The Last Archangel

Supernatural/Avengers crossover. In which Gabriel didn't die permanently when Lucifer killed him, instead being reborn as Tony Stark. When he recovers his Grace in Afghanistan and remembers who he is, he starts a journey to find his home.

The main part of the series is now done, with the exception of For Want of a Nail. Due to the number of stories in this series, there is a different page for the three main stories. Everything else is bonus content that can be enjoyed in addition to the core of the series but isn't necessary to understand what is happening in the trilogy.

But for simplicity's sake (and if you want to stay on this page), the three main stories are:
The Last Archangel
The Last Archangel: Redemption
The Last Archangel: Ouroboros

The Last Archangel Trilogy

