Deserving Him by Tahlruil
Fandoms: Teen Wolf (TV)
12 Nov 2017
Summary
'Scott couldn't even seem to live comfortably in his world of black and white absolutes. He could understand why the Lahey boy had broken with Derek, he supposed - his nephew was never meant to be an Alpha, and that had always been painfully obvious. What Peter didn't understand was why he'd then put himself deliberately in Scott's pack. He didn't understand why anyone would align themselves with someone so pathetic when it came to leading others. He didn't understand why new betas, humans and other supernaturals alike flocked to him, an Alpha who had no true understanding of what it meant to be pack. Peter didn't understand why Stiles - beautiful, intelligent, deadly Stiles - chose to call Scott his Alpha.'
Peter has been watching Stiles for quite some time now, and he has trouble understanding why Stiles chooses to align himself with Scott. The McCall Alpha doesn't even seem to notice that his best friend is still reeling from his encounter with the Nogitsune... or that Peter is the one trying to soothe that hurt.
Stiles, Peter is sure, deserves better.
Not an Idiot by Tahlruil
Fandoms: Teen Wolf (TV)
14 Nov 2017
Summary
Maybe in some places an idiot could get elected Sheriff - not in a town like Beacon Hills. Dumb deputies (or just very unlucky ones) tended to die before they got the chance to try to move up the ranks. So John Stilinski isn't an idiot even if he (on occasion) chooses not to see the whole picture. Stiles is getting better and he's grateful - he just wishes that maybe it was someone else getting his kid get there.
Even though it's not the smartest move, he calls a friend about it.
He's not an idiot, okay, he's not. He just... needs a little help, and who better to help with a werewolf problem than an Argent?
Ground Me by Tahlruil
Fandoms: Teen Wolf (TV)
28 Nov 2017
Summary
"...this is not 'guard duty', you idiot. This is pack - the way pack is supposed to be." Stiles probably should have been freaked out or maybe turned on by the way Peter pressed his nose to the crook of Stiles' neck and breathed in deep. He definitely should have felt one of those things when Peter dragged his cheek upward and then skimmed it over Stiles' jaw. He didn't though, not with what he knew about werewolves; all he felt when his wolf scented him was a sense of comfort, belonging and home. "And you don't take 'nights off' when it comes to being pack."
Coming Home is Something Strange by Tahlruil
Fandoms: Teen Wolf (TV)
13 Dec 2017
Summary
"
Two weeks into living under John's roof, Chris realized that all four of them were settling into a routine that was decidedly, disturbingly, domestic. He and Peter banded together in the fight to keep the Stilinskis healthy, and half the time they seemed to end up doing the grocery shopping together. So long as they only talked about things like how many apples they should get and if they needed to pick up some detergent, things between them were just fine.
They'd only tried to discuss the deeper things once. It had ended in a bloody nose for Chris and a knife laced with wolfsbane sticking out of Peter's thigh. Neither Stilinski male had been happy about it. Their reactions forced Chris and Peter into another unspoken truce, and that was... okay. Maybe they didn't need to hash out everything between them. Things had been a fucking mess between their families for centuries; their best bet seemed to be to let sleeping dogs lie.
"
A Surprising Visit by Tahlruil
Fandoms: Teen Wolf (TV)
15 Jan 2018
Summary
"No! It's not... it's nothing like that. Hi Stiles. I'm sorry for just, you know. Showing up like this? But I thought that if I called or texted you might not. Uhm. Open the door. I still should have texted. I'm sorry. It's just that you mentioned watching Mulan and I really love that movie. And we've all been being really bad friends except maybe you and I weren't friends? Because with everything that happened I feel like I never got to know you, not really. And then I guess I got caught up in trying to get to know Scott. Have I mentioned I'm sorry?"
"Couple times," Stiles said, blinking a few times as he tried to process what was going on. "So you came over to hang out?"
"You sound surprised," Kira said quietly. She looked kind of sad, which he didn't completely get but whatever. "Which means I'm a terrible friend. But!" Kira reached into her bag and pulled out a DVD - it was Mulan, and Stiles felt something warm and sort of gooey unfurl in his chest. He already had a copy, but that she had brought one meant that she really had come to watch it. She had come just to hang out with him without pack business forcing her to, and that was pretty awesome. "I'm going to try and change that."
When I Have a Pack, Things Will Change by Tahlruil
Fandoms: Teen Wolf (TV)
15 Feb 2018
Summary
"Well it is a grocery store, Scott," he said without looking up from the package of steak in his hand. John had been having a difficult time at work with all those pesky disappearances and Peter thought the man deserved a treat. He had to weigh that against the knowledge that Stiles would be upset, however, which had him debating if he shouldn't grab the 'extra lean' cut instead of going with the regular kind of lean. "Even us deviously evil masterminds must eat and the takeout in this town is deplorable."
Peter heard a subsonic growl leave McCall's throat and let himself smirk with satisfaction. Frustrating the so-called Alpha was different than pissing him off, surely...
Interlude by Tahlruil
Fandoms: Teen Wolf (TV)
19 May 2018
Summary
"My dearest father. Dad. Pops. Pa. Old man. Male parental unit. It has come to my attention that you and Christopher have begun a new stage in your courtship."
"Jesus Stiles, we're not... it's not like that." Stiles quirked a brow and gave him a look that made John want to hang his head while blushing and stuttering an excuse. He was the parent, dammit. His son should not be able to make him feel like a kid caught with his hand in the cookie jar. "Chris is... a friend. I have no idea why you think--"
Spark and Burn by Tahlruil
Fandoms: Teen Wolf (TV)
16 May 2020
Summary
"...For him pack was seeing the light come back to Stiles' eyes while Peter watched over him protectively. It was coffee in the morning with Peter and Chris, watching the two of them fight like cats and dogs; it was knowing that they would protect each other despite that if need be. Pack was a casual, easy hand on his shoulder or the back of his neck and being able to give the same just as easily. It was arguing over how often Peter slipped him foods Stiles had forbidden, waking up to find Chris had done his laundry so he wouldn't have to wear a dirty uniform to work, and it was Stiles doing ridiculous amounts of research on safe sex to encourage him to start a relationship. ..."
With Scott and his pack unable (or unwilling) to properly look after the territory once protected by the Hales, Beacon Hills is growing even more dangerous. They may not have an Alpha, but there's no denying that a pack is still forming around the Stilinskis - especially Stiles. When push comes to shove, they'll do what they need to protect each other and their territory. All they need is a Spark, and then everything will change.
Debts Repaid and Futures Forged by Tahlruil
Fandoms: Teen Wolf (TV)
19 May 2020
Summary
The Nemeton in Beacon Hills had once beckoned to many creatures, and none so much as the Fae of the Autumn and Spring Courts. Its untimely death forced an exodus that only now may be coming to an end. Filaenil never fully abandoned what had been their home, and now that the Nemeton is healing they are prepared to find a worthy guardian for the sacred tree. They will do it no matter what, at whatever cost is demanded.
Even if that means going behind the backs of the Spark he has chosen and the Wolf that will be his mate.
