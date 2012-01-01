Only A Boy
Only A Boy by RiddellLee
Fandoms: Merlin (TV), Harry Potter - J. K. Rowling
23 Nov 2013
Summary
Plot: Merlin had fulfilled his destiny. Albion was alive and beautiful, and magic was no longer feared in the land. But nothing ever lasts, does it? Memories gone, and in his ten-year-old form once more, he's traveled over a thousand years in the future. Now, he has a new destiny: He has to attend Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, hide the fact that he's Merlin, and defeat a Dark Lord that's messing with magic he knows nothing about.
Pairings: Not determined but probably not canon [secondary to plot]
Rating: Teen [some swearing]
Disclaimer: I own nothing except my original characters and ideas.
The Legacy of Salazar by RiddellLee
Fandoms: Merlin (TV), Harry Potter - J. K. Rowling
02 Dec 2018
Summary
After hearing about Voldemort’s continued existence during the Quirrell Court Case, Lucius fears that he will be marked a traitor if he does nothing to help his master return to power. He slips Tom Riddle's diary to Ginny Weasley and the terror begins. Merlin begins to wonder if he is going insane, the new Defense Professor is acting too creepy for comfort, and Malfoy is torn between loyalty to his father or the only real friend he has.
Part Two of the Only A Boy Series.
The Depths of Hell by RiddellLee
Fandoms: Harry Potter - J. K. Rowling, Merlin (TV), Harry Potter - Fandom
03 Mar 2020
Summary
The pieces are starting to come together, but while Merlin struggles with his fame and Silas coming to Hogwarts, strange things are happening around the world. Wizards have gone missing, muggles have been murdered, Snape hates the new Defense Professor, and the revelation that Silas’ brother is being held at Azkaban inspires Merlin to attempt the impossible.
