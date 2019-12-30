1 - 20 of 23 Works by GremlinSR in Naruto

  1. Worm Charming by

    Fandoms: Naruto  

    30 Dec 2019

    Tags
    Summary

    After Minato's death, Shikaku is thrust into a position he never expected and certainly never wanted. It isn't long before he discovers a wealth of corruption and sabotage that threatens the very foundation of the village he is sworn to protect. Using every ounce of his famous Nara intellect and cunning, Shikaku struggles to outmaneuver hidden enemies in order to keep his village and family safe.

    Or: A for want of a nail story in which Nara Shikaku becomes Hokage after Minato’s death and promptly turns everything on its head.

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    81,414
    Chapters:
    12/?
    Comments:
    981
    Kudos:
    2132
    Bookmarks:
    940
    Hits:
    25568

  2. It Is Past Time by

    Fandoms: Naruto  

    13 Jun 2019

    Tags
    Summary

    Shikamaru and Hinata are sent back in time to save the world. They didn’t expect to end up in the Warring States Period, in bodies that don’t belong to them, with no idea how to go about completing their mission.

    Tobirama and Madara just want to know why these Hyuuga twins keep popping up and screwing with their clans' missions. They’re obviously up to no good and can’t be trusted. Right?

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    70,084
    Chapters:
    14/?
    Collections:
    3
    Comments:
    1135
    Kudos:
    2923
    Bookmarks:
    1081
    Hits:
    27945

  3. Sequins and Sake by

    Fandoms: Naruto  

    10 Jan 2019

    Tags
    Summary

    Shikamaru is going to be traumatized for life.

    Series
    Language:
    English
    Words:
    5,146
    Chapters:
    1/1
    Comments:
    23
    Kudos:
    195
    Bookmarks:
    18
    Hits:
    2592

  4. A Nara-Shaped Hole in the Wall by for scythe195

    Fandoms: Naruto  

    20 Dec 2018

    Tags
    Summary

    Neji's day was going quite well before he happened upon a rather shocking display. Or: Hinata and Shikaku break the news to Hiashi.

    Series
    Language:
    English
    Words:
    1,531
    Chapters:
    1/1
    Comments:
    25
    Kudos:
    210
    Bookmarks:
    16
    Hits:
    3047

  5. The Diplomats by

    Fandoms: Naruto  

    25 Oct 2018

    Tags
    Summary

    Shikamaru is assigned the unenviable task of dismantling an international criminal organization. Nobody is more surprised than Hinata when he chooses her as his mission partner. As they travel across four countries under the guise of a diplomatic contingent, they begin to realize that the situation is more dire than anybody could have anticipated.

    Series
    Language:
    English
    Words:
    65,020
    Chapters:
    14/14
    Comments:
    326
    Kudos:
    575
    Bookmarks:
    161
    Hits:
    10180

  6. Personal Leave by

    Fandoms: Naruto  

    04 Oct 2018

    Tags
    Summary

    Shikaku always sees twenty steps ahead of everybody else. One thing he didn't account for, however, is that matters of the heart are never logical. When he makes a small (really big) miscalculation after a whirlwind love affair with Hinata, he'll have to do everything he can to make things right.

    Series
    Language:
    English
    Words:
    20,477
    Chapters:
    2/2
    Collections:
    1
    Comments:
    116
    Kudos:
    310
    Bookmarks:
    85
    Hits:
    3743

  7. Howl by

    Fandoms: Naruto  

    21 Sep 2018

    Tags
    Summary

    Mayu is a werewolf in a pack of panthers. Shikamaru is her reluctant vampire mate.

    Series
    Language:
    English
    Words:
    37,099
    Chapters:
    5/?
    Collections:
    1
    Comments:
    236
    Kudos:
    424
    Bookmarks:
    127
    Hits:
    6425

  8. Of Pirates, Princesses, and Deer Herders by

    Fandoms: Naruto  

    13 Sep 2018

    Tags
    Summary

    In which Hinata has an eclectic taste in books, Shikaku notices, and they both discover the power of second chances.

    Series
    Language:
    English
    Words:
    13,723
    Chapters:
    1/1
    Comments:
    64
    Kudos:
    346
    Bookmarks:
    76
    Hits:
    5106

  9. The Lazy Man's Guide to Finding Love by

    Fandoms: Naruto  

    30 Aug 2018

    Tags
    Summary

    Shikamaru’s parents are pressuring him to pick a wife before he becomes clan head. Neji’s clan is getting ready to marry him off to a stuffy Hyuuga unless he puts forward a better candidate. Good thing Shikamaru’s a genius and can see the obvious (and easy) solution to both their problems.

    Series
    Language:
    English
    Words:
    38,480
    Chapters:
    9/9
    Collections:
    1
    Comments:
    401
    Kudos:
    1636
    Bookmarks:
    440
    Hits:
    16029

  10. Disequilibrium by

    Fandoms: Naruto  

    20 Aug 2018

    Tags
    Summary

    One of Mayu's brilliant (ill-advised) plans has some unexpected consequences that figuratively and literally take her feet out from under her. Good thing nothing keeps her down for long.

    Series
    Language:
    English
    Words:
    96,823
    Chapters:
    14/14
    Collections:
    2
    Comments:
    525
    Kudos:
    1087
    Bookmarks:
    254
    Hits:
    21773

  11. A Little Something Extra by

    Fandoms: Naruto  

    17 Aug 2018

    Tags
    Summary

    While on a search and rescue mission, Kakashi is once again faced with the reality that he can't save everybody, no matter how much he wishes he could. But maybe he can still be a hero to those who are left behind - and give Ensui something that he's wanted for a long time while he's at it.

    Or: The story of how Kakashi left for a mission, faced his biggest fears, and came back with a little something extra.

    Series
    Language:
    English
    Words:
    16,939
    Chapters:
    2/2
    Collections:
    1
    Comments:
    82
    Kudos:
    561
    Bookmarks:
    71
    Hits:
    6333

  12. Some Things Are Worth the Trouble by

    Fandoms: Naruto  

    30 Jul 2018

    Tags
    Summary

    Shikamaru has a new potions partner. She's not quite what he expected.

    Series
    Language:
    English
    Words:
    17,053
    Chapters:
    1/1
    Collections:
    1
    Comments:
    64
    Kudos:
    475
    Bookmarks:
    84
    Hits:
    5491

  13. Thin Ice by

    Fandoms: Naruto  

    06 Jul 2018

    Tags
    Summary

    Shikamaru is a famous figure skater who needs a temporary partner while his teammate recovers from an injury. Finding one is easier said than done, and he'd just about given up when a girl with no filter, a mysterious past, and a natural talent for ice skating accidentally snarked her way into the tryouts. Now he just has to convince her that they're the perfect pair - both on and off the ice.

    Series
    Language:
    English
    Words:
    48,611
    Chapters:
    5/5
    Collections:
    1
    Comments:
    179
    Kudos:
    484
    Bookmarks:
    114
    Hits:
    8218

  14. Doggone It by for scythe195

    Fandoms: Naruto  

    25 May 2018

    Tags
    Summary

    Shikamaru gets too close to Naruto while he's performing an experimental jutsu and ends up being turned into a corgi. He decides that the best strategy is to nap and enjoy the pampered dog life until he can get the transformation reversed. A dog’s eye view of the village reveals some disturbing truths, however, that he can’t ignore.

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    23,115
    Chapters:
    5/5
    Collections:
    1
    Comments:
    171
    Kudos:
    909
    Bookmarks:
    240
    Hits:
    8070

  15. Deduction in Shadows by

    Fandoms: Naruto, Sherlock Holmes & Related Fandoms  

    12 May 2018

    Tags
    Summary

    Shikaku just wanted to finish his paperwork before lunch so he could squeeze in an afternoon nap. His plans are derailed by a six year old orphan when she sneaks into his office with proof that somebody has been kidnapping the children of Konoha and covering it up.

    He never does end up getting that nap.

    Or: A Holmes is reborn into the ninja village Konoha. Chaos ensues.

    Series
    Language:
    English
    Words:
    463,609
    Chapters:
    19/19
    Collections:
    10
    Comments:
    1705
    Kudos:
    3826
    Bookmarks:
    1620
    Hits:
    94490

  16. Bits and Bobs from Deduction in Shadows by

    Fandoms: Naruto  

    11 May 2018

    Tags
    Summary

    One shots and behind the scenes takes from Deduction in Shadows. Non-linear, unconnected chapters. I'd suggest reading Deduction in Shadows first to avoid confusion. :)

    Series
    Language:
    English
    Words:
    24,942
    Chapters:
    8/8
    Collections:
    1
    Comments:
    302
    Kudos:
    1117
    Bookmarks:
    126
    Hits:
    20850

  17. A Real Inuzuka by

    Fandoms: Naruto  

    03 May 2018

    Tags
    Summary

    Inuzuka Nariko grew up on the road with her father and now-deceased mother until she turned eight. Now she's living with her Aunt Tsume so she can attend the academy and become a shinobi like her father. When she gets to Konoha, however, she discovers that she doesn't fit the usual Inuzuka mold, and that learning the ninja arts isn't half as difficult as finding her place in the world.

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    139,129
    Chapters:
    16/16
    Comments:
    571
    Kudos:
    1601
    Bookmarks:
    640
    Hits:
    25440

  18. A Question of Professionalism by

    Fandoms: Naruto  

    26 Feb 2018

    Tags
    Summary

    Sasuke just really, really wants Naruto to leave him alone about dating Sakura. Meanwhile, Hinata accidentally seduces Sasuke with her professionalism.

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    23,059
    Chapters:
    4/4
    Collections:
    1
    Comments:
    207
    Kudos:
    1730
    Bookmarks:
    430
    Hits:
    13628

  19. The Lost Crane by

    Fandoms: Naruto, Harry Potter - J. K. Rowling  

    20 Feb 2018

    Tags
    Summary

    Hermoine and Ron have finally figured out how to find Harriet after almost five years of searching. With George and Ginny by their side, they follow her trail to the Elemental Nations, only to discover she might not need that rescue, after all.

    Also they, uh, may have forgotten one teeny, tiny little detail...like how exactly they'll be getting back to Wizarding London.

    Series
    Language:
    English
    Words:
    18,104
    Chapters:
    2/?
    Comments:
    182
    Kudos:
    1598
    Bookmarks:
    476
    Hits:
    19226

  20. Bubble Therapy by

    Fandoms: Naruto, Harry Potter - J. K. Rowling  

    02 Feb 2018

    Tags
    Summary

    Harriet Potter, displaced in a world where people have strange powers and nobody speaks her language, is pretty sure she's screwed. Then she finds herself a family in the leader of a small but prosperous country and his two children. When their peace is threatened, Harriet agrees to an arranged marriage with the head of the infamous Nara clan of Konoha.

    Or: Harriet becomes an actual magical princess.

    Series
    Language:
    English
    Words:
    63,436
    Chapters:
    4/4
    Collections:
    3
    Comments:
    179
    Kudos:
    1921
    Bookmarks:
    660
    Hits:
    31756

