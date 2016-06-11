141 - 160 of 6331 Works in Peter Hale/Stiles Stilinski

  1. Love in Post-Its by for Corpium

    Fandoms: Teen Wolf (TV)  

    11 Jun 2016

    Tags
    Summary

    1001 Reasons Why I Love You – By Stiles Stilinski

    Series
    Language:
    English
    Words:
    4,513
    Chapters:
    1/1
    Collections:
    1
    Comments:
    222
    Kudos:
    3070
    Bookmarks:
    572
    Hits:
    20842

  2. Uncle Peter has a boyfriend- wait, what? by

    Fandoms: Teen Wolf (TV)  

    25 Jun 2017

    Tags
    Summary

    “Oh don’t lie, you love it.” Peter purred and winked at his newest arm candy, who spluttered for a few seconds, before blushing like a 16 year old virgin. Considering how young he looked Laura wouldn’t be surprised if he was actually 16.
    “Shut up Peter!” Bambi squeaked, still flushing and averting Laura’s eyes. “Well, anyways, I’m,”
    ‘Bambi’.
    “Stiles. Stiles Stilinski, pleasure to meet you- again.” Stiles smiled sheepishly, obviously nervous.
    Stiles Stilinski. Definitely a stripper then.

    -

    Or: Laura was prepared for whatever piece of armcandy her uncle had decided to show up with, what she hadn't been prepared for was Stiles Stilinski...her uncle's boyfriend.

    Series
    Language:
    English
    Words:
    4,591
    Chapters:
    1/1
    Collections:
    2
    Comments:
    84
    Kudos:
    3066
    Bookmarks:
    272
    Hits:
    41807

  3. Chosen by for SincerelySincereSmile (Mellie2605)

    Fandoms: Teen Wolf (TV)  

    01 Feb 2016

    Tags
    Summary

    Stiles has waited over five thousand years for his first Chosen but even he didn't expect someone as troublesome as a werewolf with a vendetta the size of Russia.

    Then again, anyone else might not want Stiles as much as Peter does.

    Series
    Language:
    English
    Words:
    15,879
    Chapters:
    5/?
    Collections:
    1
    Comments:
    209
    Kudos:
    3046
    Bookmarks:
    808
    Hits:
    37293

  4. Beware of Sharp Memories by

    Fandoms: Teen Wolf (TV)  

    13 Nov 2014

    Tags
    Summary

    She smooths his hair back, nodding. "Not everyone remembers the things we do," she repeats.

    -

    Stiles is born able to remember all his past lives. After Claudia dies, he tries to forget all about his abilities. This makes things worse and better.

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    9,334
    Chapters:
    1/1
    Collections:
    1
    Comments:
    52
    Kudos:
    3040
    Bookmarks:
    786
    Hits:
    25451

  5. In Sickness and in Fire by for Green

    Fandoms: Teen Wolf (TV)  

    14 Feb 2018

    Tags
    Summary

    After a fight with an alpha from a rival pack, Stiles begins to turn. It doesn't go as expected.

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    7,320
    Chapters:
    1/1
    Collections:
    1
    Comments:
    144
    Kudos:
    3035
    Bookmarks:
    656
    Hits:
    22000

  6. Teeth by

    Fandoms: Teen Wolf (TV)  

    26 Oct 2014

    Tags
    Summary

    Stiles is new to the BDSM scene and is a little lost, but thankfully he finds a dom to show him the way.

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    82,275
    Chapters:
    14/14
    Comments:
    400
    Kudos:
    3028
    Bookmarks:
    988
    Hits:
    83886

  7. Your Bruises Drive Me Insane by

    Fandoms: Teen Wolf (TV)  

    23 Oct 2018

    Tags
    Summary

    They always seemed to forget that Stiles was human. In some manners at least. Scott and Derek always went on about how he was too fragile to be helpful. That he was a liability and the weak link of the Pack, but that awareness of his fragility seemed to always disappear when it came to their own aggression.

    A story of how Peter notices the way the Pack treats Stiles and does everything he can to step between Stiles and further harm.

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    10,118
    Chapters:
    2/2
    Comments:
    150
    Kudos:
    3024
    Bookmarks:
    691
    Hits:
    22289

  8. Let It Burn. Let It Go. by for cywscross

    Fandoms: Teen Wolf (TV)  

    28 Nov 2017

    Tags
    Summary

    A bad call from his Alpha lost Stiles his dad, and so he left. But when Melissa McCall is hurt and needs assistance of a magical nature, it's not Scott that is sent to ask Stiles for help.

    Stiles has always had a hard time telling Peter "no."

    (This time, his "yes" ends up being one of the best decisions in his life.)

    Series
    Language:
    English
    Words:
    6,266
    Chapters:
    1/1
    Collections:
    3
    Comments:
    60
    Kudos:
    3011
    Bookmarks:
    654
    Hits:
    31557

  9. betrayed by bones by

    Fandoms: Teen Wolf (TV)  

    28 Jan 2014

    Tags
    Summary

    Stiles stumbles into wolfsbane that forces him to seek out contact from a particular person to stay alive. That person just happens to be Peter. Stiles hates his life sometimes.

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    25,017
    Chapters:
    1/1
    Comments:
    69
    Kudos:
    3007
    Bookmarks:
    651
    Hits:
    36535

  10. Forged By Fire by for nezstorm

    Fandoms: Teen Wolf (TV)  

    08 Jun 2016

    Tags
    Summary

    When Allison fired that arrow, Stiles doubts she remembered that fire tends to spread when it comes into contact with flammable material, and as Peter screams and staggers and thrashes like he’s trying to physically buck off the flames eating away at his body for the second time in his life, one of his arms glances off a tree, and before they know it, three trees and the surrounding grass have all been set ablaze, and in the ensuing smoke-filled inferno, Peter manages to escape.

    A week later, Stiles almost keels over from a heart attack when he comes home from school and finds Peter on the floor of his bedroom, skin charred red and black, clothes a tattered mess, and his life undoubtedly parked at death’s doorstep.

    Series
    Language:
    English
    Words:
    2,717
    Chapters:
    1/1
    Collections:
    1
    Comments:
    81
    Kudos:
    3005
    Bookmarks:
    425
    Hits:
    31216

  11. Here to Stay by

    Fandoms: Teen Wolf (TV)  

    12 Sep 2015

    Tags
    Summary

    Stiles is seven when his twenty-one year old self time-travels into the past. In theory, it's fantastic. In reality, Stiles wants a return policy.

    Series
    Language:
    English
    Words:
    2,673
    Chapters:
    1/1
    Collections:
    1
    Comments:
    69
    Kudos:
    2999
    Bookmarks:
    198
    Hits:
    25276

  12. I'll Walk with Your Wolf by

    Fandoms: Teen Wolf (TV)  

    13 Jul 2016

    Tags
    Summary

    When Stiles wakes up in Peter's body, he's understandably freaked out. As Stiles starts connecting with the man's wolf, he can't help but reconsider his opinions of Peter. Needless to say, it's a rather confusing time for all involved.

    For Day 5 of Steter Week, Body Swap.

    Series
    Language:
    English
    Words:
    33,783
    Chapters:
    8/8
    Collections:
    4
    Comments:
    170
    Kudos:
    2977
    Bookmarks:
    824
    Hits:
    29970

  13. In For Me, In For You by for LaughingCat

    Fandoms: Teen Wolf (TV)  

    06 Feb 2017

    Tags
    Summary

    Stiles rarely had the luxury of letting his guard down nowadays. His life in the last two months - since he passed the magical 18 - had been spent in a constant state of panic.

    That’s what you get for being one of only two unclaimed Sparks in the good old US of A.

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    7,786
    Chapters:
    5/5
    Comments:
    181
    Kudos:
    2960
    Bookmarks:
    460
    Hits:
    27359

  14. Would You Forgive Me If I Called You Hope, Peter Hale? (Hope, By Any Other Name) by

    Fandoms: Teen Wolf (TV)  

    02 May 2018

    Tags
    Summary

    Stiles has scars. He owns that, he accepts it, he's cataloged and memorized every single one, he's hyper fucking aware of them all.

    //

    "What do you want, Peter?" Having the more untrustworthy of the Pack getting protective weirds him the fuck out, leaves an odd fluttering in his chest, like moths, waiting perilously and suicidally to be burned.

    He doesn't like it.

    "You're injured," the man says, "and whatever it is, it's put you in enough pain that I nearly fainted when I-"

    "- Used your werewolf mojo on me without my permission?" Stiles smirks, and Peter gives him a black look, crossing a leg over his knee and smoothing out some invisible wrinkle on his pants.

    "Tell me the truth Stiles, how bad is it?"

    [Or: The one where Stiles has scars, is more than a little fucked up, and Peter notices. He helps.]

    Series
    Language:
    English
    Words:
    10,099
    Chapters:
    1/1
    Comments:
    78
    Kudos:
    2950
    Bookmarks:
    695
    Hits:
    30948

  15. You Wouldn't Believe Me by

    Fandoms: Teen Wolf (TV)  

    26 Nov 2017

    Tags
    Summary

    The Hales are famous. Their emissary is infamous.

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    1,914
    Chapters:
    1/1
    Collections:
    1
    Comments:
    91
    Kudos:
    2946
    Bookmarks:
    480
    Hits:
    22923

  16. Opportunity Knocks by

    Fandoms: Teen Wolf (TV)  

    26 Jun 2016

    Tags
    Summary

    At that moment, something moved across the yard. His heart kicked up, fear making him flail and latch back onto the fence. He sucked in a deep breath and repeated to himself, don't freak out, don't freak out. It's just a shadow. It isn't a murderer or house owner looking to kill you. Just turn and look and you'll see it's nothing but a trick of the eye.

    Stiles turned his head ever so slightly more to the side, ignoring how Scott held up his hand to show the splinter wedged in his palm. His eyes cast back to the shadow, and yep, his first instinct was correct. There was definitely someone in the fucking yard with them.

    -

    Or, the one where Stiles dives head first into a supernatural shit storm and drags everyone he knows down with him. And he takes up with Peter Hale of all people.

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    62,719
    Chapters:
    15/15
    Collections:
    1
    Comments:
    163
    Kudos:
    2943
    Bookmarks:
    804
    Hits:
    45906

  17. Clever Boy by

    Fandoms: Teen Wolf (TV)  

    29 Jan 2014

    Tags
    Summary

    “Do you understand,” he said brushing his nose along Stiles' jaw. Stiles started shaking. “Why I can't let you go?”

    “Cause you're a super psycho rapist that -”

    “No Stiles,” Peter said cutting him off with a nip of his ear that Stiles flinched back from. “Use your head. Why can't I let you go?”

    “I don't know, man. I don't -”

    “Stiles. Don't disappoint me.”

    Stiles swallowed at the thinly veiled threat, and tried to think. So, apart from the heavy molesting that was currently going on...

    “I've seen your face,” Stiles grit out.

    --

    Peter never bit Scott, but Stiles still managed to get too involved with the murder cases. If only he weren't so smart.

    Series
    Language:
    English
    Words:
    33,703
    Chapters:
    18/18
    Comments:
    602
    Kudos:
    2942
    Bookmarks:
    582
    Hits:
    91012

  18. Red by for HDHale

    Fandoms: Teen Wolf (TV)  

    16 Jun 2018

    Tags
    Summary

    It only took a few more feet of trodding through the underbrush to finally find his dog, and the closer he got, the calmer Peter felt. Otis was still barking, but now he was close enough to recognize that it didn’t sound like alarm. It sounded like something between 'play!' and 'squirrel!'

    Peter realized he was probably spending too much time with only a dog for company.

    “Otis! What is it?”

    The dog was wagging his tail, guarding the roots of a tree, and as he got closer, Peter saw that it wasn’t actually the tree that got him hyped up, it was the shaggy ball of red fur nestled at the base.

    “The hell…”

    It was a small fox. At least it looked small, but Peter had no idea how big full grown foxes were. It looked small next to Otis.

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    14,736
    Chapters:
    1/1
    Collections:
    1
    Comments:
    123
    Kudos:
    2938
    Bookmarks:
    709
    Hits:
    22309

  19. The High is Worth the Pain by for TheHatterTheory

    Fandoms: Teen Wolf (TV)  

    28 Apr 2016

    Tags
    Summary

    Stiles is an emissary-in-training whose teacher has sent him to Peter for his first-level initiation tattoo. The only problem is, Stiles has a kind of embarrassing reaction to pain...

    ETA: this has now grown a PLOT! And FEELINGS! Peter wants Stiles to be his Emissary (and mate). He may encounter more resistance to this than he excepts...

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    19,125
    Chapters:
    12/12
    Collections:
    3
    Comments:
    170
    Kudos:
    2922
    Bookmarks:
    692
    Hits:
    37625

  20. Blue Swede by

    Fandoms: Teen Wolf (TV)  

    07 Mar 2018

    Tags
    Summary

    Peter was suspicious.

    Just generally, as a person. He always assumed his fellow man had impure motives until they proved otherwise, and then he still kept an eye out.

    But at this particular moment, he was specifically suspicious of Derek’s new girlfriend.

    He's not the only one.

    Series
    Language:
    English
    Words:
    4,733
    Chapters:
    1/1
    Collections:
    1
    Comments:
    114
    Kudos:
    2920
    Bookmarks:
    254
    Hits:
    28042

