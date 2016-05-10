It was the slightest miscalculation. Fractional to an absurdly small amount. Something that wouldn't have mattered at all in any other context, even to a perfectionist like Tobirama.

Tobirama misses his mark by one hour, four minutes, and forty-three seconds, give or take fifteen, and when you compare it to the time he's jumped back through, (twenty-two years, nearly) that seems like such an infinitesimal period of time. Surely the consequences of that mistake could not be life changing?

Yet Tobirama opens his eyes in the past, just in time to see his sword slide deep into Izuna's side. Sees the pain and hatred on the other man's face, and for the first time in nearly his whole life Tobirama panics. He triggers another seal, and vanishes with the Uchiha heir, to the horror of those around them.