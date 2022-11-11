Harry Potter lived his very poor existence until Voldemort hit him with an Avada Kadavra in The Forbidden Forest. We all know the story. However, what we didn't know was that Harry's entire life was a lie. Neither did he, until he met Death. Death has been, not so patiently, waiting for his master to finally come to him. He knows when he tells Harry about the manipulations of a certain old fool that there will be Hell to pay. Join Harry and Death as they set out to right the wrongs of the past. Along the way there will be plenty of vengeance to deal out and a lot of torture for those who are deserving.

Now, if Death could just keep a certain obsessive Dark Lord from trying to seduce his precious master.....

11/18/2022 - I updated and polished this story. I added a ton of new material and gave a bit more history of how things came to be as they are. Hope you all enjoy!