Something Like a Star by realisticallycynical
Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia
07 Jul 2018
“An empathy quirk, huh?” It’s clearly a hypothetical question, though the monotone way he says it makes it sound more like a statement. “Unusual, but it explains why you’re up here.”
There is… so much about that statement that doesn’t make sense.
Ignite the Ashes by IceEckos12
Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia
25 Dec 2019
The Dragon is said to be one of the worst supervillains in history. His capture and subsequent incarceration was celebrated as a resounding victory for All Might.
Less well-known was that the Dragon had a son. His name is Midoriya Izuku, and he will spend the rest of his life trying to escape the shadow that his father cast.
With his mother's loving support and All Might's careful guidance, he will become a hero.
Juxtapose by readerdreamer5625
Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia
31 Dec 2019
Juxtapose. Verb, meaning: to place two things together in a contrasting manner. In this case, two points of divergence.
Izuku Midoriya, an aspiring Hero with a useless Quirk, is heartbroken when his lifelong idol tells him to reconsider his options. He doesn't know what else to do but cry in the park until a husk of a man offers him ice cream. The man, named Toshinori Yagi, tells Izuku that he might still have a chance: If he worked hard and entered Yuuei's General Education program, then he could potentially transfer into the Hero Course if he won the Sports Festival.
With a new path forward and a mentor to guide him, Izuku takes a very different road towards becoming a hero.
Powdered Gold and Pottery by PitViperOfDoom
Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia
07 Mar 2019
butterfly effect: the phenomenon whereby a minute localized change in a complex system can have large effects elsewhere.
---
A single decision can save lives, or it can destroy them. The most interesting ones can do both.
Yūrei no Eiyū by FandomManiac22
Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia
04 Jan 2020
"If you wanna be a hero that badly, there’s a quick way to do it. Believe that you’ll be born with a quirk in your next life and take a swan dive off the roof!”
When Katsuki’s comment comes at just the wrong time, Izuku takes his advice. But it is not the end.
Alternatively:
In another world where Izuku is attacked by the sludge villain on the way to school instead of after it, his dreams get crushed too soon. With nothing to save him and Katsuki’s words ringing in his ears, Izuku decides to end it all by jumping off his school’s roof. As his body cracks on the ground, Izuku does not pass on to the next world. Instead, he is left as a ghost among many others. When the slime villain escapes from jail and attacks the person Izuku can’t help but care for, he learns that there may be more to his afterlife than he thought.
And maybe he can be a hero after all.
Series
- Part 1 of Boku no Yūrei no Eiyū
More Than One Hero by verymerrysioux
Fandoms: The Legend of Zelda & Related Fandoms, 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia
25 Mar 2018
Bakugou Katsuki is an odd child, quiet and unassuming at first glance. One wouldn't think he'd have the makings of a hero. The people who actually know him say otherwise.
His parents will say he collects a lot of odd things, likes to make too many unnecessary explosions (quirk or not), and can be so quiet that people won't know he's there. His childhood friend will say he's a little weird, switches from polite speech to swears-a-lot at the drop of a hat, and has the habit of giving things away as much as he collects them. His classmates and teachers in U.A will say he's too nosy for his own good, rummages through all the pots in the campus way too much, and is often unfazed by anything thrown his way. No matter how bizarre it may be.
Regardless, they all think he'll be a great hero.
Lies in the guise of truth by Jeanemon
Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia
31 Dec 2018
All Might is the world's #1 hero, the symbol of peace, the pillar that the world knows they can stand on. He dominates every room he's in, from press conferences to his Hero Agency.
It's pretty easy for everyone to overlook Yagi Toshinori, All Might's 'quirkless secretary'. But he's still there.
the price you pay for dreams by captain (theoddoodisnude)
Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia
28 May 2017
Izuku is gone.
He just—disappears one morning. There's not even a fight going on at the time: he's just there one moment and the next moment he's not, as if spirited away by some mysterious sprite or stroke of magic, somewhere between the dorms and the main campus.
Blind man says: Only fools rush in by Hawkeye221b
Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia
26 Mar 2019
Izuku Midoryia has always wanted to be a Hero, even before the villain attack that took his eyesight. After that attack, he has to cope with a quirk that not only holds the key to his future success, but also his new form of "sight".
(basically a fic where i thought "hey, what if Izuku had a quirk that controlled all 4 elements like in Avatar, but was blind and used his earth bending quirk to "see" like Toph did? Dadzawa and Dad might will come later, i promise)
When Angels Fall, They Get Back Up by Felki
Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia
21 Nov 2019
Midoriya Izuku has never liked himself.
Not since everyone thought he was quirkless when he was four. Not when his father abused him, and his mother started hating him due to his 'quirklessness." Not since Kacchan started hurting him too.
So when Izuku got his quirk, he did everything he could to hide it. After all, he had seen so many bad things done with it.
When Aizawa saves him as he jumps off the roof, Aizawa gives him so many things he was never expecting - a home, a family, hell, he got him a hero license!
As Izuku makes his way through his life, he even manages to make a few friends, too. Now, as Izuku lives with his new family, he's going to go to UA.
But how do you hide the fact that you're a depressed pro hero to the students of a school who have come to be heroes?
A Place Called Home by Pyra_Manix, WolfAttack99
Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia
10 Jul 2019
On the night before Izuku’s seventh birthday his mom surprised him with a trip to the beach, they were going to stay the night at a hotel and spend the whole day of his birthday by the ocean, at least that was the plan. But things don’t always go as planned, do they? Inko Midoriya didn’t plan on the drunk woman who was driving in the opposite lane. Inko didn’t plan on seeing the car swerve in front of hers a moment too late. And Izuku didn’t plan on falling asleep in the car but he did, and when he woke up he was in the hospital, and it was his birthday, and he was alone.
After the death of his mother, seven years of foster homes and a lifetime of crushed dreams and pain Izuku just might find a place to call home.
Series
- Part 1 of tally marks in my collection
The World Without Me by BeyondTheClouds777
Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia
10 Oct 2018
When Izuku dies, he realizes he’s not as Quirkless as he thought. He does indeed have a Quirk, one called “Second Chance” that gives him another chance at life after death. But the Quirk comes with an odd side-effect: he gets to see what the rest of the world is like without him first.
Useless Monster by MuteCrows (Deanassbutts)
Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia
06 Dec 2019
Izuku had vague memories of how his family used to be. He could remember when he had a home, a warm bed, and steady diet. These memories were muddled, overshadowed by the burden of no longer having a place in society’s unseeing eyes. For where was a monster like himself supposed to fit into a judgmental space like that?
A House Divided Against Itself by BeyondTheClouds777
Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia
01 Dec 2019
"Become a villain," they said.
“I’ll be a villain,” he said.
He lied. He’s only there so he can tear apart the League of Villains from the inside out.
Series
- Part 1 of Fake Villain AU
I Hold With Those Who Favor Fire by northpeach, wolfsrainrules
Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia
12 Dec 2019
It's always Deku or one of the kids that go back in time to fix things. It’s always the children that bare the burden, that remember the horrors that required such drastic measures to overcome...
.
.
.
But what if it was Enji?
The Luck Of The Draw by Intern15_NightVale
Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia
31 Oct 2019
Midoriya Izuku hasn’t stayed in one place for too long since he was four, not when the fates called his name and beckoned him away. He had tried explaining when he was younger, but no one listened, not even his mother had believed him. He stopped trying and would come and go as he pleased, until UA took an interest in the boy with Lady Luck on his side.
A Housewife by DragonStar7Queen
Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia, Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood & Manga
26 Apr 2019
In which Midoriya Inko happens to be the reincarnation of one Izumi Curtis- and the world will never be the same.
Flare Signal by achievingelysium
Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia
01 Nov 2019
AU. Midoriya Izuku shouldn't be surprised he ended up like this: hiding the secret of One for All from his own father, the notorious villain Dragon. The path to being a hero is a hard one.
Or; Izuku is an aspiring hero forced to work for his father’s villain organization. Then he runs into All Might.
Villainry, as Izuku's father liked to say, ran in the blood. It liked to stalk in the shadows and hook its claws into you when you least expected it. It liked to remind Izuku specifically that he could never really be a hero the way he’d always dreamed of.
Series
- Part 1 of Afterglow
Yamikumo, the Black Rabbit by Dire_Kumori
Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia, Tokyo Ghoul
22 May 2018
At the age of eleven, Katsuki watched his childhood playmate jump to his death. Unable to face what he'd caused, he ran.
Three years later, he meets Akatani Mikumo; an enigmatic young boy with a strange quirk who's being pursued by villains for his abilities. Katsuki can't help noticing the similarities between Mikumo and Izuku, all the little tics and minor details they happen to share. He knows Izuku's dead, but that doesn't stop him from seeing Izuku everywhere. It's almost like the universe is trying to torture him.
Mikumo, meanwhile, is has his own problems to deal with, like avoiding the villains chasing after him and finding his next meal. It's not like he can just pick up human flesh at the supermarket, after all.
---
In which Izuku is a ghoul, Inko tries and fails to protect her son, Katsuki thinks he's a murderer, Shigaraki is creepy, and All Might tries his best. Tags will be updated as necessary.
The All Mighty Family by Magical_Awesome_Kid
Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia
01 Jun 2017
It all started with a little boy named Tenko, who’d lost his family in a terrible accident that would forever leave him scarred, a destructive Quirk, and no family to know of.
Except an aged hero happens to be on scene, and he's able to figure out who the boy really is...
And, if All Might has anything to say, this is going to be one boy he will save.