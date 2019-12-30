1 - 20 of 23 Works by GremlinSR in Naruto
Worm Charming by GremlinSR
Fandoms: Naruto
30 Dec 2019
Summary
After Minato's death, Shikaku is thrust into a position he never expected and certainly never wanted. It isn't long before he discovers a wealth of corruption and sabotage that threatens the very foundation of the village he is sworn to protect. Using every ounce of his famous Nara intellect and cunning, Shikaku struggles to outmaneuver hidden enemies in order to keep his village and family safe.
Or: A for want of a nail story in which Nara Shikaku becomes Hokage after Minato’s death and promptly turns everything on its head.
It Is Past Time by GremlinSR
Fandoms: Naruto
13 Jun 2019
Summary
Shikamaru and Hinata are sent back in time to save the world. They didn’t expect to end up in the Warring States Period, in bodies that don’t belong to them, with no idea how to go about completing their mission.
Tobirama and Madara just want to know why these Hyuuga twins keep popping up and screwing with their clans' missions. They’re obviously up to no good and can’t be trusted. Right?
Sequins and Sake by GremlinSR
Fandoms: Naruto
10 Jan 2019
Summary
Shikamaru is going to be traumatized for life.
Series
- Part 3 of Of Pirates, Princesses, and Deer Herders
- Part 6 of ByakuNara Thursdays
A Nara-Shaped Hole in the Wall by GremlinSR for scythe195
Fandoms: Naruto
20 Dec 2018
Summary
Neji's day was going quite well before he happened upon a rather shocking display. Or: Hinata and Shikaku break the news to Hiashi.
Series
- Part 5 of ByakuNara Thursdays
- Part 2 of Of Pirates, Princesses, and Deer Herders
The Diplomats by GremlinSR
Fandoms: Naruto
25 Oct 2018
Summary
Shikamaru is assigned the unenviable task of dismantling an international criminal organization. Nobody is more surprised than Hinata when he chooses her as his mission partner. As they travel across four countries under the guise of a diplomatic contingent, they begin to realize that the situation is more dire than anybody could have anticipated.
Series
- Part 2 of ByakuNara Thursdays
Personal Leave by GremlinSR
Fandoms: Naruto
04 Oct 2018
Summary
Shikaku always sees twenty steps ahead of everybody else. One thing he didn't account for, however, is that matters of the heart are never logical. When he makes a small (really big) miscalculation after a whirlwind love affair with Hinata, he'll have to do everything he can to make things right.
Series
- Part 4 of ByakuNara Thursdays
Summary
Mayu is a werewolf in a pack of panthers. Shikamaru is her reluctant vampire mate.
Series
- Part 3 of Silly ShikaMayu AUs
- Part 7 of A Holmes in Konoha
Of Pirates, Princesses, and Deer Herders by GremlinSR
Fandoms: Naruto
13 Sep 2018
Summary
In which Hinata has an eclectic taste in books, Shikaku notices, and they both discover the power of second chances.
Series
- Part 3 of ByakuNara Thursdays
- Part 1 of Of Pirates, Princesses, and Deer Herders
The Lazy Man's Guide to Finding Love by GremlinSR
Fandoms: Naruto
30 Aug 2018
Summary
Shikamaru’s parents are pressuring him to pick a wife before he becomes clan head. Neji’s clan is getting ready to marry him off to a stuffy Hyuuga unless he puts forward a better candidate. Good thing Shikamaru’s a genius and can see the obvious (and easy) solution to both their problems.
Series
- Part 1 of ByakuNara Thursdays
Disequilibrium by GremlinSR
Fandoms: Naruto
20 Aug 2018
Summary
One of Mayu's brilliant (ill-advised) plans has some unexpected consequences that figuratively and literally take her feet out from under her. Good thing nothing keeps her down for long.
Series
- Part 3 of A Holmes in Konoha
A Little Something Extra by GremlinSR
Fandoms: Naruto
17 Aug 2018
Summary
While on a search and rescue mission, Kakashi is once again faced with the reality that he can't save everybody, no matter how much he wishes he could. But maybe he can still be a hero to those who are left behind - and give Ensui something that he's wanted for a long time while he's at it.
Or: The story of how Kakashi left for a mission, faced his biggest fears, and came back with a little something extra.
Series
- Part 4 of A Holmes in Konoha
Some Things Are Worth the Trouble by GremlinSR
Fandoms: Naruto
30 Jul 2018
Summary
Shikamaru has a new potions partner. She's not quite what he expected.
Series
- Part 6 of A Holmes in Konoha
- Part 1 of Silly ShikaMayu AUs
Summary
Shikamaru is a famous figure skater who needs a temporary partner while his teammate recovers from an injury. Finding one is easier said than done, and he'd just about given up when a girl with no filter, a mysterious past, and a natural talent for ice skating accidentally snarked her way into the tryouts. Now he just has to convince her that they're the perfect pair - both on and off the ice.
Series
- Part 5 of A Holmes in Konoha
- Part 2 of Silly ShikaMayu AUs
Doggone It by GremlinSR for scythe195
Fandoms: Naruto
25 May 2018
Summary
Shikamaru gets too close to Naruto while he's performing an experimental jutsu and ends up being turned into a corgi. He decides that the best strategy is to nap and enjoy the pampered dog life until he can get the transformation reversed. A dog’s eye view of the village reveals some disturbing truths, however, that he can’t ignore.
Deduction in Shadows by GremlinSR
Fandoms: Naruto, Sherlock Holmes & Related Fandoms
12 May 2018
Summary
Shikaku just wanted to finish his paperwork before lunch so he could squeeze in an afternoon nap. His plans are derailed by a six year old orphan when she sneaks into his office with proof that somebody has been kidnapping the children of Konoha and covering it up.
He never does end up getting that nap.
Or: A Holmes is reborn into the ninja village Konoha. Chaos ensues.
Series
- Part 1 of A Holmes in Konoha
Bits and Bobs from Deduction in Shadows by GremlinSR
Fandoms: Naruto
11 May 2018
Summary
One shots and behind the scenes takes from Deduction in Shadows. Non-linear, unconnected chapters. I'd suggest reading Deduction in Shadows first to avoid confusion. :)
Series
- Part 2 of A Holmes in Konoha
A Real Inuzuka by GremlinSR
Fandoms: Naruto
03 May 2018
Summary
Inuzuka Nariko grew up on the road with her father and now-deceased mother until she turned eight. Now she's living with her Aunt Tsume so she can attend the academy and become a shinobi like her father. When she gets to Konoha, however, she discovers that she doesn't fit the usual Inuzuka mold, and that learning the ninja arts isn't half as difficult as finding her place in the world.
A Question of Professionalism by GremlinSR
Fandoms: Naruto
26 Feb 2018
Summary
Sasuke just really, really wants Naruto to leave him alone about dating Sakura. Meanwhile, Hinata accidentally seduces Sasuke with her professionalism.
The Lost Crane by GremlinSR
Fandoms: Naruto, Harry Potter - J. K. Rowling
20 Feb 2018
Summary
Hermoine and Ron have finally figured out how to find Harriet after almost five years of searching. With George and Ginny by their side, they follow her trail to the Elemental Nations, only to discover she might not need that rescue, after all.
Also they, uh, may have forgotten one teeny, tiny little detail...like how exactly they'll be getting back to Wizarding London.
Series
- Part 2 of Bubble Therapy
Bubble Therapy by GremlinSR
Fandoms: Naruto, Harry Potter - J. K. Rowling
02 Feb 2018
Summary
Harriet Potter, displaced in a world where people have strange powers and nobody speaks her language, is pretty sure she's screwed. Then she finds herself a family in the leader of a small but prosperous country and his two children. When their peace is threatened, Harriet agrees to an arranged marriage with the head of the infamous Nara clan of Konoha.
Or: Harriet becomes an actual magical princess.
Series
- Part 1 of Bubble Therapy