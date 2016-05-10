41 - 60 of 1462 Works in Senju Tobirama/Uchiha Madara
It's all downhill from here by blackkat
Fandoms: Naruto
10 May 2016
Crown Prince Obito elopes with the blacksmith’s son. Madara hardly expects his day to get worse from there, but he forgot to factor in his ridiculous brother, his nephew’s cunning, and the return of a distractingly attractive sea god he’d really rather remain in his past. There's only one direction for things to go from there, and it’s definitely not up.
- Part 9 of Stupid MadaTobi AUs
i set fire(to space-time) by PandaFlower
Fandoms: Naruto
21 Jun 2017
Tobirama launches himself across time and space. Good thing Izuna is there to drag him home.
The More We Get Together by raendown
Fandoms: Naruto
18 Nov 2017
Madara used to be a man feared even by those of his own clan. Life's really changed since the village was built. Among those changes is his relationship with one Senju Tobirama - and apparently everyone else knew about this even before he did.
Love Done Right by raendown
Fandoms: Naruto
30 May 2018
After having his eyes opened in a sudden - and violent - manner, Madara immediately begins his wooing of one Senju Tobirama.
It turns out, however, that Uchiha courting rituals are rather...unique.
Madara would say it's going well. Tobirama would say something entirely different.
- Part 1 of Uchiha Courting Rituals
Slight Miscalculation by Nillegible
Fandoms: Naruto
03 Sep 2018
It was the slightest miscalculation. Fractional to an absurdly small amount. Something that wouldn't have mattered at all in any other context, even to a perfectionist like Tobirama.
Tobirama misses his mark by one hour, four minutes, and forty-three seconds, give or take fifteen, and when you compare it to the time he's jumped back through, (twenty-two years, nearly) that seems like such an infinitesimal period of time. Surely the consequences of that mistake could not be life changing?
Yet Tobirama opens his eyes in the past, just in time to see his sword slide deep into Izuna's side. Sees the pain and hatred on the other man's face, and for the first time in nearly his whole life Tobirama panics. He triggers another seal, and vanishes with the Uchiha heir, to the horror of those around them.
Everybody Talks (Too Much) by DonKoogrr
Fandoms: Naruto
04 Apr 2018
Everyone knows Madara's been in love with Hashirama for ages. When it comes out that he and Tobirama are in a relationship some people become concerned.
- Part 3 of Hey Sugar Show Me All Your Love
I've invented a momentum that'll never slow me down by blackkat
Fandoms: Naruto
26 Apr 2016
“No,” Tobirama says again, though he already has a sneaking, sinking suspicion that he’s going to lose this argument, as he does the vast majority of his arguments with Mito. Then, because sometimes the only way to undermine Mito's crazy is to match it, he adds, “If one of us is Batman, the other has to be Robin, and I look terrible in pixie boots.”
- Part 7 of Stupid MadaTobi AUs
- Part 1 of Superhero!AU
101 Ways To Find A Soulmate by trulywicked
Fandoms: Naruto
30 Apr 2020
A collection of soulmate stories.
Tobirama's Hindsight by toxicmew
Fandoms: Naruto
20 Oct 2016
The Nidaime Hokage made a sweeping gesture, first at their cracked bodies and then the aged village they had created. “You can’t ground me, we’re dead."
-
In the Eye of the Beholder by Ragga
Fandoms: Naruto
31 Dec 2020
The war was endless, the battles in a stalemate, and the winter nearing. The signs said it'd be the coldest one yet. Madara knew that the Uchiha weren't ready and their survival was at stake if something wasn't done. Peace wasn't acceptable to most and running away wasn't their way. The only thing they had left were the old legends of their guardian deity, Amaterasu. Desperate times called for desperate measures.
If they had to summon her Beloved to survive, then so be it.
Or, the one where the winter is coming and times are grim, the Uchiha resort to desperate measures that bring unexpected results.
I Will Be Your Sword & Shield by trulywicked for Votaku
Fandoms: Naruto
12 Jun 2020
When Butsuma goes too far, the daimyo orders him to make peace with the Uchiha Clan but Butsuma is far from willing and concocts a scheme to arrange a marriage to his supposedly sickly second son to their heir. He hopes the insult will be so great a blow to the Uchiha Pride that they will attack, leaving the Senju innocent of 'wrong-doing'.
Too bad for his hopes that his second son is everything any Uchiha worth their salt wants in a spouse.
- Part 2 of Requested Works
War In Times of Peace by raendown
Fandoms: Naruto
17 May 2020
Not all wars are fought on the battlefield. Some are fought at the conference table, with whispers in the shadows, or even in the bedroom.
In a world where the Senju and Uchiha traditional lands were too far apart to have ever made them enemies, Butsuma and Tajima are the ones who come together and sign a treaty of peace. Madara isn't happy to have his life signed away for him in a political marriage to strengthen the bond between their clans. He is even less happy to have Tobirama make assumptions of him from their very first night together. What follows from there is a journey of healing, of learning, and finding the places to belong in the places least expected.
- Part 1 of MadaTobi Week 2019
-
You Must Not Fear To Blister by trulywicked
Fandoms: Naruto
31 Dec 2019
-if you'd live a life in flame.
Being born with eyes that his father's most loathed enemies prized made growing up complicated for Tobirama. So did his infatuation with the Uchiha clan's chakra, especially the heir's, but with peace he might just have an opportunity to dance with the fire he's spent years avoiding.
Spite, Pettiness and Stubbornness (Do Not A Relationship Make) by ThatOnePlatypus
Fandoms: Naruto
13 Aug 2020
"Spite" is apparently not the conventional answer to the question "how did you two get together?" or "how do you make this relationship work?", but it's exactly the motivation that gets Tobirama and Madara together, and keeps them that way.
or:
Madara and Tobirama get into a fake relationship to avoid their Elders pestering them. Everyone decides to let them know this is a terrible idea that will end in disaster.
Obviously, that sounds like a challenge - and they're not going to lose.
Terrible Neighbors by blackkat for Red_Hot_Holly_Berries
Fandoms: Naruto
02 Dec 2016
For the prompt "You’re the neighbor that keeps their curtains open, even when changing, and I can’t talk to you without blushing."
- Part 12 of Stupid MadaTobi AUs
Uchiha Exclusive Fanclub by Nanimok for Red_Hot_Holly_Berries
Fandoms: Naruto
03 Dec 2016
Madara and Izuna finds that they've got more in common that they originally thought. AU in which Izuna lives.
-
Fandoms: Naruto
26 Feb 2018
Madara growls, but if Tobirama’s going to pretend not to be a petty asshole, he can too. “Fine,” he says snippily, then turns to where Hikaku is hovering at the edge of the counter, looking uncertain. “An extra-large black house coffee with two shots of espresso and one sugar—”
“No,” Tobirama interrupts, and Madara jerks around to stare at him, because he knew Tobirama for years and the bastard always drank the exact same thing. Not once, in their two years together or the numerous coffee shop dates before that, did Tobirama even once change his order.
Apparently unaware of this, Tobirama meets Madara's eyes, and says like it’s a personal challenge, “I’ll take a large skim milk latte with three pumps of raspberry syrup and two pumps of caramel. Whipped cream and chocolate shavings on top, thank you.”
- Part 17 of Stupid MadaTobi AUs
Space/Time Jutsu (are a Bitch) by Officer_Jennie
Fandoms: Naruto
09 Jun 2019
(Update Schedule: On hiatus)
Tobirama had a lot of questions on how their lives could have gone differently: What if Izuna had survived the war? What if the Uchiha had been more receptive to peace? If Madara had never given in to his hate?
He never actually thought he'd get the answers.
Or: The time Tobirama tried to improve his hiraishin, and inadvertently crashed into a parallel universe.
I Put a Spell On You by blackkat
Fandoms: Naruto
20 Apr 2016
Ravenclaws and Hufflepuffs and Gryffindors, oh my. (Or, Tobirama has a date. He will probably live to regret it.)
Prequel to It’s Witchcraft.
- Part 6 of Stupid MadaTobi AUs
took a turn, for better or for worse by mutemelody for ThatOnePlatypus
Fandoms: Naruto
28 Dec 2018
“I may have...done something by accident.” Madara starts off carefully. “Something that neither of our brothers can ever find out about.”
Tobirama raises his brows, “And you thought it best to come to me? How do you know I am not going to tell Anija the moment you leave?” He asks carefully, testing the waters.
“Because,” Madara hesitates severely and a look comes over his face. It’s like he’s swallowing his pride, and Tobirama involuntarily leans in slightly with unabashed interest. The former Uchiha clan head is notorious for his pride, whether it be in himself or his clan. For him to compromise such a thing, and in front of Tobirama no less…
Perhaps there are some things he needs to re-analyze.
“Because?” He prompts when it becomes clear Madara will not on his own.
“Because I’m hoping…” Madara swallows and does not meet Tobirama’s eyes. “That you will leave with me.”
[Or, Madara accidentally starts a village, and immediately goes to the first person he can think of that won't tease him for the rest of his life for help.]
- Part 5 of disharmonious inspiration