Naughty Hookers (Swathed in Wool)
Hook, Yarn, Sinker by pprfaith
Fandoms: Teen Wolf (TV)
15 Aug 2016
Summary
Stiles is happy with his store, his hobbies, his friends. Peter's just trying to figure out how to raise his nieces and nephew without fucking them up too badly.
Paths cross.
- Part 1 of Naughty Hookers (Swathed in Wool)
Easy Like by pprfaith
Fandoms: Teen Wolf (TV)
16 Jan 2017
Summary
... Sunday morning at the Hale/Stilinski house.
Set six months post HYS.
- Part 2 of Naughty Hookers (Swathed in Wool)
The Stiles Watch by pprfaith
Fandoms: Teen Wolf (TV)
03 Dec 2017
Summary
Yarnsome is Jackie's favorite store. Stiles is her favorite store owner and sometimes, maybe, potentially stalkee. Just a little. In a nice way. Really.
- Part 3 of Wishlist 2017
- Part 3 of Naughty Hookers (Swathed in Wool)
Care and Feeding by pprfaith
Fandoms: Teen Wolf (TV)
22 Sep 2016
Summary
Remember Amy, the paralegal, who gets mentioned in Hook, Yarn, Sinker exactly once? This is her take on the Hales. Set two years after the end of HYS.
- Part 4 of Naughty Hookers (Swathed in Wool)
Tangled Mess by pprfaith
Fandoms: Teen Wolf (TV)
07 Feb 2017
Summary
Ink and yarn have always been what holds this mess of a family together.
- Part 5 of Naughty Hookers (Swathed in Wool)
String Theory by pprfaith
Fandoms: Teen Wolf (TV)
16 Jun 2018
Summary
Alternately Titled: A Guide to Life, Crafting and Adulting, by Craft Fiend & Co.
It's been two years, Stiles has accepted that he needs a bigger store, Allison needs a career, Jennifer needs new friends, Peter needs some sanity and obviously all of them need more knitwear. Because Duh.
- Part 6 of Naughty Hookers (Swathed in Wool)
Tied in Knots by pprfaith
Fandoms: Teen Wolf (TV)
21 Jan 2019
Summary
Peter and Stiles, getting married in twenty-seven dignified, slow and elegant vignettes.
(Yeah, no, just kidding. It's a mess.)
- Part 7 of Naughty Hookers (Swathed in Wool)
over the rainbow by pprfaith
Fandoms: Teen Wolf (TV)
09 Dec 2017
Summary
Dani refuses to like rich white girl Cora Hale. She won't! (She fails.)
- Part 6 of Wishlist 2017
- Part 8 of Naughty Hookers (Swathed in Wool)
Scrap Yarn by pprfaith
Fandoms: Teen Wolf (TV)
27 Jan 2020
Summary
Where all the little scenes go when they don't fit anywhere else.
Newly Added: Danny and home, and a variety of conversations.
- Part 9 of Naughty Hookers (Swathed in Wool)
Arts and Crafts with Laura Hale by pprfaith
Fandoms: Teen Wolf (TV)
04 Aug 2019
Summary
Laura Hale's lifelong quest to find the Perfect Craft Hobby.
Or: it has occured to me that it might be time to let the children have their say.
- Part 10 of Naughty Hookers (Swathed in Wool)
Achoo by pprfaith
Fandoms: Teen Wolf (TV)
21 Dec 2019
Summary
Stiles is not sick. Stiles does not have time to be sick.
- Part 3 of Micro Wishlist 2019
- Part 11 of Naughty Hookers (Swathed in Wool)