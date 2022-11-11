21 - 40 of 179 Works in Overpowered Harry Potter
Duality by Fantasydream
Fandoms: Teen Wolf (TV), Harry Potter - J. K. Rowling
11 Nov 2022
Summary
Lily Potter, Gringotts British Branch.
It was written behind it and after taking a deep breath he opened it.
Lily,
You may or may not remember me, I’m Noah Stilinski, the husband of Claudia Gajos, your half-sister.
At reading those words, Harry’s blood run cold. He couldn’t believe what he was reading. His mother had a half-sister, that he knew nothing about. His mind wandered to the hateful, face-horse woman that didn’t waste a moment to remind him how unwanted he was. He felt his anger rising at the prospect that his abuse could have been avoided and be raised in a loving family instead of the hell that was the Dursley household. He closed his eyes and willed his anger away, once he reopened them, there was a calmness in his green eyes.
He continued to read.
Of Gods and Men by mumuinc
Fandoms: Harry Potter - J. K. Rowling
06 Sep 2020
Summary
This was it. What he had been waiting for, the chance to undo all the wrong wrought of his life since the war ended nineteen years ago.
Series
- Part 1 of Gods and Men
Strings That Connect Us by Ryuzaki777, zweltstein7
Fandoms: Harry Potter - J. K. Rowling
12 Sep 2022
Summary
Harry is ready to begin his adventure in the magical world and learn all he can at Hogwarts but gets an unexpected surprise before he can even board the express. It is an unusual license that will change the fate of Harry and everyone around him.
Dawnbreak by BluBooBird
Fandoms: Harry Potter - J. K. Rowling
04 Feb 2022
Summary
Harry is a powerful, immortal being that has been trapped and forgotten beneath the earth for nearly a thousand years. He makes sure his displeasure on being forgotten is widely known, violently.
This is a work in progress. It has no outline and is not finished. It might never be finished. Read at your own risk.
Series
- Part 1 of Vu dal Dinok
- Part 1 of Plot Bunny Breeding Ground
Comeuppance (Revisited) by DobbyRocksSocks
Fandoms: Harry Potter - J. K. Rowling
26 Aug 2022
Summary
Harry gets a letter, and it all stems from there. Join him on his journey of Independence, Elemental Magic, New Enemies and Old Friends... and of course, Falling In Love.
(The tropeiest of trope!fics, fair warning for cheesiness, independent, overpowered, political Harry, Dumbledore Bashing for old times sake, and you know... Harry being the badass he aspired to be in canon).
Six Feet Deep by GoWithTheFlo20
Fandoms: Harry Potter - J. K. Rowling, 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia
01 Oct 2022
Summary
On the run after an incident Hemlock Potter only thinks of as Ward 13, she ends up in a little place called Musutafu trying desperately to keep her head down, out of trouble, doing what little she could where she can. It wasn't much of a life, but it was something, and perhaps more than she deserved. Then she finds a man dying in an alleyway, and helps the only way she knew how, and kicks of a storm of unprecedented proportions.
Or:
The one where Hemlock Potter has an overpowered Quirk that brings all the Villains to the yard. That's it.
The Shock of it All by faewm
Fandoms: Harry Potter - J. K. Rowling
05 Oct 2018
Summary
A freak potion accident renders our hero without memory of who he is. Watch as the new Harry takes Hogwarts by storm. No one is going to tell him what to do. AU 4th year. Super!Harry. Unfettered!Cussing!Harry. Not a crossover, but with a lot of Sci-fi references. Harry's a bit of an ass.
Green Is The New Evil by LisaAngelou
Fandoms: Harry Potter - J. K. Rowling
06 Sep 2022
Summary
What if Harry actually died when he walked into the forest that fateful day, or rather, not really. Harry James Potter goes back in time and comes back as Hadrian Peverell-Slytherin. How will he go through the years again and what will be different.
Where a overpowered, smart, with a no-nonsense attitude, cunning Hadrian comes to Hogwarts and shakes the very foundations of the universe.
This is a really slow burn and builds up (slowly) to an eventually powerful Harry Potter. It will also be multiple chapters in before he goes back in time so please bear with me.
Sorry I suck at summaries but please give this a try.
Never Ending by dead_lilli
Fandoms: One Piece, Harry Potter - J. K. Rowling
09 Oct 2021
Summary
A legend was told throughout the seas of a man named Evans. He was always described as a young man in his late teens with wild black hair, glowing green eyes, and pale skin. He would show up every few years, staying for at most a month, then disappear again into the sea not to be seen again for years. The legends told of his existence tell of a savior and god from out of this realm. The truth of his history is more unbelievable than any legend.
[NOTICE: currently in editing phase to fix story flow, be aware there will likely be mild inconsistencies as I update the chapters]
Series
- Part 1 of Never Ends
Magic Incarnate by Graydove71
Fandoms: Harry Potter - J. K. Rowling
16 Nov 2022
Summary
Lady Magic has begun to find being an Immortal boring so she decides to pick one of the decedents she first gave the gift of Magic to be her Vessel. Picking a Magical at random she gave them a fraction of her magic and attention. Making a vow to watch but never interfere this all changes when her Chosen Vessel's parents are killed and he is placed in an abusive home. After one attack on her Vessel goes too far she lets him have access to her Power. With his new, awaken Magical Powers Harry Potter vanishes from Magical England without a trace.
Appearing years later as the visiting schools arrive at Hogwarts everyone is about to meet a new Harry Potter.
Back in Time to Love You by Lady_Giovanna_Potter_Malfoy
Fandoms: Harry Potter - J. K. Rowling
07 Jul 2021
Summary
What if you could go back in time and change the wrongs in the past to make things better in the future? What happens when you end up changing things in the past so much that you find the love of your life and can never return to your present timeline?
Vengeance of The Master by Lady_Raven
Fandoms: Harry Potter - J. K. Rowling
18 Nov 2022
Summary
Harry Potter lived his very poor existence until Voldemort hit him with an Avada Kadavra in The Forbidden Forest. We all know the story. However, what we didn't know was that Harry's entire life was a lie. Neither did he, until he met Death. Death has been, not so patiently, waiting for his master to finally come to him. He knows when he tells Harry about the manipulations of a certain old fool that there will be Hell to pay. Join Harry and Death as they set out to right the wrongs of the past. Along the way there will be plenty of vengeance to deal out and a lot of torture for those who are deserving.
Now, if Death could just keep a certain obsessive Dark Lord from trying to seduce his precious master.....
11/18/2022 - I updated and polished this story. I added a ton of new material and gave a bit more history of how things came to be as they are. Hope you all enjoy!
A Darker Shade of Magic by TheSonofTartarus
Fandoms: Harry Potter - J. K. Rowling
13 Nov 2022
Summary
To protect his family... it was the only thing Harry ever wanted. However, nothing goes as it should, and life has strange ways to mess with you. Being a danger to everyone around him, he bore no grudge for being sent away to live with the Dursleys.
But now, he is back. Less human.
His objective?
To feel. Emotions. To feel. Sensations.
To feel. Human.
Harry/multi [Harem details inside.]
The Big Bad Potter by Fiction_Fiend
Fandoms: Harry Potter - J. K. Rowling
20 Apr 2022
Summary
Bitten at the end of his third year while saving his twin sister, the Girl-Who-Lived, Harry Potter learns that there's more to his "furry little problem" than his monthly cycle.
The beta is now complete! A huge thanks to DemonsDreaming for all the help.
Veritaserum by Severitus812
Fandoms: Harry Potter - J. K. Rowling
05 Dec 2021
Summary
Does Snape really think that Harry is worried about another mad man after him?
He can handle himself, thanks.
Changes in the gang and at Hogwarts are running rampant as Snape tries to deal with a ward who he believes may be struggling with more than just his copious amounts of past trauma, Harry wants everyone to leave him alone and let him find Sirius Black for a 'friendly chat', Susan fantasizes about what she'll do if she even so much as sees one hair of Sirius Blacks head near her best friend, Hermione and Theo just want to read... alone... together..., and Remus Lupin wonders what on Earth happened to James' son to create the chaotic child he now meets.
Welcome back to Year 3.
Series
- Part 3 of Harry Potter & Seven Years of Chaos
Kill Me If You Can by PercyPendragon3
Fandoms: Harry Potter - J. K. Rowling
20 Aug 2022
Summary
Before entering Hogwarts, Harry already has a unique power with which he can conquer the world but he doesn't want that. He seeks to defeat death and become immortal. This is the story of Harry who wants to be the best in the world, who seeks immortality, who want to be remembered for centuries. Super, Godlike Harry. Harry with some psychopathic tendencies. Harry/multi.
CURRENTLY BEING EDITED
Sorry to Disappoint by Dracien
Fandoms: One Piece, Harry Potter - J. K. Rowling
12 Nov 2022
Summary
For many years Thatch has been waiting for the person that will say the words inked across his chest. He is not sure what to think once he finally does.
(Better Summary Later)
Harry Potter and the Perfect Wife by Spurge_Laurel
Fandoms: Harry Potter - J. K. Rowling
28 Jan 2022
Summary
Married to Harry Potter against her will by an old contract, Daphne plans her route to freedom through the murder of her husband. The well-intentioned fool won’t even know what hit him. AKA, Daphne Greengrass and the Man-Who-Just-Won’t-Die.
Series
- Part 1 of The Perfect Wife
Master by ZeroGravityInq
Fandoms: Harry Potter - J. K. Rowling
07 Jun 2019
Summary
There is an adage that some are gifted with power. Some has power thrust upon them and others….
Others are just born with it.
In which Harry Potter does not become the Master of Death. He is born one.
Series
- Part 1 of Master Series
Polyjuice by Severitus812
Fandoms: Harry Potter - J. K. Rowling
28 Dec 2021
Summary
Harry feels great, honestly. He’s got a loyal group of friends, big plans for the future, and he thinks he’s finally gotten the hang of how other people show emotions and how to use those emotions to get what he needs.
Plus now there’s an exciting tournament happening, Snape’s darkening mark means Harry might get his chance for revenge on Voldemort sooner rather than later, and the new Defense Professor is an absolute bloodthirsty genius.
So Harry’s great.
It’s just that Severus Snape is not doing so great. He worries if his ward will survive a year filled with danger, masked enemies, and changes happening quickly within the student body.
Welcome back to Year Four.
Let’s see some chaos, yeah?
*Title changed from Tres Mortes to Polyjuice on 6/24/22 to fall in line with series theme.*
Series
- Part 4 of Harry Potter & Seven Years of Chaos