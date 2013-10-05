The Last Archangel
Series Metadata
Listing Series
-
The Last Archangel by inukagome15
Fandoms: Iron Man (Movies), Supernatural, Thor (Movies), The Avengers (Marvel Movies), Marvel Cinematic Universe, Marvel (Movies)
05 Oct 2013
Tags
Summary
No one knows where angels go when they die, not even the archangels. And if one finds himself in a different universe after death? It's one thing to leave Heaven purposefully, it's another to find that Heaven isn't even there. And Gabriel is alone.
Series
- Part 1 of The Last Archangel
- Part 1 of The Last Archangel Trilogy
-
The Last Archangel: A Minor Christmas Story by inukagome15 for Adoxerella, lynngryphon
Fandoms: Iron Man (Movies), Marvel Cinematic Universe, Marvel (Movies), Supernatural
07 Feb 2014
Tags
Summary
In which Gabriel has forgotten it's almost Christmas, Jarvis has trouble with facial expressions, and Butterfingers is particularly fond of pink.
Series
- Part 2 of The Last Archangel
-
The Trouble with Emotions by inukagome15
Fandoms: The Avengers (Marvel Movies), Marvel Cinematic Universe, Marvel (Movies), Supernatural
18 Jul 2015
Tags
Summary
There was no reason to be jealous of his siblings. He did not need the same things they did. His creator disagreed.
Series
- Part 3 of The Last Archangel
-
Welcome to The Twilight Zone by inukagome15
Fandoms: Marvel Cinematic Universe, Marvel (Movies), Fantastic Four (Movieverse), Supernatural
24 Nov 2013
Tags
Summary
Time stamp for The Last Archangel. What happened to the Fantastic Four in Purgatory?
Series
- Part 4 of The Last Archangel
-
For Want of a Nail by inukagome15
Fandoms: Supernatural
06 Mar 2014
Tags
Summary
Due to Gabriel's timely interference when Dean and Castiel challenge Dick Roman, they never go to purgatory. How does this change the events of the upcoming year?
Series
- Part 5 of The Last Archangel
-
The Last Archangel: Redemption by inukagome15
Fandoms: Marvel Cinematic Universe, The Avengers (Marvel Movies), Marvel (Movies), Supernatural
04 Feb 2015
Tags
Summary
If you're dead, you're supposed to stay dead. Especially if you went on a self-imposed suicide mission to save the world. Not that Tony'd know. The last thing he remembers is touching this giant tree in Afghanistan.
Series
- Part 6 of The Last Archangel
- Part 2 of The Last Archangel Trilogy
-
The Last Archangel: The Right Partner by inukagome15
Fandoms: The Avengers (Marvel Movies), Captain America (Movies), Marvel Cinematic Universe, Marvel (Movies), Supernatural
06 Mar 2015
Tags
Summary
Emotions were still tricky for Tony, but that didn't mean he didn't understand what happiness was like. And that he wanted it for Steve.
Series
- Part 7 of The Last Archangel
-
The Last Archangel: Four Aren't Better Than One by alatarmaia4, inukagome15
Fandoms: Supernatural, Marvel Cinematic Universe, The Avengers (Marvel Movies), Marvel (Movies)
30 Jul 2015
Tags
Summary
Even machines built by megalomaniacal evil geniuses could affect angels. It was just really, really bad luck that the one who managed to stumble into its path had a serious case of identity issues.
Series
- Part 8 of The Last Archangel
-
The Last Archangel: Not What He Seems by inukagome15
Fandoms: The Avengers (Marvel Movies), Supernatural, Marvel Cinematic Universe, Marvel (Movies), Daredevil (TV), X-Men (Movies), Fantastic Four (Movies 2005-2007)
13 Jul 2015
Tags
Summary
Five times someone realized Tony Stark was not what he seemed, and one time someone knew all along.
Series
- Part 9 of The Last Archangel
-
I Was Once Blind by inukagome15
Fandoms: Daredevil (TV), Marvel Cinematic Universe, Marvel (Movies), Supernatural
16 Nov 2015
Tags
Summary
...but now I see. Gabriel follows through on a promise made, and certain individuals worry (or take offense).
Series
- Part 10 of The Last Archangel
-
The Last Archangel: Unspoken Regrets by alatarmaia4, inukagome15
Fandoms: The Avengers (Marvel Movies), Marvel Cinematic Universe, Marvel (Movies), Supernatural
17 Aug 2016
Tags
Summary
One didn't live for as long as he did without racking up a lot of regrets, most of which went ignored. But after being split into four, Gabriel finds some regrets are harder to ignore than others. It's just as well that they're relatively easy to solve.
Series
- Part 11 of The Last Archangel
-
Forever and A Day by inukagome15
Fandoms: Marvel Cinematic Universe, The Avengers (Marvel Movies), Doctor Who (2005), Doctor Who & Related Fandoms, Supernatural
16 Jan 2019
Tags
Summary
Rose had promised the Doctor forever, but it hadn’t ended that way. Biological metacrises didn’t count in Dummy’s humble opinion, not if it left the Doctor alone. It’s a good thing he has an archangel father on speed-dial, isn’t it?
For his part, the Doctor finds he’s having a very confusing day.
Series
- Part 12 of The Last Archangel
-
The Last Archangel: Ouroboros by inukagome15
Fandoms: Marvel Cinematic Universe, The Avengers (Marvel Movies), Marvel (Movies), Supernatural
30 Sep 2016
Tags
Summary
Over the years, Gabriel thought he’d seen it all. But it seems that life still has some surprises in store even for archangels. Such as a dimension that none of them have seen before. But once awoken, some things can’t be locked away. And some things are better left forgotten.
Series
- Part 13 of The Last Archangel
- Part 3 of The Last Archangel Trilogy
-
The Last Archangel: First Born by inukagome15
Fandoms: Harry Potter - J. K. Rowling, Supernatural
27 Oct 2019
Tags
Summary
He just wanted to rest. But he was alive now, and he had no idea why. He had no purpose, no path to take. His brother had told him they had free will, the choice to do what they wished. But he was aimless. Who was he, if not Michael?
Series
- Part 14 of The Last Archangel
-
The Four Archangels Take the Sorting Quiz by inukagome15
Fandoms: Supernatural, Harry Potter - J. K. Rowling
27 Mar 2019
Tags
Summary
They've never actually sat under the Sorting Hat (except for Michael, but he was human so that doesn't count), but the Pottermore Sorting quiz is the next best thing. Or, featuring each of the archangels taking the Sorting Quiz as published by Pottermore.
Series
- Part 15 of The Last Archangel
-
First Born: Bonus Scenes by inukagome15
Fandoms: Supernatural, Harry Potter - J. K. Rowling
21 Jan 2022
Tags
Summary
Angels - even archangels - aren't omniscient. What happened behind the scenes that Michael wasn't aware of?
Or, bonus scenes from The Last Archangel: First Born.
Series
- Part 16 of The Last Archangel