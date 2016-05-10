41 - 60 of 1462 Works in Senju Tobirama/Uchiha Madara

Navigation and Actions

Pages Navigation

Listing Works

  1. It's all downhill from here by

    Fandoms: Naruto  

    10 May 2016

    Tags
    Summary

    Crown Prince Obito elopes with the blacksmith’s son. Madara hardly expects his day to get worse from there, but he forgot to factor in his ridiculous brother, his nephew’s cunning, and the return of a distractingly attractive sea god he’d really rather remain in his past. There's only one direction for things to go from there, and it’s definitely not up.

    Series
    Language:
    English
    Words:
    4,551
    Chapters:
    1/1
    Collections:
    1
    Comments:
    36
    Kudos:
    2142
    Bookmarks:
    299
    Hits:
    26301

  2. i set fire(to space-time) by

    Fandoms: Naruto  

    21 Jun 2017

    Tags
    Summary

    Tobirama launches himself across time and space. Good thing Izuna is there to drag him home.

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    2,119
    Chapters:
    1/1
    Comments:
    65
    Kudos:
    2098
    Bookmarks:
    573
    Hits:
    19365

  3. The More We Get Together by

    Fandoms: Naruto  

    18 Nov 2017

    Tags
    Summary

    Madara used to be a man feared even by those of his own clan. Life's really changed since the village was built. Among those changes is his relationship with one Senju Tobirama - and apparently everyone else knew about this even before he did.

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    43,720
    Chapters:
    14/14
    Collections:
    1
    Comments:
    521
    Kudos:
    2042
    Bookmarks:
    638
    Hits:
    34387

  4. Love Done Right by

    Fandoms: Naruto  

    30 May 2018

    Tags
    Summary

    After having his eyes opened in a sudden - and violent - manner, Madara immediately begins his wooing of one Senju Tobirama.

    It turns out, however, that Uchiha courting rituals are rather...unique.

    Madara would say it's going well. Tobirama would say something entirely different.

    Series
    Language:
    English
    Words:
    9,882
    Chapters:
    8/8
    Collections:
    1
    Comments:
    526
    Kudos:
    2039
    Bookmarks:
    375
    Hits:
    25991

  5. Slight Miscalculation by

    Fandoms: Naruto  

    03 Sep 2018

    Tags
    Summary

    It was the slightest miscalculation. Fractional to an absurdly small amount. Something that wouldn't have mattered at all in any other context, even to a perfectionist like Tobirama. 

    Tobirama misses his mark by one hour, four minutes, and forty-three seconds, give or take fifteen, and when you compare it to the time he's jumped back through, (twenty-two years, nearly) that seems like such an infinitesimal period of time. Surely the consequences of that mistake could not be life changing?

    Yet Tobirama opens his eyes in the past, just in time to see his sword slide deep into Izuna's side. Sees the pain and hatred on the other man's face, and for the first time in nearly his whole life Tobirama panics. He triggers another seal, and vanishes with the Uchiha heir, to the horror of those around them.

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    19,755
    Chapters:
    5/?
    Collections:
    1
    Comments:
    438
    Kudos:
    2025
    Bookmarks:
    595
    Hits:
    29503

  6. Everybody Talks (Too Much) by

    Fandoms: Naruto  

    04 Apr 2018

    Tags
    Summary

    Everyone knows Madara's been in love with Hashirama for ages. When it comes out that he and Tobirama are in a relationship some people become concerned.

    Series
    Language:
    English
    Words:
    4,023
    Chapters:
    3/3
    Comments:
    145
    Kudos:
    2019
    Bookmarks:
    333
    Hits:
    22144

  7. I've invented a momentum that'll never slow me down by

    Fandoms: Naruto  

    26 Apr 2016

    Tags
    Summary

    “No,” Tobirama says again, though he already has a sneaking, sinking suspicion that he’s going to lose this argument, as he does the vast majority of his arguments with Mito. Then, because sometimes the only way to undermine Mito's crazy is to match it, he adds, “If one of us is Batman, the other has to be Robin, and I look terrible in pixie boots.”

    Series
    Language:
    English
    Words:
    5,489
    Chapters:
    1/1
    Comments:
    70
    Kudos:
    2007
    Bookmarks:
    208
    Hits:
    24061

  8. 101 Ways To Find A Soulmate by

    Fandoms: Naruto  

    30 Apr 2020

    Tags
    Summary

    A collection of soulmate stories.

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    61,180
    Chapters:
    13/?
    Comments:
    604
    Kudos:
    2005
    Bookmarks:
    525
    Hits:
    31274

  9. Tobirama's Hindsight by

    Fandoms: Naruto  

    20 Oct 2016

    Tags
    Summary

    The Nidaime Hokage made a sweeping gesture, first at their cracked bodies and then the aged village they had created. “You can’t ground me, we’re dead."

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    1,145
    Chapters:
    1/1
    Collections:
    1
    Comments:
    41
    Kudos:
    2000
    Bookmarks:
    400
    Hits:
    17704

  10. In the Eye of the Beholder by

    Fandoms: Naruto  

    31 Dec 2020

    Tags
    Summary

    The war was endless, the battles in a stalemate, and the winter nearing. The signs said it'd be the coldest one yet. Madara knew that the Uchiha weren't ready and their survival was at stake if something wasn't done. Peace wasn't acceptable to most and running away wasn't their way. The only thing they had left were the old legends of their guardian deity, Amaterasu. Desperate times called for desperate measures.

    If they had to summon her Beloved to survive, then so be it.

    Or, the one where the winter is coming and times are grim, the Uchiha resort to desperate measures that bring unexpected results.

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    90,110
    Chapters:
    24/?
    Comments:
    675
    Kudos:
    1971
    Bookmarks:
    571
    Hits:
    39645

  11. I Will Be Your Sword & Shield by for Votaku

    Fandoms: Naruto  

    12 Jun 2020

    Tags
    Summary

    When Butsuma goes too far, the daimyo orders him to make peace with the Uchiha Clan but Butsuma is far from willing and concocts a scheme to arrange a marriage to his supposedly sickly second son to their heir. He hopes the insult will be so great a blow to the Uchiha Pride that they will attack, leaving the Senju innocent of 'wrong-doing'.

    Too bad for his hopes that his second son is everything any Uchiha worth their salt wants in a spouse.

    Series
    Language:
    English
    Words:
    25,312
    Chapters:
    1/1
    Comments:
    58
    Kudos:
    1938
    Bookmarks:
    739
    Hits:
    19796

  12. War In Times of Peace by

    Fandoms: Naruto  

    17 May 2020

    Tags
    Summary

    Not all wars are fought on the battlefield. Some are fought at the conference table, with whispers in the shadows, or even in the bedroom.

    In a world where the Senju and Uchiha traditional lands were too far apart to have ever made them enemies, Butsuma and Tajima are the ones who come together and sign a treaty of peace. Madara isn't happy to have his life signed away for him in a political marriage to strengthen the bond between their clans. He is even less happy to have Tobirama make assumptions of him from their very first night together. What follows from there is a journey of healing, of learning, and finding the places to belong in the places least expected.

    Series
    Language:
    English
    Words:
    189,164
    Chapters:
    42/42
    Collections:
    1
    Comments:
    1702
    Kudos:
    1931
    Bookmarks:
    407
    Hits:
    43735

  13. You Must Not Fear To Blister by

    Fandoms: Naruto  

    31 Dec 2019

    Tags
    Summary

    -if you'd live a life in flame.

    Being born with eyes that his father's most loathed enemies prized made growing up complicated for Tobirama. So did his infatuation with the Uchiha clan's chakra, especially the heir's, but with peace he might just have an opportunity to dance with the fire he's spent years avoiding.

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    12,272
    Chapters:
    1/1
    Comments:
    69
    Kudos:
    1914
    Bookmarks:
    661
    Hits:
    14973

  14. Spite, Pettiness and Stubbornness (Do Not A Relationship Make) by

    Fandoms: Naruto  

    13 Aug 2020

    Tags
    Summary

    "Spite" is apparently not the conventional answer to the question "how did you two get together?" or "how do you make this relationship work?", but it's exactly the motivation that gets Tobirama and Madara together, and keeps them that way.

    or:

    Madara and Tobirama get into a fake relationship to avoid their Elders pestering them. Everyone decides to let them know this is a terrible idea that will end in disaster.
    Obviously, that sounds like a challenge - and they're not going to lose.

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    11,214
    Chapters:
    3/?
    Collections:
    4
    Comments:
    223
    Kudos:
    1810
    Bookmarks:
    529
    Hits:
    11353

  15. Terrible Neighbors by for Red_Hot_Holly_Berries

    Fandoms: Naruto  

    02 Dec 2016

    Tags
    Summary

    For the prompt "You’re the neighbor that keeps their curtains open, even when changing, and I can’t talk to you without blushing."

    Series
    Language:
    English
    Words:
    1,026
    Chapters:
    1/1
    Collections:
    1
    Comments:
    35
    Kudos:
    1806
    Bookmarks:
    188
    Hits:
    17815

  16. Uchiha Exclusive Fanclub by for Red_Hot_Holly_Berries

    Fandoms: Naruto  

    03 Dec 2016

    Tags
    Summary

    Madara and Izuna finds that they've got more in common that they originally thought. AU in which Izuna lives.

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    3,456
    Chapters:
    1/1
    Comments:
    43
    Kudos:
    1760
    Bookmarks:
    354
    Hits:
    14640

  17. under your skin (the moon is alive) by for 1cobaltDream

    Fandoms: Naruto  

    26 Feb 2018

    Tags
    Summary

    Madara growls, but if Tobirama’s going to pretend not to be a petty asshole, he can too. “Fine,” he says snippily, then turns to where Hikaku is hovering at the edge of the counter, looking uncertain. “An extra-large black house coffee with two shots of espresso and one sugar—”

    “No,” Tobirama interrupts, and Madara jerks around to stare at him, because he knew Tobirama for years and the bastard always drank the exact same thing. Not once, in their two years together or the numerous coffee shop dates before that, did Tobirama even once change his order.

    Apparently unaware of this, Tobirama meets Madara's eyes, and says like it’s a personal challenge, “I’ll take a large skim milk latte with three pumps of raspberry syrup and two pumps of caramel. Whipped cream and chocolate shavings on top, thank you.”

    Series
    Language:
    English
    Words:
    6,493
    Chapters:
    1/1
    Comments:
    46
    Kudos:
    1727
    Bookmarks:
    235
    Hits:
    13738

  18. Space/Time Jutsu (are a Bitch) by

    Fandoms: Naruto  

    09 Jun 2019

    Tags
    Summary

    (Update Schedule: On hiatus)
    Tobirama had a lot of questions on how their lives could have gone differently: What if Izuna had survived the war? What if the Uchiha had been more receptive to peace? If Madara had never given in to his hate?

    He never actually thought he'd get the answers.

    Or: The time Tobirama tried to improve his hiraishin, and inadvertently crashed into a parallel universe.

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    64,742
    Chapters:
    14/?
    Comments:
    470
    Kudos:
    1722
    Bookmarks:
    500
    Hits:
    22419

  19. I Put a Spell On You by

    Fandoms: Naruto  

    20 Apr 2016

    Tags
    Summary

    Ravenclaws and Hufflepuffs and Gryffindors, oh my. (Or, Tobirama has a date. He will probably live to regret it.)

    Prequel to It’s Witchcraft.

    Series
    Language:
    English
    Words:
    912
    Chapters:
    1/1
    Collections:
    2
    Comments:
    29
    Kudos:
    1698
    Bookmarks:
    174
    Hits:
    17209

  20. took a turn, for better or for worse by for ThatOnePlatypus

    Fandoms: Naruto  

    28 Dec 2018

    Tags
    Summary

    “I may have...done something by accident.” Madara starts off carefully. “Something that neither of our brothers can ever find out about.”

    Tobirama raises his brows, “And you thought it best to come to me? How do you know I am not going to tell Anija the moment you leave?” He asks carefully, testing the waters.

    “Because,” Madara hesitates severely and a look comes over his face. It’s like he’s swallowing his pride, and Tobirama involuntarily leans in slightly with unabashed interest. The former Uchiha clan head is notorious for his pride, whether it be in himself or his clan. For him to compromise such a thing, and in front of Tobirama no less…

    Perhaps there are some things he needs to re-analyze.

    “Because?” He prompts when it becomes clear Madara will not on his own.

    “Because I’m hoping…” Madara swallows and does not meet Tobirama’s eyes. “That you will leave with me.”

    [Or, Madara accidentally starts a village, and immediately goes to the first person he can think of that won't tease him for the rest of his life for help.]

    Series
    Language:
    English
    Words:
    4,187
    Chapters:
    1/1
    Comments:
    40
    Kudos:
    1685
    Bookmarks:
    357
    Hits:
    12399

Filters

Filter results:
Submit

Include

?
Include Ratings
Include Warnings
Include Categories
Include Fandoms
Include Characters
Include Relationships
Include Additional Tags

Exclude

?
Exclude Ratings
Exclude Warnings
Exclude Categories
Exclude Fandoms
Exclude Characters
Exclude Relationships
Exclude Additional Tags

More Options

Crossovers
Completion Status
Word Count
Date Updated
?
Submit

Pages Navigation