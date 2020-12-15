Warning: Spoiler for TROS

There was nothing a mother wouldn’t do for her son, and with all that had gone wrong in the galaxy someone deserved the chance at peace and redemption. It was too late for them, but not for him.

---

In his journey to redeem himself, Ben Solo seeks out the knowledge of the Jedi and Sith who came before them. Those who have had conflict within them and had been pulled to both the light and the dark. His new Master, a force ghost, guides him in his search which leads him to the tales of Revan, Malgus and many others. Through their experiences Ben hopes he might never fear falling to the dark again.

Rey has to come to terms with her feelings for Ben and the future of the Jedi, while Finn is hiding a secret he is uncertain how to deal with.

---

Rey held him tight as she looked down at him. “Ben? Ben, talk to me... please.”

He managed to open his eyes and look up into hers with a small smile. “It took more out of me than I thought.” That’s a lie. He had expected to die from reviving her.

---

Sorry, J.J. Abrams, but you're not having the last word.