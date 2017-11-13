How it's done
Just a matter of time by Himeneka
Fandoms: Naruto
13 Nov 2017
Summary
The light tap at his window woke Kakashi easily - neither the first of its kind, nor, in all likeliness, the last.
Procrastination by Himeneka
05 Jun 2018
Summary
Hiruzen was baffled.
Summary
Fugaku was irritated. Someone seemed to think they could do a better job than him at being Hokage.
Summary
Hiashi is behaving strangely. Hizashi investigates.
