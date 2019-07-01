Madara thinks, again, of tangled limbs and a lifeless sprawl. The way Tobirama’s body lay crumpled at the foot of the stairs, perfectly, awfully still. For half of a desperate minute, Madara had thought he was already too late, and helpless fury had raged in his chest, a storm fit to devour the world.

With that memory so close, perhaps braving Tobirama's library isn’t the worst thing he could do. Two weeks now he’s guarded the door without ever managing to set foot inside, but—maybe this time he can.