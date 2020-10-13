"You're the only one who has watched that video and lived." Kyoko stood and fell into a thoughtful pose. "As far as we know anyway. There could be lingering effects, psychological damage."

"I just wanted to get it right this time and join everyone else like I was supposed to so long ago."

"What?" Kyoko whipped around, eyes wide with surprise. Makoto was staring blankly ahead, hands resting loose on the blankets.

"There's no way someone like me could have survived that killing game," he murmured. "It just isn't right… I have to make it right… be with everyone else."

Following the Future Foundation's killing game, Makoto finds himself losing time, waking up to a battered body and concerned partners telling him he attempted to take his own life, even seeing and hearing strange things that aren't there. Has the stress finally gotten to him? Or does Junko Enoshima still have him in her manicured clutches, even from beyond the grave?