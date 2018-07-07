61 - 80 of 6317 Works in Peter Hale/Stiles Stilinski

  1. www.BestBoy.com by

    Fandoms: Teen Wolf (TV)  

    07 Jul 2018

    Tags
    Summary

    It's not Stiles's fault. He was typing fast and not paying attention. It wasn't like he meant to land on this kind of website...

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    65,143
    Chapters:
    10/10
    Collections:
    1
    Comments:
    989
    Kudos:
    4183
    Bookmarks:
    995
    Hits:
    54912

  2. For Great Justice! by

    Fandoms: Teen Wolf (TV)  

    30 Jan 2018

    Tags
    Summary

    Stiles is a vengeance demon, drawn to Peter just as he's waking from his catatonia.

     

    "Whoever did this? We will make those fuckers suffer. I promise you."

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    24,870
    Chapters:
    7/7
    Collections:
    2
    Comments:
    667
    Kudos:
    4165
    Bookmarks:
    1127
    Hits:
    40321

  3. Love What is Behind You by

    Fandoms: Teen Wolf (TV)  

    23 Apr 2017

    Tags
    Summary

    Basically what it says on the label. Hunger Games type fusion. Stiles doing way better than anyone anticipates. Peter finds him intriguing. Ruthless, devious assholes working together to ruin bad guys, as the Steter ship is meant to be.

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    54,283
    Chapters:
    12/12
    Comments:
    580
    Kudos:
    4157
    Bookmarks:
    1099
    Hits:
    42322

  4. Unfortunate Beginnings by

    Fandoms: Teen Wolf (TV)  

    20 May 2015

    Tags
    Summary

    ‘Not you; you're not the one I want.’ 

    Those words have been with Stiles for as long as he can remember, an unwanted brand printed over his left ribcage.

    Series
    Language:
    English
    Words:
    9,326
    Chapters:
    2/?
    Collections:
    1
    Comments:
    177
    Kudos:
    4143
    Bookmarks:
    784
    Hits:
    60936

  5. Tumblr prompts for Teen Wolf by

    Fandoms: Teen Wolf (TV)  

    13 Jul 2018

    Tags
    Summary

    This is my collection of unconnected ficlets for the prompts I got on tumblr. They will mostly be Peter/Stiles and Alan/Stiles, but a few ot3 might appear too.
    This will always be marked as 'complete' but I will add more chapters as I write them.

    Series
    Language:
    English
    Words:
    51,026
    Chapters:
    64/64
    Comments:
    243
    Kudos:
    4133
    Bookmarks:
    326
    Hits:
    360667

  6. Bigfoot Told Me You Were Coming by

    Fandoms: Teen Wolf (TV)  

    10 Sep 2018

    Tags
    Summary

    Peter and Chris are on the run when they stumble across Stiles' home in the woods.

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    25,323
    Chapters:
    9/9
    Collections:
    3
    Comments:
    1008
    Kudos:
    4116
    Bookmarks:
    1244
    Hits:
    32672

  7. With Great Power by for cywscross

    Fandoms: Teen Wolf (TV)  

    27 Dec 2017

    Tags
    Summary

    Stiles has known what he is since birth (and before, really), though his father doesn't. He thinks his mother suspected, had an idea that her son wasn't really her son. She was perceptive that way, and Stiles wonders if she maybe had a touch of magic. He thinks that's why when her disease seized her, she screamed that he was evil, that he was trying to kill her. That he wasn't really hers. Everyone had chalked it up to the dementia getting worse, but Stiles wonders how much of it was her being unable to contain her suspicions and letting them run wild. Once Claudia dies, Stiles is truly the only one who knows he's other. That is, until Peter.

    Or

    Steter Secret Santa 2017!

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    13,213
    Chapters:
    1/1
    Collections:
    1
    Comments:
    170
    Kudos:
    4102
    Bookmarks:
    1033
    Hits:
    29392

  8. Head Games by

    Fandoms: Teen Wolf (TV)  

    09 May 2013

    Tags
    Summary

    Peter starts messing with Stiles' head when he starts making sexual innuendos and staring at his ass too long. Stiles fights all the implications tooth and nail.

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    21,163
    Chapters:
    1/1
    Comments:
    96
    Kudos:
    4074
    Bookmarks:
    1023
    Hits:
    65907

  9. Domestic Bliss and Other Nonsense by

    Fandoms: Teen Wolf (TV)  

    05 Jun 2014

    Tags
    Summary

    "So, I think we should get married."

    Peter chokes, fumbles for a second, then manages to set his mug of tea down on the coffee table. He turns to look at Stiles, who is sprawled over the end of the couch, flipping through an old book.

    "What?" Peter asks.

    Stiles turns bright amber eyes on the stunned werewolf. "We should get married."

    “Why?”

    “So all the books can be in one place.”

    Series
    Language:
    English
    Words:
    8,901
    Chapters:
    1/1
    Collections:
    4
    Comments:
    211
    Kudos:
    4067
    Bookmarks:
    877
    Hits:
    46034

  10. So Well Suited by

    Fandoms: Teen Wolf (TV)  

    02 Apr 2018

    Tags
    Summary

    Chris and Peter run HA Menswear.
    Stiles works at Gamesworld.
    They strike up an agreement, sharing kitchen and bathroom access.
    Stiles would like to share more, but Hot Suit guys are a couple, so he knows it will never happen.
    Never.
    Right?

    Series
    Language:
    English
    Words:
    111,578
    Chapters:
    22/22
    Comments:
    2015
    Kudos:
    4045
    Bookmarks:
    1052
    Hits:
    69316

  11. Avoidance Is Not The Answer by

    Fandoms: Teen Wolf (TV)  

    14 Jan 2019

    Tags
    Summary

    Stiles had heard the stories. Everybody had. Soulmates were a gift. They were the perfect match for you. To separate them was a fate worse than death. When Stiles' mother died, his father had a hard time coping. Stiles hated it. He hated the stories. He hated how obsessed people were. So he came up with a plan.
    Of course, that is when Peter says the words that were branded on him. Then, not too long later a hunter says another line which is hidden elsewhere on Stiles' body.

    Series
    Language:
    English
    Words:
    111,290
    Chapters:
    76/76
    Comments:
    1875
    Kudos:
    4037
    Bookmarks:
    867
    Hits:
    118707

  12. Name by

    Fandoms: Teen Wolf (TV)  

    14 Dec 2013

    Tags
    Summary

    When Stiles goes back in time to save Paige and stop Gerard, he doesn't expect Peter Hale.
     
    TAKE NOTE:
    ***The second chapter is the same story expanded by 6k. Read that one.***

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    10,111
    Chapters:
    2/2
    Comments:
    98
    Kudos:
    4026
    Bookmarks:
    796
    Hits:
    44702

  13. A Spoonful of Sugar by

    Fandoms: Teen Wolf (TV)  

    05 Nov 2017

    Tags
    Summary

    He blames Lydia. He would never have even considered this if she hadn't mentioned it like it was legit. But short of falling down the rabbit hole of student debt, he doesn't have a whole lot of options. So, whatever, he can try the sugar baby thing. No one has to know.

    Of course Peter has to go and ruin everything.

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    31,133
    Chapters:
    9/9
    Collections:
    1
    Comments:
    1091
    Kudos:
    3984
    Bookmarks:
    1066
    Hits:
    54668

  14. Going Home by for Sangue_di_drago

    Fandoms: Teen Wolf (TV)  

    22 Dec 2016

    Tags
    Summary

    The sea has always called to Stiles. Now he’s free to answer it.

    Peter just wants to put Beacon Hills as far behind him as physically possible. Stiles doesn’t say no, so he follows.

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    16,542
    Chapters:
    1/1
    Collections:
    2
    Comments:
    200
    Kudos:
    3943
    Bookmarks:
    1096
    Hits:
    31412

  15. Muscles Better and Nerves More by

    Fandoms: Teen Wolf (TV)  

    31 May 2017

    Tags
    Summary

    "Hello, Stiles," Peter's voice purrs down the line. Stiles lets out a harsh breath. "To what do I owe the pleasure of you calling me at 1:00 a.m.?"

    Shit, is it that late? He hadn't even noticed.

    "Stiles?" Peter asks when Stiles doesn't say anything. Stiles is pretty sure he's imagining the concern in his voice.

    "I need your help," Stiles says.

    "Really," Peter says, sounding amused. Fucker. "And why exactly should I help you?"

    "Besides the whole pack loyalty thing? That I've saved your life multiple times?" Stiles asks. "I don't know, basic human decency?"

    Peter hums under his breath. "Well, I suppose there is that," he says.

    "How about the chance to be an alpha again?" Stiles asks.

    There's silence down the line for long enough that Stiles actually pulls his phone away from his ear to make sure the call is still connected.

    "Where are you?" Peter finally asks.

    OR

    Stiles is attacked by an alpha at college and bitten. He calls Peter for help.

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    8,238
    Chapters:
    1/1
    Collections:
    1
    Comments:
    132
    Kudos:
    3940
    Bookmarks:
    693
    Hits:
    38865

  16. The best helping hand is at the end of your own arm by

    Fandoms: Teen Wolf (TV)  

    02 Feb 2017

    Tags
    Summary

    Prompted by anon: You asked for prompts, if you're still interested - BAMF!Stiles that shows everyone that he doesn't need saving, especially from Peter (who's simply smitten). Have a great day!

    OR

    Stiles draws the line at being kidnapped and tortured by a geriatric fascist and having to sacrifice his poor Roscoe to save people that didn't appreciate it afterwards, thank you very much.

    (Peter is smitten by his approach to self-sufficiency.)

    *Please, do not link or repost on other sites without consent.*

    Series
    Language:
    English
    Words:
    2,154
    Chapters:
    1/1
    Collections:
    1
    Comments:
    258
    Kudos:
    3914
    Bookmarks:
    642
    Hits:
    33536

  17. All My Stars Aligned by

    Fandoms: Teen Wolf (TV)  

    24 Oct 2016

    Tags
    Summary

    Stiles needs to find an alpha ASAP. Actually, the doctors say he really needs two. Damn biology.

    Chris and Peter are two alphas in hopeless, doomed love with each other.

    Series
    Language:
    English
    Words:
    21,384
    Chapters:
    1/1
    Collections:
    1
    Comments:
    298
    Kudos:
    3911
    Bookmarks:
    806
    Hits:
    57391

  18. Don’t Forget to Breathe by

    Fandoms: Teen Wolf (TV)  

    04 Apr 2016

    Tags
    Summary

    The fire destroys every last reason Peter has to continue living. Stiles gives him a new one.

    Series
    Language:
    English
    Words:
    11,441
    Chapters:
    2/2
    Collections:
    1
    Comments:
    110
    Kudos:
    3824
    Bookmarks:
    957
    Hits:
    36493

  19. Something I Can Never Have by

    Fandoms: Teen Wolf (TV)  

    01 May 2014

    Tags
    Summary

    It's been over five years since the last time Peter Hale left Beacon Hills, when Stiles shows up on his doorstep. The pack has been killed, Stiles is the only survivor, and Peter is going to help him get his revenge whether he likes it or not...

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    61,180
    Chapters:
    13/13
    Comments:
    413
    Kudos:
    3799
    Bookmarks:
    982
    Hits:
    50384

  20. e-Missary by for Triangulum

    Fandoms: Teen Wolf (TV)  

    26 Dec 2017

    Tags
    Summary

    Peter Hale has a tension headache building behind his eyes, a nephew who has picked the wrong time to have a crisis of conscience, and a bound and gagged college freshman in the trunk of his car as he speeds north along Highway 101. This is not how he intended his weekend to go, but Peter is nothing if not adaptable.

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    6,836
    Chapters:
    1/1
    Collections:
    1
    Comments:
    237
    Kudos:
    3783
    Bookmarks:
    722
    Hits:
    22784

