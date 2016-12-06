After Aizen's defeat, Ichigo did not lose his powers as expected. The Gotei 13 was divided between those who saw Ichigo as a friend and ally, and those who saw a potential threat. After a failed assassination attempt by the Onmitsukido, civil war erupted.

After many years and yet another attempt on his life, Kisuke sends Ichigo to another dimension with the promise that Ichigo will return as soon as the immediate danger has passed.