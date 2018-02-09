41 - 60 of 187 Bookmarks by Kyonarai
Judas by Hayato (TheLennyBunny)
Fandom: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia
09 Feb 2018
- 5,021
- 1
- 20
06 Feb 2019
That one time he bribed the Hero by Rothinsel
Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia
16 Dec 2018
Summary
The world isn't as big as one thinks (especially if you're nearing your two hundred years and seen most of it,) and if there is one person out there who would love to stick your head on an pike, the cosmos will demand that you encounter them on an afternoon off.
Then ask them out for a spontaneous date. The fact that you're nemeses changes nothing in that decision.
And suddenly the afternoon became much more fun.
I toss another stone into the All for One/All Might abyss.
Includes: train ride, flying, comic browsing, make out, etc. Not at all a bad date.
- Part 3 of All for Courting the Mighty
06 Feb 2019
and even the cake is in tiers by supercrunch
Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia
25 Oct 2018
Summary
Izuku sighs. "I think Kacchan's picking fights because he wants Todoroki to notice him. Maybe the two of them just need a little push in the right direction.”
“Off a cliff, maybe,” says Ochako.
"Let’s be serious,” Iida says. “We all know Bakugou’s crush isn’t on Todoroki.”
(What's Deku doing? His best, probably.)
- English
- 38,440
- 8/8
- 6
- 1738
- 5261
- 1383
- 55631
30 Jan 2019
Smooth™ by Irisen
Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia
14 Feb 2019
Summary
Turns out Tinder isn't that good of an idea if you want a quick, impersonal shag with a civilian, as Shouta is quickly discovering.
Or : Eraserhead and All Might both want to meet a civilian to unwind and they end up matching with each other. Except they don't know that they're both heroes.
- Part 3 of Romance is dead
28 Jan 2019
Knock On Wood by SaturnineAgent for diemarysues
Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia
26 Jan 2019
Summary
“You really think I’ll allow you to leave when you look like this?” Toshinori mutters against the skin of Shōta’s throat, and it sends shivers down his spine. “Brat.”
There are lots of things Shōta can’t resist in life; one of those includes dressing up for a grumpy old man.
26 Jan 2019
A Foolish Flirtation with A Gentleman Alpha by eeearnest
Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia
16 Jan 2020
Summary
Aizawa doesn't like Alphas, its pure and simple-and who could blame him? Omega Heroes are a rarity and even less of them *men*. And then he meets an Alpha on patrol, a man who seems to break all the stereotypes--and he finds himself curious. An unfortunate truth about Aizawa- he does not know how to flirt, and much less how to 'date', and proceeds to make an absolute fool of himself. Their friends Sir Nighteye and Midnight team up to 'assist' them from the sidelines... and end up finding *other* ways to occupy their time. Hizashi is Shouta's packmate that he always spends heats with, but when this new 'gentleman' Alpha comes along, he's tossed to the side-Naomasa was just there to pick up the pieces.
- Part 1 of Three's a Crowd; Six, a Pack
- English
- 161,521
- 21/21
- 1
- 182
- 488
- 92
- 8472
25 Jan 2019
Now or Never by justhavesex
Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia
10 Jul 2019
Summary
Midoriya knows he's All Might's one and only son, omega son, but he's quirkless and pretty much off the grid when it comes to positive media attention so he never thought Endeavor would be so keen on setting a marriage between him and his favoured son, Todoroki Shouto.
A classic battle between the childhood best friend and the new love interest that turns into something much more.
- English
- 38,616
- 11/13
- 388
- 3200
- 571
- 45967
25 Jan 2019
Proximity Alert by Talaneth (HirilGalad)
Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia
11 Feb 2019
Summary
Shouta Aizawa, pro hero and teacher liked his alone time, his solitude. After being surrounded by kids all day and villains all night he relished his time alone. After a routine trip to the bank and a quirk gone wrong all of that was about to change.
-In which Shouta and Toshi get hit by a quirk that causes them to need to be near each other at all times.-
(post USJ fic)
17 Jan 2019
-
One Day by rhoen for microrockets
Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia
30 Jun 2018
Summary
Toshinori's marriage to Shouta is one of the best kept secrets in not just the Hero community, but also the world. It makes the fact that Toshinori is about to start working at Yuuei... interesting. But they know they can make it. They've been together five and a half years, and married for four. There's nothing they can't survive together.
16 Jan 2019
After Hours by TheTrickyOwl
Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia
11 Jan 2019
Summary
While stuck grading together in the staff room long after the students have gone to bed, Toshinori Yagi makes Shouta Aizawa an offer he can't refuse, breaking through those carefully constructed walls around his heart as he does so.
12 Jan 2019
-
Just You by N_Scribe
Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia
07 Jan 2019
Summary
Disclaimer: The plot is by suggestion and the characters are borrowed in this work of fan-made fiction off of which no money is made.
Author's note: A suggestion in the erasermight server I'm a part of mentioned an idea for Toshinori to be dumped after the loss of his powers and for Shota to step in at first with a no-strings attached plan based on the song “Fuck Away the Pain” but Great Divide. So I tried my hand at what that might look like and I hope I somewhat did it justice.
Warnings include sex, angst, and erasermight because feelings eventually get in the way.
07 Jan 2019
Dirty Little Secrets AU by SilentKnight, UnintentionalOracle (ConsultingHunterofGallifrey)
Fandom: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia
04 Feb 2020
- 286,073
- 20
- 46
06 Jan 2019
Show ‘em what you’re made of by A_ToastToTheOutcasts
Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia
10 Nov 2019
Summary
“Okay,” Izuku says, “To be fair, he shot me first.”
“Midoriya.”
What the hell were they expecting, putting him in Heroics?
- Part 4 of Black Fox
04 Jan 2019
Lies in the guise of truth by Jeanemon
Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia
31 Dec 2018
Summary
All Might is the world's #1 hero, the symbol of peace, the pillar that the world knows they can stand on. He dominates every room he's in, from press conferences to his Hero Agency.
It's pretty easy for everyone to overlook Yagi Toshinori, All Might's 'quirkless secretary'. But he's still there.
The Duality of a Man by Kayalani
Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia
25 Nov 2018
Summary
Hisashi finally comes home to his family after ten long years.
- Part 1 of The Thoughts of a Father and a Villain
Rest for the Wicked by DisneyMuse
Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia
31 Dec 2018
Summary
All for One decides he's earned some time off from trying to rework society from the ground up like a kicking and screaming child.
He thought he'd try something new- a more domestic life. He assumed he'd get bored of it in a couple of years.
He has yet found a reason to be bored with Inko.
- Part 1 of A Villian is the Hero of Their Own Story
It's The Little Things (That Make You Break Out of Prison Without Thinking About the Consequences) by SugaSugar
Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia
29 Dec 2018
Summary
AFO breaking out of prison to take care of his son just because he has the flu? It's more likely than you think.
[2nd Place in Fruitloop-chan's Dad For One Contest!]
Smile by ungrateful_sinner
Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia
31 Dec 2018
Summary
"Show them how you smile.
It's only for a while.
Take what you need.
Leave them to bleed.
Let them know bitter while your revenge is sweet."
Hero Class Civil Warfare by RogueDruid (Icarius51)
Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia
28 Nov 2018
Summary
Heroes lead by Bakugo.
Villains lead by Midoriya.
Seven days prep time.
Three days for Izuku Midoriya to show why they should be glad he's not a real villain.
(Updated with final edits, 5/2/19)
- Part 1 of Hero Class Villain AU
You Don't Need to Turn Around by diemarysues
Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia
01 Jan 2019
Summary
A collection of angst prompts from the AllHead discord server.
Individual chapters are different prompts, additional tags will be in the notes.
- Part 2 of Discord Shenanigans
01 Jan 2019