wan Kenobi has been with the AgriCorps nearly all his life--researching, working relief missions, and traveling across the galaxy. He loves the work and always has.

    Jedi Master Obi-Wan Kenobi doesn't know what to make of him.

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    23,391
    Chapters:
    2/2
    Collections:
    3
    Comments:
    85
    Kudos:
    629
    Bookmarks:
    158
    Hits:
    3364
    03 Apr 2021

    03 Apr 2021

  Public Bookmark 15

    Only the Bitter Ends by

    Fandoms: Star Wars - All Media Types, Star Wars: The Clone Wars (2008) - All Media Types, Star Wars Prequel Trilogy  

    26 Feb 2021

    Tags
    Summary

    The deck they were on was littered with droid pieces and scraps of armor and bodies. So many bodies. All identical to his own, though some he knew were marred with years of experience under their yellow painted armor. He pulled himself across the platform, almost slipping on the slickened medal. His brother lying beside him had been killed by the droids—a blaster bolt having burned through his chest armor in the same way that one had lodged in his own leg armor, keeping him from standing.

    The man next to him had been killed by a lightsaber.

     

    Bad Things Happen Bingo: Pleading and Sole Survivor. (Please note Suicide Warning!)

    Series
    Language:
    English
    Words:
    1,979
    Chapters:
    1/1
    Comments:
    12
    Kudos:
    120
    Bookmarks:
    15
    Hits:
    908
    28 Mar 2021

    28 Mar 2021

  Public Bookmark 30

    Hell Hath No Fury by

    Fandoms: Star Wars: The Clone Wars (2008) - All Media Types, Star Wars - All Media Types  

    14 May 2021

    Tags
    Summary

    In the criminal underworld, there is an unspoken rule: If you value your life, stay away from Jedi Padawans. Because nothing is scarier or more determined than a Jedi Master searching for their student.

    This is a multi-part fic, starting with Anakin & Ahsoka, eventually including Dooku, Qui-Gon, and all the various ways the infamous disaster lineage gets into trouble.

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    5,120
    Chapters:
    2/5
    Comments:
    12
    Kudos:
    151
    Bookmarks:
    30
    Hits:
    1548
    21 Mar 2021

    21 Mar 2021

  Public Bookmark *

    Invitation by

    Fandoms: Star Wars - All Media Types, Star Wars Prequel Trilogy  

    02 Aug 2020

    Tags
    Summary

    Dooku traps Qui-Gon and Obi-Wan in a dinner invitation when Obi-Wan meets his grandmaster for the first time.

    Qui-Gon fumes and loses teacups.

    -

    “Ah, my young apprentice, there you are,” the man boomed in a slick and affectionate tone, that might have held just the faintest undercurrent of disapproval.

    Young apprentice? Who? It took Obi-Wan a moment to figure out that the man was talking to Qui-Gon.

    Oh.

    So this was Master Dooku.

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    14,787
    Chapters:
    7/7
    Collections:
    1
    Comments:
    207
    Kudos:
    1278
    Bookmarks:
    260
    Hits:
    13757
    18 Mar 2021

    18 Mar 2021

