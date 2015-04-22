21 - 40 of 1,798 Works in Gimli (Son of Glóin)/Legolas Greenleaf
They Say of the Elves by Brancher
Fandoms: The Lord of the Rings - J. R. R. Tolkien
22 Apr 2015
You know what they say of the elves, that they'll tumble you as soon as look at you.
The Will of the Green Lady (and her husband The Smith) by Dragonsteamfan
Fandoms: The Hobbit - All Media Types
24 Feb 2021
Bilbo, Thorin, Fili and Kili are sent back to do things better this time, only the Valar aren't taking any chances. Erebor will once more be the Guardian of the North, even if they have to arrange things themselves.
Soulmates And Where to Find Them by Lumeleo
Fandoms: The Hobbit - All Media Types, The Hobbit (Jackson Movies)
30 May 2015
Hobbits, Bilbo finds, have an exceedingly simple way of finding their soulmates: You fall in love with who you will, and once you both feel the same, you'll get your marks. Dwarves, in typical dwarven fashion, do everything backwards, getting their marks first and then trying to find the matching one. Really, he's quite content to be courted by Thorin, who has no mark at all.
Kíli has no mark, either, until they come to Mirkwood, and things get needlessly complicated. Because of course elves do things yet another way, as though Bilbo didn't have enough of a headache already.
Of course, there's also the ultimate question: how to tell about your pregnancy to a partner who is not only gold-mad, but also doesn't believe in the existence of illegitimate children?
- Part 1 of Mates, Marks, Souls and Such
Mithril in his Beard by determamfidd for , scarletjedi, Kooriicolada
Fandoms: The Lord of the Rings - All Media Types
20 Sep 2016
Legolas knew Gimli’s body as well as his own, and he knew when it was subtly different. An immortal Elf never changes, and the workings of time upon his lover were a marvel to him. It fascinated him. It enchanted him. How could one person be made of such endless, enthralling variety?
Now, he only had to convince Gimli of such.
(Easier to convince the moon.)
The Myriad Adventures of Goblin Mutant and Graceless Cat by chapstickaddict
Fandoms: The Hobbit - All Media Types, The Lord of the Rings - All Media Types
10 Jul 2014
After reclaiming Erebor, Legolas cannot say he's surprised to learn that his Guard Captain ran off with a dwarf. Planning to stalk the Crown Prince to find where the lovers ran off to, he ends up far from home with an unimpressed and overly armed older brother, a hobbit skilled in serving cookies with a healthy dose of guilt on the side, and a small red-headed tag-along that sends his head spinning in more ways than one.
I Sang In My Chains Like The Sea by orphan_account for lincesque, IronPanda
Fandoms: The Hobbit (Jackson Movies), The Hobbit - All Media Types, Pacific Rim (2013)
21 Sep 2013
In which Bilbo is a Jaeger pilot candidate, and Middle Earth stands on the brink of destruction.
- Part 1 of Pacific Rim AU
A Second Chance by honeybearbee
Fandoms: The Hobbit - All Media Types, The Hobbit (Jackson Movies)
13 Jan 2014
Dwalin is picked by the Valar to change how things went. All Dwalin wants his to be with his family.
The Days Were Made For Running (And The Nights Were Made For Love) by Eastmava
Fandoms: The Lord of the Rings - J. R. R. Tolkien, The Lord of the Rings - All Media Types, The Lord of the Rings (Movies)
11 May 2019
'Surely if ever there was a time to tell Gimli it was then, flush with an impossible victory.
Except he had said nothing, for there was ever more to do and never time, never time to pull Gimli aside and taste the mouth hidden beneath the fall of his moustache, to fit his slim, Eleven hands into ones coarse with callouses from the handle of an axe, to tell Gimli that every song Legolas sang, every smile and laugh and every step forward he had taken since their path darkened was bolstered only by Gimli at his side, to speak to him of Elvish courting rituals and run his fingers through Gimli’s russet hair and ask if he would allow Legolas to twist an Elvish braid in it, something to mark to all the world, even if only his Elven eyes would understand, that Gimli was tied to him.
To ask Gimli to teach him all the impossible ways their bodies might fit together.'
The night before the Battle of the Black Gate, and several days after.
Azhâr by yubiwamonogatari
Fandoms: The Hobbit - All Media Types, The Hobbit (Jackson Movies), The Lord of the Rings - All Media Types
09 Oct 2017
Thorin Oakenshield slowly wakes to the sounds of Bilbo and his nephews talking softly, colder and heavier than he has ever been in his life, but before he can get a word out Bilbo is punching him square on the nose. Quite rightly, as it turns out, because he's been dead for a week and has just sat up in his tomb with no warning whatsoever.
Following the aftermath of the Battle of the Five Armies where Thorin must fight with his own guilt and mind over his choices and what they mean and meant, where he must decide whether or not to rule, and how to live with himself after dying. Focusing on many different characters and relationships, as well as building on the lore of Erebor and Middle Earth. A story about coming home.
- Part 1 of The Azhâr Series
Universally Acknowledged by mortuus_lingua
Fandoms: The Hobbit - All Media Types, The Hobbit (Jackson Movies), The Hobbit - J. R. R. Tolkien, Pride and Prejudice - Jane Austen
20 Aug 2018
"My dear Mr. Baggins," she replied, "how can you be so tiresome! You must know that I am thinking of one of these unmarried king or princes marrying at least one of our Bagginses, and why not my Bilbo? He’s the prime of the lot."
Smaug is defeated without the recruitment of a burglar, and several delegations, including one from the Shire, are invited to Thorin's public, official coronation. Bilbo, scribe and bachelor, travels to Erebor with fourteen other Hobbits, embarking on an adventure that will change not only his destiny, but those of many in Middle-earth.
Or, the attempted Hobbit / Pride and Prejudice mashup that nobody asked for. Not to worry, knowledge of the plot of Pride and Prejudice is not necessary to understand this story.
Finding Comfort by scarletjedi
Fandoms: The Lord of the Rings - All Media Types, The Lord of the Rings (Movies), The Lord of the Rings - J. R. R. Tolkien
01 Aug 2013
”It was not the fault of the Dwarves that the friendship waned,” said Gimli.
“I have not heard that it was the fault of the Elves,” said Legolas.
“I have heard both,” said Gandalf; “and I will not give judgement now. But I beg of you two, Legolas and Gimli, at least to be friends, and to help me. I need you both.”
(The Fellowship of the Ring, “A Journey in the Dark”)
Braids by CaptainLeBubbles
Fandoms: The Lord of the Rings - All Media Types
06 Feb 2013
Different cultures place value on different things. Legolas learns what braiding means to Dwarves.
under the influence of fingertips by tamerofdarkstars
Fandoms: The Lord of the Rings - All Media Types, The Lord of the Rings - J. R. R. Tolkien
19 Jan 2015
Gimli awakes the morning after Aragorn's coronation in the lap of an Elf with Dwarven courtship braids in his hair. It comes as a bit of a surprise.
- Part 2 of trope_bingo fills: round 4
Through the Gloaming by Evandar
Fandoms: The Hobbit - All Media Types, The Lord of the Rings - All Media Types
30 Mar 2013
Before they reach Mirkwood, a strange mist from the Mountains brings the Company of Thorin Oakenshield into contact with a strange future.
Reclaiming Erebor...Again by Reach4theSky
Fandoms: The Hobbit (Jackson Movies), The Hobbit - All Media Types, The Hobbit - J. R. R. Tolkien
29 Dec 2020
Bilbo is sailing to the Undying Lands but wary of letting go of the guilt that has been with him for many decade. His most sincerest wish is to go back and change what was done. Before reaching the lands of peace and healing, he dies aboard the ship and finds that his wish is being granted, not because he is the one to wish it but because this is the dwarves last chance to escape a fate of eternal waiting. He finds that not only is he going to be sent back to his younger body, but so is the entire Company of Thorin Oakenshield. Time is a fickle thing and not all the members have their memories returned to them at the same time. The journey on becomes interesting as the dwarves slowly remember and fight for themselves and their kin, yet new hurdles are thrown at them when they realize that more people remember than expected...
This story has been completely edited! Don't forget to check out my tumblr for little extras and sneak peeks of future chapters - https://reach4thesky.tumblr.com/
- Part 1 of Darker Times Ahead
At the Stroke of Midnight by Wizards_Pupil
Fandoms: The Hobbit - All Media Types, The Hobbit - J. R. R. Tolkien, The Hobbit (Jackson Movies), Cinderella (Fairy Tale)
25 Apr 2014
“This is a trinket I was given at your birth. I have never shown you it as the time was not right before now.” Thrain opened his palm to reveal a golden band. It was smoothed by touch and unadorned. Not spectacular, but Thrain would hardly hold onto such a trinket if it was not worth something.
“The wizard who gave it to me was quite adamant that you should have it when you were of age.” The king held it out to Thorin. The metal was cool to the touch, but quickly warmed up in the heat of his hand. He ran his fingers along it and nearly shuddered. He could feel it throbbing, nearly vibrating with a strange sort of energy.
“This ring is not meant for you to wear, of course. It is too small for you. This ring is made to fit only the person that will be your Sanzeuh. You have thirty days in which to find him.”
Thirty days. Thirty days to find something as ridiculous as true love, or he'd have to marry a beardless, nagging dwarrowdame. Thorin Oakenshield didn't think it could happen.
And then Bilbo Baggins popped into his life. Though, Thorin could have done without the cats, shoes, and girly bits. Still, the course of true love never has run smooth. And the peppers were delightful.
A Tangled Web by Roselightfairy, TAFKAB (orphan_account)
Fandoms: The Lord of the Rings - J. R. R. Tolkien, The Lord of the Rings - All Media Types, The Lord of the Rings (Movies)
17 Jan 2019
Five years after the War of the Ring, rumors have been spread all around Middle-Earth that the lords of Aglarond and Ithilien are closer than mere friendship. Threatened by Legolas and Gimli's obvious preference for doing business with one another, the leaders of Erebor and Mirkwood turn suspicious eyes to their trading relationships.
Infuriated by the rumors and scheming, Legolas and Gimli decide to pretend they're married in order to prove that their realms would treat fairly with others no matter what. But can they maintain the deception? Will it end their legendary friendship-- or could it lead to more?
Heart Of The Mountain by Kairyn
Fandoms: The Lord of the Rings - All Media Types, The Lord of the Rings - J. R. R. Tolkien, The Lord of the Rings (Movies)
14 Dec 2021
For three hundred years they've been under attack. It's become background noise now but Gimli can't help but wonder why. Why in Mahal's name are the elves still attacking them after all this time? Surely they have something better to do?
We Are Made Wise by scarletjedi
Fandoms: The Lord of the Rings - All Media Types
20 Jan 2020
The Ring has been found and the Enemy has returned. Armed with a knowledge of an ever-distancing future, Gimli and a Company of Fellows sets out in a desperate attempt to fool the agents of the enemy until they can destroy the One Ring. Meanwhile, Thorin brings forces North to war with the dark creatures amassed there, in an attempt to foil the enemy before the War could begin in ernest--But new events bring new problems, and the future has never looked darker.
- Part 2 of Third by Experience
Rearrange by smilebackwards
Fandoms: The Lord of the Rings - All Media Types, The Hobbit - All Media Types
31 Mar 2020
Prince Fili’s betrothal to the elf prince of Mirkwood causes Gimli many problems, not least of which, he’s beginning to strongly suspect that Legolas may be his One.