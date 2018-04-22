101 - 120 of 730 Bookmarks by Dashusik

  Touch by

    Touch by

    Fandom: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia

22 Apr 2018

    22 Apr 2018

    Summary

    Most people first feel their soulmate when they're young, but it's usually just a toothache or a scraped knee. For decades, Toshinori felt nothing. On the other hand, Izuku has been wracked with mysterious pains since he can remember, and left wondering who was hurting his soulmate so badly-- until that fateful day.

Words: 14,879
Works: 2
Bookmarks: 42

18 Oct 2019

    Words:
    14,879
    Works:
    2
    Bookmarks:
    42
    Bookmarked by Dashusik

    18 Oct 2019

    Bookmarker's Tags:
    Bookmarker's Notes

    Touch by Eloarei:

    Touch by Eloarei
    Retouch by Eloarei

  2. Rec 90

    After Hours by

    Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia

11 Jan 2019  

    11 Jan 2019

    Tags
    Summary

    While stuck grading together in the staff room long after the students have gone to bed, Toshinori Yagi makes Shouta Aizawa an offer he can't refuse, breaking through those carefully constructed walls around his heart as he does so.

Words: 5,661
Chapters: 1/1
Comments: 30
Kudos: 478
Bookmarks: 90
Hits: 3358

17 Oct 2019

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    5,661
    Chapters:
    1/1
    Comments:
    30
    Kudos:
    478
    Bookmarks:
    90
    Hits:
    3358
    Bookmarked by Dashusik

    17 Oct 2019

    Bookmarker's Tags:
    Bookmarker's Notes

    After Hours by TheTrickyOwl

  3. Rec 50

    Use Your Words by for vageege

    Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia

28 Jan 2019  

    28 Jan 2019

    Tags
    Summary

    Toshinori leans away from Aizawa’s person; there is a dangerous, smoldering look in his eyes. It amplifies when Yagi very obviously lets his gaze rake across Shouta’s body. With a swipe of his tongue, he pulls his plush bottom lip between his teeth and hums as his hand slides over Aizawa’s, which is currently white-knuckling the wooden frame of the podium. The indifferent countenance remains unchanged, but the sharp inhale signals to Toshinori that his point has been made.

    Rapid footsteps reach the doorframe, and when 1A begins to file into their seats, there’s no hint of what just transpired between the two adults. Toshinori looks to the students with a bright smile, stating he and Aizawa were working out “logistics for the next training exercise.” With a final wave and well wishes for an excellent class, the blonde takes his leave, throwing a wink Shouta’s way as he closes the door behind him.

    Well, he thinks to himself as he informs the rowdy group of a surprise quiz (and silently congratulates himself on their momentary distress), tonight should be fun.

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    4,469
    Chapters:
    1/1
    Comments:
    11
    Kudos:
    248
    Bookmarks:
    50
    Hits:
    2751
    Bookmarked by Dashusik

    17 Oct 2019

    Bookmarker's Tags:
    Bookmarker's Notes

    Use Your Words by Kaiijuu

  4. Public Bookmark *

    The Answer Lies Here, Inside Of Me by

    Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia

20 Jun 2020  

    20 Jun 2020

    Tags
    Summary

    When Midoriya Izuku is taken from his mother, all clues lead to All Might himself getting involved in the case. When the child is rescued after four months, he and his mother need to be put under witness protection to avoid the villain who took Izuku to retaliate against them, even while in jail; he's just THAT powerful.

    But when it turns out the villain in question has a very especific reason to go after the Midoriyas, it becomes a personal matter for the Symbol of Peace to make sure they are as safe as they can be, in the most secure place in Japan: UA Hero Academy.

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    165,358
    Chapters:
    24/?
    Collections:
    2
    Comments:
    637
    Kudos:
    2572
    Bookmarks:
    774
    Hits:
    51468
    Bookmarked by Dashusik

    16 Oct 2019

  5. Rec *

    Redeye's Struggle with Espresso and Children by

    Fandom: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia

    08 Sep 2019

    Words:
    93,460
    Works:
    2
    Bookmarks:
    284
    Bookmarked by Dashusik

    15 Oct 2019

    Bookmarker's Tags:
    Bookmarker's Notes

    Redeye's Struggle with Espresso and Children by Gotcocomilk:

    Black Cat Café by Gotcocomilk
    Vignettes Across a Lacquered Counter by Gotcocomilk

  6. Rec *

    A wallflower's thorns by

    Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia

14 Jun 2020  

    14 Jun 2020

    Tags
    Summary

    Maybe one day he'd be unafraid to tell people that he existed. Stand tall and announce that he was, in fact, there. For now though, he was more than content going day to day, weaving past his classmates and having them none the wiser.

    (Aka where Izuku does, in fact, have a Quirk, it's just that no one notices)

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    81,451
    Chapters:
    16/?
    Collections:
    3
    Comments:
    1045
    Kudos:
    7586
    Bookmarks:
    2158
    Hits:
    120719
    Bookmarked by Dashusik

    14 Oct 2019

    Bookmarker's Tags:
    Bookmarker's Notes

    A wallflower's thorns by A_ToastToTheOutcasts

  7. Rec *

    Best Jeanist Acquires A Son by ,

    Fandom: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia

21 Nov 2019

    21 Nov 2019

    Summary

    A series of stories all set in the Katsuki Hakamata AU. Lessons Learned is the first story in the series and I do recommend reading that for context. Beyond that these aren't in chronological order.

Words: 165,322
Works: 4
Bookmarks: 615

13 Oct 2019

    Words:
    165,322
    Works:
    4
    Bookmarks:
    615
    Bookmarked by Dashusik

    13 Oct 2019

    Bookmarker's Tags:
    Bookmarker's Notes

    Best Jeanist Acquires A Son by Sif (Rosae), TheRedDragon173:

    Lessons Learned by Sif (Rosae)
    A Yellow Box, Time, Trust, and A Few Adjustments by Sif (Rosae)
    Seven Year Old Katsuki Has The Ability To Kill A Grown Man And No Concept Of Legality by Sif (Rosae)
    Ring Around The Rosy by Sif (Rosae)

  Spark by

    Spark by

    Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia

07 Mar 2020  

    07 Mar 2020

    Tags
    Summary

    Midoriya Inko gives birth to a daughter, not a son--Midoriya Izumi. She grows up loved, but just as Midoriya Izuku is treated badly for being quirkless, so too is Izumi.

    This is a Might-have-been wish fulfillment AU in which Izumi is given a bit more support than in canon, Bakugo's attitude is treated with the caution it deserves, and we take a more direct look at the dysfunctions of the pro heroes world that canon implies.

    Part of this story also covers the year that Toshinori spends training Izumi, and the ramifications of receiving personal attention from pro heroes prior to entering UA.

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    66,078
    Chapters:
    9/?
    Comments:
    238
    Kudos:
    824
    Bookmarks:
    378
    Hits:
    14946
    Bookmarked by Dashusik

    12 Oct 2019

    Bookmarker's Tags:
    Bookmarker's Notes

    Spark by Little_vesuvius

  Home by

    Home by

    Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia

03 Aug 2018  

    03 Aug 2018

    Tags
    Summary

    Toshinori is up.

    Aizawa can see the distorted outline of his long legs and the particular honeyed glow of his favorite reading light, warm and orange and catching the raindrops on the glass like little seeds of color. The retired hero really should draw the curtains this late at night, but Aizawa doesn't mind the beacon, either. Especially not with how the night had gone (wet, cold and entirely too long) and what he was coming back to.

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    4,199
    Chapters:
    1/1
    Comments:
    26
    Kudos:
    888
    Bookmarks:
    129
    Hits:
    7093
    Bookmarked by Dashusik

    10 Oct 2019

    Bookmarker's Tags:
    Bookmarker's Notes

    Home by Demyrie

  10. Rec *

    Bandages and Bravado by

    Fandom: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia

11 Apr 2020

    11 Apr 2020

    Summary

    All Might – Toshinori – fakes it. All the time, every time, because he has to. Aizawa thinks lying and liars are the most exhausting things in life, so of course he didn't expect to fall in love, but here they are.

    A series of quasi-standalone fics that run through everything these two superdads are and could be.

    Words:
    218,932
    Works:
    22
    Bookmarks:
    488
    Bookmarked by Dashusik

    09 Oct 2019

    Bookmarker's Tags:
    Bookmarker's Notes

    Bandages and Bravado by Demyrie:

    Bandages and Bravado by Demyrie
    Apologies for Apologies by Demyrie
    All Tied Up and Nowhere to Go by Demyrie
    Whatever Works for Work by Demyrie
    A Few of His Favorite Things by Demyrie
    Hair of the Dog by Demyrie
    On Bodies, Past and Present by Demyrie
    His Full Glory by Demyrie
    To Want by Demyrie
    Paw Patrol by Demyrie
    The Ballad of Himawari by Demyrie
    Sharing is Caring by Demyrie
    Mercy by Demyrie
    Tracing Scars by Demyrie
    On Heroes and Love (or All Might Gives the Talk) by Demyrie
    Blowing Off Steam by Demyrie
    When We're Heroes by Demyrie
    Bright Lights, Dark Corners by Demyrie
    Hands-On Education by Demyrie
    Like He Glowed by Demyrie
    A Simple Service by Demyrie
    Bandages and Bravado: Seams Between by Demyrie

  11. Rec *

    Ne Plus Ultra by

    Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia

14 Apr 2019  

    14 Apr 2019

    Tags
    Summary

    They say it takes a village to raise a child. The whole of class 1-A is just going to have to settle for Yagi and Aizawa.

    (A drabble collection focusing on the in-between moments of BNHA)

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    113,418
    Chapters:
    49/?
    Collections:
    6
    Comments:
    4983
    Kudos:
    7473
    Bookmarks:
    1752
    Hits:
    124823
    Bookmarked by Dashusik

    09 Oct 2019

    Bookmarker's Tags:
    Bookmarker's Notes

    Ne Plus Ultra by ItsClydeBitches

  Erased Potential by

    Erased Potential by

    Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia

31 May 2020  

    31 May 2020

    Tags
    Summary

    Midoriya Izuku, determined to become a hero before ever meeting All Might, looks for another way. He might not have a quirk, but that can't be all that being a hero is about. He has the intelligence, the drive, the determination. All he needs now is to know how to use it. Enter Aizawa Shouta.

Words: 176,728
Chapters: 53/?
Comments: 5702
Kudos: 17760
Bookmarks: 4229
Hits: 312187

08 Oct 2019

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    176,728
    Chapters:
    53/?
    Comments:
    5702
    Kudos:
    17760
    Bookmarks:
    4229
    Hits:
    312187
    Bookmarked by Dashusik

    08 Oct 2019

  the best is yet to be by

    the best is yet to be by

    Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia, His Dark Materials - Philip Pullman

23 Jul 2019  

    23 Jul 2019

    Tags
    Summary

    All Might's daemon was a subject of many internet messaging boards and day time talk shows. Everyone wanted to know what animal she was and why All Might took such care to keep her secret.

    Everyone except Aizawa, who definitely did not care. Not one bit. Not at all.

    His own daemon was polite enough not to call him out on his bullshit.

    In public, at least.

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    26,569
    Chapters:
    4/4
    Comments:
    158
    Kudos:
    658
    Bookmarks:
    194
    Hits:
    4641
    Bookmarked by Dashusik

    08 Oct 2019

  14. Rec *

    An Echo of Peonies by

    Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia  

    12 Feb 2019

    Tags
    Summary

    Nearly two years after the events of THE PERSISTENCE OF SUNFLOWERS, world-renowned tattoo artist Toshinori Yagi is living in domestic bliss with Shouta Aizawa -- the sullen florist next door that so passionately captured his heart. But, when they both decide to take the next leap in their relationship, an issue Yagi long thought resolved rears its ugly head, prompting him to force his own walls to crumble and trust that his broken pieces will be loved just the same.

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    19,591
    Chapters:
    1/1
    Comments:
    53
    Kudos:
    458
    Bookmarks:
    118
    Hits:
    3712
    Bookmarked by Dashusik

    07 Oct 2019

    Bookmarker's Tags:
    Bookmarker's Notes

    An Echo of Peonies by TheTrickyOwl

  15. Rec *

    The Persistence of Sunflowers by

    Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia  

    28 Jan 2019

    Tags
    Summary

    As one of the top reigning tattoo artists of his city, Toshinori Yagi prides himself on creating wholly unique pieces for every client that strolls in through his door. But when his dark and intriguing new neighbor -- a sullen florist named Shouta Aizawa -- unexpectedly books a tattoo where Yagi is charged with making all the final decisions, he has to delve deep into figuring out the man who does everything in his power to hide himself and his heart from the world.

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    16,984
    Chapters:
    1/1
    Comments:
    50
    Kudos:
    692
    Bookmarks:
    197
    Hits:
    6152
    Bookmarked by Dashusik

    06 Oct 2019

    Bookmarker's Tags:
    Bookmarker's Notes

    The Persistence of Sunflowers by TheTrickyOwl

  16. Public Bookmark *

    NewsFlash: All Might, Eraserhead Team Up! by

    Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia  

    27 May 2020

    Tags
    Summary

    Five times the #1 headliner All Might and underground scrub Eraserhead teamed up, and one time they didn't. Unfortunately, the first time they meet, both heroes are already high on weaponized ecstasy – or Dust, as it's known on the street. Let the good times roll.

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    120,168
    Chapters:
    14/14
    Collections:
    1
    Comments:
    588
    Kudos:
    2382
    Bookmarks:
    579
    Hits:
    43742
    Bookmarked by Dashusik

    05 Oct 2019

  17. Rec *

    No Take-Backs by

    Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia  

    29 Apr 2019

    Tags
    Summary

    “I hope it’s not too uncomfortable, but with Shinso being there we’d prefer for you to present as a family - married or otherwise - so that one of you isn’t undergoing more stress than the other during this. These files have your background information, job positions and anything else you may need to create your character.” Shouta raises his eyebrows as he opens the front page and sees his new name - Otani Kentaro, apparently - printed next to Yagi’s. Otani Yoritoki. His husband’s name, by the looks of things. There’s no way in hell they can pass this off as brothers.

    Shinso watches him leave, scratching at his face, before he looks up at Shouta curiously. “So. Dad,” He begins, and a shitty little smile crosses his face after a moment. “How much experience do you have with teenagers?”

    --

    it's the undercover fake-married fic y'all never asked for! ᕕ( ᐛ )ᕗ

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    55,830
    Chapters:
    12/12
    Comments:
    273
    Kudos:
    1102
    Bookmarks:
    288
    Hits:
    10561
    Bookmarked by Dashusik

    05 Oct 2019

    Bookmarker's Tags:
    Bookmarker's Notes

    No Take-Backs by microrockets

  18. Public Bookmark 33

    To Protect and Destroy by

    Fandom: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia

    08 Mar 2020

    Words:
    80,342
    Works:
    3
    Bookmarks:
    33
    Bookmarked by Dashusik

    05 Oct 2019

  19. Rec *

    Reaction to Dreamer by ,

    Fandoms: Boku no Hero Academia  

    01 Oct 2019

    Tags
    Summary

    Izuku and some friends along with three of his teachers are brought to a strange place and told to read a book before they can go home. But this isn’t an ordinary book. No, it’s a story of a world very similar to theirs, but with one person changing the world they all know.

     

    Aka, canon characters react to AlyaKthedorklords story “Dreamer”

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    116,112
    Chapters:
    33/?
    Comments:
    236
    Kudos:
    580
    Bookmarks:
    178
    Hits:
    16033
    Bookmarked by Dashusik

    03 Oct 2019

    Bookmarker's Tags:
    Bookmarker's Notes

    Reaction to Dreamer by 22eMeralds, AlyaKtheDorkLord

  20. Rec *

    Dreamer by

    Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia  

    02 May 2020

    Tags
    Summary

    Izumi’s dreams don’t belong to her. They belong to the lights, the people who are in pain. She helps them, every night, trying to forget the color of her mother’s blood and the light of her fathers flame. She helps, even though she herself is shattered.

     

    Hello! First posted fic, ever, so please give feedback!

    Series
    Language:
    English
    Words:
    219,125
    Chapters:
    71/?
    Comments:
    2391
    Kudos:
    6781
    Bookmarks:
    1485
    Hits:
    164900
    Bookmarked by Dashusik

    02 Oct 2019

    Bookmarker's Tags:
    Bookmarker's Notes

    Dreamer by AlyaKtheDorkLord

