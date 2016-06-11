141 - 160 of 6331 Works in Peter Hale/Stiles Stilinski
Love in Post-Its by cywscross for Corpium
11 Jun 2016
1001 Reasons Why I Love You – By Stiles Stilinski
- Part 4 of "___ Me" Drabble Prompts
Uncle Peter has a boyfriend- wait, what? by Mellow (SweetCandy)
25 Jun 2017
“Oh don’t lie, you love it.” Peter purred and winked at his newest arm candy, who spluttered for a few seconds, before blushing like a 16 year old virgin. Considering how young he looked Laura wouldn’t be surprised if he was actually 16.
“Shut up Peter!” Bambi squeaked, still flushing and averting Laura’s eyes. “Well, anyways, I’m,”
‘Bambi’.
“Stiles. Stiles Stilinski, pleasure to meet you- again.” Stiles smiled sheepishly, obviously nervous.
Stiles Stilinski. Definitely a stripper then.
Or: Laura was prepared for whatever piece of armcandy her uncle had decided to show up with, what she hadn't been prepared for was Stiles Stilinski...her uncle's boyfriend.
- Part 1 of Uncle Peter Doesn't Date
Chosen by cywscross for SincerelySincereSmile (Mellie2605)
01 Feb 2016
Stiles has waited over five thousand years for his first Chosen but even he didn't expect someone as troublesome as a werewolf with a vendetta the size of Russia.
Then again, anyone else might not want Stiles as much as Peter does.
- Part 16 of Tumblr Prompts 2015
Beware of Sharp Memories by WhereDestiniesMeet17 (orphan_account)
13 Nov 2014
She smooths his hair back, nodding. "Not everyone remembers the things we do," she repeats.
Stiles is born able to remember all his past lives. After Claudia dies, he tries to forget all about his abilities. This makes things worse and better.
In Sickness and in Fire by wynnebat for Green
14 Feb 2018
After a fight with an alpha from a rival pack, Stiles begins to turn. It doesn't go as expected.
Teeth by SushiOwl
26 Oct 2014
Stiles is new to the BDSM scene and is a little lost, but thankfully he finds a dom to show him the way.
Your Bruises Drive Me Insane by 100percentfluffster
23 Oct 2018
They always seemed to forget that Stiles was human. In some manners at least. Scott and Derek always went on about how he was too fragile to be helpful. That he was a liability and the weak link of the Pack, but that awareness of his fragility seemed to always disappear when it came to their own aggression.
A story of how Peter notices the way the Pack treats Stiles and does everything he can to step between Stiles and further harm.
Let It Burn. Let It Go. by rightsidethru for cywscross
28 Nov 2017
A bad call from his Alpha lost Stiles his dad, and so he left. But when Melissa McCall is hurt and needs assistance of a magical nature, it's not Scott that is sent to ask Stiles for help.
Stiles has always had a hard time telling Peter "no."
(This time, his "yes" ends up being one of the best decisions in his life.)
- Part 5 of Steter Week 2017
betrayed by bones by veterization
28 Jan 2014
Stiles stumbles into wolfsbane that forces him to seek out contact from a particular person to stay alive. That person just happens to be Peter. Stiles hates his life sometimes.
Forged By Fire by cywscross for nezstorm
08 Jun 2016
When Allison fired that arrow, Stiles doubts she remembered that fire tends to spread when it comes into contact with flammable material, and as Peter screams and staggers and thrashes like he’s trying to physically buck off the flames eating away at his body for the second time in his life, one of his arms glances off a tree, and before they know it, three trees and the surrounding grass have all been set ablaze, and in the ensuing smoke-filled inferno, Peter manages to escape.
A week later, Stiles almost keels over from a heart attack when he comes home from school and finds Peter on the floor of his bedroom, skin charred red and black, clothes a tattered mess, and his life undoubtedly parked at death’s doorstep.
- Part 3 of "___ Me" Drabble Prompts
Here to Stay by wynnebat
12 Sep 2015
Stiles is seven when his twenty-one year old self time-travels into the past. In theory, it's fantastic. In reality, Stiles wants a return policy.
- Part 2 of Wolves at the Door
I'll Walk with Your Wolf by iCheat
13 Jul 2016
When Stiles wakes up in Peter's body, he's understandably freaked out. As Stiles starts connecting with the man's wolf, he can't help but reconsider his opinions of Peter. Needless to say, it's a rather confusing time for all involved.
For Day 5 of Steter Week, Body Swap.
- Part 5 of Steter Week 2015
In For Me, In For You by Udunie for LaughingCat
06 Feb 2017
Stiles rarely had the luxury of letting his guard down nowadays. His life in the last two months - since he passed the magical 18 - had been spent in a constant state of panic.
That’s what you get for being one of only two unclaimed Sparks in the good old US of A.
Would You Forgive Me If I Called You Hope, Peter Hale? (Hope, By Any Other Name) by Whispering_Sumire
02 May 2018
Stiles has scars. He owns that, he accepts it, he's cataloged and memorized every single one, he's hyper fucking aware of them all.
//
"What do you want, Peter?" Having the more untrustworthy of the Pack getting protective weirds him the fuck out, leaves an odd fluttering in his chest, like moths, waiting perilously and suicidally to be burned.
He doesn't like it.
"You're injured," the man says, "and whatever it is, it's put you in enough pain that I nearly fainted when I-"
"- Used your werewolf mojo on me without my permission?" Stiles smirks, and Peter gives him a black look, crossing a leg over his knee and smoothing out some invisible wrinkle on his pants.
"Tell me the truth Stiles, how bad is it?"
[Or: The one where Stiles has scars, is more than a little fucked up, and Peter notices. He helps.]
- Part 11 of TW Bingo♘
You Wouldn't Believe Me by gryvon
26 Nov 2017
The Hales are famous. Their emissary is infamous.
Opportunity Knocks by WhereDestiniesMeet17 (orphan_account)
26 Jun 2016
At that moment, something moved across the yard. His heart kicked up, fear making him flail and latch back onto the fence. He sucked in a deep breath and repeated to himself, don't freak out, don't freak out. It's just a shadow. It isn't a murderer or house owner looking to kill you. Just turn and look and you'll see it's nothing but a trick of the eye.
Stiles turned his head ever so slightly more to the side, ignoring how Scott held up his hand to show the splinter wedged in his palm. His eyes cast back to the shadow, and yep, his first instinct was correct. There was definitely someone in the fucking yard with them.
Or, the one where Stiles dives head first into a supernatural shit storm and drags everyone he knows down with him. And he takes up with Peter Hale of all people.
Clever Boy by abluemountainashtardis
29 Jan 2014
“Do you understand,” he said brushing his nose along Stiles' jaw. Stiles started shaking. “Why I can't let you go?”
“Cause you're a super psycho rapist that -”
“No Stiles,” Peter said cutting him off with a nip of his ear that Stiles flinched back from. “Use your head. Why can't I let you go?”
“I don't know, man. I don't -”
“Stiles. Don't disappoint me.”
Stiles swallowed at the thinly veiled threat, and tried to think. So, apart from the heavy molesting that was currently going on...
“I've seen your face,” Stiles grit out.
Peter never bit Scott, but Stiles still managed to get too involved with the murder cases. If only he weren't so smart.
- Part 1 of Clever Boy
Red by Udunie for HDHale
16 Jun 2018
It only took a few more feet of trodding through the underbrush to finally find his dog, and the closer he got, the calmer Peter felt. Otis was still barking, but now he was close enough to recognize that it didn’t sound like alarm. It sounded like something between 'play!' and 'squirrel!'
Peter realized he was probably spending too much time with only a dog for company.
“Otis! What is it?”
The dog was wagging his tail, guarding the roots of a tree, and as he got closer, Peter saw that it wasn’t actually the tree that got him hyped up, it was the shaggy ball of red fur nestled at the base.
“The hell…”
It was a small fox. At least it looked small, but Peter had no idea how big full grown foxes were. It looked small next to Otis.
The High is Worth the Pain by thegirlwhoknits for TheHatterTheory
28 Apr 2016
Stiles is an emissary-in-training whose teacher has sent him to Peter for his first-level initiation tattoo. The only problem is, Stiles has a kind of embarrassing reaction to pain...
ETA: this has now grown a PLOT! And FEELINGS! Peter wants Stiles to be his Emissary (and mate). He may encounter more resistance to this than he excepts...
Blue Swede by twothumbsandnostakeincanon (somanyofthekids)
07 Mar 2018
Peter was suspicious.
Just generally, as a person. He always assumed his fellow man had impure motives until they proved otherwise, and then he still kept an eye out.
But at this particular moment, he was specifically suspicious of Derek’s new girlfriend.
He's not the only one.
