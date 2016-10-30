221 - 240 of 6338 Works in Peter Hale/Stiles Stilinski

Navigation and Actions

Pages Navigation

Listing Works

  1. Easement by

    Fandoms: Teen Wolf (TV)  

    30 Oct 2016

    Tags
    Summary

    It wasn't where Peter wanted to end up after finishing his medical training; he would have much preferred an emergency room or even a maternity ward, instead of a pain clinic. His most frequent patients were teenagers with hangovers, women too shy to admit they were cramping, and perhaps the strangest of all – pain drain addicts, the people who'd gotten so used to have every minor ache and pain leeched from their bones that they mistook merely being alive as a great discomfort.

     

    Stiles is in pain, he goes to Peters office for relief.

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    26,353
    Chapters:
    9/9
    Comments:
    318
    Kudos:
    2584
    Bookmarks:
    511
    Hits:
    26770

  2. Exemplary Behavior by

    Fandoms: Teen Wolf (TV)  

    22 Sep 2019

    Tags
    Summary

    “Dude,” Stiles hisses, kicking Scott in the shin, as if they both aren’t watching the scene unfold in front of them. “That’s Peter Hale!”

    “Peter?” Scott asks, brows furrowed in confusion.

    Peter,” Stiles hisses. “The one who killed those people like six years ago! God, he’s hot.” Stiles cranes his neck to get a better view of Peter’s face. Peter glances over their way with a smirk, winking at Stiles, before turning back to Derek.

    “He’s a serial killer!” Scott hisses.

    “...Think he takes requests?”

    “Stiles!”

    OR

    Derek's shady uncle gets out of prison.

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    2,151
    Chapters:
    1/1
    Collections:
    1
    Comments:
    181
    Kudos:
    2577
    Bookmarks:
    408
    Hits:
    12562

  3. In which Peter is a Perfect Gentleman. by for LeadingLady3

    Fandoms: Teen Wolf (TV)  

    10 Aug 2017

    Tags
    Summary

    “Just because I’m not a typical omega , doesn’t mean I don’t want to be courted properly” Stiles grouses. “If those assholes think I’m going to settle for being their last minute hookup because they assume I’m desperate, they can go jump. They want to date me, they can damned well impress me.”
    Peter’s ears prick up.
    Stiles wants to be properly courted?
    That’s why he’s still single?

    Series
    Language:
    English
    Words:
    7,462
    Chapters:
    3/3
    Comments:
    140
    Kudos:
    2575
    Bookmarks:
    247
    Hits:
    37865

  4. Wolf & I by

    Fandoms: Teen Wolf (TV)  

    05 Nov 2016

    Tags
    Summary

    "I'm not going to let you die. Especially not by my hands." It sounds like an oath.

    "Do you know how…?" Stiles shakes his head. "But, isn't it for life? It's a bond, right? There's no getting out of it. I know that much."

    "Do you want to die?" Peter asks harshly.

    "Of course not!"

    "We don't have much time. I don't know what’ll happen when I'm feral, but I do know the wolf won't hurt our mate," Peter repeats. Stiles believes him.

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    4,718
    Chapters:
    1/1
    Comments:
    205
    Kudos:
    2573
    Bookmarks:
    386
    Hits:
    17420

  5. Day of the Dandelion by for HookerStiles

    Fandoms: Teen Wolf (TV)  

    18 Feb 2016

    Tags
    Summary

    When Stiles is ten years old, she meets a certain wolf when she's playing in the woods. This changes everything. Fem!Stiles, Alt S1

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    5,952
    Chapters:
    1/1
    Collections:
    2
    Comments:
    118
    Kudos:
    2571
    Bookmarks:
    750
    Hits:
    24401

  6. Something Borrowed by

    Fandoms: Teen Wolf (TV)  

    30 Jul 2019

    Tags
    Summary

    When a traditional pack contacts Scott to make an alliance, Scott barters Stiles' hand in marriage. Stiles is less willing to go through with it than expected.

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    4,966
    Chapters:
    1/1
    Collections:
    1
    Comments:
    79
    Kudos:
    2560
    Bookmarks:
    467
    Hits:
    14934

  7. The Undone and the Divine (Such Selfish Prayers) by

    Fandoms: Teen Wolf (TV)  

    17 Jan 2014

    Tags
    Summary

    "Peter’s taken his time with Stiles, coaxed him gently into trust, into lust, into something that is so much more like dependence than love, and it works for them, but it took time, so much time. Time to tame the boy, time to teach him how to please Peter, how to want to please Peter. Almost too much, but it’s worth it now, to finally reap the reward of his meticulous labors."

    Series
    Language:
    English
    Words:
    1,944
    Chapters:
    1/1
    Collections:
    1
    Comments:
    26
    Kudos:
    2557
    Bookmarks:
    348
    Hits:
    118207

  8. Rings of Red by

    Fandoms: Teen Wolf (TV)  

    05 Dec 2018

    Tags
    Summary

    “Performance issues?” Peter offers, smoothing out his shoulders and hiding his claws. "Everyone gets them, I've heard."

    It’s a lie. Alphas don’t get them. Not like this.

    Talia's eyes shouldn't be changing from red to gold before his eyes for no reason at all.

    Series
    Language:
    English
    Words:
    3,816
    Chapters:
    1/1
    Comments:
    72
    Kudos:
    2550
    Bookmarks:
    386
    Hits:
    16167

  9. If You Want to Sing Out, Sing Out by

    Fandoms: Teen Wolf (TV)  

    04 Aug 2016

    Tags
    Summary

    Commander Stilinski looked like he fell out of a propaganda video, his armor still smoking as he pulled off his helmet and handed it off to First Officer Argent. He had a few bruises down his neck but his smile was bright.

    “Glad to see you safe and sound, Mr. Hale. I’d hate for Derek to lose a member of his family.”

    “I told you,” Derek snapped at his superior, “he’s not worth this, Commander.”

    Series
    Language:
    English
    Words:
    13,232
    Chapters:
    1/1
    Collections:
    1
    Comments:
    385
    Kudos:
    2546
    Bookmarks:
    681
    Hits:
    18918

  10. What's Whiplr? by

    Fandoms: Teen Wolf (TV)  

    26 Mar 2017

    Tags
    Summary

    Erica, Stiles' roommate, is going to be the death of him, damn it. They've been bitching about how creepy Fetlife can get when Erica suggests Whiplr.

    "What's Whiplr?" Stiles asks.

    "It’s a messaging app for kinky people," Erica says. "You make a profile with what you're into, add a picture of yourself, and you can see who's near you and browse through their profiles."

    "Isn't that just as easy to run into creepy people as it is on Fetlife?" Stiles asks.

    "Oh for sure," Erica cackles. "But that's the fun part, getting to run people off and scare the shit out of them."

    "Your version of fun is very different from mine," Stiles says.

    OR

    Stiles meets Peter on Whiplr and things get kinky.

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    19,659
    Chapters:
    1/1
    Collections:
    1
    Comments:
    106
    Kudos:
    2544
    Bookmarks:
    613
    Hits:
    28819

  11. The Choices We Make by

    Fandoms: Teen Wolf (TV)  

    12 Feb 2018

    Tags
    Summary

    “You’re quite the clever one, aren’t you?” Peter mused, voice like honey.

    “I like to think so."

    “What’s your name?”

    “Stiles.”

    Peter smiled slowly, looking like a cat that just caught the canary. “Well hello, Stiles,” he purred, eyes flashing a bloody red.

    Stiles grinned victoriously. Viciously.

    The hunt was on.

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    8,041
    Chapters:
    1/1
    Comments:
    55
    Kudos:
    2538
    Bookmarks:
    540
    Hits:
    17691

  12. The Various Triumphs of Mischief Bilinski by

    Fandoms: Teen Wolf (TV)  

    02 Jul 2020

    Tags
    Summary

    "Hello, Chris," sings a honeyed voice from behind.

    Chris' attention snaps toward the intruder, his gun already out of its' holster and aimed at whoever it is — a boy, apparently, with braided russet hair, a red jacket, and wise eyes. He's wearing a gas mask, but Chris can tell by the way his eyes crinkle around the edges, the way sun-burnt sand swirls in his irises, that he's smiling.

    Chris cocks his gun.

    "You killed my father," he says.

    "No offence, but he totally deserved it," the stranger agrees with cheerful solemnity.

    "What the hell are you doing in my home?" Chris demands. The kid is perched on a windowsill in Chris' office, as nonchalantly as if this were something he did every day, as if they were familiar.

    "I was just wondering," the kid speaks softly, fond amusement sewn through with a peculiar resignation, "how you'd feel about putting down some nazis?"

    [Or: The one where Stiles goes back in time and subsequently fucks with everything.]

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    59,919
    Chapters:
    28/?
    Comments:
    1060
    Kudos:
    2532
    Bookmarks:
    801
    Hits:
    39668

  13. The Cubby Hole by for moonstalker24

    Fandoms: Teen Wolf (TV)  

    29 Sep 2014

    Tags
    Summary

    Feeling lonely and alienated at a college across the country, Stiles decides to explore his ever-developing sexuality at the closest gay bar.

    He just wasn't expecting quite so many bikers. Or such good food. Or Peter Hale.

    Series
    Language:
    English
    Words:
    2,940
    Chapters:
    1/1
    Collections:
    1
    Comments:
    41
    Kudos:
    2522
    Bookmarks:
    208
    Hits:
    25147

  14. Baby Alpha by

    Fandoms: Teen Wolf (TV)  

    29 Jul 2018

    Tags
    Summary

    The little boy flashes a blinding smile, and wiggles down, darting across the playground while Peter watches, bemused.

    He comes back a few moments later, clutching a ragged clump of wildflowers, and shyly holds them out. “For you. ‘Cause they’re pretty.”

    Peter hides his smile in the flowers that he takes carefully and his eyes are bright, taking in the baby Alpha’s delighted preening as he says, “Thank you, Alpha.”

    Series
    Language:
    English
    Words:
    2,411
    Chapters:
    1/1
    Collections:
    2
    Comments:
    129
    Kudos:
    2517
    Bookmarks:
    473
    Hits:
    19942

  15. Highly Unusual by

    Fandoms: Teen Wolf (TV)  

    26 Jan 2019

    Tags
    Summary

    The life of an omega isn't exactly glamorous. They're taken away from their families when they present, and not allowed back into society until they're safely mated. Stiles just came away from his coming out ball with two potential mates. Legally, he has to choose by the end of the season, or else he'll have to stay in the omega school for another year, until the next season, when all this will start again.

    This is a story about what it's like to have your very existence regulated, and what happens when you defy society and fall in love.

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    65,377
    Chapters:
    20/20
    Collections:
    1
    Comments:
    1729
    Kudos:
    2512
    Bookmarks:
    595
    Hits:
    37249

  16. The Words Keep Falling Through My Shaking Hands by

    Fandoms: Teen Wolf (TV)  

    23 Oct 2016

    Tags
    Summary

    When he was a boy he’d be out like a light in the car, back when he still had the implicit trust of his dad to keep him safe. Now Stiles needed to be behind a locked door and in the far corner of the room by a window, sometimes only able to sleep on the floor.

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    8,570
    Chapters:
    1/1
    Comments:
    201
    Kudos:
    2503
    Bookmarks:
    627
    Hits:
    18272

  17. A Match Made in a Room Adjacent to Heaven by

    Fandoms: Teen Wolf (TV)  

    15 Jun 2014

    Tags
    Summary

    Talia tells Peter that if he doesn't find a mate himself, she has candidates for a match.

    “You’re such a drama queen, Peter. You’re my favorite brother and ideally, I’d like you to find true love, to find your true mate and raise a family and be happy forever. But at this point, you need to find someone you can tolerate to be mated with, who tolerates you and benefits the pack.”

     

    I do not give permission for this or any other of my works to be posted to any other websites, including but not limited to GoodReads or Wattpad.

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    31,595
    Chapters:
    16/16
    Comments:
    263
    Kudos:
    2502
    Bookmarks:
    582
    Hits:
    41532

  18. God Only Knows by

    Fandoms: Teen Wolf (TV)  

    17 Jun 2018

    Tags
    Summary

    Peter still couldn't quite believe he was being made to attend his niece's wedding, reason number one being that her fiancé was Peter's ex, who had cheated on Peter with Laura.

    There's also the slight issue of his entire family refusing to believe that his boyfriend, Stiles, actually exists.

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    17,475
    Chapters:
    1/1
    Comments:
    66
    Kudos:
    2501
    Bookmarks:
    766
    Hits:
    32273

  19. In Your Footsteps (I Will Walk) by

    Fandoms: Teen Wolf (TV)  

    22 Oct 2017

    Tags
    Summary

    It takes him months, but Stiles gave him a destination, gave him direction, gave him hope, and so he goes.

    Series
    Language:
    English
    Words:
    8,873
    Chapters:
    1/1
    Collections:
    1
    Comments:
    146
    Kudos:
    2488
    Bookmarks:
    475
    Hits:
    17946

  20. semper fidelis by for demios-itami

    Fandoms: Teen Wolf (TV)  

    02 Feb 2015

    Tags
    Summary

    demios-itami asked: Maybe peter wants power and a dead kate cause coming back turned him into a delta and jaguars are a form of alpha - what if stiles kills kate cause he's not as morally gifted as scott (who want to save everyone without death, you poor puppy/the world clearly hasn't tainted him enough to be a successful alpha) causing stiles to become a human alpha/jaguar/raven/stiles/whatever and peter's wolf is content to hand in the reigns and be a delta worthy of his alpha and their pup/fellow packmate(malia)

    Series
    Language:
    English
    Words:
    14,054
    Chapters:
    2/5
    Collections:
    1
    Comments:
    214
    Kudos:
    2475
    Bookmarks:
    721
    Hits:
    29794

Filters

Filter results:
Submit

Include

?
Include Ratings
Include Warnings
Include Categories
Include Fandoms
Include Characters
Include Relationships
Include Additional Tags

Exclude

?
Exclude Ratings
Exclude Warnings
Exclude Categories
Exclude Fandoms
Exclude Characters
Exclude Relationships
Exclude Additional Tags

More Options

Crossovers
Completion Status
Word Count
Date Updated
?
Submit

Pages Navigation