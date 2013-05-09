Deal
Deal by joisbishmyoga
Fandoms: Meitantei Conan | Detective Conan | Case Closed
09 May 2013
Four years after the apotoxin, Conan's discovering new problems to being ten years too young. With his identity slipping through his fingers, and an empty, lonely future looming, he sets his sights on the most reliable lunatic in the world.
Maybe it's asking too much of Kid, but who else could Conan trust?
- Part 1 of Deal
Dress Rehearsal by joisbishmyoga
Fandoms: Meitantei Conan | Detective Conan | Case Closed
09 May 2013
When Conan misses a date, Kaito doesn't usually worry. This time, however, his instincts are screaming that it's all wrong.
- Part 2 of Deal
Dress Rehearsal: Bonus scene by joisbishmyoga
Fandoms: Meitantei Conan | Detective Conan | Case Closed
12 May 2013
From Dress Rehearsal, a scene from Hakuba's POV.
- Part 3 of Deal
Arcane Dealings by joisbishmyoga
Fandoms: 名探偵コナン | Detective Conan | Case Closed
15 Jan 2014
A serial killer in Osaka. But if Heiji had felt the need to call Conan, it had to be extremely baffling. This wouldn't be a typical "guy knifing young women" sort of case.
- Part 4 of Deal
No Great Revelation by joisbishmyoga
Fandoms: 名探偵コナン | Detective Conan | Case Closed
01 Apr 2015
When Saguru is twenty-four, he realizes something about his two closest friends (or perhaps rivals or perhaps colleagues). Then they seem to start flirting with him, but of course that's just reading too much into things.
Takes place when Conan is 15-should-have-been-25. Not canon to Deal.
- Part 5 of Deal
Just One by joisbishmyoga
Fandoms: Meitantei Conan | Detective Conan | Case Closed
09 May 2013
Your regrets are boxed up neatly in long rows in the locker of your mind, and every year you clap your hands and ring the bell to catch the gods' attention, and flick on the industrial light for them. The bulb flickers and buzzes over the pale file boxes, gleaming wetly off slashes of blood-red evidence tape, and catching the deep grooves of black marker engraving stark labels across each face.
If the gods can just help you take one more regret out of the locker, lay one more soul to rest -- preferably one more than you'll gain over the coming year -- but even just one, you'll be content. But it's not going to happen.
- Part 6 of Deal