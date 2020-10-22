Not all men are created equal.

Izuku Midoriya knows this. He knows that some people are born stronger than others, that some kids have better powers- or any power at all. But this setback is only that: a setback.

A minor inconvenience, one that Izuku will push past.

--

Or: What happens when you knock Izuku to the ground and take away all of his hopes and dreams?

The boy will get back up, clawing his way to the top if it's the last thing he does.

Featuring Vigilante Izuku, his partner-in-heroism Hitoshi, and some Parental Aizawa as a bonus!

[Updates on Tuesdays and Thursdays!!]