Crazy Headache As A Birthday Gift by YunaYamiMouto
Fandoms: Katekyou Hitman Reborn!
13 Oct 2020
Giannini's in town again and he decides to upgrade the Ten Year Bazooka. As always, it does not end well, especially on this fine date of October 13th. (Reborn needs to reconsider the meaning of romance.)
The Self Appreciation Day by theaceupmyownsleeve
Fandoms: Katekyou Hitman Reborn!
14 Sep 2020
After surviving the future and returning to the present, Kyoko and Haru decide to hold another self appreciation day. They are shocked to realize that Chrome has never experienced one.
i wanna put on a cute dress and slay all my enemies by Seito
Fandoms: Katekyou Hitman Reborn!
26 Jun 2020
“Sasagawa Kyoko.”
She turned around, giving him her full attention. Her eyes closed, a polite smile on her face, the picture perfect vision of a civilian. “Yes, Xanxus-san?” she said in a soft and gentle tone.
Xanxus stared at her, trying to read her. Yet everything he took away screamed nice, gentle, civilian. Weak. He was almost disappointed. But… A different Sasagawa Kyoko flashed in his mind and this was his leap of faith.
“Are you a Cloud?” Xanxus asked.
Sasagawa Kyoko is a Cloud. A strong Cloud. The strongest Cloud he had ever seen. Xanxus has never wanted an Element so badly before.
Series
- Part 6 of Walk Beside Me
Living (And Dying) With All The Things That Never Were by threedices for clockwork_spider
Fandoms: Katekyou Hitman Reborn!
26 Jun 2020
Human minds are not made for infinite world and just as much knowledge.
Byakuran forgets himself and Shouichi is left behind.
He's not the only one, though, and sometimes being there for each other is the only
thing you can do.
Series
- Part 5 of KHR Rare Pair Week 2020
something old, something new by saunatonttu for sizhu
Fandoms: Katekyou Hitman Reborn!
15 Jun 2020
Shouichi has been trying his best to ignore the thread around his little fingers for most of his life.
right next to him by meduise
Fandoms: Katekyou Hitman Reborn!
06 Apr 2020
Once again, what’s past his eyes is not the scenery he expects.
Hibari has been haunted by recurring nightmares all his life. Some are scarier than others.
Series
- Part 1 of catharsis
And Necessary by Anonymous
Fandoms: Katekyou Hitman Reborn!
06 Feb 2020
Tsuna's reunion with everyone has its awkward and also violent side. Gokudera figures he ought to let the boss take a few hits this once.
Makoto's Gloomy Sunday by InterstellarVagabond
Fandoms: Dangan Ronpa - All Media Types, Dangan Ronpa 3: The End of 希望ヶ峰学園 | The End of Kibougamine Gakuen | End of Hope's Peak High School
22 Jan 2020
"You're the only one who has watched that video and lived." Kyoko stood and fell into a thoughtful pose. "As far as we know anyway. There could be lingering effects, psychological damage."
"I just wanted to get it right this time and join everyone else like I was supposed to so long ago."
"What?" Kyoko whipped around, eyes wide with surprise. Makoto was staring blankly ahead, hands resting loose on the blankets.
"There's no way someone like me could have survived that killing game," he murmured. "It just isn't right… I have to make it right… be with everyone else."
Following the Future Foundation's killing game, Makoto finds himself losing time, waking up to a battered body and concerned partners telling him he attempted to take his own life, even seeing and hearing strange things that aren't there. Has the stress finally gotten to him? Or does Junko Enoshima still have him in her manicured clutches, even from beyond the grave?
Series
- Part 1 of Cry at Despair in the Name of Hope
over years by meduise
Fandoms: Katekyou Hitman Reborn!
18 Dec 2019
After years of marriage Dino and Hibari are the better versions of themselves.
Tengoku by MadaraS
Fandoms: Katekyou Hitman Reborn!
16 Sep 2018
Seven flames come together to form unity. But how would an eighth flame change things? A flame that hasn't been seen since Primo's time. A flame that shouldn't exist. Isabella Gurin, the owner of the heaven flame, just landed in Namimori. What will the 10th generation of Vongola do?
Bleeding Memories by Goober826
Fandoms: Danganronpa, Danganronpa 2
03 Jun 2018
Hajime remembers the first killing game. Nagito struggles with trying to calm him down when he wakes up having a panic attack.
Batter Up by sy62697
Fandoms: Katekyou Hitman Reborn!
26 Aug 2017
It all started with a task to interview Namimori Middle's baseball team.
[Yamamoto Takeshi X Reader]
Try to Picture Me Without You (but I can't) by Seito
Fandoms: Katekyou Hitman Reborn!
17 Jun 2017
Tsuna was dying and nothing anyone did helped. At the cusp of the 36th hour, Reborn concedes defeat and goes to call the one person he swore to never to: his mother.
There Is An Extremely Normal Girl Everywhere by Ryuutchi for Night-Mare (Aoife)
Fandoms: Katekyou Hitman Reborn!
12 Mar 2017
Kyoko has a preferred gun. Tsuna will never find out.
And the Walls Came Crumbling Down by asianlychallengedasian
Fandoms: Dangan Ronpa, Dangan Ronpa - All Media Types
25 Sep 2016
She would like being here, wouldnt she?
oh no, i think i'm catching feelings by jakepurralta
Fandoms: Stranger Things (TV 2016)
06 Sep 2016
15 years later. Friends with benefits AU.
Jonathan and Nancy see each other again for the first time in years. A late night alone sparks a kiss, but Nancy tells him that they can't fall for each other. She's been transferred to another state and neither of them want to deal with a broken heart.
But was moving forward as friends with benefits really such a good idea?
Series
- Part 2 of Jonathan and Nancy + AU's
shake the rust by sizhu
Fandoms: Katekyou Hitman Reborn!
05 May 2016
Tsuna had worried all of his guardians with his reckless plan.
They insist on making sure he's really alive.
anonymous fic request on tumblr.
Diaries of Irie Shouichi, 15 but maybe 25 by clockwork_spider
Fandoms: Katekyou Hitman Reborn!
05 Nov 2015
Dear diary, I am in love with a sociopath evil dictator. Or rather, the future me was. The good news is, he's dead.
Sick Day by lethargicProfessor
Fandoms: Katekyou Hitman Reborn!
20 Oct 2015
dreamers-wonderland asked:
GOKUDERA HAVING TO BE BOSS WHILE TSUNA IS SICK THO?
(part of tumblr prompts series)
Dress Down by Tyrelingkitten
Fandoms: Katekyou Hitman Reborn!
08 Aug 2015
While the wedding is being celebrated in full blast, Hibari is head of the security team and watches the proceedings through the security feed. Later on, Yamamoto joins him.
TYL!8018, lemon.
Series
- Part 11 of x Days of OTPs