Fandoms
Recent works
-
Todoroki's Conspiracy: The Notes and Ramblings by BelleAmant
Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia
22 Oct 2020
Tags
Summary
You guys wanted the notes I had for Todoroki's Conspiracy, so here we go! <3
Series
- Part 2 of Todoroki's Conspiracy
-
Flashing Lights by BelleAmant
Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia
21 Oct 2020
Tags
Summary
Izuku doesn't really need to sleep, thanks to One for All.
Completely unrelated news, the dorms are haunted.
Series
- Part 21 of BelleAmant's Inktober, 2020 Edition
-
We're Getting Better by BelleAmant
Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia
20 Oct 2020
Tags
Summary
Shinsou can't sleep at night.
Apparently, Midoriya can't either.
---
Or: Hitoshi finally acts.
Series
- Part 20 of BelleAmant's Inktober, 2020 Edition
- Part 3 of Just as Bad
-
Vigil, Ante, and their Vigilante Antics by BelleAmant
Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia
20 Oct 2020
Tags
Summary
Not all men are created equal.
Izuku Midoriya knows this. He knows that some people are born stronger than others, that some kids have better powers- or any power at all. But this setback is only that: a setback.
A minor inconvenience, one that Izuku will push past.
--
Or: What happens when you knock Izuku to the ground and take away all of his hopes and dreams?
The boy will get back up, clawing his way to the top if it's the last thing he does.
Featuring Vigilante Izuku, his partner-in-heroism Hitoshi, and some Parental Aizawa as a bonus!
[Updates on Tuesdays and Thursdays!!]
-
Aizawa v. Aldera by BelleAmant
Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia
19 Oct 2020
Tags
Summary
Local Underground Hero Verbally Beats Down Aldera Principal.
It's about what you'd expect.
Series
- Part 7 of Personality Swap AU
Recent series
-
Todoroki's Conspiracy by BelleAmant
Fandom: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia
21 Oct 2020
- Words:
- 35,400
- Works:
- 2
- Bookmarks:
- 2
-
BelleAmant's Inktober, 2020 Edition by BelleAmant
Fandom: Miraculous Ladybug, 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia
21 Oct 2020
- Words:
- 31,141
- Works:
- 21
- Bookmarks:
- 39
-
Just as Bad by BelleAmant
Fandom: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia
20 Oct 2020
Summary
"You could jump off a roof and I still wouldn't care about you," Hitoshi says, and Midoriya wilts before his eyes.
---
Hitoshi learns, regrets, and makes amends.
- Words:
- 5,092
- Works:
- 3
- Bookmarks:
- 26
-
Personality Swap AU by BelleAmant
Fandom: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia
19 Oct 2020
- Words:
- 17,246
- Works:
- 7
- Bookmarks:
- 684
-
Bad Things Happen Bingo- BelleAmant Edition by BelleAmant
Fandom: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia
10 Oct 2020
- Words:
- 12,359
- Works:
- 5
- Bookmarks:
- 60