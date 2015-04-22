21 - 40 of 1,798 Works in Gimli (Son of Glóin)/Legolas Greenleaf

  They Say of the Elves by

    Fandoms: The Lord of the Rings - J. R. R. Tolkien  

    22 Apr 2015

    Tags
    Summary

    You know what they say of the elves, that they'll tumble you as soon as look at you.

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    1,698
    Chapters: 1/1
    1/1
    Collections: 1
    1
    Comments: 95
    95
    Kudos:
    3867
    Bookmarks: 663
    663
    Hits:
    29941

  The Will of the Green Lady (and her husband The Smith) by

    Fandoms: The Hobbit - All Media Types  

    24 Feb 2021

    Tags
    Summary

    Bilbo, Thorin, Fili and Kili are sent back to do things better this time, only the Valar aren't taking any chances. Erebor will once more be the Guardian of the North, even if they have to arrange things themselves.

    Series
    Language:
    English
    Words:
    121,725
    Chapters:
    39/39
    Collections: 8
    8
    Comments:
    1441
    Kudos:
    2512
    Bookmarks: 658
    658
    Hits:
    94056

  Soulmates And Where to Find Them by

    Fandoms: The Hobbit - All Media Types, The Hobbit (Jackson Movies)  

    30 May 2015

    Tags
    Summary

    Hobbits, Bilbo finds, have an exceedingly simple way of finding their soulmates: You fall in love with who you will, and once you both feel the same, you'll get your marks. Dwarves, in typical dwarven fashion, do everything backwards, getting their marks first and then trying to find the matching one. Really, he's quite content to be courted by Thorin, who has no mark at all.

    Kíli has no mark, either, until they come to Mirkwood, and things get needlessly complicated. Because of course elves do things yet another way, as though Bilbo didn't have enough of a headache already.

    Of course, there's also the ultimate question: how to tell about your pregnancy to a partner who is not only gold-mad, but also doesn't believe in the existence of illegitimate children?

    Series
    Language:
    English
    Words:
    16,223
    Chapters: 1/1
    1/1
    Collections: 2
    2
    Comments: 156
    156
    Kudos:
    4051
    Bookmarks: 635
    635
    Hits:
    63070

  Mithril in his Beard by for , scarletjedi, Kooriicolada

    Fandoms: The Lord of the Rings - All Media Types  

    20 Sep 2016

    Tags
    Summary

    Legolas knew Gimli's body as well as his own, and he knew when it was subtly different. An immortal Elf never changes, and the workings of time upon his lover were a marvel to him. It fascinated him. It enchanted him. How could one person be made of such endless, enthralling variety?

    Now, he only had to convince Gimli of such.

    (Easier to convince the moon.)

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    14,124
    Chapters: 1/1
    1/1
    Collections: 1
    1
    Comments: 148
    148
    Kudos:
    2824
    Bookmarks: 627
    627
    Hits:
    32638

  The Myriad Adventures of Goblin Mutant and Graceless Cat by

    Fandoms: The Hobbit - All Media Types, The Lord of the Rings - All Media Types  

    10 Jul 2014

    Tags
    Summary

    After reclaiming Erebor, Legolas cannot say he's surprised to learn that his Guard Captain ran off with a dwarf. Planning to stalk the Crown Prince to find where the lovers ran off to, he ends up far from home with an unimpressed and overly armed older brother, a hobbit skilled in serving cookies with a healthy dose of guilt on the side, and a small red-headed tag-along that sends his head spinning in more ways than one.

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    23,029
    Chapters: 1/1
    1/1
    Collections: 3
    3
    Comments: 115
    115
    Kudos:
    2205
    Bookmarks: 590
    590
    Hits:
    29419

  I Sang In My Chains Like The Sea by for lincesque, IronPanda

    Fandoms: The Hobbit (Jackson Movies), The Hobbit - All Media Types, Pacific Rim (2013)  

    21 Sep 2013

    Tags
    Summary

    In which Bilbo is a Jaeger pilot candidate, and Middle Earth stands on the brink of destruction.

    Series
    Language:
    English
    Words:
    56,487
    Chapters: 9/9
    9/9
    Comments: 444
    444
    Kudos:
    1624
    Bookmarks: 590
    590
    Hits:
    51329

  A Second Chance by

    Fandoms: The Hobbit - All Media Types, The Hobbit (Jackson Movies)  

    13 Jan 2014

    Tags
    Summary

    Dwalin is picked by the Valar to change how things went. All Dwalin wants his to be with his family.

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    26,417
    Chapters:
    22/22
    Collections: 4
    4
    Comments: 367
    367
    Kudos:
    2115
    Bookmarks: 577
    577
    Hits:
    47314

  The Days Were Made For Running (And The Nights Were Made For Love) by

    Fandoms: The Lord of the Rings - J. R. R. Tolkien, The Lord of the Rings - All Media Types, The Lord of the Rings (Movies)  

    11 May 2019

    Tags
    Summary

    'Surely if ever there was a time to tell Gimli it was then, flush with an impossible victory.

    Except he had said nothing, for there was ever more to do and never time, never time to pull Gimli aside and taste the mouth hidden beneath the fall of his moustache, to fit his slim, Eleven hands into ones coarse with callouses from the handle of an axe, to tell Gimli that every song Legolas sang, every smile and laugh and every step forward he had taken since their path darkened was bolstered only by Gimli at his side, to speak to him of Elvish courting rituals and run his fingers through Gimli’s russet hair and ask if he would allow Legolas to twist an Elvish braid in it, something to mark to all the world, even if only his Elven eyes would understand, that Gimli was tied to him.

    To ask Gimli to teach him all the impossible ways their bodies might fit together.'

     

    The night before the Battle of the Black Gate, and several days after.

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    24,830
    Chapters: 1/1
    1/1
    Comments: 149
    149
    Kudos:
    2256
    Bookmarks: 552
    552
    Hits:
    20631

  Azhâr by

    Fandoms: The Hobbit - All Media Types, The Hobbit (Jackson Movies), The Lord of the Rings - All Media Types  

    09 Oct 2017

    Tags
    Summary

    Thorin Oakenshield slowly wakes to the sounds of Bilbo and his nephews talking softly, colder and heavier than he has ever been in his life, but before he can get a word out Bilbo is punching him square on the nose. Quite rightly, as it turns out, because he's been dead for a week and has just sat up in his tomb with no warning whatsoever.

    Following the aftermath of the Battle of the Five Armies where Thorin must fight with his own guilt and mind over his choices and what they mean and meant, where he must decide whether or not to rule, and how to live with himself after dying. Focusing on many different characters and relationships, as well as building on the lore of Erebor and Middle Earth. A story about coming home.

    Series
    Language:
    English
    Words:
    152,153
    Chapters:
    14/?
    Comments: 733
    733
    Kudos:
    1726
    Bookmarks: 551
    551
    Hits:
    67665

  Universally Acknowledged by

    Fandoms: The Hobbit - All Media Types, The Hobbit (Jackson Movies), The Hobbit - J. R. R. Tolkien, Pride and Prejudice - Jane Austen  

    20 Aug 2018

    Tags
    Summary

    "My dear Mr. Baggins," she replied, "how can you be so tiresome! You must know that I am thinking of one of these unmarried king or princes marrying at least one of our Bagginses, and why not my Bilbo? He's the prime of the lot."

    Smaug is defeated without the recruitment of a burglar, and several delegations, including one from the Shire, are invited to Thorin's public, official coronation. Bilbo, scribe and bachelor, travels to Erebor with fourteen other Hobbits, embarking on an adventure that will change not only his destiny, but those of many in Middle-earth.

    Or, the attempted Hobbit / Pride and Prejudice mashup that nobody asked for. Not to worry, knowledge of the plot of Pride and Prejudice is not necessary to understand this story.

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    129,259
    Chapters:
    57/57
    Comments: 505
    505
    Kudos:
    2161
    Bookmarks: 530
    530
    Hits:
    46807

  Finding Comfort by

    Fandoms: The Lord of the Rings - All Media Types, The Lord of the Rings (Movies), The Lord of the Rings - J. R. R. Tolkien  

    01 Aug 2013

    Tags
    Summary

    "It was not the fault of the Dwarves that the friendship waned," said Gimli.

    "I have not heard that it was the fault of the Elves," said Legolas.

    "I have heard both," said Gandalf; "and I will not give judgement now. But I beg of you two, Legolas and Gimli, at least to be friends, and to help me. I need you both."

    (The Fellowship of the Ring, "A Journey in the Dark")

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    7,282
    Chapters:
    1/1
    Collections:
    1
    Comments:
    72
    Kudos:
    2594
    Bookmarks:
    517
    Hits:
    23651

  12. Braids by

    Fandoms: The Lord of the Rings - All Media Types  

    06 Feb 2013

    Tags
    Summary

    Different cultures place value on different things. Legolas learns what braiding means to Dwarves.

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    3,222
    Chapters:
    1/1
    Comments:
    42
    Kudos:
    3853
    Bookmarks:
    501
    Hits:
    32638

  13. under the influence of fingertips by

    Fandoms: The Lord of the Rings - All Media Types, The Lord of the Rings - J. R. R. Tolkien  

    19 Jan 2015

    Tags
    Summary

    Gimli awakes the morning after Aragorn's coronation in the lap of an Elf with Dwarven courtship braids in his hair. It comes as a bit of a surprise.

    Series
    Language:
    English
    Words:
    1,930
    Chapters:
    1/1
    Comments:
    60
    Kudos:
    3771
    Bookmarks:
    479
    Hits:
    28763

  14. Through the Gloaming by

    Fandoms: The Hobbit - All Media Types, The Lord of the Rings - All Media Types  

    30 Mar 2013

    Tags
    Summary

    Before they reach Mirkwood, a strange mist from the Mountains brings the Company of Thorin Oakenshield into contact with a strange future.

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    2,711
    Chapters:
    1/1
    Comments:
    51
    Kudos:
    3020
    Bookmarks:
    459
    Hits:
    27282

  15. Reclaiming Erebor...Again by

    Fandoms: The Hobbit (Jackson Movies), The Hobbit - All Media Types, The Hobbit - J. R. R. Tolkien  

    29 Dec 2020

    Tags
    Summary

    Bilbo is sailing to the Undying Lands but wary of letting go of the guilt that has been with him for many decade. His most sincerest wish is to go back and change what was done. Before reaching the lands of peace and healing, he dies aboard the ship and finds that his wish is being granted, not because he is the one to wish it but because this is the dwarves last chance to escape a fate of eternal waiting. He finds that not only is he going to be sent back to his younger body, but so is the entire Company of Thorin Oakenshield. Time is a fickle thing and not all the members have their memories returned to them at the same time. The journey on becomes interesting as the dwarves slowly remember and fight for themselves and their kin, yet new hurdles are thrown at them when they realize that more people remember than expected...

    This story has been completely edited! Don't forget to check out my tumblr for little extras and sneak peeks of future chapters - https://reach4thesky.tumblr.com/

    Series
    Language:
    English
    Words:
    41,184
    Chapters:
    23/23
    Comments:
    401
    Kudos:
    2098
    Bookmarks:
    457
    Hits:
    50067

  16. At the Stroke of Midnight by

    Fandoms: The Hobbit - All Media Types, The Hobbit - J. R. R. Tolkien, The Hobbit (Jackson Movies), Cinderella (Fairy Tale)  

    25 Apr 2014

    Tags
    Summary

    “This is a trinket I was given at your birth. I have never shown you it as the time was not right before now.” Thrain opened his palm to reveal a golden band. It was smoothed by touch and unadorned. Not spectacular, but Thrain would hardly hold onto such a trinket if it was not worth something.

    “The wizard who gave it to me was quite adamant that you should have it when you were of age.” The king held it out to Thorin. The metal was cool to the touch, but quickly warmed up in the heat of his hand. He ran his fingers along it and nearly shuddered. He could feel it throbbing, nearly vibrating with a strange sort of energy.

    “This ring is not meant for you to wear, of course. It is too small for you. This ring is made to fit only the person that will be your Sanzeuh. You have thirty days in which to find him.”

    Thirty days. Thirty days to find something as ridiculous as true love, or he'd have to marry a beardless, nagging dwarrowdame. Thorin Oakenshield didn't think it could happen.

    And then Bilbo Baggins popped into his life. Though, Thorin could have done without the cats, shoes, and girly bits. Still, the course of true love never has run smooth. And the peppers were delightful.

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    47,477
    Chapters:
    13/13
    Comments:
    268
    Kudos:
    1721
    Bookmarks:
    442
    Hits:
    35343

  17. A Tangled Web by ,

    Fandoms: The Lord of the Rings - J. R. R. Tolkien, The Lord of the Rings - All Media Types, The Lord of the Rings (Movies)  

    17 Jan 2019

    Tags
    Summary

    Five years after the War of the Ring, rumors have been spread all around Middle-Earth that the lords of Aglarond and Ithilien are closer than mere friendship. Threatened by Legolas and Gimli's obvious preference for doing business with one another, the leaders of Erebor and Mirkwood turn suspicious eyes to their trading relationships.

    Infuriated by the rumors and scheming, Legolas and Gimli decide to pretend they're married in order to prove that their realms would treat fairly with others no matter what. But can they maintain the deception? Will it end their legendary friendship-- or could it lead to more?

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    87,660
    Chapters:
    37/37
    Collections:
    1
    Comments:
    1417
    Kudos:
    1930
    Bookmarks:
    422
    Hits:
    32872

  18. Heart Of The Mountain by

    Fandoms: The Lord of the Rings - All Media Types, The Lord of the Rings - J. R. R. Tolkien, The Lord of the Rings (Movies)  

    14 Dec 2021

    Tags
    Summary

    For three hundred years they've been under attack. It's become background noise now but Gimli can't help but wonder why. Why in Mahal's name are the elves still attacking them after all this time? Surely they have something better to do?

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    149,655
    Chapters:
    71/?
    Comments:
    1172
    Kudos:
    2284
    Bookmarks:
    397
    Hits:
    42472

  19. We Are Made Wise by

    Fandoms: The Lord of the Rings - All Media Types  

    20 Jan 2020

    Tags
    Summary

    The Ring has been found and the Enemy has returned. Armed with a knowledge of an ever-distancing future, Gimli and a Company of Fellows sets out in a desperate attempt to fool the agents of the enemy until they can destroy the One Ring. Meanwhile, Thorin brings forces North to war with the dark creatures amassed there, in an attempt to foil the enemy before the War could begin in ernest--But new events bring new problems, and the future has never looked darker.

    Series
    Language:
    English
    Words:
    26,643
    Chapters:
    4/?
    Collections:
    3
    Comments:
    253
    Kudos:
    1757
    Bookmarks:
    396
    Hits:
    37747

  20. Rearrange by

    Fandoms: The Lord of the Rings - All Media Types, The Hobbit - All Media Types  

    31 Mar 2020

    Tags
    Summary

    Prince Fili’s betrothal to the elf prince of Mirkwood causes Gimli many problems, not least of which, he’s beginning to strongly suspect that Legolas may be his One.

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    10,633
    Chapters:
    3/3
    Collections:
    1
    Comments:
    122
    Kudos:
    1719
    Bookmarks:
    391
    Hits:
    9921

