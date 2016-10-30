221 - 240 of 6338 Works in Peter Hale/Stiles Stilinski
Easement by TriscuitsandSoup
Fandoms: Teen Wolf (TV)
30 Oct 2016
Summary
It wasn't where Peter wanted to end up after finishing his medical training; he would have much preferred an emergency room or even a maternity ward, instead of a pain clinic. His most frequent patients were teenagers with hangovers, women too shy to admit they were cramping, and perhaps the strangest of all – pain drain addicts, the people who'd gotten so used to have every minor ache and pain leeched from their bones that they mistook merely being alive as a great discomfort.
Stiles is in pain, he goes to Peters office for relief.
Exemplary Behavior by Triangulum
Fandoms: Teen Wolf (TV)
22 Sep 2019
Summary
“Dude,” Stiles hisses, kicking Scott in the shin, as if they both aren’t watching the scene unfold in front of them. “That’s Peter Hale!”
“Peter?” Scott asks, brows furrowed in confusion.
“Peter,” Stiles hisses. “The one who killed those people like six years ago! God, he’s hot.” Stiles cranes his neck to get a better view of Peter’s face. Peter glances over their way with a smirk, winking at Stiles, before turning back to Derek.
“He’s a serial killer!” Scott hisses.
“...Think he takes requests?”
“Stiles!”
OR
Derek's shady uncle gets out of prison.
In which Peter is a Perfect Gentleman. by Bunnywest for LeadingLady3
Fandoms: Teen Wolf (TV)
10 Aug 2017
Summary
“Just because I’m not a typical omega , doesn’t mean I don’t want to be courted properly” Stiles grouses. “If those assholes think I’m going to settle for being their last minute hookup because they assume I’m desperate, they can go jump. They want to date me, they can damned well impress me.”
Peter’s ears prick up.
Stiles wants to be properly courted?
That’s why he’s still single?
Series
- Part 1 of Gentleman 'verse
Wolf & I by Green
Fandoms: Teen Wolf (TV)
05 Nov 2016
Summary
"I'm not going to let you die. Especially not by my hands." It sounds like an oath.
"Do you know how…?" Stiles shakes his head. "But, isn't it for life? It's a bond, right? There's no getting out of it. I know that much."
"Do you want to die?" Peter asks harshly.
"Of course not!"
"We don't have much time. I don't know what’ll happen when I'm feral, but I do know the wolf won't hurt our mate," Peter repeats. Stiles believes him.
Day of the Dandelion by moonstalker24 for HookerStiles
Fandoms: Teen Wolf (TV)
18 Feb 2016
Summary
When Stiles is ten years old, she meets a certain wolf when she's playing in the woods. This changes everything. Fem!Stiles, Alt S1
Something Borrowed by wynnebat
Fandoms: Teen Wolf (TV)
30 Jul 2019
Summary
When a traditional pack contacts Scott to make an alliance, Scott barters Stiles' hand in marriage. Stiles is less willing to go through with it than expected.
The Undone and the Divine (Such Selfish Prayers) by Ceris_Malfoy
Fandoms: Teen Wolf (TV)
17 Jan 2014
Summary
"Peter’s taken his time with Stiles, coaxed him gently into trust, into lust, into something that is so much more like dependence than love, and it works for them, but it took time, so much time. Time to tame the boy, time to teach him how to please Peter, how to want to please Peter. Almost too much, but it’s worth it now, to finally reap the reward of his meticulous labors."
Series
- Part 1 of Kinky Steter
Rings of Red by wynnebat
Fandoms: Teen Wolf (TV)
05 Dec 2018
Summary
“Performance issues?” Peter offers, smoothing out his shoulders and hiding his claws. "Everyone gets them, I've heard."
It’s a lie. Alphas don’t get them. Not like this.
Talia's eyes shouldn't be changing from red to gold before his eyes for no reason at all.
Series
- Part 1 of Rings of Red
If You Want to Sing Out, Sing Out by mia6363
Fandoms: Teen Wolf (TV)
04 Aug 2016
Summary
Commander Stilinski looked like he fell out of a propaganda video, his armor still smoking as he pulled off his helmet and handed it off to First Officer Argent. He had a few bruises down his neck but his smile was bright.
“Glad to see you safe and sound, Mr. Hale. I’d hate for Derek to lose a member of his family.”
“I told you,” Derek snapped at his superior, “he’s not worth this, Commander.”
Series
- Part 1 of Sing Among the Stars
What's Whiplr? by Triangulum
Fandoms: Teen Wolf (TV)
26 Mar 2017
Summary
Erica, Stiles' roommate, is going to be the death of him, damn it. They've been bitching about how creepy Fetlife can get when Erica suggests Whiplr.
"What's Whiplr?" Stiles asks.
"It’s a messaging app for kinky people," Erica says. "You make a profile with what you're into, add a picture of yourself, and you can see who's near you and browse through their profiles."
"Isn't that just as easy to run into creepy people as it is on Fetlife?" Stiles asks.
"Oh for sure," Erica cackles. "But that's the fun part, getting to run people off and scare the shit out of them."
"Your version of fun is very different from mine," Stiles says.
OR
Stiles meets Peter on Whiplr and things get kinky.
The Choices We Make by Therapeutic_Steter
Fandoms: Teen Wolf (TV)
12 Feb 2018
Summary
“You’re quite the clever one, aren’t you?” Peter mused, voice like honey.
“I like to think so."
“What’s your name?”
“Stiles.”
Peter smiled slowly, looking like a cat that just caught the canary. “Well hello, Stiles,” he purred, eyes flashing a bloody red.
Stiles grinned victoriously. Viciously.
The hunt was on.
The Various Triumphs of Mischief Bilinski by Whispering_Sumire
Fandoms: Teen Wolf (TV)
02 Jul 2020
Summary
"Hello, Chris," sings a honeyed voice from behind.
Chris' attention snaps toward the intruder, his gun already out of its' holster and aimed at whoever it is — a boy, apparently, with braided russet hair, a red jacket, and wise eyes. He's wearing a gas mask, but Chris can tell by the way his eyes crinkle around the edges, the way sun-burnt sand swirls in his irises, that he's smiling.
Chris cocks his gun.
"You killed my father," he says.
"No offence, but he totally deserved it," the stranger agrees with cheerful solemnity.
"What the hell are you doing in my home?" Chris demands. The kid is perched on a windowsill in Chris' office, as nonchalantly as if this were something he did every day, as if they were familiar.
"I was just wondering," the kid speaks softly, fond amusement sewn through with a peculiar resignation, "how you'd feel about putting down some nazis?"
[Or: The one where Stiles goes back in time and subsequently fucks with everything.]
The Cubby Hole by Elpie (Horribibble) for moonstalker24
Fandoms: Teen Wolf (TV)
29 Sep 2014
Summary
Feeling lonely and alienated at a college across the country, Stiles decides to explore his ever-developing sexuality at the closest gay bar.
He just wasn't expecting quite so many bikers. Or such good food. Or Peter Hale.
Series
Baby Alpha by Areiton
Fandoms: Teen Wolf (TV)
29 Jul 2018
Summary
The little boy flashes a blinding smile, and wiggles down, darting across the playground while Peter watches, bemused.
He comes back a few moments later, clutching a ragged clump of wildflowers, and shyly holds them out. “For you. ‘Cause they’re pretty.”
Peter hides his smile in the flowers that he takes carefully and his eyes are bright, taking in the baby Alpha’s delighted preening as he says, “Thank you, Alpha.”
Series
- Part 8 of Steter Week 2018
Highly Unusual by Green
Fandoms: Teen Wolf (TV)
26 Jan 2019
Summary
The life of an omega isn't exactly glamorous. They're taken away from their families when they present, and not allowed back into society until they're safely mated. Stiles just came away from his coming out ball with two potential mates. Legally, he has to choose by the end of the season, or else he'll have to stay in the omega school for another year, until the next season, when all this will start again.
This is a story about what it's like to have your very existence regulated, and what happens when you defy society and fall in love.
The Words Keep Falling Through My Shaking Hands by mia6363
Fandoms: Teen Wolf (TV)
23 Oct 2016
Summary
When he was a boy he’d be out like a light in the car, back when he still had the implicit trust of his dad to keep him safe. Now Stiles needed to be behind a locked door and in the far corner of the room by a window, sometimes only able to sleep on the floor.
A Match Made in a Room Adjacent to Heaven by RebaK1tten
Fandoms: Teen Wolf (TV)
15 Jun 2014
Summary
Talia tells Peter that if he doesn't find a mate himself, she has candidates for a match.
“You’re such a drama queen, Peter. You’re my favorite brother and ideally, I’d like you to find true love, to find your true mate and raise a family and be happy forever. But at this point, you need to find someone you can tolerate to be mated with, who tolerates you and benefits the pack.”
I do not give permission for this or any other of my works to be posted to any other websites, including but not limited to GoodReads or Wattpad.
God Only Knows by katiemorag
Fandoms: Teen Wolf (TV)
17 Jun 2018
Summary
Peter still couldn't quite believe he was being made to attend his niece's wedding, reason number one being that her fiancé was Peter's ex, who had cheated on Peter with Laura.
There's also the slight issue of his entire family refusing to believe that his boyfriend, Stiles, actually exists.
In Your Footsteps (I Will Walk) by cywscross
Fandoms: Teen Wolf (TV)
22 Oct 2017
Summary
It takes him months, but Stiles gave him a destination, gave him direction, gave him hope, and so he goes.
Series
- Part 3 of SteterNetwork Monthly Prompts
semper fidelis by cywscross for demios-itami
Fandoms: Teen Wolf (TV)
02 Feb 2015
Summary
demios-itami asked: Maybe peter wants power and a dead kate cause coming back turned him into a delta and jaguars are a form of alpha - what if stiles kills kate cause he's not as morally gifted as scott (who want to save everyone without death, you poor puppy/the world clearly hasn't tainted him enough to be a successful alpha) causing stiles to become a human alpha/jaguar/raven/stiles/whatever and peter's wolf is content to hand in the reigns and be a delta worthy of his alpha and their pup/fellow packmate(malia)
Series
- Part 9 of Tumblr Prompts 2015