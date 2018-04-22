Rec 50

Toshinori leans away from Aizawa’s person; there is a dangerous, smoldering look in his eyes. It amplifies when Yagi very obviously lets his gaze rake across Shouta’s body. With a swipe of his tongue, he pulls his plush bottom lip between his teeth and hums as his hand slides over Aizawa’s, which is currently white-knuckling the wooden frame of the podium. The indifferent countenance remains unchanged, but the sharp inhale signals to Toshinori that his point has been made.

Rapid footsteps reach the doorframe, and when 1A begins to file into their seats, there’s no hint of what just transpired between the two adults. Toshinori looks to the students with a bright smile, stating he and Aizawa were working out “logistics for the next training exercise.” With a final wave and well wishes for an excellent class, the blonde takes his leave, throwing a wink Shouta’s way as he closes the door behind him.

Well, he thinks to himself as he informs the rowdy group of a surprise quiz (and silently congratulates himself on their momentary distress), tonight should be fun.