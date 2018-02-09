Public Bookmark *

Izuku sighs. "I think Kacchan's picking fights because he wants Todoroki to notice him. Maybe the two of them just need a little push in the right direction.”

“Off a cliff, maybe,” says Ochako.

"Let’s be serious,” Iida says. “We all know Bakugou’s crush isn’t on Todoroki.”

(What's Deku doing? His best, probably.)