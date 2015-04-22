Hobbits, Bilbo finds, have an exceedingly simple way of finding their soulmates: You fall in love with who you will, and once you both feel the same, you'll get your marks. Dwarves, in typical dwarven fashion, do everything backwards, getting their marks first and then trying to find the matching one. Really, he's quite content to be courted by Thorin, who has no mark at all.

Kíli has no mark, either, until they come to Mirkwood, and things get needlessly complicated. Because of course elves do things yet another way, as though Bilbo didn't have enough of a headache already.

Of course, there's also the ultimate question: how to tell about your pregnancy to a partner who is not only gold-mad, but also doesn't believe in the existence of illegitimate children?