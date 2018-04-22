101 - 120 of 730 Bookmarks by Dashusik
Touch by Eloarei
Fandom: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia
22 Apr 2018
Most people first feel their soulmate when they're young, but it's usually just a toothache or a scraped knee. For decades, Toshinori felt nothing. On the other hand, Izuku has been wracked with mysterious pains since he can remember, and left wondering who was hurting his soulmate so badly-- until that fateful day.
- 14,879
- 2
- 42
18 Oct 2019
Touch by Eloarei:
Touch by Eloarei
Retouch by Eloarei
After Hours by TheTrickyOwl
Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia
11 Jan 2019
While stuck grading together in the staff room long after the students have gone to bed, Toshinori Yagi makes Shouta Aizawa an offer he can't refuse, breaking through those carefully constructed walls around his heart as he does so.
17 Oct 2019
After Hours by TheTrickyOwl
Use Your Words by Kaiijuu for vageege
Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia
28 Jan 2019
Toshinori leans away from Aizawa’s person; there is a dangerous, smoldering look in his eyes. It amplifies when Yagi very obviously lets his gaze rake across Shouta’s body. With a swipe of his tongue, he pulls his plush bottom lip between his teeth and hums as his hand slides over Aizawa’s, which is currently white-knuckling the wooden frame of the podium. The indifferent countenance remains unchanged, but the sharp inhale signals to Toshinori that his point has been made.
Rapid footsteps reach the doorframe, and when 1A begins to file into their seats, there’s no hint of what just transpired between the two adults. Toshinori looks to the students with a bright smile, stating he and Aizawa were working out “logistics for the next training exercise.” With a final wave and well wishes for an excellent class, the blonde takes his leave, throwing a wink Shouta’s way as he closes the door behind him.
Well, he thinks to himself as he informs the rowdy group of a surprise quiz (and silently congratulates himself on their momentary distress), tonight should be fun.
17 Oct 2019
Use Your Words by Kaiijuu
The Answer Lies Here, Inside Of Me by wancemcwain
Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia
20 Jun 2020
When Midoriya Izuku is taken from his mother, all clues lead to All Might himself getting involved in the case. When the child is rescued after four months, he and his mother need to be put under witness protection to avoid the villain who took Izuku to retaliate against them, even while in jail; he's just THAT powerful.
But when it turns out the villain in question has a very especific reason to go after the Midoriyas, it becomes a personal matter for the Symbol of Peace to make sure they are as safe as they can be, in the most secure place in Japan: UA Hero Academy.
- English
- 165,358
- 24/?
- 2
- 637
- 2572
- 774
- 51468
16 Oct 2019
Redeye's Struggle with Espresso and Children by Gotcocomilk
Fandom: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia
08 Sep 2019
- 93,460
- 2
- 284
15 Oct 2019
Redeye's Struggle with Espresso and Children by Gotcocomilk:
Black Cat Café by Gotcocomilk
Vignettes Across a Lacquered Counter by Gotcocomilk
A wallflower's thorns by A_ToastToTheOutcasts
Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia
14 Jun 2020
Maybe one day he'd be unafraid to tell people that he existed. Stand tall and announce that he was, in fact, there. For now though, he was more than content going day to day, weaving past his classmates and having them none the wiser.
(Aka where Izuku does, in fact, have a Quirk, it's just that no one notices)
- English
- 81,451
- 16/?
- 3
- 1045
- 7586
- 2158
- 120719
14 Oct 2019
A wallflower's thorns by A_ToastToTheOutcasts
Best Jeanist Acquires A Son by Sif (Rosae), TheRedDragon173
Fandom: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia
21 Nov 2019
A series of stories all set in the Katsuki Hakamata AU. Lessons Learned is the first story in the series and I do recommend reading that for context. Beyond that these aren't in chronological order.
- 165,322
- 4
- 615
13 Oct 2019
Best Jeanist Acquires A Son by Sif (Rosae), TheRedDragon173:
Lessons Learned by Sif (Rosae)
A Yellow Box, Time, Trust, and A Few Adjustments by Sif (Rosae)
Seven Year Old Katsuki Has The Ability To Kill A Grown Man And No Concept Of Legality by Sif (Rosae)
Ring Around The Rosy by Sif (Rosae)
Spark by Little_vesuvius
Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia
07 Mar 2020
Midoriya Inko gives birth to a daughter, not a son--Midoriya Izumi. She grows up loved, but just as Midoriya Izuku is treated badly for being quirkless, so too is Izumi.
This is a Might-have-been wish fulfillment AU in which Izumi is given a bit more support than in canon, Bakugo's attitude is treated with the caution it deserves, and we take a more direct look at the dysfunctions of the pro heroes world that canon implies.
Part of this story also covers the year that Toshinori spends training Izumi, and the ramifications of receiving personal attention from pro heroes prior to entering UA.
12 Oct 2019
Spark by Little_vesuvius
Home by Demyrie
Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia
03 Aug 2018
Toshinori is up.
Aizawa can see the distorted outline of his long legs and the particular honeyed glow of his favorite reading light, warm and orange and catching the raindrops on the glass like little seeds of color. The retired hero really should draw the curtains this late at night, but Aizawa doesn't mind the beacon, either. Especially not with how the night had gone (wet, cold and entirely too long) and what he was coming back to.
10 Oct 2019
Home by Demyrie
Bandages and Bravado by Demyrie
Fandom: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia
11 Apr 2020
All Might – Toshinori – fakes it. All the time, every time, because he has to. Aizawa thinks lying and liars are the most exhausting things in life, so of course he didn't expect to fall in love, but here they are.
A series of quasi-standalone fics that run through everything these two superdads are and could be.
- 218,932
- 22
- 488
09 Oct 2019
Bandages and Bravado by Demyrie:
Bandages and Bravado by Demyrie
Apologies for Apologies by Demyrie
All Tied Up and Nowhere to Go by Demyrie
Whatever Works for Work by Demyrie
A Few of His Favorite Things by Demyrie
Hair of the Dog by Demyrie
On Bodies, Past and Present by Demyrie
His Full Glory by Demyrie
To Want by Demyrie
Paw Patrol by Demyrie
The Ballad of Himawari by Demyrie
Sharing is Caring by Demyrie
Mercy by Demyrie
Tracing Scars by Demyrie
On Heroes and Love (or All Might Gives the Talk) by Demyrie
Blowing Off Steam by Demyrie
When We're Heroes by Demyrie
Bright Lights, Dark Corners by Demyrie
Hands-On Education by Demyrie
Like He Glowed by Demyrie
A Simple Service by Demyrie
Bandages and Bravado: Seams Between by Demyrie
Ne Plus Ultra by ItsClydeBitches
Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia
14 Apr 2019
They say it takes a village to raise a child. The whole of class 1-A is just going to have to settle for Yagi and Aizawa.
(A drabble collection focusing on the in-between moments of BNHA)
- English
- 113,418
- 49/?
- 6
- 4983
- 7473
- 1752
- 124823
09 Oct 2019
Ne Plus Ultra by ItsClydeBitches
Erased Potential by theslytherinpaladin
Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia
31 May 2020
Midoriya Izuku, determined to become a hero before ever meeting All Might, looks for another way. He might not have a quirk, but that can’t be all that being a hero is about. He has the intelligence, the drive, the determination. All he needs now is to know how to use it. Enter Aizawa Shouta.
- English
- 176,728
- 53/?
- 5702
- 17760
- 4229
- 312187
08 Oct 2019
the best is yet to be by thinkpink
Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia, His Dark Materials - Philip Pullman
23 Jul 2019
All Might's daemon was a subject of many internet messaging boards and day time talk shows. Everyone wanted to know what animal she was and why All Might took such care to keep her secret.
Everyone except Aizawa, who definitely did not care. Not one bit. Not at all.
His own daemon was polite enough not to call him out on his bullshit.
In public, at least.
08 Oct 2019
An Echo of Peonies by TheTrickyOwl
Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia
12 Feb 2019
Nearly two years after the events of THE PERSISTENCE OF SUNFLOWERS, world-renowned tattoo artist Toshinori Yagi is living in domestic bliss with Shouta Aizawa -- the sullen florist next door that so passionately captured his heart. But, when they both decide to take the next leap in their relationship, an issue Yagi long thought resolved rears its ugly head, prompting him to force his own walls to crumble and trust that his broken pieces will be loved just the same.
07 Oct 2019
An Echo of Peonies by TheTrickyOwl
The Persistence of Sunflowers by TheTrickyOwl
Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia
28 Jan 2019
As one of the top reigning tattoo artists of his city, Toshinori Yagi prides himself on creating wholly unique pieces for every client that strolls in through his door. But when his dark and intriguing new neighbor -- a sullen florist named Shouta Aizawa -- unexpectedly books a tattoo where Yagi is charged with making all the final decisions, he has to delve deep into figuring out the man who does everything in his power to hide himself and his heart from the world.
06 Oct 2019
The Persistence of Sunflowers by TheTrickyOwl
NewsFlash: All Might, Eraserhead Team Up! by Demyrie
Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia
27 May 2020
Five times the #1 headliner All Might and underground scrub Eraserhead teamed up, and one time they didn't. Unfortunately, the first time they meet, both heroes are already high on weaponized ecstasy – or Dust, as it's known on the street. Let the good times roll.
- English
- 120,168
- 14/14
- 1
- 588
- 2382
- 579
- 43742
05 Oct 2019
No Take-Backs by microrockets
Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia
29 Apr 2019
“I hope it’s not too uncomfortable, but with Shinso being there we’d prefer for you to present as a family - married or otherwise - so that one of you isn’t undergoing more stress than the other during this. These files have your background information, job positions and anything else you may need to create your character.” Shouta raises his eyebrows as he opens the front page and sees his new name - Otani Kentaro, apparently - printed next to Yagi’s. Otani Yoritoki. His husband’s name, by the looks of things. There’s no way in hell they can pass this off as brothers.
Shinso watches him leave, scratching at his face, before he looks up at Shouta curiously. “So. Dad,” He begins, and a shitty little smile crosses his face after a moment. “How much experience do you have with teenagers?”
--
it's the undercover fake-married fic y'all never asked for! ᕕ( ᐛ )ᕗ
- English
- 55,830
- 12/12
- 273
- 1102
- 288
- 10561
05 Oct 2019
No Take-Backs by microrockets
To Protect and Destroy by Hawkeye221b
Fandom: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia
08 Mar 2020
- 80,342
- 3
- 33
05 Oct 2019
Reaction to Dreamer by 22eMeralds, AlyaKtheDorkLord
Fandoms: Boku no Hero Academia
01 Oct 2019
Izuku and some friends along with three of his teachers are brought to a strange place and told to read a book before they can go home. But this isn’t an ordinary book. No, it’s a story of a world very similar to theirs, but with one person changing the world they all know.
Aka, canon characters react to AlyaKthedorklords story “Dreamer”
03 Oct 2019
Reaction to Dreamer by 22eMeralds, AlyaKtheDorkLord
Dreamer by AlyaKtheDorkLord
Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia
02 May 2020
Izumi’s dreams don’t belong to her. They belong to the lights, the people who are in pain. She helps them, every night, trying to forget the color of her mother’s blood and the light of her fathers flame. She helps, even though she herself is shattered.
Hello! First posted fic, ever, so please give feedback!
- English
- 219,125
- 71/?
- 2391
- 6781
- 1485
- 164900
02 Oct 2019
Dreamer by AlyaKtheDorkLord