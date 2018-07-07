"Hello, Stiles," Peter's voice purrs down the line. Stiles lets out a harsh breath. "To what do I owe the pleasure of you calling me at 1:00 a.m.?"

Shit, is it that late? He hadn't even noticed.

"Stiles?" Peter asks when Stiles doesn't say anything. Stiles is pretty sure he's imagining the concern in his voice.

"I need your help," Stiles says.

"Really," Peter says, sounding amused. Fucker. "And why exactly should I help you?"

"Besides the whole pack loyalty thing? That I've saved your life multiple times?" Stiles asks. "I don't know, basic human decency?"

Peter hums under his breath. "Well, I suppose there is that," he says.

"How about the chance to be an alpha again?" Stiles asks.

There's silence down the line for long enough that Stiles actually pulls his phone away from his ear to make sure the call is still connected.

"Where are you?" Peter finally asks.

OR

Stiles is attacked by an alpha at college and bitten. He calls Peter for help.