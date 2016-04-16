Naughty Hookers (Swathed in Wool)

Series Metadata

Creator:
Series Begun:
2016-04-16
Series Updated:
2020-01-27
Notes:

Probably never finished but also definitely never abandoned, this 'verse is my thousand year baby. I'm going to be writing this when I'm eighty, I can tell.

So hey, pull up a chair. Talk craft, fanfic or teen wolf to me on my tumblr, wordsformurder, or just lurk. It's all groovy.

Stats:
Words:
161,859
Works:
11
Complete:
No
Bookmarks:
1348

Listing Series