The Essential Guide to Parenting and Adoption for the Enterprising Sith Lord by Tulak_Hord
Fandoms: Star Wars - All Media Types, Star Wars Prequel Trilogy, Star Wars Legends - All Media Types
15 Dec 2020
Tags
Summary
1)Take uniquely polite Sith Lord, preferably confused. Shake thoroughly.
2)Add Small Kenobi.
3)Let simmer by placing in preheated Melida/Daan and watch unprecedented adoption.
4)Serve sweet.
Series
-
Set It Alight by DAsObiQuiet
Fandoms: Star Wars: The Clone Wars (2008) - All Media Types, Star Wars Prequel Trilogy
06 Aug 2018
Tags
Summary
It is better that one man falls to darkness than an entire Galaxy. It turns out the price of the future is a certain man's soul. Was it worth it?
AKA What if Ventress had actually understood the subtle, if despicable, art of breaking a man?
Rated M for torture and general dark-sidedness
-
he will tear your city down by gracethescribbler
Fandoms: Star Wars - All Media Types, Star Wars Prequel Trilogy, Star Wars: Rebels, Star Wars: The Clone Wars (2008) - All Media Types
14 Oct 2020
Tags
Summary
Obi-Wan planned to keep a low profile on Tatooine, after Order 66. He was there to protect Luke, and that was all.
The only thing was, he kept trying to protect everyone else, too. And that tended to draw people's attention. Usually people whose attention he didn't want, because Obi-Wan's luck was perpetually terrible.
Also known as, Obi-Wan saves people and dragons on Tatooine, and eventually he saves Cody, too.
-
STAR WARS: Redemption by Cowoline
Fandoms: Star Wars Sequel Trilogy, Star Wars Legends: The Old Republic (Video Game)
19 Feb 2020
Tags
Summary
Warning: Spoiler for TROS
There was nothing a mother wouldn’t do for her son, and with all that had gone wrong in the galaxy someone deserved the chance at peace and redemption. It was too late for them, but not for him.
---
In his journey to redeem himself, Ben Solo seeks out the knowledge of the Jedi and Sith who came before them. Those who have had conflict within them and had been pulled to both the light and the dark. His new Master, a force ghost, guides him in his search which leads him to the tales of Revan, Malgus and many others. Through their experiences Ben hopes he might never fear falling to the dark again.
Rey has to come to terms with her feelings for Ben and the future of the Jedi, while Finn is hiding a secret he is uncertain how to deal with.
---
Rey held him tight as she looked down at him. “Ben? Ben, talk to me... please.”
He managed to open his eyes and look up into hers with a small smile. “It took more out of me than I thought.” That’s a lie. He had expected to die from reviving her.
---
Sorry, J.J. Abrams, but you're not having the last word.
-
Infinitum Propter Tristitiam by Tulak_Hord
Fandoms: Star Wars - All Media Types, Star Wars: The Clone Wars (2008) - All Media Types, Star Wars Prequel Trilogy, Star Wars Legends - All Media Types
29 Nov 2020
Tags
Summary
'Infinite Sadness'
Obi-Wan Kenobi is a man known to have made a great many sacrifices, but when Anakin goes too far, the Jedi Master's iron restraint cracks.
Months after his inexplicable resignation from the Jedi Order, the Separatists unleash a devastating campaign of resurgence against the recently-triumphant Republic, under the leadership of a mysterious and unknown Admiral. It is naturally General Skywalker's task to hunt him down- only that his foe somehow always knows the contents of his plans before he so much as makes them.
-
The Silent Song by EirianErisdar
Fandoms: Star Wars - All Media Types
06 Dec 2020
Tags
Summary
When Qui-Gon Jinn is ordered to take a new padawan, the Force pushes him towards a certain initiate - but when Qui-Gon is told that Obi-Wan cannot speak, he hesitates.
In which Obi-Wan was born mute, but still finds a way to become the Negotiator, and in doing so changes the course of the galaxy.
Originally posted to FFN since 2013, cross-posted to AO3 on 12 November 2020 at 47 chapters with over 1500 reviews.
Series
- Part 1 of The Music of the Spheres
-
In Which the Council Has More Faith in Kenobi Than it Maybe Should by Gabrielangel13
Fandoms: Star Wars: The Clone Wars (2008) - All Media Types, Star Wars Episode I: The Phantom Menace, Star Wars Legends: Jedi Apprentice Series - Jude Watson & Dave Wolverton
05 May 2018
Tags
Summary
When Mace accompanies 16-year old Kenobi and his Master to Naboo, Kenobi disobeys an order from Qui-Gon under the urging of the Force, and defeats a Sith. Disobedience has its disadvantages, and not even Kenobi is prepared for where his choices lead him. The Council just sits back and does as the Force orders, so what if it looks a bit strange?
For story purposes, you'll have to forgive a pretty stupid plot point in the second chapter. It's a bit unrealistic, but ya'll can suck it up for me, right? Also the Clone Wars is going to follow almost immediately after Naboo because I said so, mwahahahaha. Anyway, please review, let me know what you think.
-
Mission Peramiters: Violated by Floris_Oren
Fandoms: Star Wars Prequel Trilogy
20 Jan 2021
Tags
Summary
Obi-Wan is sent to negotiate peace between the Mandalorians and the Vod. The only problem is that Qui-Gon Jinn doesn’t think he can handle it and crashes the talks with Anakin by his side. A reminder of Obi-Wan’s failure as a Padawan.
Series
- Part 2 of Under caring hands
-
Bleeding Silence by Zarra_Rous
Fandoms: Star Wars - All Media Types
20 Dec 2020
Tags
Summary
When Obi-Wan was 13, he and his master were sent to Melida/Daan... they never made it.
-
A Long Way Down by KCKenobi
Fandoms: Star Wars - All Media Types, Star Wars: The Clone Wars (2008) - All Media Types, Star Wars Prequel Trilogy
04 Oct 2020
Tags
Summary
“Stay with me, okay?” Anakin pulled himself up a particularly hard patch of rock, grunting with the effort. “Stay with me. You’re doing great.”
He felt the rope go taut, and realized Obi-Wan had stopped somewhere below him.
“Hey,” Anakin said. “We have to keep going. Like you said, the longer we—”
“I—I can’t.”
—
Obi-Wan and Anakin scale the side of a cliff. But battered and bruised, Obi-Wan can’t hang on much longer—and it’s a long way down.
-
ever in our favor by katierosefun
Fandoms: Star Wars: The Clone Wars (2008) - All Media Types, Star Wars - All Media Types, Star Wars Prequel Trilogy
12 Nov 2020
Tags
Summary
Anakin Skywalker liked to think he wasn't afraid of anything.
Ahsoka Tano liked to think no one was afraid of her.
Obi-Wan Kenobi liked to think he was too smart to be afraid.
[or: the Hunger Games/TCW AU. Three different tributes from three different districts. A tech-whiz, a thief, and the son of a Victor who was cast into the Games on purpose. Happy Hunger Games, everyone.]
-
A World Far Past Your Own by hannibal_rises
Fandoms: Star Wars - All Media Types, Star Wars Prequel Trilogy, Star Wars Episode VII: The Force Awakens (2015)
02 Mar 2018
Tags
Summary
All Obi-Wan Kenobi ever wanted to be was a Jedi. He wanted to do his best for the Order, raise a padawan, and maybe have his Master fall in love with him, though he doubted the possibility of the latter. The last thing Obi-Wan Kenobi wanted was to be some Jedi icon, or to be torn out of his timeline.
Faced with a world of darkness and sorrow over 80 years past the galaxy he knew, Obi-Wan just wants to find his way home, but it seems he may just help bring everyone else home first.
Series
- Part 1 of Kenobi
-
Carry On Through The Storm by ShootMeDead
Fandoms: Star Wars - All Media Types, Star Wars Prequel Trilogy
16 Oct 2017
Tags
Summary
By fate or by chance, things go a bit differently in Naboo.
Or, the one in which Obi-Wan's emotions are all over the place.
-
The Thing With Feathers by Rozu_chan_happy_tomato
Fandoms: Star Wars - All Media Types, Star Wars Prequel Trilogy, Star Wars: The Clone Wars (2008) - All Media Types, Star Wars Legends: Jedi Apprentice Series - Jude Watson & Dave Wolverton
08 Nov 2020
Tags
Summary
“Six months?” Knight Kenobi said, staring in shock at the Zabrak council member. Eeth Koth inclined his head in conformation. He noted that Knight Kenobi’s impeccable manners had lapsed slightly, which was understandable, given the shock that Eeth’s news had likely given the humanoid.
“The head mind-healer herself wanted to address the possible trauma and PTSD that you and your Padawan may have received during this mission.” Eeth said, cursing his old Master in his mind and behind sufficient barriers. Why didn’t she just ask Master Yoda to order Knight Kenobi? Then, maybe then, Eeth wouldn’t have had to be the one to break the news. Again. Make it so, indeed, Eeth thought. “She has also asked me to inform you” curse you, Master, “that there will be nowhere to hide, so ‘best be done with it.’”
~ooor~ this author thinks that Obi-wan and Anakin both need all the hugs and therapy they can get, so here is my best approximation of a fixit series. Sorry for the tags.
Series
- Part 1 of All The Difference
-
where the light won't find you by katierosefun
Fandoms: Star Wars: The Clone Wars (2008) - All Media Types, Star Wars - All Media Types, Star Wars Prequel Trilogy
27 Jun 2020
Tags
Summary
Or maybe Anakin, Obi-Wan, and Ahsoka do turn to the Dark Side after Mortis. And maybe they accidentally save the galaxy anyways? (But that doesn't mean they still don't cause a headache for the rest of the galaxy.)
-
The Shards Of A Broken Heart Still Shine by General_Midnight_of_Ardar
Fandoms: Star Wars - All Media Types, Star Wars Prequel Trilogy, Star Wars: The Clone Wars (2008) - All Media Types
23 Aug 2019
Tags
Summary
He prayed every day that this war would not claim Anakin from him, that the Clone Wars would not rip another he loved from his arms-
Wait.
The Clone Wars. He’s in the middle of the Clone Wars.
That was Anakin in his lap.
Oh, dear force.
Oh no.
Obi-Wan was perfectly prepared to die at the hand of Darth Vader, when the Force decides that enough is enough, and tugs him straight through time into a rather problematic situation. Caught in a younger body and surrounded by both the dead and traitors alike, Obi-Wan resolves that this time it will be different. That this time he would save Anakin. Even if it cost him himself.
Because even when Anakin was gone and Darth Vader had taken his place, some small part of Obi-wan had still loved him.
And always would.
Series
- Part 2 of Time Travel Stories of Mine
-
A New History by Annie_Walker
Fandoms: Star Wars - All Media Types, Star Wars: The Clone Wars (2008) - All Media Types, Star Wars Prequel Trilogy
28 Sep 2018
Tags
Summary
During a heated battle, Dooku escaped into the past! Obi-Wan Kenobi and Anakin Skywalker follow to stop him, but discover that Dooku went to the past where Obi-Wan is a young padawan to a very much alive Qui-Gon Jinn. Now, the two must go undercover to stop Dooku's plans from coming to fruition in order to save not only the future, but also young Obi-Wan Kenobi and Qui-Gon Jinn.
-
Possible by barni
Fandoms: Star Wars - All Media Types, Star Wars Prequel Trilogy
25 Jul 2020
Tags
Summary
"All things are possible with the Force, and the Force is with me," Obi-Wan said serenely. Everyone shivered. It was a learnt response.
OR
Obi-Wan's connection to the Force was different, and how it changed everything.
---
An AU where the universe was kinder to Obi-Wan and everyone else.
-
And That Has Made All The Difference by ElizabethOlsenIsMySpiritAnimal
Fandoms: Star Wars - All Media Types, Star Wars: The Clone Wars (2008) - All Media Types, Star Wars Prequel Trilogy
20 Apr 2020
Tags
Summary
The moment that Bo-Katan brings up Satine, something inside of Obi-Wan bristles, and that is enough to change the course of galactic history.
Or, in a moment of what can only be described as stupidity brought on by an old, unhealed wound, Obi-Wan orders the Open Circle fleet to Mandalore the instant Bo-Katan invokes the name of his dead girlfriend, partially to meet her challenge, partially because he wants Maul dead, and mostly because even the most calm, collected Jedi Master can make snap decisions when sufficiently pressed.
And just like that, things do not go the way anyone expects.
-
How To Get Away With Winning A War by theparacosm
Fandoms: Star Wars: The Clone Wars (2008) - All Media Types
25 Aug 2020
Tags
Summary
When all hope is lost, Obi-Wan gets a second chance to save Anakin and the people he loves.
It's only a matter of taking down the most powerful Sith Lord the galaxy had ever seen, without getting caught by said man.
Piece. Of. Cake.