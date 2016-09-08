Humans are space orcs
Boldly Go by EmeraldsAndAmethyst
Fandoms: Original Work
08 Sep 2016
Summary
[this was originally written as a fanfiction for Ultimate Spider-Man, however after much consideration and input from readers I believe this reads better as an original work] (dedicated to Audio and WebKat for giving me the idea).
Sehmal and his fellow 'guards' were hand selected. Mainly for their ability to be surprised or alarmed without going into shock and dying. Secondarily because they had no bonded partners to distress if they died anyways. And only lastly because they studied aliens.
He just wished he'd been told before volunteering for this expedition that it was for the study of humans.
The Celestial Mercenary Group by Reign_of_Rayne
Fandoms: Space prompts (Tumblr), Space Mercenaries
04 Sep 2022
Summary
While a ragtag, space-based mercenary group is recovering after a botched supply run and a close brush with the authorities, they find that entertainment can come from the least expected sources.
And I Will Follow by StarlightNecromancer
Fandoms: Original Work
09 Jan 2017
Summary
After a crash Private Taufav and Bloodsworth have to survive a planet together with vastly different needs.
Grace by Tashilover
Fandoms: Original Work
06 Jan 2020
Summary
Nolo didn't understand why they had to take a human on their mission.
I have NOT GIVEN permission for my fics to be hosted on the shady app, Fanfic Pocket Archive Library or any other app/website. I, Tashilover, gain no money from my fanfics
Adapt and Survive by StarlightNecromancer
Fandoms: Original Work
04 May 2017
Summary
A new species has joined the Galactic Federation, and that means everything has to be updated. Chief Medical Officer Glit has decided that he needs to take this opportunity to get hands on experience with Terrans to better understand their health.
And Warrant Officer Smith is more than willing to cooperate in this matter.
Ravager's Inferno by FireChildSlytherin5
Fandoms: Guardians of the Galaxy (Movies), Guardians of the Galaxy - All Media Types, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. (TV), Marvel Cinematic Universe
31 Jul 2017
Summary
When Peter Quill first met Stakar Ogord he never thought his life would change again. What does he mean the 101th Ravager Clan? What happened at Terra? Peter learns that his home planet been very busy as of late and was thrust into new world of threats that may mean the end of all humankind. Team Guardians team up with Coulson's team to end Thanos Threat and make friends and enemies along the way.
- Part 3 of Ravager's AU
Psychopomp by TexasDreamer01
Fandoms: Space Australians
15 May 2017
Summary
They were prepared for us, our terrain, our weather, and our wildlife. They never could have predicted the paranormal entities of earth.
-
Beyond The Veil by StarlightNecromancer
Fandoms: Original Work
15 May 2017
Summary
The "Graveyard Shift" was not one that anyone ever really wanted, but work is work, and work needs to be done.
When a noise complaint comes in Sialith has to see another side to humans he didn't expect.
When Beyond The Portal by Bunnylover34
Fandoms: Iron Man (Movies), The Avengers (Marvel Movies), Guardians of the Galaxy (Movies)
29 Jun 2020
Summary
The portal closes before Tony can fall back through. As a result Tony is stuck in space. Thank goodness he was wearing his space suit that day. Really though he should get his Arc Reactor fixed before it gives out on him.
Or
Tony is found by the guardians and they have awesome space adventures.
(Previously called The Cookie Spaceship)
- Part 2 of Stark in the Stars
Forboding the Reign of Stupidity by CaraAkame, TheMirrorImage
Fandoms: Original Work
17 Oct 2018
Summary
When the Tahw first visited the M314 solar system, they found potential sentient life on the third planet. That was millennia ago (well, by our timeframe) so it was about time for a recon mission. The Tahw are a plant-like species that function as a herd, so to find an intelligent predatory animal like the PIS1 on M314-P3 is particularly intriguing! Can an ecosystem even survive that? Or have they meanwhile eradicated themselves, like all the other sentient predators that they had encountered on previous missions?
As the Tahw mission team around matriarch T’hem advance further into the foreign solar system, and discover several non-natural objects on the way, they slowly learn that the PIS1 species has not only survived, but has advanced to an early space-exploration stage of development. What implications does that have? Is a first contact inevitable? Can they be won over as allies, or is their aggressive, territorial instinct stronger than intelligence and scientific curiosity? How do you even talk to a predator? And what shape will the planet be in when they arrive? They can only speculate...
OR
The answer to the question: If aliens visited us now, what would they think of us?
- Part 1 of Sentient Predators
Uncertain Times by pharmakon
Fandoms: Original Work
23 Sep 2019
Summary
"The years 1.11.1100 to 1.11.1180 Galactic Standard (2050-2130 AD) were tumultuous for many species, marked by war recovery, economic turmoil, an expanding Alliance, and the integration of humanity, formerly involved only in a mercenary capacity, into galactic civilian sectors. One can only imagine what it must have been like living in such uncertain times..."
Hsst'nna Kannannissi Ullohs, "A Galactic Citizen's History of the Alignment Era," written in the Season of Third Crystal, Fifth Reckoning.
(Or: Two humans with a dangerous secret make their way into the civilian sectors of the galaxy. Problems ensue.)
-
Wander Lust by scarlet_lupin
Fandoms: Voltron: Legendary Defender
05 Jul 2018
Summary
Ever since Sam was little the urge to explore had tugged at her feet and it had led her all the way to space, further than possibly any human had gone before. When she stumbles across a kid in a Galra escape pod what else would she do but help them return to their pseudo-family in their giant floating castle ship, where they apparently fly huge robotic lions. Yeah, that should alleviate the boredom for a while.
-
Folklore from Beyond The Horizon by ThatsMyJam (PaulAtreDeezNuts)
Fandoms: Original Work, space orcs, Earth is space Australia - Fandom
07 Jul 2018
Summary
Stabby gets into hijinks.
-
Communication with Humans by Dedfa (AntlersandFangs)
Fandoms: humans are space orcs - Fandom
12 Sep 2018
Summary
A story I wrote for tumblr, moving it here. It's about awesome humans and awesome aliens.
-
It's a Small Universe by Dedfa (AntlersandFangs)
Fandoms: humans are space orcs - Fandom
13 Jul 2019
Summary
My It's a Small Universe tag from Tumblr. It's getting a bit bulky to link to individual posts so I'm moving it here.
The story of how certain aliens react to meeting the Deathworlders
-
Humans are Weird by PadawanMaxineKenobi
Fandoms: Voltron: Legendary Defender
20 Sep 2019
Summary
Based off the tumblr posts, set in the Voltron universe. Group of one-shots.
-
Birds of a Feather by elwon
Fandoms: Batman - All Media Types, DCU (Comics)
14 Nov 2018
Summary
Jason’s got a reputation for being daring and reckless, and as part of the Explorations Away team for the SS Gotham of the Galactic Alliance, it’s well deserved. So, it makes total sense when he declares that he’ll be the first one on the ship to fuck an alien.
-
Apex by Demondogweed
Fandoms: Steven Universe - Fandom
19 Nov 2018
Summary
Blue and Yellow learn why humanity is the apex predator on Earth.
-
Entities from a period long gone by imsodoomed
Fandoms: humans are space orcs - Fandom
12 Dec 2018
Summary
A bed time story is all they have about them. Is it though? Are those beings that are watching from up above only stories? Or are they very much real?
- Part 1 of Above and Beyond
-
now...I see by The_inconsequential
Fandoms: humans are space orcs - Fandom
06 Jan 2019
Summary
years after the humans joined the Alliance, a threat emerges that nobody else can solve, there is only one thing left to try.
Midoriya Izuku's Guide to Escaping Your Home Planet Twice by TheFoggyLondonView
Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia
27 Aug 2022
Summary
The first time he left his home planet was an accident, but if you asked Izuku it was the best thing that ever happened to him. The crew of the alien space ship he found himself on adopted him into their ranks and he found himself receiving more love, acceptance, and encouragement than he'd ever received on Earth. No one cares he's quirkless in space, it's what you do that matters out here not what you are and Izuku absolutely thrives.
Earth becomes nothing more than a faded memory, one Izuku doesn't care to ever revisit... until a lucky shot from and enemy ship sends him crashing back down onto the exact same beach he was accidentally abducted from almost 10 years prior. Now stranded back on Earth, he's got to figure out how he's gonna fix his ship and get back to his crew all while dealing with a bunch of annoying but (mostly) well meaning humans who clearly have other plans.
Izuku is so completely done with these humans and now that they're trying to keep him there he's going to make it everyone's problem.
Bookmarked by StarsoftheSkyCryDimondTears
30 Sep 2022
-
Run Bitch Run by Nothing_RainyDay
Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia
29 Sep 2022
Summary
SPACE AU!
____________
1-A is doing an outdoor exercise.
Half the class starts, and Aizawa needs to catch them. They're on an island. The exercise stops when the last one is caught.
Aizawa says that it will not last more than 2 or 3 days.
Well, we'll see about that.
Bookmarked by StarsoftheSkyCryDimondTears
30 Sep 2022
-
The Arc: Discovery of Man by ZebraGamer2389
Fandoms: humans are space orcs - Fandom
20 Aug 2022
Summary
A series of interactions and recordings from various alien Races as they study and discover Man Kind in the Galaxy of The Arc. Kinda follow the stories of "Humans are Space Orcs".
Bookmarked by 95alt
29 Sep 2022
-
A New Home in You by FractalFiction
Fandoms: Minecraft (Video Game), Dream SMP
25 Sep 2022
Summary
“Okay, so… This is a very… horrible case.”
Wilbur’s tail fell to the floor and his eyes widened in horror. “Is this an abuse case? Oh, I’m going to need to find a therapist, and I’ll learn their triggers— Do you have a list? What about—“
“Wilbur,” Puffy interrupted, Wilbur’s mouth snapping shut, “this is one of the worst cases I’ve ever seen, but that’s not why I thought you might not take it.”
“Why…?”
“So, the reason the Federation is okay with this is because every other foster home has declined. I also put in a good word for you.”
“Get to the point, please. The stress is killing me,” Wilbur groaned.
“Okay… I’ll… He’s a— I’m just going to send you the file,” she sighed.
Wilbur could hear the distant clicking and quickly rolled his chair over to his computer. As soon as he typed in his password, the files popped up.
Wilbur opened them.
“Just… have an open mind,” Puffy encouraged.
The file loaded, and immediately Wilbur’s jaw dropped.
“A human?!?”
or, Human tommy is in need of love. Wilbur has a lot of love to give.
If any cc states they are uncomfy with this fic, I will take it down!
- Part 25 of Fractal's One Shots
Bookmarked by mother_hunk
26 Sep 2022
-
Bookmarked by TwiddleMyThumbs (Lemna_Minor)
26 Sep 2022
-
Interstellar Misconceptions by The_Life_On_Mars
Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia
10 Sep 2022
Summary
Recently humans were reminded of the mysteries of the galaxy and started to advance their space-exploration technology. Soon space stations were being used as schools for those who wanted to explore the galaxy. On a field trip through the solar system one of the classes is attacked and one of the students is kidnapped. This student's mom is a leading force in human interstellar travel and wastes no time in trying to locate her baby. Meanwhile, the student has to learn how to survive an alien environment while clearing up misconceptions along the way.
Tags will be added as more chapters go by.
-
Packbonding with a Predator | MHA alien AU by cloown_kid
Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia
11 Sep 2022
Summary
[NO MHA KNOWLEDGE REQUIRED]
Humans- The primitive, savage beasts that poachers across the universe were dying (quite literally) to get their claws on. The no contact order placed on their deathworld, Earth, was supposed to ensure that none would ever pass the fringes of their solar system. They hadn't reached deep-space travel (and probably never would), so the Hyperspace Public Safety Commission was fairly certain that their unimaginable strength and bloodthirsty ways were no threat to the universe at large.
So imagine H'zashi's surprise when he and his bondmate, Shouta, were placed in a cell with one after being captured by intergalactically wanted poachers. He just hoped his flock would get a funeral.
And yet how, even though everyone knew humans were unintelligent and vicious, could the purple furred human speak Common? Even more surprising were its first words.
"No fight?"
-
How Dare You?! by Meowzawa
Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia
11 Sep 2022
Summary
Izuku is taken from his planet by the HPSC. They decreed that humans aren't sentient and made them into pets that you can modify to your preference. Sadly, pirates attack the vessel with Izuku on it and Izuku got "stolen" from them.
Or
Izuku wasn't sure why they were being so weird but at least they give nice pets.
- Part 1 of MHA Space Orcs
-
MHA Space Orcs by UniquelyAverage
Fandom: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia
11 Sep 2022
-
Human Rescue and Rehabilitation by ImhereforDadzawa
Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia
20 Sep 2022
Summary
Midoriya Izuku was captured by a group of aliens who were using him for research and experimentation. The intergalactic Heros Commission sent out their finest protectors to stop the illegal research and rescue any sentients on the ship. UA wastes no time in taking control of the illegal operation and are ready to lend a helping hand to the human on board.
Unfortunately, Midoriya does not realize that UA is here to help.
-
Drifting Through the Cosmos by my_lost_and_found
Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia
29 Sep 2022
Summary
Six U.A. students are about to learn that humans are not alone in this world. But they're about to find out the hard way. Taken by space traffickers, Midoriya, Uraraka, Bakugo, Kaminari, Mina and Mei end up a long ways from earth. After escaping, they set out to find their way back home. But just because they're in space doesn't mean they’re going to stop being heroes. And anyway, before they go back, they need to teach a certain group why you don’t mess with humans.
*Updates on Thursdays*
*Occasionally on Mondays as well*
-
Maybe getting kidnapped by space pirates was a good thing? by Beige_Eclipse
Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia
30 Sep 2022
Summary
It hasn’t even been one day since getting to the station and Izuku has somehow managed to find himself careening into the endless abyss that is space in a small pod he doesn’t know how to fly. Oh, look, aliens, maybe they’ll… or maybe they’ll just lock him space prison… At least he’s not alone, not that he knows any Common yet. Why does everyone seem so tense?
Follow Izuku as he tries to navigate through space and the many aliens and obstacles that inhabit it! We have familiar faces such as obligatory cat-alien Dadzawa and his bird-alien mate DadMic! Re-explore themes such as language barriers and Humans being BAMF from Space Australia! This work is inspired heavily by other MHA stories in the "Humans are Space Orcs" tab, but I hope to bring some originality to the community as soon as Izuku can make his way off the alien pirate ship!
-
Purposeful Human Acquisition by Thotfully_Thotful
Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia
15 Jul 2022
Summary
Their newest cell mate was shifting. Clearly, they were beginning to shake off the effects of the drugs, which was shocking. With such a powerful medication, they should have been out for almost two more days. Instead, they were slowly waking from only a few hours under its influence.
The changes were minute at first. The breathing slowly quickened and changed from measured even breathing to slightly uneven and more shallow breaths. Soon it began to twitch and grumble, it’s face contorting in odd ways that had Aiizwa on edge in an instant.
It wasn’t until bright green eyes snapped open and the human shifted in an aborted lunge towards the nearest exit.
He winced as it slammed into the bars.
—
Alien AU with human Deku who causes absolute chaos wherever he goes.
Currently undergoing much needed edits
-
Deathworlders to the extreme! by AquaStarDark
Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia
30 Sep 2022
Summary
You would think that life had already done enough to Shinsou Hitoshi; having two criminal parents that abandoned you the first chance they got can make you think that, anyway. Turns out that's not the case when he gets abducted by aliens and finds himself stuck on another planet with an injured alien.
-
Death and Her Angel by Seafoam_feathers
Fandoms: Dream SMP, Minecraft (Video Game), Video Blogging RPF
17 Sep 2022
Summary
It was that night that she promised Tommy that she would get them out of there, no matter what. That they would die far from that cage and they would be free again. After roughly four months - as far as they could tell - it was finally time to show these aliens just what they invited onto their ship.
Or: Kristen and Tommy get kidnapped from Earth by aliens, escape and crash the ship, only to get caught by much nicer aliens.
Double Or: Philza was used to researching dangerous animals, but nothing could have prepared him for what he found on that planet.
Bookmarked by TwiddleMyThumbs (Lemna_Minor)
23 Sep 2022
-
SBI's new crewmate by Meg_B678
Fandoms: Minecraft (Video Game), Dream SMP
06 Sep 2022
Summary
The thing about the Goddess of Death and her angel is that they are serial adopters. You don’t just become part of their crew, you become part of their family. This little tidbit doesn’t get shared around the dark trade markets where their rumours spread. Instead, the narrative is twisted into something befitting of the two legends.
But the true tales would simply crumble to dust, as would their reputations should someone sneak aboard their ship and see how they really treated each other.
Or...
Tommy is adjusting to life on the SBI after being rescued from the dreamon ship. Despite not being able to communicate, he starts growing close with the crew.
Series
- Part 2 of SBI in space
Bookmarked by Serret
20 Sep 2022
-
Space Rhapsody by MayhemRea
Fandoms: Dream SMP, Video Blogging RPF, Minecraft (Video Game)
16 Jun 2022
Summary
Tommy plays Bohemian Rhapsody in the SBI Crew's Spacecraft.
Bookmarked by PerpetualSickness
19 Sep 2022
-
New Constellations by rileyrat
Fandoms: Minecraft (Video Game)
23 Dec 2021
Summary
Tommy was just a poor kid from the streets on Earth. When his parents passed at the ripe age of ten, they left him with nothing. No living relatives, and no foster home kept him for long due to his “explosive nature”. So Tommy either spent his years home-hopping or on the road. He was used to being stared at like an animal. People either pitied or feared the boy. In space, the alien stares were ten times more intense- except now he was trapped for good.
———————————————
a.k.a. Tommy is human, and he is saved from a Dream alien abduction. SBI runs an intergalactic animal rescue service transporting animals to zoos, vets, pet stores, and research facilities. They are tasked with transporting this unknown species to a research facility. Unbeknownst to them, Tommy is much smarter than they thought.
Bookmarked by Serret
17 Sep 2022
Wilbur: Give me back my iPad, weird creature
Tommy, who is on his tablet: No, fuck you bitch, I'm drawing
Wilbur: HOLY SHIT YOU'RE SENTIENT???
-
Valuable by Badnews
Fandoms: Minecraft (Video Game), Video Blogging RPF, Dream SMP
09 Mar 2022
Summary
“Wilbur come on-”
“No, Phil!!! He can do it! I- I saw him do it- I taught him how to do it.” Wilbur grips tightly at the hair at the top of his head, tugging it.
Phil quickly takes his wrists and pulls them away, “Wilbur you know a lot of species have the ability to replicate sounds, mimic, it’s not common but-”
“Phil you don’t understand- The human.” He looks towards the being sitting against the wall, frighteningly deep eyes staring back, understanding and complexity, and everything he knows the human can be is in that face.
----
Otherwise known as: it's getting to the end of the series and time is running out
Series
- Part 4 of 3 weeks, 41 critters, 1 human.
Bookmarked by Serret
17 Sep 2022
I literally started crying at the end and then BAM
mf jump scared me /lh
-
Attentive (Tentative) by Badnews
Fandoms: Minecraft (Video Game), Video Blogging RPF
28 Sep 2021
Summary
The alien also seems to see him, starting in surprise and then snarling, growling and rumbling so loud that saliva is spat onto the door, their cheek slits flexing unnaturally fast.
Tommy tilts his head and puts his hands on his hips. He grins. “Look how the turns have tabled Zombie Man.”
---
Also known as, crimeduo doing stupid things the whole time and no one else getting screen time
Series
- Part 3 of 3 weeks,
Bookmarked by Serret
17 Sep 2022
