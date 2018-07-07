61 - 80 of 6317 Works in Peter Hale/Stiles Stilinski
www.BestBoy.com by SushiOwl
Fandoms: Teen Wolf (TV)
07 Jul 2018
It's not Stiles's fault. He was typing fast and not paying attention. It wasn't like he meant to land on this kind of website...
For Great Justice! by Green
Fandoms: Teen Wolf (TV)
30 Jan 2018
Stiles is a vengeance demon, drawn to Peter just as he's waking from his catatonia.
"Whoever did this? We will make those fuckers suffer. I promise you."
Love What is Behind You by KouriArashi
Fandoms: Teen Wolf (TV)
23 Apr 2017
Basically what it says on the label. Hunger Games type fusion. Stiles doing way better than anyone anticipates. Peter finds him intriguing. Ruthless, devious assholes working together to ruin bad guys, as the Steter ship is meant to be.
Unfortunate Beginnings by cywscross
Fandoms: Teen Wolf (TV)
20 May 2015
‘Not you; you're not the one I want.’
Those words have been with Stiles for as long as he can remember, an unwanted brand printed over his left ribcage.
Series
- Part 2 of TW Soulmates AUs
Tumblr prompts for Teen Wolf by Udunie
Fandoms: Teen Wolf (TV)
13 Jul 2018
This is my collection of unconnected ficlets for the prompts I got on tumblr. They will mostly be Peter/Stiles and Alan/Stiles, but a few ot3 might appear too.
This will always be marked as 'complete' but I will add more chapters as I write them.
Series
- Part 1 of Tumblr prompts
Bigfoot Told Me You Were Coming by twothumbsandnostakeincanon (somanyofthekids)
Fandoms: Teen Wolf (TV)
10 Sep 2018
Peter and Chris are on the run when they stumble across Stiles' home in the woods.
With Great Power by Triangulum for cywscross
Fandoms: Teen Wolf (TV)
27 Dec 2017
Stiles has known what he is since birth (and before, really), though his father doesn't. He thinks his mother suspected, had an idea that her son wasn't really her son. She was perceptive that way, and Stiles wonders if she maybe had a touch of magic. He thinks that's why when her disease seized her, she screamed that he was evil, that he was trying to kill her. That he wasn't really hers. Everyone had chalked it up to the dementia getting worse, but Stiles wonders how much of it was her being unable to contain her suspicions and letting them run wild. Once Claudia dies, Stiles is truly the only one who knows he's other. That is, until Peter.
Or
Steter Secret Santa 2017!
Head Games by veterization
Fandoms: Teen Wolf (TV)
09 May 2013
Peter starts messing with Stiles' head when he starts making sexual innuendos and staring at his ass too long. Stiles fights all the implications tooth and nail.
Domestic Bliss and Other Nonsense by moonstalker24
Fandoms: Teen Wolf (TV)
05 Jun 2014
"So, I think we should get married."
Peter chokes, fumbles for a second, then manages to set his mug of tea down on the coffee table. He turns to look at Stiles, who is sprawled over the end of the couch, flipping through an old book.
"What?" Peter asks.
Stiles turns bright amber eyes on the stunned werewolf. "We should get married."
“Why?”
“So all the books can be in one place.”
Series
- Part 1 of Domestic Bliss
So Well Suited by Bunnywest
Fandoms: Teen Wolf (TV)
02 Apr 2018
Chris and Peter run HA Menswear.
Stiles works at Gamesworld.
They strike up an agreement, sharing kitchen and bathroom access.
Stiles would like to share more, but Hot Suit guys are a couple, so he knows it will never happen.
Never.
Right?
Series
- Part 5 of Bunny's Tumblr Prompts
- Part 1 of Suit 'Verse
Avoidance Is Not The Answer by MusicLover19
Fandoms: Teen Wolf (TV)
14 Jan 2019
Stiles had heard the stories. Everybody had. Soulmates were a gift. They were the perfect match for you. To separate them was a fate worse than death. When Stiles' mother died, his father had a hard time coping. Stiles hated it. He hated the stories. He hated how obsessed people were. So he came up with a plan.
Of course, that is when Peter says the words that were branded on him. Then, not too long later a hunter says another line which is hidden elsewhere on Stiles' body.
Series
- Part 1 of Soulmate AU - AINTA
Name by Corpium
Fandoms: Teen Wolf (TV)
14 Dec 2013
When Stiles goes back in time to save Paige and stop Gerard, he doesn't expect Peter Hale.
TAKE NOTE:
***The second chapter is the same story expanded by 6k. Read that one.***
A Spoonful of Sugar by Twisted_Mind
Fandoms: Teen Wolf (TV)
05 Nov 2017
He blames Lydia. He would never have even considered this if she hadn't mentioned it like it was legit. But short of falling down the rabbit hole of student debt, he doesn't have a whole lot of options. So, whatever, he can try the sugar baby thing. No one has to know.
Of course Peter has to go and ruin everything.
Going Home by cywscross for Sangue_di_drago
Fandoms: Teen Wolf (TV)
22 Dec 2016
The sea has always called to Stiles. Now he’s free to answer it.
Peter just wants to put Beacon Hills as far behind him as physically possible. Stiles doesn’t say no, so he follows.
Muscles Better and Nerves More by Triangulum
Fandoms: Teen Wolf (TV)
31 May 2017
"Hello, Stiles," Peter's voice purrs down the line. Stiles lets out a harsh breath. "To what do I owe the pleasure of you calling me at 1:00 a.m.?"
Shit, is it that late? He hadn't even noticed.
"Stiles?" Peter asks when Stiles doesn't say anything. Stiles is pretty sure he's imagining the concern in his voice.
"I need your help," Stiles says.
"Really," Peter says, sounding amused. Fucker. "And why exactly should I help you?"
"Besides the whole pack loyalty thing? That I've saved your life multiple times?" Stiles asks. "I don't know, basic human decency?"
Peter hums under his breath. "Well, I suppose there is that," he says.
"How about the chance to be an alpha again?" Stiles asks.
There's silence down the line for long enough that Stiles actually pulls his phone away from his ear to make sure the call is still connected.
"Where are you?" Peter finally asks.
OR
Stiles is attacked by an alpha at college and bitten. He calls Peter for help.
-
The best helping hand is at the end of your own arm by FeelingsDusk
Fandoms: Teen Wolf (TV)
02 Feb 2017
Prompted by anon: You asked for prompts, if you're still interested - BAMF!Stiles that shows everyone that he doesn't need saving, especially from Peter (who's simply smitten). Have a great day!
OR
Stiles draws the line at being kidnapped and tortured by a geriatric fascist and having to sacrifice his poor Roscoe to save people that didn't appreciate it afterwards, thank you very much.
(Peter is smitten by his approach to self-sufficiency.)
*Please, do not link or repost on other sites without consent.*
Series
- Part 4 of Prompts
All My Stars Aligned by Green
Fandoms: Teen Wolf (TV)
24 Oct 2016
Stiles needs to find an alpha ASAP. Actually, the doctors say he really needs two. Damn biology.
Chris and Peter are two alphas in hopeless, doomed love with each other.
Series
- Part 1 of Stars 'verse
Don’t Forget to Breathe by cywscross
Fandoms: Teen Wolf (TV)
04 Apr 2016
The fire destroys every last reason Peter has to continue living. Stiles gives him a new one.
Series
- Part 5 of Tumblr Prompts 2016
Something I Can Never Have by KouriArashi
Fandoms: Teen Wolf (TV)
01 May 2014
It's been over five years since the last time Peter Hale left Beacon Hills, when Stiles shows up on his doorstep. The pack has been killed, Stiles is the only survivor, and Peter is going to help him get his revenge whether he likes it or not...
-
e-Missary by DiscontentedWinter for Triangulum
Fandoms: Teen Wolf (TV)
26 Dec 2017
Peter Hale has a tension headache building behind his eyes, a nephew who has picked the wrong time to have a crisis of conscience, and a bound and gagged college freshman in the trunk of his car as he speeds north along Highway 101. This is not how he intended his weekend to go, but Peter is nothing if not adaptable.