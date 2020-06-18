The Amazing Adventures Of Jiang Xiaolian And Family
Wei Wuxian, Who's That? by bumbledees
Fandoms: 魔道祖师 - 墨香铜臭 | Módào Zǔshī - Mòxiāng Tóngxiù, 陈情令 | The Untamed (TV)
30 Jul 2020
In which Wei Wuxian gets himself out of being Jin Sect enemy number one by becoming Lan Qiren's niece-in-law, and falls in love with Lan Wangji somewhere along the way.
Something Fierce by bumbledees
Fandoms: 魔道祖师 - 墨香铜臭 | Módào Zǔshī - Mòxiāng Tóngxiù, 陈情令 | The Untamed (TV)
24 Aug 2020
Jiang Cheng is a leader of one of the four great sects. He’s supposed to fall in love with a beautiful woman and secure the dynasty of Lotus Pier.
He'd much rather fall in love with a beautiful man, and leave Lotus Pier to the next disciple who cares for it as much as he does.
He always thought he'd at least fall in love with someone who was, you know, alive.
Jiang Xiaolian's Guide to Motherhood and Gardening by bumbledees
Fandoms: 魔道祖师 - 墨香铜臭 | Módào Zǔshī - Mòxiāng Tóngxiù, 陈情令 | The Untamed (TV)
22 Mar 2021
"We're going to plant it in the ground like a radish and water it every day, and at the end of nine months, we'll have a baby!" Wei Wuxian says.
"No you won't," Jiang Cheng says, because he has no imagination.
(Or, Wei Wuxian tries to grow a child using a melon. Some of it goes as planned. Most of it does not.)
