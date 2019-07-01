21 - 40 of 1460 Works in Senju Tobirama/Uchiha Madara
Eyestealer by nirejseki, robininthelabyrinth (nirejseki)
01 Jul 2019
Hashirama really doesn't approve of the thoughtful way his father looks at his younger brother's bright red eyes. He's sure it doesn't mean anything good for anyone.
He's right.
once more with the imaginable by blackkat for soliamurr
14 Jan 2018
Madara thinks, again, of tangled limbs and a lifeless sprawl. The way Tobirama’s body lay crumpled at the foot of the stairs, perfectly, awfully still. For half of a desperate minute, Madara had thought he was already too late, and helpless fury had raged in his chest, a storm fit to devour the world.
With that memory so close, perhaps braving Tobirama's library isn’t the worst thing he could do. Two weeks now he’s guarded the door without ever managing to set foot inside, but—maybe this time he can.
- Part 2 of the last immortal leaf is dead and gold
Inexorable Sea Meets Unquenchable Flame by Kalira
02 Jan 2021
A collection of MadaTobi minifics.
moving was a matter of not keeping still by blackkat
15 Nov 2017
Tobirama dies beneath a falling sword. He wakes up somewhere...else.
- Part 16 of Stupid MadaTobi AUs
- Part 1 of the last immortal leaf is dead and gold
It's Witchcraft by blackkat
20 Jan 2016
Tobirama comes down to breakfast on the first day of classes to find the Great Hall full of snickering, his husband conspicuously absent, and his brother face-down in his eggs.
- Part 1 of Stupid MadaTobi AUs
watch the roses of the day grow deep by blackkat
21 Feb 2018
Tobirama thinks of Madara in the moment after that lightning construct’s attack, burning with power but none of the madness that Tobirama remembers. The way Madara pressed him up against the shelf, eyes wild with something like fear, the desperate sound he made when Tobirama jumped from the top of the shelf and Madara thought he was falling.
Weighs the softness that touched the slant of Madara's mouth when Tobirama said his name against the memory of a harsh, cold man who had only hatred to spare, and…wonders. Just a little. Just enough.
- Part 3 of the last immortal leaf is dead and gold
Of Demon Fish and Time Travel by Kage88
18 Jun 2019
When Tobirama sacrificed himself to save his students he didn't expect or even want a second chance. But that's what he got. Now he has to workout how to control his emotions and prevent any more wars. One is easier than the other. Who knew emotions could be so hard?
The Unthinkable by Nanimok
31 Mar 2017
Tobirama is presumed to be dead. Madara slides straight into denial.
You've Got the Wrong Man by Nanimok
23 Dec 2016
Madara's attempt at courtship is awkward at best.
Between Fables and Truth by Nanimok
09 Feb 2017
Tobirama accidentally becomes Konoha's first ever mythbuster.
Bravery and Cunning by blackkat
03 Sep 2016
“Dad, what are you doing here?” Kakashi hisses, already teetering on the precipice of mortification just from Sakumo’s presence alone. Especially given whose class Kakashi is maybe kind of loitering outside of.
- Part 4 of Ridiculous KakaObi AUs
Like Fire Weeping From a Cedar Tree by MadMothMadame
25 Jul 2019
Madara's soulmate is in pain. All the time.
It's at once the best and worst thing. Best, because it means that Madara knows he still exists in a world that's hardly constant. Worst, because it feels like he's breaking, and Madara would do anything to help him. If only he could find him.
- Part 1 of We Bleed the Same
According To Custom by Sanjuno for TanarWater
25 Aug 2018
Generations of hatred cannot be erased by wishes. The healing and reconciliation of their Clans will take sustained effort. Senju Hashirama and Uchiha Madara are bound and determined that their Clans will be at Peace.
Even if they have to drag certain people kicking and screaming into the new age of peaceful cooperation.
Senju Hashirama embraces the traditional enemy of his Clan like a brother. (Uchiha Izuna regrets surviving the last battle if it means being assaulted by overly affectionate Senju every day.)
Uchiha Madara schemes and plots to bring his foe to his side. (Senju Tobirama is oblivious to anything not written down.)
- Part 9 of Ideas of March 2018
It's only love, not a time bomb by blackkat for Red_Hot_Holly_Berries
29 Aug 2016
Things are starting to make a truly horrifying amount of sense, now that Madara's brain has managed to leapfrog from Point A to Point My Best Friend’s Little Brother Is Also Sort of My Sexy Nemesis. Like the flirting, for one.
- Part 4 of Superhero!AU
A Brief Outing Into Another Dimension by Nanimok
20 Jan 2017
Madara has already decided, a long time ago, that Tobirama’s curiosity will probably be the death of him—the ‘him’ being Madara, of course.
Quoth the Raven by Sanjuno
03 Oct 2017
What starts as a way to gather intelligence on the strongest Hidden Village spirals rapidly out of control and somehow the Chunin Exam Finals have become an impromptu Kage Summit.
Then the army of Missing-nin attacked.
After that there were the zombies.
Followed by the angry gods.
The Kage would like to go back to their own Villages now please. At least there the only people trying to kill them were their own shinobi.
- Part 5 of Truth In Hyperbole
Missing Pieces (The Stardust & Supernova Remix) by blackkat for peppymint
21 Sep 2018
Tobirama follows Hashirama to the river with a thousand points of light burning in his head.
He leaves with one as all he can see, a bonfire, a conflagration.
Uchiha Madara sets a match to his life with the simple fact of his existence, and in his wake Tobirama is left standing in a field of ashes.
Cherry Lips by blackkat for Red_Hot_Holly_Berries, Hiruma_Musouka, squidspawn
16 Sep 2016
Tobirama doesn’t give a damn about gender roles and gender-assigned clothing. Madara really, really doesn’t mind.
(Or, Tobirama in thigh-highs and heels. Madara's a fan.)
- Part 11 of Stupid MadaTobi AUs
Amaranthine by Blackberreh
15 Feb 2019
Everything about Madara just felt... different. Something had happened, and Tobirama was going to find out what.
Madara was being kind to him. That just wouldn't stand.
Building Bridges (Over Old Roads) by thatrandomnpc
18 Jun 2018
Two years ago, Madara reached out to Hashirama when Izuna was mortally wounded. They met by the river where they once dreamed of peace with their little brothers in tow. Two years ago, Tobirama agreed to heal the wound he made at Hashirama's behest, and the beginnings of a treaty was born. One year ago, Konahagakure was founded on that treaty.
Madara's sight began to deteriorate long before that.
(Or Madara takes a calculated risk, and building a little bit of trust between former enemies goes a long way.)
- Part 1 of Bridges