rebellion and revolution
Series Metadata
Listing Series
-
hic manebimus optime (here we'll stay excellently) by sinequanon
Fandoms: Bleach
06 Dec 2016
Tags
Summary
AU. After Aizen is defeated, the hogyoku offers Ichigo some interesting choices.
Series
- Part 1 of rebellion and revolution
-
bella gerant alii (let others wage war) by sinequanon
Fandoms: Bleach
14 Feb 2017
Tags
Summary
After Aizen's defeat, Ichigo did not lose his powers as expected. The Gotei 13 was divided between those who saw Ichigo as a friend and ally, and those who saw a potential threat. After a failed assassination attempt by the Onmitsukido, civil war erupted.
After many years and yet another attempt on his life, Kisuke sends Ichigo to another dimension with the promise that Ichigo will return as soon as the immediate danger has passed.
Series
- Part 2 of rebellion and revolution
-
certum est quia impossible est (it is certain because it is impossible) by sinequanon
Fandoms: Bleach
02 May 2017
Tags
Summary
Ichigo winds up in the past due to an unfortunate (and painfully lethal) set of circumstances. After a bit of rest (and a tiny pity party), he sets out to fix things, but that proves more difficult than expected when instead of just letting him take care of things, everyone keeps trying to take care of him.
Series
- Part 3 of rebellion and revolution
-
media vita in morte sumus (in the midst of our lives we die) by sinequanon
Fandoms: Bleach
04 Jul 2017
Tags
Summary
Six people who time travel (and maybe try to change the world), and three people who don't.
Series
- Part 4 of rebellion and revolution
-
pulvis et umbra sumus (we are dust and shadow) by sinequanon
Fandoms: Bleach
17 Oct 2017
Tags
Summary
Ichigo isn’t dealing well with being strictly human after his final battle with Aizen. It seems like everyone else has either moved on, or is ignoring him, and he starts to feel like maybe he isn’t needed anymore. After all, who is Kurosaki Ichigo if he can no longer protect?
Series
- Part 5 of rebellion and revolution
-
ad meliora (toward better things) by sinequanon
Fandoms: Bleach, 07-Ghost
29 Aug 2018
Tags
Summary
Yuzu hates watching her brother struggle with losing his powers. And while everyone else is avoiding the problem, Yuzu is praying for a miracle.
Series
- Part 6 of rebellion and revolution
-
aut inveniam viam aut faciam (either I shall find a way or I shall make one) by sinequanon
Fandoms: Bleach, Teen Wolf (TV)
29 Aug 2018
Tags
Summary
Ichigo makes a deal to save everyone he loves. Years later, the Hale pack saves him in return.
Series
- Part 7 of rebellion and revolution