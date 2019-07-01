21 - 40 of 1460 Works in Senju Tobirama/Uchiha Madara

  1. Eyestealer by ,

    Fandoms: Naruto  

    01 Jul 2019

    Tags
    Summary

    Hashirama really doesn't approve of the thoughtful way his father looks at his younger brother's bright red eyes. He's sure it doesn't mean anything good for anyone.

    He's right.

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    36,703
    Chapters:
    12/12
    Comments:
    531
    Kudos:
    2740
    Bookmarks:
    976
    Hits:
    31096

  2. once more with the imaginable by for soliamurr

    Fandoms: Naruto  

    14 Jan 2018

    Tags
    Summary

    Madara thinks, again, of tangled limbs and a lifeless sprawl. The way Tobirama’s body lay crumpled at the foot of the stairs, perfectly, awfully still. For half of a desperate minute, Madara had thought he was already too late, and helpless fury had raged in his chest, a storm fit to devour the world.

    With that memory so close, perhaps braving Tobirama's library isn’t the worst thing he could do. Two weeks now he’s guarded the door without ever managing to set foot inside, but—maybe this time he can.

    Series
    Language:
    English
    Words:
    3,166
    Chapters:
    1/1
    Comments:
    113
    Kudos:
    2581
    Bookmarks:
    177
    Hits:
    24389

  3. Inexorable Sea Meets Unquenchable Flame by

    Fandoms: Naruto  

    02 Jan 2021

    Tags
    Summary

    A collection of MadaTobi minifics.

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    68,442
    Chapters:
    215/?
    Collections:
    2
    Comments:
    3866
    Kudos:
    2537
    Bookmarks:
    264
    Hits:
    90431

  4. moving was a matter of not keeping still by

    Fandoms: Naruto  

    15 Nov 2017

    Tags
    Summary

    Tobirama dies beneath a falling sword. He wakes up somewhere...else.

    Series
    Language:
    English
    Words:
    3,078
    Chapters:
    1/1
    Comments:
    108
    Kudos:
    2530
    Bookmarks:
    267
    Hits:
    31496

  5. It's Witchcraft by

    Fandoms: Naruto  

    20 Jan 2016

    Tags
    Summary

    Tobirama comes down to breakfast on the first day of classes to find the Great Hall full of snickering, his husband conspicuously absent, and his brother face-down in his eggs.

    Series
    Language:
    English
    Words:
    4,788
    Chapters:
    1/1
    Collections:
    2
    Comments:
    59
    Kudos:
    2453
    Bookmarks:
    400
    Hits:
    25587

  6. watch the roses of the day grow deep by

    Fandoms: Naruto  

    21 Feb 2018

    Tags
    Summary

    Tobirama thinks of Madara in the moment after that lightning construct’s attack, burning with power but none of the madness that Tobirama remembers. The way Madara pressed him up against the shelf, eyes wild with something like fear, the desperate sound he made when Tobirama jumped from the top of the shelf and Madara thought he was falling.

    Weighs the softness that touched the slant of Madara's mouth when Tobirama said his name against the memory of a harsh, cold man who had only hatred to spare, and…wonders. Just a little. Just enough.

    Series
    Language:
    English
    Words:
    3,946
    Chapters:
    1/1
    Comments:
    117
    Kudos:
    2437
    Bookmarks:
    158
    Hits:
    22579

  7. Of Demon Fish and Time Travel by

    Fandoms: Naruto  

    18 Jun 2019

    Tags
    Summary

    When Tobirama sacrificed himself to save his students he didn't expect or even want a second chance. But that's what he got. Now he has to workout how to control his emotions and prevent any more wars. One is easier than the other. Who knew emotions could be so hard?

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    10,257
    Chapters:
    7/?
    Collections:
    2
    Comments:
    483
    Kudos:
    2421
    Bookmarks:
    753
    Hits:
    29742

  8. The Unthinkable by

    Fandoms: Naruto  

    31 Mar 2017

    Tags
    Summary

    Tobirama is presumed to be dead. Madara slides straight into denial.

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    14,350
    Chapters:
    1/1
    Collections:
    1
    Comments:
    81
    Kudos:
    2406
    Bookmarks:
    790
    Hits:
    22373

  9. You've Got the Wrong Man by

    Fandoms: Naruto  

    23 Dec 2016

    Tags
    Summary

    Madara's attempt at courtship is awkward at best.

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    6,206
    Chapters:
    1/1
    Collections:
    1
    Comments:
    73
    Kudos:
    2402
    Bookmarks:
    548
    Hits:
    21032

  10. Between Fables and Truth by

    Fandoms: Naruto  

    09 Feb 2017

    Tags
    Summary

    Tobirama accidentally becomes Konoha's first ever mythbuster.

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    9,047
    Chapters:
    1/1
    Comments:
    60
    Kudos:
    2401
    Bookmarks:
    667
    Hits:
    20300

  11. Bravery and Cunning by

    Fandoms: Naruto  

    03 Sep 2016

    Tags
    Summary

    “Dad, what are you doing here?” Kakashi hisses, already teetering on the precipice of mortification just from Sakumo’s presence alone. Especially given whose class Kakashi is maybe kind of loitering outside of.

    Series
    Language:
    English
    Words:
    892
    Chapters:
    1/1
    Comments:
    24
    Kudos:
    2388
    Bookmarks:
    238
    Hits:
    22801

  12. Like Fire Weeping From a Cedar Tree by

    Fandoms: Naruto  

    25 Jul 2019

    Tags
    Summary

    Madara's soulmate is in pain. All the time.

    It's at once the best and worst thing. Best, because it means that Madara knows he still exists in a world that's hardly constant. Worst, because it feels like he's breaking, and Madara would do anything to help him. If only he could find him.

    Series
    Language:
    English
    Words:
    13,403
    Chapters:
    1/1
    Collections:
    4
    Comments:
    184
    Kudos:
    2378
    Bookmarks:
    479
    Hits:
    22424

  13. According To Custom by for TanarWater

    Fandoms: Naruto  

    25 Aug 2018

    Tags
    Summary

    Generations of hatred cannot be erased by wishes. The healing and reconciliation of their Clans will take sustained effort. Senju Hashirama and Uchiha Madara are bound and determined that their Clans will be at Peace.

    Even if they have to drag certain people kicking and screaming into the new age of peaceful cooperation.

    Senju Hashirama embraces the traditional enemy of his Clan like a brother. (Uchiha Izuna regrets surviving the last battle if it means being assaulted by overly affectionate Senju every day.)

    Uchiha Madara schemes and plots to bring his foe to his side. (Senju Tobirama is oblivious to anything not written down.)

    Series
    Language:
    English
    Words:
    2,362
    Chapters:
    1/1
    Collections:
    3
    Comments:
    76
    Kudos:
    2375
    Bookmarks:
    625
    Hits:
    19811

  14. It's only love, not a time bomb by for Red_Hot_Holly_Berries

    Fandoms: Naruto  

    29 Aug 2016

    Tags
    Summary

    Things are starting to make a truly horrifying amount of sense, now that Madara's brain has managed to leapfrog from Point A to Point My Best Friend’s Little Brother Is Also Sort of My Sexy Nemesis. Like the flirting, for one.

    Series
    Language:
    English
    Words:
    6,645
    Chapters:
    1/1
    Collections:
    1
    Comments:
    58
    Kudos:
    2355
    Bookmarks:
    201
    Hits:
    29495

  15. A Brief Outing Into Another Dimension by

    Fandoms: Naruto  

    20 Jan 2017

    Tags
    Summary

    Madara has already decided, a long time ago, that Tobirama’s curiosity will probably be the death of him—the ‘him’ being Madara, of course.

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    8,979
    Chapters:
    1/1
    Collections:
    1
    Comments:
    75
    Kudos:
    2317
    Bookmarks:
    607
    Hits:
    22018

  16. Quoth the Raven by

    Fandoms: Naruto  

    03 Oct 2017

    Tags
    Summary

    What starts as a way to gather intelligence on the strongest Hidden Village spirals rapidly out of control and somehow the Chunin Exam Finals have become an impromptu Kage Summit.

    Then the army of Missing-nin attacked.

    After that there were the zombies.

    Followed by the angry gods.

    The Kage would like to go back to their own Villages now please. At least there the only people trying to kill them were their own shinobi.

    Series
    Language:
    English
    Words:
    4,386
    Chapters:
    1/1
    Collections:
    3
    Comments:
    213
    Kudos:
    2308
    Bookmarks:
    475
    Hits:
    27750

  17. Missing Pieces (The Stardust & Supernova Remix) by for peppymint

    Fandoms: Naruto  

    21 Sep 2018

    Tags
    Summary

    Tobirama follows Hashirama to the river with a thousand points of light burning in his head.

    He leaves with one as all he can see, a bonfire, a conflagration.

    Uchiha Madara sets a match to his life with the simple fact of his existence, and in his wake Tobirama is left standing in a field of ashes.

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    2,705
    Chapters:
    1/1
    Collections:
    1
    Comments:
    45
    Kudos:
    2283
    Bookmarks:
    440
    Hits:
    15964

  18. Cherry Lips by for Red_Hot_Holly_Berries, Hiruma_Musouka, squidspawn

    Fandoms: Naruto  

    16 Sep 2016

    Tags
    Summary

    Tobirama doesn’t give a damn about gender roles and gender-assigned clothing. Madara really, really doesn’t mind.

    (Or, Tobirama in thigh-highs and heels. Madara's a fan.)

    Series
    Language:
    English
    Words:
    2,608
    Chapters:
    1/1
    Collections:
    2
    Comments:
    71
    Kudos:
    2254
    Bookmarks:
    342
    Hits:
    29801

  19. Amaranthine by

    Fandoms: Naruto  

    15 Feb 2019

    Tags
    Summary

    Everything about Madara just felt... different. Something had happened, and Tobirama was going to find out what.

    Madara was being kind to him. That just wouldn't stand.

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    17,943
    Chapters:
    6/?
    Collections:
    1
    Comments:
    382
    Kudos:
    2253
    Bookmarks:
    707
    Hits:
    25385

  20. Building Bridges (Over Old Roads) by

    Fandoms: Naruto  

    18 Jun 2018

    Tags
    Summary

    Two years ago, Madara reached out to Hashirama when Izuna was mortally wounded. They met by the river where they once dreamed of peace with their little brothers in tow. Two years ago, Tobirama agreed to heal the wound he made at Hashirama's behest, and the beginnings of a treaty was born. One year ago, Konahagakure was founded on that treaty.

    Madara's sight began to deteriorate long before that.

    (Or Madara takes a calculated risk, and building a little bit of trust between former enemies goes a long way.)

    Series
    Language:
    English
    Words:
    23,407
    Chapters:
    5/?
    Comments:
    218
    Kudos:
    2159
    Bookmarks:
    637
    Hits:
    24262

